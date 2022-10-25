King Charles is selling off fourteen of his late mother’s prized racehorses

Queen Elizabeth II was a horse girl. Her mother was a horse girl too. Both mother and daughter were obsessed with everything about horses and horse racing and horse breeding. QEII spent decades building her stable of champion racehorses. Her horses were one of her biggest passions and greatest loves. Her children and many of her grandchildren are keen on horses too, from polo ponies to show-jumping horses to race horses. Charles played polo for years, as did his sons. Anne is an accomplished equestrian, as is her daughter Zara. So it definitely seems weird that in recent weeks, there’s been so much conversation about “what will Charles do with his mother’s horses?” The horse operation belongs to him entirely, but he could easily pass everything off to his wife, or to Anne, or William or even the Wessexes. Instead, Charles has decided to sell off some his mother’s collection: he’s selling fourteen broodmares.
BBC News reports that the King is selling 14 of the late monarch’s ‘brood mares’ through Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket, including celebrated runners Just Fine (trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the man behind over 100 royal winners) and Love Affairs. As well as being a keen rider and an eager racegoer – often spotted cheering on her runners from Ascot’s Royal Enclosure – the Queen took an active interest in breeding racehorses at Sandringham’s Royal Stud, which she inherited from her own father, King George VI.
Tattersall spokesman Jimmy George stressed that the Royal Family would be continuing their close ties to the sport, stating: ‘It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses. The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can’t keep them all… Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.’
The monarch’s former racing manager John Warren once described horses as a ‘tremendous getaway’ for the monarch, reflecting: ‘I’m sure if the Queen had not been bred into being a monarch she would have found a vocation with horses. It was just simply in her DNA.’ He credited her role in championing the sport with helping to raise the profile of British racing.
They’re trying to put a bow on it, but the most likely scenario here is that King Charles isn’t going to “pass off” any part of the operation to a family member, and he’ll simply sell off his late mother’s horses in smaller groups. And for what purpose? Even if horses aren’t your bag, if your mother spent decades breeding horses and it was one of her great passions and investments, wouldn’t you try to maintain her stable? Especially since Charles has the money and personnel to do just that – it’s not like he’s the one feeding them and mucking about in the stables, for goodness sake. This is pointed – he’s actively destroying the one thing his mother truly loved.
I tweeted about this yesterday, but for all of the talk of how the Sussexes “upset” QEII for this or that and how Liz would be “turning in her grave” over something to do with Harry and Meghan, THIS is actually what would bother her: her son selling off all of her precious horses. And Charles is doing it specifically because his mother loved her horses so much.
Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca's official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
EGLWYSWRW, WALES – JULY 3: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greet horses as they visit Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw on July 3, 2018 in Pembrokeshire, Wales.
Britain's Prince Charles pets a horse as he visits the Royal Parks in Hyde Park, London, Britain, June 23, 2021.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Estate. Picture date: Friday October 1, 2021.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and Patron of the Clydesdale Horse Society, with police horses after viewing a statue of a Clydesdale horse situated by Lanark Auction Market, Lanark Agricultural Centre
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visit Dunfermline City Chambers, and walk to Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary, and celebrate the former town's new city status as Scotland's eighth city.
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.

Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.

Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater.

Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ascot, UK -20220614-
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day 1
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day 1
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
She loved them more than her own children it seems.
Good thing Fergie and Andrew took the corgis before Charles could ship them off to the pound too.
Dogs first
Horses second
Husband third
Kids got what (if any) love that was left. And it shows
Would the Queen have left instructions in her will regarding what to do with the horses? I find it hard to believe they would’ve been unaccounted for and completely left to Charles’s whims…
Agreed. I find it hard to believe she didn’t have some sort of instructions in her will. Like I am a nobody and I have family and friends who have provisions in their wills for their pets.
If he’s not into maintaining all of the horses, which I doubt because I’d think Camilla could take this over and have a good success of it, then I get wanting to sell. But this feels so pointed like he is finally doing what he wants after many many years.
The racing industry is really worried about this. The Queen would sell horses this time of year, but she’d normally sell about 7 or so. Charles is selling twice the normal number. He seems to be exiting the business which would be a disaster for things like Royal Ascot.
I was wondering about that, bc the article said that it was a normal thing to sell the horses, even for the Queen, but 14 seemed like a lot to me (although I’m not an expert lol.) So it does sound like this is out of the ordinary then.
Why a disaster? Might give other people, who don’t get gifted horses and spend their own money maintaining them, a more fair chance to win.
Genuine question – why would Charles selling his mother’s racehorses be a disaster for Royal Ascot? The meet doesn’t need runners owned by the Queen to happen and I’m assuming that the RF would still attend the meeting, as they do now.
Is it that racing overall would suffer from losing the active involvement of the Monarch from a prestige point of view?
Yes, it’s a prestige thing. Pre-pandemic, the Queen went to all five days of Royal Ascot and took a keen interest in all race meetings. Charles and Camilla and William and Kate go to Day 1, if that. By day 5, if the lead carriage is Zara and Mike, the prestige levels aren’t there. And in terms of horses more generally, having one of the Queen’s horses run at a meeting guarantees a certain level of interest and prestige. If Charles doesn’t keep them, racing goes more downmarket.
It can benefit the buyers of the horses if the mares produce champions
It’s not only the fact that Chuck for Cash is selling the horses, his mother’s one genuine passion project, one she was quite successful in.
I’d get it if he were hurting for money, as running stables is very expensive, but what I don’t get is the speed, urgency.
We heard about him shrinking the breeding program mere days after his mother died. As if he had drawn up plans to do this long ago.
But yeah, the king is grieving…
He actually sickens me.
I’m so sorry for your people C3. Every day you pull yet another vicious stunt; whether it’s against your son, or H&M, or even Cowmilla (I believe you’ve briefed against her too) you just.don’t.stop. If this is a glimpse of royal life, THANK GOD I’m a peon from across the world.
Maybe this is part of downsizing the monarchy. A lot of money is spent on keeping horses. Maybe he has a plan for the property they are on and/or the money from selling that will benefit the country, be more sustainable than horse-keeping, or go to charity? Unless one of the other royals has a specific tie or fondness for one of the horses, which is doubtful, why gift them one. My question would be what about any horses that were gifted to her? Would they be considered as owned by the country and the money would be public? I find it amusing that “if the Queen had not been bred into being a monarch” she would have kept horses. I guess, she might have if she had been born rich enough to keep her own horses without gifting and being on public funds. And “bred” into a monarch?
Chawlz could have the simplest plan for benefiting the country, it’s called paying an inheritance tax, like his subjects are expected to do. Of his mother’s horses, why wouldn’t he gift one to Anne? Right, because he is greedy, petty and self absorbed. That’s my take.
Exactly this! Or he could downsize on the homes he owns, but of course not. Instead his focussing on is somebody else’s passion. My gosh, these people Are awful
Paying his fair share of taxes would be a grand gesture. You are assuming that Anne is interested in race horse stock or that he didn’t gift her one or why wouldn’t TQ have left or gifted her one if she were interested? That would make more sense.
Yes! “Bred” into being a monarch was weirdly dehumanising, and not something they’d say about a man especially in the context of broodmares… interesting that even the longest reigning British queen can get the misogynist treatment.
This is it.
I don’t like Charles. But he is better at business than most of his family.
The horse operation runs at a loss. He has a real thing about making everything profitable. He is keenly aware that scrutiny over royal expenses is only going to increase and that he doesn’t have his mother’s popularity to carry him through it.
I think this is business. It’s not a calculated insult (although he is certainly petty enough for that).
He is also talking about opening up Buckingham Palace and various other spaces and making them year-round profitable public spaces.
I think he wants to divest himself of anything that can’t be made to make money, and concentrate on projects that are based around the environment, architecture, preservation, and public access.
The horses cost a bomb. They have always run at a loss.
I know that racing horses are working animals, not pets, but shouldn’t these animals be owned by someone who truly cares for them? If C-III just isn’t so in to horses, why not sell them to someone who absolutely is?
Again, I’m really trying to not equate them to pets, but, why keep animals out of ‘obligation’ instead of affection?
Maybe one of the broodmares could be sold to an established owner in the US and it would serve Charles right if the broodmares produced a triple crown winner and hall of fame. Horse it would serve Charles right. The queen was friendly with us breeders and sent her mares to be bred to us stallions. I recall She was a fan of triple crown winner Seattle slew.
The only surprising thing is he’s not monetizing the Corgis too.
His royal cypher should be 🤑
Their obsession with genes, breeding, and inheritance, my god.
“THIS is actually what would bother her: her son selling off all of her precious horses. And Charles is doing it specifically because his mother loved her horses so much.”
This whole story makes me sad. And it has become clear that Harry needed to take his family and leave not just before William became king, but also Charles.
Her majesty loved horses and I remember the photographs of her looking so happy on the Reagan ranch going riding. I guess Charles cannot sell those carriage horses his father owned with penny to meet in charge of them.
Penny r in charge of them.
Apparently the Queen’s horse operation took more money than it made. So I can see Charles would want to get rid of it.
The queen attended the Kentucky derby in 2007. I checked google and she watched street sense win. The jockey calvin bore l was invited to a state dinner and met her majesty
I… get why. It’s spending money on something Charles has no interest in (or at least to the level of the queen) and if there’s one thing I’ve learnt about him in the last few years, is that he likes to not spend money – no matter how much rich he is. So even if the whole thing is basically pennies for him, I can see him thinking “why spend a few million a year on this when those same few million can sit in a bank and collect interest”. Or an off shore account..
My first thought when I read this is how much he will get for each horse. People will pay A LOT for one of QE2’s horses. He’s a greedy f@ck, maybe he is doing it for the money. It will be straight up profit for him while decreasing his bottom line. Horses are pricey. I only have one and could be driving a BMW or Mercedes if I didn’t have him.
I hate to say it, but I’m with Charles here. I see this a lot – Dad dies and leaves his treasured collection of medieval crossbows, what to do with Mom’s lifetime collection of Hummel figurines. If you don’t want your 20,000-volume library of science fiction books to end up at some pulp factory in Canada, then you better figure it out before you die. Probably, TQ left instructions, but I don’t think it’s disrespect to this mother that Charles wants to clear the decks a little.
It is not uncommon to sell broodmares or young stock each year. Horse girl here. However I don’t have a clue what he is doing and whether he is going with normal practices or downsizing to a large extent.
Can’t have the stable competing with the Consort.
Guess all of Sophie’s ass-kissing wasn’t enough to get QEII to change her will and leave the race horses to Family Wessex.