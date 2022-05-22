Tilda Swinton wore a real Chanel gown in Cannes, no alien couture or anything

Here are some photos from the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The big event/premiere was for Three Thousand Years of Longing, a George Miller film where Idris Elba plays a genie in a bottle and Tilda Swinton is the bookish professor who accidentally unleashes him. I would never have thought to put Idris and Tilda in a movie together, but here we are. At the premiere, Tilda wore Chanel. Idris looked dapper as hell.

Idris’s wife Sabrina Dhowre wore a custom Tony Ward gown and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. She looked STUNNING.

Bonus Tilda & Idris at the Saturday photocall. I wish I could wear comically oversized button-down shirts and just wander around the South of France.

Here’s Anne Hathaway at the Friday photocall for Armageddon Time. Her minidress is Gucci. She was trying to do a Bardot thing and it worked, although I hate those sunglasses!

Marion Cotillard wore a Chanel romper. From the front, I actually don’t hate this, but there are photos of Marion walking up the steps and half of her ass was hanging out. That’s why you don’t wear shorts to Cannes red carpets!

Casey Affleck, 46, and his 24-year-old girlfriend Caylee Cowan. My only comment is that she’s lovely and young and I hope she’s okay.