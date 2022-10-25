Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes tackles the ‘Angry Black Woman’ trope with Issa Rae

The Duchess of Sussex’s new Archetypes podcast is out!! This week’s episode is “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth with Issa Rae and Ziwe.” Considering all of the sh-t that’s still thrown at Meghan to this very day, you would think that she could have just sat there and talked solo and told all of her stories about how an entire national media smeared her as an angry “bully” who makes white women cry. Meghan doesn’t start out with personal stories though – she discusses the same book she and Harry have referenced many time, Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism by Safiya Umoja Noble. She talks about the trope of “angry Black women” and how that’s not only reinforced by society, but by online algorithms. Here’s the episode:
Meghan starts the conversation with Ziwe, and Meghan reveals that she took one of those genetic tests and it turns out that she’s 43% Nigerian. Ziwe is so excited to hear that and she says that Meghan being part Nigerian is huge for the Nigerian community. Ziwe talks about how she tries to emulate her favorite (white, male) talk show interviewers, but the reaction to her is so different.
I find the normal-conversation part of Archetypes to be so cool – like, I could listen to Meghan and Issa Rae talk about coffee for a while (I don’t drink coffee either, and it’s fascinating to me that Meghan didn’t drink coffee for years in her 30s). Meghan gives Issa her flowers for creating Insecure, for creating a show about how real Black women look, sound, love and live. Issa talks about wanting to create a more nuanced image of Black women on television, and that it’s not just all positive or all negative. Issa talked about the first notes she got from HBO, which is that the name “Insecure” should be changed because the characters were “fierce” and “strong.” Issa was like, no, we need to show people really living.
There’s tons more in this pod – the conversation about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings and how utterly infuriating they were to watch as white senators tried to bait Brown Jackson into “looking angry.”
And we’re streaming to support Meghan.
Also, non-coffee drinker here.
Caffeine free tea or I’ll be bouncing around 😀
I howled when she spoke about jazz hands
Lool same. It was just out of the blue but it was really funny aswell
Lol. Me too, I thought is Meghan a celebitchy fan? Lol
I really hope so .
I did too. Jazz Hands!
YES I feel like this is the episode we’ve been waiting for – the Angry Black Woman one. We all knew it was coming. I can’t wait to listen later today after I’ve got the kids to school lol.
Every episode so far has been good and she has grown as an interviewer. I can’t wait to listen to this one, as a black woman who works is very white corporate spaces they way I have to guard against being perceived as aggressive all the damn time is whew!
Also, can we talk about how amazing her guest list for this entire podcast has been? Duchess stays well-connected and thriving.
I appreciate that she referenced reading material!
If I may make a suggestion of my own to this very smart comment section that I have loved for a decade:
Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez
It goes into data bias in every aspect of our life and was incredibly impactful.
I second Invisible Women – it was a very insightful look at how much of our society has been built without women in mind – eye opening and infuriating!
I third this recommendation although I had to read it bit by bit with gaps in between as it was a lot to see quite how much everything can be working against you!
That’s a really great recommendation. One that I’ve read and I would love to know if Meghan has read it is “Why I’m no longer talking to white people about race” by Reni Eddo-Lodge because it talks specifically about racism in the U.K. and it’s an amazing read
Thanks for this, I’ve seen it mentioned and had wondered about getting it. I’ll add it to my reading list.
What a beautiful black woman. I don’t know anything about her but if she was/is not a model she should have been. I love her effortless elegance. Good for Meghan for bringing positivity models into her show.
I couldn’t tell if you meant Issa or Ziwe but they are both GORGEOUS.
Issa Rea’s parents are from Senegal. Her bright eyes are typicly Senegalese.
On a other note: have y’all heard Meghan saying that she’s 43% Nigerian? Glad our sis is claiming her blackness for everybody to hear.The royalists, haters and those on shutter Island will go mad. I love that for them. Deal with it.
This is only tangentially related but Issa Rae was on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr on PBS delving into her family history and it was fantastic. Highly recommended episode if you’re interested in that kind of thing. I’d like to see the Duchess of Sussex do one, too. I think that’d be a very insightful story.
LOVED this episode! Loved the little tidbits we learned about Meghan. It also felt like Issa and Meghan were totally vibing with each other and have a lot in common. I see a new friendship forming!
Also, if you guys haven’t seen Awkward Black Girl, check it out! I saw it when it first came out and loved every moment of it. I was so happy when Issa got her HBO deal.
Love how each episode is so focused but I also really want the outtakes. I bet they could make a good number of episodes featuring all those diatribes and side convos that I am dying to hear. Please make it happen, Meghan and Archetypes!
I hope episodes are made from the outtakes too.
I love Issa Rae. Can’t wait to listen!
I’ve seen the poem “Still I Rise” referenced, like a couple lines taken out for inspirational words or a twitter bio or something- along those lines, but I’d never read or heard the whole poem, and that closing with Dr. Maya Angelou reading the whole thing was amazing. Actually hearing poets read poetry aloud the way it’s meant to be heard is always satisfying.
this is definitely the kind of topic you could listen to experts and industry black women talk about for hours and still only scratch the surface of it, but Meghan’s approach, of these casual conversations where people just talk about their personal experiences with the tropes, and maybe brush on academic ideas but don’t focus on them, is a very easy, compelling listen, without getting preachy or too wonky. It’s more absorbing the message rather than learning it, iykwim? I liked this one.
Thank you Kaiser as always for posting the episode. Just finished listening. I really enjoyed her talking to these women. She and them all sounded so relaxed and happy to be with each other.
And what Meghan quote will the tabs pull out of context to portray her as an “angry Black woman” and start a whole Meghan-hatefest to fill time and space till next week’s episode? They’re still outraged over Deal Or No Deal!
I wonder when Issa started joking that Meghan was throwing up gang signs, was she subtly shading all of those BM tabloids “Straight Out of Compton” headlines.
I’m listening now. Like Ziwe, I’m Nigerian , so I’m thrilled to know she’s one of our people. Honestly, when Meghan said she was Nigerian I wasn’t surprised…
The books mentioned by Meghan and in the comments here sound extremely interesting! I’m a huge reader, I grew up mostly without TV (I grew up in a few different countries that didn’t really have TV, at least until my family moved to Italy where we had Melrose Place in German and VERY fuzzy British MTV) and so I’ve been a big reader my whole life, and so for those of you who love to read but are on a budget (like me) here is a website that is basically a free library, and I have yet to lookup a title only to find they don’t have it. They have EVERYTHING. And for the record am in no way affiliated with this site other than as a user.
u1lib.org
This was simply delicious! I was saying yes, yes to every point made in this episode. The fact that episode 7 ends with Dr. Maya Angelou’s reading of her poem Still I Rise speaks volumes. I love the use of Justice Jackson as an example of the minefield black women have to navigate in the world.
On Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation by fire.
Emily Bernard: They tried to rattle her. And get her to react in a way where they could characterize her according to their stereotypes of black women. Angry, irrational, emotional, impulsive, all human emotions that black women are often not granted the privilege of expressing.
Issa Rae: Because I just knew they were going to come for her. And I already saw how much restraint she had. // And they were going to find attacks, they were going to dig. And I didn’t want to see that unfold. But I heard she did a wonderful job and she’s, you know, she’s here. She made it.
Meghan: Which is the same way you’re saying you carry yourself. And you make a choice, right? You make a choice to be as grounded as possible in what we share
because of all the things that are going to be said no matter what.
I’m not a podcast person, but I always try to support Issa, so this afternoon I know what I’ll be listening to. Question, I have an Audible account and KindleUnlimited, which is how I listen to podcasts now. Do I have to do something special for this one? Do I have to have a Spotify account, or can I still listen through Aubidle? I love Issa Rae and I am impressed every time she speaks on certain topics.