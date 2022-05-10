Prince William walked behind Rose Hanbury’s husband at the opening of Parliament

Yesterday evening (in the UK), Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth would not attend the state opening of Parliament. This is only the third time she’s missed the state opening during her reign. The Prince of Wales stepped in for her, and the Duchess of Cornwall accompanied her husband (as she’s done many times in recent years). What was new about this state opening is that Prince William attended as well. William went solo – no Duchess Kate – and he walked behind his father and stepmother. What was fascinating is that William also walked behind Rose Hanbury’s husband.

Rose Hanbury’s husband is David, the Earl of Rocksavage, the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, and the hereditary Lord Great Chamberlain. Which means that the Marquess has the formal and honored duty of holding the actual Crown (which sits on a fancy pillow) and bringing the Crown into the parliamentary chamber. He is the Crown’s escort. The Crown goes ahead of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. Which is why David Rocksavage is front and center in all of these state opening photos. It might also explain why William looks so grim. Can’t even do some rose-gardening in Norfolk without it blowing up in his face in Parliament.

I’m including Charles’s speech below. Many people are saying this is the moment where Charles solidified his position as the de facto Regent. I mean… he’s been Undercover Regent for months.