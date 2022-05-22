Tilda Swinton wore a real Chanel gown in Cannes, no alien couture or anything

Here are some photos from the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The big event/premiere was for Three Thousand Years of Longing, a George Miller film where Idris Elba plays a genie in a bottle and Tilda Swinton is the bookish professor who accidentally unleashes him. I would never have thought to put Idris and Tilda in a movie together, but here we are. At the premiere, Tilda wore Chanel. Idris looked dapper as hell.
Idris’s wife Sabrina Dhowre wore a custom Tony Ward gown and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. She looked STUNNING.
Bonus Tilda & Idris at the Saturday photocall. I wish I could wear comically oversized button-down shirts and just wander around the South of France.
Here’s Anne Hathaway at the Friday photocall for Armageddon Time. Her minidress is Gucci. She was trying to do a Bardot thing and it worked, although I hate those sunglasses!
Marion Cotillard wore a Chanel romper. From the front, I actually don’t hate this, but there are photos of Marion walking up the steps and half of her ass was hanging out. That’s why you don’t wear shorts to Cannes red carpets!
Casey Affleck, 46, and his 24-year-old girlfriend Caylee Cowan. My only comment is that she’s lovely and young and I hope she’s okay.
All I see is Idris. Good lord that man is the epitome of handsome. He just gets finer and finer. I miss Tilda’s statement gear.
Yes, Idris is like a fine wine…..he does look more handsome as the years go by. And his wife is absolutely stunning!!! She is breathtaking!!
As for Tilda, I have missed her on the red carpet and in films. She is a phenomenal actor!! I was mesmerized in her performance in Constantine!!!!
BTW, do I eye’s deceive me, or is everyone NOT looking at Casey “Douche” Affleck?
I hope his GF is safe. She is so young it looks like so young I want to ask him if he got her home before her curfew…..
Casey has a quite punchable face, no?
Yes. All I see is him. That man is fine.
I could never understand what every woman kept raving about, but in these pics, I get it. He’s so virile. He’s exuding magnetism.
I believe it is known as BDE.
He is, to me, the epitome of manhood.
Tilda could wear an Old Navy sundress and still look like she just arrived from another planet. And I mean that in the most admiring way possible,
Idris makes my day better, so thank you.
I can’t stand a white gown. They all look like bridal gowns with few exceptions. This is not the exception.
Anything else would be gorgeous on her, but this… meh.
I wish I had Tilda’s confidence to wear a massive shirt dress! She looks comfy every wear.
Not all white gowns, just this one.
Sabrina is a beautiful woman but that dress is not good.
Tilda is always fearlessly authentic.
I think Anne’s look works for her even though I don’t love the dress itself.
She is lovely, but in that solo photo she looks like a robot that is waiting to be wound up/turned on to start moving! lol
That gown! Maybe loose the gold at the shoulder and the neck scarf… in a jewel tone? Perhaps emerald green? Lilac? Those would be stunning on her.
I’ve seen quite a few stunning white gowns, but this just looks both inexpensive and costumey. She looks lovely, but the dress is awful. I think, if a white gown is not bridal, it looks best when very sleek, structured and fitted.
I think this gown would be beautiful without the sheer skirt. I am so over sheer skirts!
I love the sunglasses!
I think they are to away from the dress.
I’m sorry but I can’t get behind that dress. Maybe after caffeine, but that’s a tall order.
Me too, I think she’s really pulling them off.
I like the sunglasses better than the dress.
Me too! I would totally rock them 😀
Tilda looks great in this baby blue jewel neckline Chanel! She wears that dress, it doesn’t wear her. The confidence shines through.
Navy blue. Spell check is irritating.
Tilda. Idris. Oh my God!!!!!!
She does. I love to see her looks!! She isn’t afraid to wear something that some people are too afraid of. And she fearless, on and off the screen.
I love the sunglasses – not so fond of the Barbarella boobs.
The women don’t belong in those dresses. Idris belongs in his little getup though.
I CANNOT wait to see Three Thousand Years of Longing – they both look fabulous here and in the movie.
Given the premise of the movie this is genius casting – not to mention that he seems to spend most of the movie strutting around in not a lot 🙂
I love Tilda – you just know that if she is in the movie then its going to be good and interesting, esp her character. My fave scene in the trailer is where they are standing at the door with the 2 little old ladies gawping at Idris – as they rightly should. LOL
The movie is based on the short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye by AS Byatt. It’s a beautiful story that has really stuck with me over the years. I’m looking forward to the movie!
I have 3 copies of that A.S. Byatt book of short stories and 3 copies of Close Range: Wyoming Stories by Annie Proulx. These are exceptionally well written stories.
I just made the connection when I read Swinton plays a professor. I would have wanted to see it anyway based on Miller’s past work, but now I’m very interested in how it will be adapted. I wonder if there will ever be a prestige TV series of Byatt’s ‘The Children’s Book’ (or a series of ‘Possession,’ to help correct the pretty terrible Gwyneth Paltrow movie).
Idris is a snack, lunch and dinner. What a beautiful man! Love how he dresses as well!
Wow, Idris. What a gorgeous man.
He has good taste and is stylish, he can wear the hell outta a suit!
Looks fab, which is tricky to pull off in the mens velvet black tie trend.
If that white dress was a deep yellow, green, royal blue I’d like it better.
Tilda, god bless her. She has excellent red carpet skills. She wears her designs, not the designs wear her. Posture and comfortable on red carpet, which so many celebs lack.
I vote NO on AH’s dress, love the movie star over the top sunglasses tho. .
We need to see more Idris. Just random photos of him throughout this site would totally make my day. Bill is incandescent with rage again? Oh, wait, there’s a random photo of Idris to soothe my soul. Perfection.
I don’t know how long you’ve been on CB, but I miss Hot Guy Friday! Talk about snacks, lol! 😁
The picture of Idris and Tilda holding hands is so lovely and charming.
Idris good lord yes Casey eeeww gross somebody come get the pedo vibes guy off the carpet. It’s not the flex he and gross guys like him think it is
Not digging Sabrina’s dress. Anne and Marion for the wins.
I don’t get why one wouldn’t imagine Idris and Tilda in a film together 🤷🏾♀️
Idris the best looking one on the carpet. Periodt. Casey Affleck is just gross.
Honestly, I think that is the sexiest sheer gown I’ve ever seen.
Disagree. She is a beautiful lady and this dress does nothing for her. She deserves better. It’s a custom Tony Ward . Expensive. For this kind of money she should look fantastic.
Marion Cotillard has never had to choose between her face and her butt! (I googled her outfit, of course)
I wish I could wear comically oversized button-down shirts and just wander around the South of France – you left off on the arm of Idris Elba…
I saw Cotillard’s shoes and swooned.