“Gisele Bundchen breaks down some of her most iconic looks” links

What did she say about her post plastic surgery burqa?
Ha! I wondered that too!
LOL i cannot remember any iconic look from her. Just a lot of random shots of her with Leo out on the beach or something by the paps
That’s all I can muster up. I don’t care for her or her husband. I still believe he manipulated the balls and was guilty. But he was their golden boy and they weren’t going to punish him.
The Dior dress she wore to the Oscars with Leo is…maybe not iconic but certainly memorable to me, even all these years later. A lot of these others are not even looks, more like memories from her life.
I just can’t with Gisele or husband. It was so funny because when they left here to go to Tampa, homegirl was tap dancing her way out. She couldn’t pack fast enough! Does she really have 22 iconic looks other than that plastic surgery burqa?
That Elie Saab dress IS actually a mess…Yikes. And that is very usual for Elie Saab.
The article about Giselle is kind of lame. Yea sure, between the two, Giselle does most of the childcare. AS IF she doesn’t have nannies? The writer acts like Giselle has no help. I think they are just jealz.
Personally I want Brady’s massage schedule. He get one every morning and every afternoon after his work outs and practices. Sometimes a third, too.
Google his massages. They are a sight to behold.
So Gisèle Bundchen had to do almost topless runway, and endure it as a minor…
High fashion is a real mess.
She seems to have a sunny personnality, it must have helped professionnally, when you hear about the other models Who didn’t stay, having to choose between artistic high brow work and big fat security money.
But being into environnement protection and being married to a pro us bolsonaro is quite interesting
Hmm, Gisele is interesting to me because while she’s the most successful model of all time, I don’t think she’s done a lot of iconic looks. A lot of her red carpet moments are very forgettable and fairly basic to me. Her street style isn’t anything to sing about, too. She’s a good model, no arguing there, but that’s more about how others dress her on the runway than anything about her own style. Her business acumen is the real standout about her.
Yeah. She was in everything and everywhere, deservedly so, but not much was iconic in and of itself.
I didn’t click on the link, but off the top of my head the only Giselle looks that strike me as “iconic” (in that I remember them off the top of my head) are the white dress in this post, the sparkly Greek-goddess type dress she wore to the (Oscars?) with Leo, and I remember one dress where she had her hair in a high ponytail. That’s it.
She’s a great model and certainly has “it,” but i can’t think of her iconic looks.
I do remember that dress, for some reason. Very pretty.
Kourtney and Travis are getting married this weekend in Italy. The whole family is there except Scott I believe. Seems like they are all having a good time, including the kids. I think the family is playing into this “the kids feel leftout” theme because it’s a storyline for the show. This family stops at nothing for ratings ! I do feel bad for the kids being pawns.
I’m happy for Kourtney as Scott always treated her like trash, but the overt PDA needs to be toned way down, as I saw on Buzzfeed. There’s a difference between showing a loving relationship and acting appropriately. I don’t think that the kids are being unreasonable, in fact I am glad that they expressing their feelings. Though reading your comment makes me sad. I hate it when people purposely use their children in any scenario.
I don’t think I’m a prudish person at all, but that sort of intense PDA makes me so uncomfortable. There’s definitely a difference between that and just showing affection. Like, a quick kiss on the lips is fine, you can even discreetly slip a little tongue in there. But full-on making out seems overtly sexual to me, more like foreplay than just “affection”. Doing it in front of your kids is, at the very least, awkward
But the main thing that caught my attention in that article? Travis apparently has a kid named Alabama. WHY?! Of all the f–king states to name your child after… (I’m marrying an Alabaman, so I can talk shit about them if I want! 😝)
I looked into Monkey Pox and even where it’s most prevalent in Africa, there still aren’t that many annual cases, just a few hundred. The media likes to scare us, it makes them money.
As of right now, there are about 50 cases in Portugal, ~ 30 in Spain plus several in the UK, France, Germany, US, Canada.
Trust me, my colleagues in virology, infectious diseases and tropical medicine are not exactly thrilled at the thought of having another developing airborne, viral infection on their hands.
It’s starting to become a concern as it is spreading quickly. Yes, the virus has been around for many years now, but for some reason it’s spreading and numbers are increasing quickly. This is something we should be concerned about. Also, we still need to be concerned about Covid even though people are acting like the pandemic is over. We might all be lockdowned by Fall. You think I’m joking, but I’m not. New variants are making Covid impossible to contain. It’s quickly going to surprass Measles as the most contagious virus in human history. It might already have that title since so many cases are going unreported.
@ ME, I agree!!! I still wear my mask and I don’t care who notices, I am in Texas were woman are property and the state government is full of draconian and neanderthal mind-sets.
We have to remember that the virus s still mutating and there will always be a degree of concern. The Repugnant’s are fighting us in the Senate for funding come the fall season as we will be back inside our homes and in close proximity. We are not done with the coronavirus, until it is done with us.
The monkey pox is very serious. A man had traveled into the NE area about 3 or so months ago and it is spreading. We are must be vigilant!!
Glad to be old enough to have been vaccinated against smallpox. Apparently they do tests and there were people vaccinated as a child who still showed immunity in their 80s.
Because there has always been the possibility of smallpox being used for germ warfare, there is actually vaccine stockpiled. Really wondering what will happen with all the antivaxxers if we get to the point where we need a pox vaccination.
If small pox ever happens the antivaxxors won’t get a choice on if they get vaccinated or not.
And they won’t get a choice of being put in quarantine.
Thank you, Matilda…I am nowhere near as logical as you are, and was about to start freakingTF out about Monkeypox!
I’m likely in the minority but I just don’t think Gisele is anything special.
Same. I don’t find her beautiful at all. But I’m comparing her to her contemporaries. She’s definitely better than the nepotism lot.
I think her it’s her figure, she has a great body for modeling. Long arms and legs, good shoulders, and she holds herself well.
I never thought she was a beauty.
Wasn’t there something about she was scouted in an area in which lots of women look very similar to her? Beach beauties.
On any given day, neither GB or TB really cross my mind.
The only positive comment I can make about Gisele is that she is gracious in including TB love child in her family activities. As busy and unavailable as she has indicated he is, I’ll wager she is doing the parenting on his custody days. Other than that I think she is pretty full of herself. So is he. They make a good pair.