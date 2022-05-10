“The trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has people feeling old” links

Here’s the teaser for the Avatar sequel no one wanted, Avatar: The Way of Water. Thirteen years later! [Dlisted]
James Cameron debuted a trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water." https://t.co/g33qg6OsB0 pic.twitter.com/lO1brFFZAG
— Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2022
Me in 2009 Me in 2022
watching Avatar watching Avatar 2 pic.twitter.com/aFJCRxRAbz
— GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 9, 2022
I remember being 12 years old, watching Avater in the cinema thinking “Best movie ever” and I watched it 2 years later and thought “What in the white savior shit is this?”…. Anyway, let’s see about this one… I can’t deny the images look good, I’m more worried about the story
I always thought Avatar was a visually stunning movie but a problematic plot and once I got past the visuals I found it also just boring. I’m not sure why we needed a second one, but I guess something has to motivate guests to go to Pandora at Animal Kingdom.
Oh good I’m not the only one who found it boring. I have zero interest in watching the sequel.
I thought it was incredibly boring. To be fair I watched it at home so I wasn’t as dazzled by the visual effects and the story was more prominent that way, and I was really bored.
The concept of the visuals at the time were absolutely breath taking and stunning especially if you saw it on 3D. Thirteen years later it just seems Meh. Maybe because we now live in a Marvel Universe.
I’m down for more Pocahontas and tech imagery.
The stay at home husband and boss wife couple referenced in Buzzfeed might be performative, but I live like that. My hubby was single for a long time. We fell in love late. He works, but does most of the housework. I just retired. He supported my goals and my kid.
Dating was hard for me because men, as many of you know, are mostly raised to control women. He didn’t need to control me, and he feels it’s important to support my goals and my adult daughter; we were emotionally abused by kid’s dad (kid was physically abused), and he always tells me that what I do is critically important. At 53, this is the most I’ve ever been cared for. I am extremely grateful.
It was not easy, but I am glad that I waited and didn’t marry until I felt safe and truly loved and cared for by a man who is confident in himself, so confident that doing housework doesn’t emasculate him, lol!
That stay at home husband stuff is good. I say yes to house-husbands. Every family is different. Find what works for you. it’s just … I find over the years, in my cishet relationship, that even if we are “always 50-50 in relationships” (digression for nostalgia about Destiny’s Child)…the outside world still treats us differently. He doesn’t deal with the misogyny that I do, even though he will always be supportive of me. Also, due to our biology, I do a lot more work for us to have a family. Yes, I claim that it is work to deal with all the challenges of pregnancy, postpartum, nursing etc. And while he is supportive and caring. I feel the pain, my body changes, and I do most of the work.
I am all for them showing a man staying home and taking care of the house, we absolutely need more of that normalized.
That said, it does seem very performative, but what isn’t these days, him referring to her as “little girlboss” is kinda gross, and I’d love to know what she does that allows 24 year olds to live on a single income in Southern California. That’s just not a reality for many couples.
So, going by the pattern, Avatar II is just going to be FernGully II: The Magical Rescue, but with blue cats.
I’ll be watching. I love James Cameron’s visually stunning scenes. It will be a nice escape during winter.
I saw the first Avatar and thought it was a mess. I hope it delivers for their fans but meh.
I loved the commentary that played with Rihanna’s video!! She looks so cute too!!
I loved the 50’s-60’s Hollywood glamour!! I am loving the first picture of Natalie Wood!! And Angie Dickinson is still hot!!!
Dressed To Kill is still one of my favorite movies ❤️
I’ve moved on, no longer interested in Avatar movies.
The visuals in A#1 were good but I found it boring in plot.
In fact, I’ve just finished season 2 of The Witcher, and yes I enjoyed it.
See also Peaky Blinders, excellent show.
But, too much time has passed IRL.
Also, it is finally becoming springtime IRL here in MN + covid seems to be down here and so I call Outside! Everybody, hurry outside! lol
Btw, The Witcher has great special effects, costumes, Henry Cavill.
Peaky Blinders has excellent cast, scenery, wardrobe, plot, plus Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.
All good during fall season.
James Cameron needs to edit more, I can no longer enjoy movies that run 2-21/2 hours.
Ashley Olsen bf is good looking, and seems to be age appropriate.
Wasn’t her sisters Ex-H about 3x her age?
Please don’t link to Towleroad. The site has gone to hell, is staffed by untrained chimps, and is no better than the National Enquirer at this point
I love me some dramatized true crime, but I had zero interest in Candy. Jessica Biel is the opposite of a draw for me, but that Pajiba review clinched it. I’m gonna at least give it a try. And BTW, the church lady they described is exactly who I think is a closet serial killer (except that women are rarely serial killers, but anyone that effervescent is clearly hiding something sinister).
“The balcony stage may have been denied them but the fact that they’ll be in London, as a four-piece, during those Jubilee days in and of itself is more than enough opportunity for them to flex, if they choose to.”
LaineyGossip’s take on this is the definition of walking the line. I didn’t know she had become so careful with her language. It’s almost like she doesn’t want to choose a side, while she chooses a side, which is a very bad look.