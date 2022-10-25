Prince William & Kate ‘want to be more global’ or ‘more openly visible’ to the world

In the past two years, it’s been fascinating to watch Prince William and Kate suddenly decide to be very keen about America. The shift happened literally the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. There were royal reporters openly advising the then-Cambridges to travel to New York asap to nail down their popularity with American audiences. What’s weird is that the Keens are always a day late and a dollar short – they had all the time in the world to cultivate an American audience for the keenery, but they rarely visited North America and never seemed to bother expanding their reach beyond the borders of Salt Island. They truly only became desperate for American attention, American money, American tourism and American media when the Sussexes showed off how easily they had mastered all the above.
Even Katie Nicholl noted last year, in her coverage of the Earthshot Awards, that Will and Kate “are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them.” Omid Scobie underlined the point in a column several months ago: William wants to be “seen” as very big and important outside of the UK. Well, they just can’t help but telegraph it once again:
Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, want to be “more global”, a source has claimed ahead of the royals’ trip to the States. The two senior royals will be in Boston on December 2 for the second award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize, the environmental contest launched by William in October 2020.
This trip, the source claimed, is part of the Waleses’ plan to become “more visible” outside of Britain, where they are already much loved by the public.
The insider told Us Weekly magazine: “They want to be more global or at least more openly visible to the rest of the world.”
This trip across the Atlantic, they added, will also give Kate and William the chance to thank Americans for the warmth shown to the Firm following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in early September.
They said: “The outpouring of support and sympathy that was sent to the royals from across the Atlantic Ocean was immense. It touched William and Kate and the entire Royal Family deeply.”
Desperate and pitiful. William and Kate are throwing themselves at America, begging Americans to see them as keen and special. Their trip to Boston in December will be incredibly stage-managed and I wonder what kind of American media they’ll get, especially if they try to play the same silly games they play with their domestic media. While I can see the networks and the bigger newspapers covering the trip as a fun royal story, will it be anything deeper than “here’s a video of Will and Kate arriving to the Earthshot Awards, look at Kate’s dress”? Are they capable of more than that? Probably not, although if I was advising Peggington (perish the thought) I would arrange an on-camera interview with an American network and prep William to answer some questions about his family and his brother. It would be an ideal time to show off a “new and improved” Other Brother. Is William capable of controlling his temper and reciting some vague sentiments about “we’re on a path to peace”?
Anyway, I love that William and Kate’s pre-Boston PR is “We’re ready for Americans to love us! Please accept us as global celebrities!”
There is a big difference between wanting something and actually working towards the goal. Bill and Cathy are way too lazy.
How sad those two, are.
Oh! How I long to see some protesters holding #PrinceOfPegging signs outside the JFK Library!
Perhaps the Waileses should reach out to James Corden for a reunion of unwanted Britons in America. Is that global enough?
Their goal is to be seen more, not necessarily do more. They want to be admired around the world, but they don’t want to do anything admirable.
Exactly.
I wonder how the British taxpayers feel about paying for W&K to do everything they can in order to expand their popularity in the US?
And William is never going to be seen as some important “statesman” here, so he should really just give it up and work on getting more Brits to respect and appreciate him (lol good luck with that).
Anyway, their quest for higher visibility is off to a good start: a two-week vacation! You just have to laugh at these two idiots.
Someone is aware the well-known Princess of Wales was beloved globally and is keen to compare.
This 👆🏽 How is Oprah fixed for the start of December? As if they wouldn’t trip over them selves and each other to get an interview with OW…
They can all laugh about the Fiesta’s Oprah who? comment.
I don’t think they would. Theirs is the shadowy, quiet briefing against, not answering questions in the open.
Sure, the Waleses were fired on screen at Jamaica and are generally scared/weary of brown people, but should they not be visiting more of the commonwealth countries?
Or perthaps their flop tour was the excuse they wanted not to go visit these places? They are keen on Australia, we know
I predict they will never set foot in a brown/black people´s country again. It will be Canada, Australia, NZ. perhaps if KKKate gets a diamond, she can go further, but I doubt it
They are probably afraid of being fired by more countries.
Canada, Australia and NZ are far more vocal with indigenous issues now, especially in canada with the residential schools. Even Charles did a half ass attempt at apology. William and Kate won’t be getting the same reception they did before and even their second tour in the west coast was far more muted in support.
@Nic I really believe the only reason they were received as well as they were in California in 2011 is because it was so soon after the wedding and they were still seen as new, young, exciting. There were tons of articles about American women trying to emulate Kate’s hair, lol. But now? Please.
IMO Americans either 1) barely even know who they are and don’t care about them at all, or 2) despise them because of the way they treated the Sussexes, particularly Meghan.
I have no clue why they seem to be under the impression that they’ll “take America by storm” and be some big hit here? I think they’re in for a huge disappointment if they actually end up coming and not canceling due to lack of interest.
I was referring more to their second tour of canada where they were in BC and the Yukon. Outside of the initial arrival there were few crowds and that arrival had Trudeau present, who was freshly elected as PM and very popular. They had also brought George and Charlotte who at the time were barely seen.
They won’t have any of that interest and there is the added issue of being awful in laws to an American. Meghan did get help from David Foster, a Canadian, and they stayed outside of Victoria where the locals helped keep the invasive UK press away.
Which is why their coming to Boston is strange. I remember how when Prince Charles came to Boston back in the 90s, it was a big deal because of all the extra security he’d need, because of
the large Irish population. It wouldn’t surprise me to see protesters insisting on no internal borders for Ireland. Those Tory assholes (including Ser Peg on this) thought that they could do Brexit, pretending the Good Friday Accord could just be ignored.
Actually saw Charles on one of his trips to Boston. Waiting for the bus home across from the Copley Hotel, I saw a big commotion, asked a cop what was going on. He made a face and said Prince Charles. Asked if I could stay where I was and catch the next bus. He said I was fine. So I ran and got a coffee, pulled out the mystery I’d just picked up at the library and waited. Weird to see him in person after reading about him for years. What struck me was how oddly proportioned his body is. Oh,well. I’m still here commenting, over 25 years later.
SO *VERY* KEEN to be seen as “serious, Global citizens” but doing *nothing* of value except showing up. They offer nothing: just “smiles”.
Now, if they want to *really* be *seen*, fly to California and APOLOGIZE to your brother and SIL. After said *SINCERE* apology is accepted, IF it’s accepted, then have a pic or two snapped shaking hands, have Meg issue a statement (I’d believe it if it comes from her or Harry’s mouth).
Otherwise, they’re just an imitation Barbie and Ken doll, dressed up and put in a place, and having their pic taken for PR.
Even their smiles aren’t genuine.
There will be no apology. Burger King is still big mad that Harry got out. Also, The Book will be out by the time Earthshot occurs. Every mention of Burger King will be accompanied by whatever fact is HOT from Harry’s memoir. Burger King will double down and want to control everything. A few photos or clips of them waving and Kate in a sparkly gown will be forgotten two days later.
@Kelleybelle, you’re right, and imo most Americans would see right through them and they’d elicit an eyeroll if anything.
Why apologize? They didn’t do anything wrong! *eye-roll*
I don’t understand what they’re expecting. The goal is “ The insider told Us Weekly magazine: “They want to be more global or at least more openly visible to the rest of the world.”?
Openly visible? Are they wearing camo now? Or do they just barely show up to “work” that is all photo ops, and nothing involving more work or prep than that.
They’re entitled and can’t hide it, and racist dullards who are proud of it, and fully believe they should be bowed to because of their special blood. Not really a modern take on anything, and the years of complaining about how American Maghan is might not be the best way to warm the American crowd. I guess they’re going for the people who hear what they meant, which is she wasn’t white enough.
Anyway, may this continue to be a season of Finding Out.
I think their first step in being more visible is to stop going on these secret vacations all the time. Ha! Who am I kidding? Ain’t gonna happen!
@Lucy, I’m dying at “are they wearing camo now??” 😭
They may as well be. They’re so visible they’re off on a two-week vacation at some secret locale!
@Lucy, “(Y)ears of complaining about how American Maghan is might not be the best way to warm the American crowd. I guess they’re going for the people who hear what they meant, which is she wasn’t white enough.”
This.
I’m so tired of constantly hearing the Cambridges want to do this or that. Do it already! They’ve had over a decade to become “global”. What’s stopped them from doing meaningful things? Their “do-nothingness” really contributes to the perception of the Royal family’s increasing irrelevance.
Meh, they just want the publicity anyway.
Didn’t they have to create a event to justify them being on American soil to meet celebrities when they were first married and visited Canada. Both of them looked so bored until that day in LA.
This ain’t 10 years ago and they continue to be clueless and are in for a rude awakening.
@Tiffany: yes. It was in Los Angeles. IIRC, they used BAFTA to pull together some sort of reception so Kate could meet a bunch of celebrities.
(And ITA with your last sentence)
Is being “more visible” supposed to fix the problem? The more I see of them, the more they disgust me.
So there is definitely a segment of the American population that will like them and appreciate their visit because they’re royalty and Kate has pretty hair and so on and so forth.
But for most Americans, they’re boring. There’s no there, there, so to speak. We expect more from our philanthropists than just showing up and expecting applause. I just think this visit is going to fall flat and they really have no one to blame but themselves.
They are obviously well known global figures, but they aren’t beloved globally, and you can’t force that.
MAGAs will love them because they are racists, just like the MAGAs. I’d love to see a MAGA come out in favor of them, and speak highly of them. They should plan to have lunch with Ivanka Trump and Jared. Or Kanye. I’m sure he’d love to pal around with royalty.
Wouldn’t that just really emphasize how they are “very much not a racist family” LOLOL.
Do MAGAs even care about the royals?
@lanne: It’s not only the MAGA, there are lot of Anglophiles who consider themselves liberal who will be excited to see them.
Kanye dissed W for marrying Khate so I don’t that would happen. It would be funny though.
@amy bee I never understand the Americans who support royals. They are not any different than people who support the confederacy so not as liberal as they believe.
Damn, Nic, I had never thought of it that way, and you are exactly right.
I’m sure it won’t be a massive flop but it won’t be a massive success, and nothing they do will compare to what Harry and Meghan can accomplish.
After that whole “heartfelt letter” William sent to the girlfriend of the police officer who died in the Capital attempted coup, I don’t think that MAGA lovers are going to care much about them.
I thought about Bill’s letter. That didn’t go over well with the MAGA crowd. The Wailes better hope they don’t show up or Trump out BRF secrets.
@Kate, MAGAs only started “caring” about the royals very recently, when all of Rupert Murdoch’s outlets went full-force against Meghan. All of a sudden, there were lots of Fox-News-watching, Page-Six-reading American dumbfcks who claimed to love William and Kate, who are so “regal” and “classy” in comparison. But it’s not genuine interest or affection.
Plus, they think environmentalism is “woke” bullsh!t, so once they hear that the reason W&K are even in America is because Bill fancies himself some sort of eco-warrior (lol), they’ll likely turn on him, too. (And the fact that he’s teaming up with the Kennedys won’t help, either.)
And as @Nic points out below, the MAGATS are not the types of people who W&K want to be popular with; they look down on them.
I don’t think the trip will be a complete flop either, but it won’t be a smashing success like you said, and that’s what the Keens want at this point.
The fandom of W&K in the US is interesting IMO to examine. I think you have a lot of people (in their 40s and up, most in their 50s or 60s) who were big fans of the Queen, are either indifferent to Charles or hate him, and see William as the one who should be king now (i.e. the crown should have skipped charles) and see W&K as the ideal royal family in waiting, in a way. These people buy all the PR about no live in staff, being super hands on parents, they just can’t work more bc CHILDREN, etc.
But, IME, many of these people are also Democrats and pretty liberal overall. I think like Lorelei said, the MAGAs started becoming royal fans when the Murdoch press started pushing the anti-Meghan rhetoric – she’s the black woman who doesn’t know her place, much like the Obamas did not. so now that Obama is long out of office they can turn their racist ire towards her. But they also hate woke stuff like environmentalism etc.
So I”m not entirely sure who is going to turn out in Boston for them.
I’d forgotten about the letter. I remember thinking while it was all very nice it was also cringey and a little inappropriate like it was veering into opportunistic territory. Terribly cynical of me I know.
A bit like when Kate went to the memorial of the woman killed by the Met Officer. Zero follow up, it was just a photo op. Put that against Meghan showing up at the Uvalde memorial and months later the playground with Archewell as a main contributor.
Until W&K get a clue in this area*, they are doomed to forever be “the other royals” as far as America is concerned.
*Despite Diana’s lead and now Meghan and Harry literally showing them how it’s done, they are incapable of getting it.
I think a segment moved beyond boring. That was before they trashed their American sister in law and used being American as the reason for their disdain instead of admitting to the racism.
Besides the MAGAs aren’t who they want to associate with. They believe they are above them.
The royalist’s defense of the monarchy is that they bring tourism to the UK. So why not do more tours of countries the monarchy is actually the head of and bring tourism like they are supposed to? Why would anyone interested in them go to the UK if they can see them elsewhere? Aren’t they defeating their stated purpose?
William, Kate, Anne, Charles, Camilla, Sophie and god knows who else, all trecking to USA or attempting to. What is this new fixation on america, who they all claim to hate so much? It’s upsetting as an american these bozos are trying to come to this country after using americanism as an insult to such a hard working, competent woman. They need to give it a rest already. These peope are a joke and have become a laughing stock all on their own.
This is a pernicious campaign because what hypocrite Dench said about stupid Americans is exactly what the whole lot of these smug creeps thinks about us all. Do we have any doubt that at the end of each day on their US visits, they go back to their hotel rooms and sneer at everyone and everything? There is a reason that H&M have been winning hearts and minds. Aside from the fact that they came here as underdogs, taking refuge from what many see as a cruel, outdated institution, neither of them give a whiff of that kind of vicious snobbery that W&K embody. And W&F have none of the glamor that the Sussexes do. Their combination of bald/dull plus haggard/mean girl just isn’t that appealing. I am sure publications like People will try to prop them up, but it seems to me that they have already fallen by the wayside. I would be stunned if they ever approached the popularity of the Sussexes here. Maybe this is my intense dislike of them speaking, but I don’t think I am wrong.
Good call!
Meghan and Harry always looked pleased and interested, at any work event. They exude warmth and humor. Cannot and Willnot are bodies wearing clothes, and wiglets, with nothing else to offer anyone, while all the while sniffing down their noses. We get it, you don’t like anything about your life.
@Dee, I don’t think you’re wrong, either. All good points!
They’re talking out of both sides of their mouths: on the one hand, they want to be beloved and revered in the US. On the other hand, they think we’re all too stupid to realize The Crown is not a documentary.
Their moment to really cultivate a relationship with the states was right after their wedding. Now they are still relatively popular but it’ll never be more than what it is right now.
So when Meghan was In England all the abuse she suffered at the hands of the British media and royal reporter were all blames on her being too America. Now that the Sussex’s in American the media has embraced them Meghan and Harry are thriving. Suddenly the Cambridge’s decided that American is worthy now all suddenly all there anti American language is gone and American is wonderful and they can’t wait to visit. I hope their tour is a disaster again and they never show their faces in America again because no one likes them .
Meghan was the ” wrong ” kind of american to them and we all know what the ” right” type of american looks like
For the courtiers ‘incredibly stage managed’ usually means borderline offensive, so good luck to Willibums and Kkkate.
That look on Edwards face! Wowsers!!! 😂💀😏
Yes, what happened there, do you know?
Their last visit here was described as a snooze fest and even during their wedding, their peak of fame, American networks pulled back on coverage because they were boring. Most of the RRs complained about how dull and uninteresting they were prior to Meg coming along. Now is the time they should be focusing on their own country. The royals don’t need to be global. They just need their own subjects to keep supporting them, or rather, keep ignoring them to stay afloat.
They have nothing of value to offer. Go away!
These people are so weird. Like they really believe them saying it makes it so.
Anyway it’s just over five weeks until this award show. We’ve heard tons and tons about how keen these two are but, does anyone know anything about who the finalists might be? The projects they are working on? Anything other than the embiggening of the do nothings?
GOOD QUESTION. They always talk about themselves and never the point of the initiative, it’s so blatant that this whole project is an ego vehicle for Will and nobody calls it out. Why do actual hood things when you can just buy the PR anyways?
This is hilarious. When Meghan and Harry were there they were berated for their global outlook and reminded again and again by people who seemed to have forgotten the commonwealth existed, that it was all about Britain. Now William and Kate want a slice of the global pie by which they actually mean the American pie. Complete hypocrites.
Well said Afken. 🙂
I was about to write the same thing. I would also add this smacks of anything Harry can do I can do better! I’m sure W&K will receive a warm welcome where ever they go but, because of who they are they’ll never be able to completely overshadow H&M. The problem for William is he’s been raised to believe that as a future king all he has to do is turn up and people will fall over themselves to be in his light – and to a certain extent this is true. However, outside of the palace walls, all people see is a future king and that’s it! The best thing about the Caribbean tour was the people weren’t having any of this “look at me I’m the king” nonsense. They wanted more, and all W&K could offer was an arrogant image of a bygone age and some snorkelling holiday snaps.
It will be interesting to see if they’ve learnt anything from the “disastour” because I’m sure the Americans and Australians will be watching the royals a lot closer than they have on previous tours. In this unsteady economic climate these countries are going to want something more than a wave and a handshake for their money. Even if W&K lift the children out of school to accompany them, I doubt it will be enough to raise their global image to the dizzy heights they’re expecting. The damage has been done. They’ve left everything far too late. They hung around for those titles and did nothing while the world and his brother moved on.
No thanks, I do not want to see Keen recoiling from black people, I do not need to see them pawing black children for photo ops. This institution and these people need to go away – they contribute nothing to a diverse, progressive world. Now if the entire world takes a conservative turn, which I guess is possible these days, I suppose we’re stuck with them. Ugh.
Weird. I wish they would say they want America to embrace them, cause if they were smart they wouldn’t be worried about us, but about building bridges with the commonwealth nations who are ready to be done with them.
Yeah,I’m pretty sure this is BS because if the world sees them for who they actually are, it will want nothing to do with them. Just my 2 cents~
We’re not going to forget the smears against our American Duchess, nor the cruel indifference regarding the mental state in which that left her, nor the fact that they subsequently went after her even harder until they bullied her out of the country. We’re not going to forget all the times the RR used “American” almost as a slur, and derided ambition and determination and the attitude that progress and change are worthy goals (all traits which are apparently unique to American women; good British girls like Kate know their place, thankyouverymuch).
Just skip the US trip and take another lavish vacation, Bill and Kathy. We have the Principality of Montecito now.
Miranda, you’re assuming that they don’t view this trip as a vacation. Isn’t that what any of their trips end up being?
If you want to be taken seriously globally, dive into the work and go on some of those more meaningful tours, ie: two weeks in Africa visiting charities that are making an impact like Sophie just did SOLO. Americans don’t need the Whales to highlight anything.
Unfortunately for Sophie nobody paid attention to her tour around Africa. The Royal Family knows that the US is where they will get the most attention and that they don’t want to cede that to Harry and Meghan.
I think they’re a little late.
But even when Sophie came to NYC a few months ago, she was walking down busy streets and no one even gave her a second glance! New Yorkers have no idea who she is and they don’t care. She had to bring her own photographer, and people STILL didn’t even pause to see who was being photographed 🤣
Wasn’t it earlier this year that they were saying the Wails were going to make the UK their focus? Even taking most of their vacations in the UK? Now they want be “global”? Tina Brown sure missed the mark when she was blabbing about Royals with no “brand”. Unless racism and xenophobia can be “branded”.
“Wasn’t it earlier this year that they were saying the Wails were going to make the UK their focus?”
Very much THIS! Hypocrites, much? (yes, I know the answer to that one)
Let me get this straight: they want more global visibility, but they are too overlooked at Kensington Palace….
Meh! They just want to take the kids to Disneyworld…… sans crowds.
@Miranda LOVE IT!!! 💯👌🥰
This Earthshot award is closed to the public, invitation only. KP knows some Sussex grenades can be lobbed at them by the US press; and The Crown would have aired episode four by the time they get to the States. Some inconvenient truths (Tampongate) voukd be the topic of conversation.
Hmmm…that’s interesting. If tickets were being sold to the public, everyone would be able to see how well/quickly they were or were not selling. This way, they retain sole control over the way to gauge interest in the event ahead of time.
If William wants to promote his awards show and he has to do a sit down interview with GMA or the Today Show. I still remember the royal rota telling us that the Cambridges had no interest in being global like the Sussexes and that they were only interested in the UK. So what’s changed?
This is all about trying to access American money and a bit of trying to one up Harry. But really it’s about the money.
That said they didn’t spark any interest last time they showed up and it’s doubtful people in the US even are aware of them coming unless they follow sites like this.
@AmyBee, I believe that William sees himself as “above” shows like that and would never. He expects attention and adoration simply because of who he is.
To what end do they want to be more global? What are they going to do with a “global” presence? The Sussexes are global because their interests are global, and they actually work with global entities. What do the Cambridges have to offer the world? They don’t seem to even offer much to the UK. Do they want to become the second Duke and Duchess of Windsor, aimless celebrities that contribute nothing of value to people or communities?
After YEARS of smearing, dragging, and tormenting Meghan which was explained as a reaction to her Americaness, they can’t have their cake and eat it too. Meghan is despised on Salt Island for bringing Black blood into the royal family and the line of succession. But they don’t have the balls to claim it, to admit their racism and defend it. No, instead they try to obfuscate by claiming it’s a cultural issue because Meghan is American. And now Peen and Keen want to be adored in America after claiming Meghan’s American ways earned her their loathing?
These racist machinations aren’t fooling anyone, but the audacity is staggering! They want their cake and eat it too. Hate Meghan because she’s biracial or because she’s American, just pick a lane and stick with it. But either lane will be a lose-lose with most Americans.
💯
Bill and Cathy will be warmly received by the American public. I think it’s jealousy and a little foolish to think otherwise. There is a segment of America that loves old money types and classism. There is also a large segment of people that do not follow the British tabloids but are avid readers of People magazine.
Most of all, the royals are desperate for the American media, which reaches far, and for American money, which is deep.
Jealousy by whom? And no one here has denied that a certain segment of the US population will embrace them, because like you said snobs appreciate their own. But the Wails are seeking the type of embrace that Diana got and now Harry has and they won’t get that.
This. This. This.
Jealousy?
Right? There is NOTHING about the Wailses’ situation that I would want for myself. Nothing at all.
Well they weren’t received warmly here in Canada and we’re a commonwealth member. The segment of Americans who love old money types and classism is rapidly shrinking and the Wails have absolutely no charisma. North America knows what’s going on in the the UK, how between Brexit, BoJo, Truss and Sunak, the country’s economy is utterly tanking and affecting world markets. The US and Canada are heading into a major recession and part of that is the hash Tory taxation cuts to the rich are making. The world is starting to see that the royals are rich, useless leeches living in massive luxury while the peasants are wondering how they’re going to survive. A big change is going to come.
I doubt they will be warmly received they lack charisma
Jealous………….now that is funny. Who in their right mind would be jealous of racist Khate and Billy Boy?? Try again……lol
Solidgold, Jealous? That boot is on the other foot. Fails & Wails are soooooo jealous of H&M that they think their appearance in the US will begin a rivalry with them. Let’s look at it logically. The weather on December 2nd will not be balmy. How many people will actually take the time to arrange a trip to see them? When I say trip, I am talking about people in Boston. That’s a large city. There are people here who just like the fact that they’re royal. How many of them will put in the effort to show up to see them? Even their popularity (if you will) with the MAGAs are about hating Meghan. How many of them will show up? There will people who will make the effort, but does anyone think there will be a large crowd?
I keep wondering if there will be people there who will boo. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.
@SolidGold, I think this part of what you said is true: “There is a segment of America that loves old money types and classism.”
But I also think that segment does not consist of people willing to stand behind metal barriers for hours in the hopes of catching a glance of Bill or Kathy.
Mmm. I really doubt they’ll be “warmly received”. I’m sure they’ll get decent welcomes, their handlers aren’t stupid and know to make sure of that anyway, and I’m sure if there is indifference it won’t be because of people being team Sussex although there will be a part.
It’s because people really don’t care. I guess in a sense there is a segment of America that loves old money types and classism but that kind of admiration faded with the Kennedy mythos (and where it survives, are circles very similar to the Kennedy families). Even now people may like it but nobody’s standing around outside their event venues to see them or giving much fanfare.
Also, the PR about how much the royals hated Meghan’s “Americanness” has definitely reached a lot of peoples’ ears even if they are not necessarily fans of Meghan.
But I think the dust-covered magazines with William and Kate on the cover in my local groceries and pharmacies and bookstores say it all, lol.
They have never been warmly received in the US. Polite welcome but that’s it. There were no crowds when they were in NYC prior to Meghan even entering the family when they were younger, better looking and more novel and there won’t be when they go to Boston in December as the middle aged couple who haven’t done much other than out wait relatives for them to die. The entire reason for the US to exist was to rid themselves of that family as generational leaders regardless of incompetence.
But the jealous ones will be W and K because they won’t get the crowds they desire nor the admiration that H and M got when they were recently in NYC.
But keep on projecting.
…jealousy?
My husband both loves and respects me, he likes having sex with me and only me, I’m capable of stringing sentences together, and I get to eat. Jealousy of what? I can see being jealous of Meghan and Harry, but Will and Kate? All the jewels in the world aren’t worth that hell, thanks.
I think what the UK and the monarchy are failing to grasp is that the role of the Britain had changed in the world. Britain is in decline, the country is no longer a global powerhouse and it’s royal family is pretty much a reality tv show now.
If countries who were part of the old empire want out, who exactly are these two going to try to be more visible to? The U.S.? To use President Biden words, “they’re not consequential”.
And I want to be taller …
Well, Kate’s arse certainly has been…
I want to know what Peg and Mrs. Peg said in the top photo that caused Edward to make that face. It’s a cross between “WTF” and “dear god you are stupid.”
Their duty is to Great Britain. Serve there. Learn Welsh. Guzzle less of your country’s assets. My God, these delusional fools.
They want to be global superstars. They want the dazzle and clout of H and M. But they don’t want to do the work or any good. Worship us is their mantra, not We’re here to help.
The razzle dazzle Americans with money only want to be and socialize with people who can be of use to them now or in the future. The Waleses have nothing of substance to offer. The brief flurry of interest at their visit will fade when they arrive empty handed.
Lastly, Kate’s smile in the header (before you click on the story) is as predatory, cruel and aggressive af. I bet it’s that face she showed the Duchess on the walkabout when the Duchess took fright.
When I read ‘openly visible’ my first thought was, it’s not possible for Kate to open her mouth any bigger hahaha
Maybe Meghan could do the archetype of loud/ pushy/ ambitious American for her podcast
I can’t stop laughing that they chose Boston for their visit. Boston! I come from a large Irish American family. We grew up listening to stories about how the British royals abused the Irish over the centuries. Holding grudges is a revered Irish tradition. Good luck, Billy boy! You’re going to need it.
Exactly! Let’s also not forget the 1 million + Irish who died during the famine that was created by the British. The couple million Irish that had to emigrate in order to survive.
I’m sure that wherever they go, they will hand select the “crowds” and extras, to pretend they are wildly popular.
Mrs. Krabapple, So we’re talking about an all-white, elderly, Brexit-loving audience? They should just take a handful of Brits with them when they go and pretend they’re Australians or Canadians or Americans or whatever. Block off entrance to everybody else.
It’s always, Will & Kate WANT to be. It is never Will & Kate HAVE.
With W&K the saying “Pay no attention to what people say. Pay very close attention to what they do” comes to mind. Their words never translate into action but their actual actions speak volumes! My tip to them would be “Don’t talk, just act. Don’t say, just show. Don’t promise, just prove”.
I don’t understand why these two want to be “more visible” outside the UK. They have no real relevance outside the UK and an increasingly limited role even in the countries of which the British monarch is hereditary head of state. By the time he is monarch of the UK many of the Commonwealth counties will be republics and he won’t be their head of state so his role there will be minimal and limited to Commonwealth matters and Commonwealth countries don’t need this bland duo wasting our time and money with pointless visits. If they did something constructive and contributed something of value and wanted to visit for a specific purpose that would benefit the Commonwealth, then fine, but not just to show off Kate’s dresses and hair.
They can thank everyone who expressed sympathy about the Queen’s passing and sent kind words to the royals by Zoom or just by press release, they don’t need to waste their host countries’ money by having a holitour there.
These two should be concentrating their efforts in their homeland, doing whatever they can to improve the lot of the citizens of the UK. I understand a lot of the people affected by the Windrush scandal have not yet received justice and maybe they can help them by intervening somehow. There are conservation issues in the UK if William wants to busy himself with conservation. When he was Prince of Wales, Charles actually did stuff. Many people may not like some of what Charles did, but he worked darn hard for his causes and projects and achieved a lot. William does nothing compared to his father.
Wiliam and Kate need to step up their game and not just swan around the world on fluff tours.
They will be compared to 2 people who study and learn about the place they are visiting, who engage with the people, who often bring meaningful and needed donations/gifts and are present for the duration of the visit.
These 2 show up, unprepared, no donations/ gifts and really think that their presence should be a gift in itself. They often appear bored and are not connected with each other, so no warm energy is present. They don’t appear to have learned from the last disastrous tour so I’m not sure what they expect to gain with this visit …