Queen Camilla slipped away to India solo for a 10-day holistic rejuvenation

Ever since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the vibe has been off/different with the new queen consort, Camilla. The first weeks were obviously all about King Charles – and bizarrely also about Prince Harry – and I thought Camilla was making an effort to tread lightly on purpose, to slink into the background, to not draw attention to herself. After all, she “won,” but at what cost? She’s still very unpopular and people are not jazzed about calling her “Queen Camilla.” But as the weeks went on, it does feel notable that Camilla isn’t doing much of anything. She’s not part of the coronation committee, she’s not taking on any of QEII’s old patronages (yet, I suppose), she’s not pushing some big “love me, I’m your queen” agenda. And then this: as it turns out, Camilla traveled to India by herself to go to a wellness center for what I can only assume is some holistic cosmetic work.
Queen Camilla has traveled across the world for some rejuvenation. The wife of King Charles is staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, India, where she and some friends are reportedly taking in a bit of wellness therapy.
The Queen Consort, 75, headed to the Soukya center after landing in Bangalore on Friday with some friends and protection officers, the Times of India reported.
Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda are available at Soukya, headed by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world’s first integrative health destination and focuses on “healing, prevention or rejuvenation,” according to its website.
Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes heading there en route to an overseas tour with King Charles. That is not the case this time, but she likely factored in the vacation a long time ago. Buckingham Palace had no comment when contacted about the break.
Camilla is staying at the retreat for ten days, according to the Times of India. Meanwhile, Charles was staying at the royal family’s Sandringham estate over the weekend. He will likely head back to London early this week to appoint the new prime minister after Liz Truss announced her resignation after being appointed on Sept. 6 by the late Queen Elizabeth.
[From People]
It’s more than possible that Camilla genuinely felt like a two-week rejuvenation holiday and nothing shady is going on. She did have a broken toe in September, and she has a family history of osteoporosis (and osteoarthritis, I would imagine). Maybe she truly needed some rest and relaxation. But it definitely feels weird that she just disappeared from England, flew all the way to India and checked into a wellness center just to…get some holistic treatment?
The idea that Camilla would get some pre-Christmas cosmetic surgery is kind of weird too – clearly, she’s fine with her age and she’s fine with looking her age. I guess we’ll know in a few weeks if and when Camilla returns and she suddenly looks as tucked and sucked as Brad Pitt. Another possibility is that the old winebag needed to be dried out??
Homeopathy is a load of crap but good on her for taking a break.
A break from what? Lol.
True lmao
I immediately rolled my eyes when I read homeopathic treatment is provided.
She and other royal family members do not have heavy work schedules. She also has people waiting on her.
It says she’s been a regular attendee at this center over the years, so it sounds like she either had this trip planned before the Queen passed or decided “sh!t I’m going to need a rest after dealing with leaky pen tantrums” and went before the Remembrance and holiday events start. I really doubt its for plastic surgery, but I guess we’ll see when she comes back.
This. Charles is a tyrant behind the scenes—he’s reverted to petulance, acting like a spoiled brat needing mummy’s intervention and Camilla is over it already. She didn’t want this and she doesn’t want to have to raise Charles. She has her own kids. That’s why she has her own home and only stays in the same house as Charles a few times a week if that. Each can have affairs in their respective homes in private—that was the deal. With the added bonus that Camilla does not have to bear the brunt of all of Charles’s waffling and foot stomping. Spread that shit around to others.
If Camilla did not want this she should have exited the scene when Charles and Diana got engaged. I think she always liked the perks and influence. She has raymill and is not forced to work more. I don’t feel sorry for her
If she comes back raving about purple potatoes we will all know the truth.
Wonder if this a “private” trip (ie: SHE pays), or it’s billed to the British taxpayer? Also, how did she fly there? Private, I assume? Where’s the screaming about how her husband hypocritically preaches about the environment and conservation, like they do when Meghan (and Harry) flies anywhere?
I really doubt she’s getting plastic surgery. Camilla hasn’t in the past so it really doesn’t make sense to do it now. More likely just a a vacation. Partly because of the stress after the Queen dying but also to prepare for what’s ahead.
Smoking and overexposure to the sun damaged her complexion. I doubt plastic surgery would help
@Tessa maybe not surgery but I think a deep peel would improve her complexion. That would take time to heal though and probably a bit painful. She’s never seemed concerned about her looks.
Being that India and the UK are close, I believe she could just be going for wellness. Meditation, fasting, coming into focus – these are real thinks that people do. Camilla doesn’t look like a lady who gets work done. Especially if it’s the same center she’s gone to for years.
I was hoping she secretly returned the Kohinoor diamond back to India.
Maybe she went to convince somebody that she should absolutely be allowed to wear it.
You beat me to it! That is precisely what I was thinking – that two weeks later we’d see a picture of the secret hand off of the Kohinoor, and possibly other jewels which were raided.
Guess I was sadly wrong.
My country 😩we deserve better than Camilla visiting us. Homeopathy is not bad btw. If it’s not effective,at least it doesn’t have side effects lol. Ayurveda however is a blessing to the mankind.
Don’t mind me though, just being biased a little because my dad has homeopathy medicine business.
It can be incredibly dangerous because people use it in place of actual, science based medicine. In addition, the World Health Organization warned in 2009 that many homeopathic products had major safety issues.
I highly suggest looking up the site “Homeowatch” which is put on by Dr. Stephen Barrett, an award winning doctor and researcher who has been studying these issues since the 1970’s.
Why can’t BP comment? Camilla is publicly funded, she’s never had a job always hopping from man to man.
Wouldn’t she go to Switzerland or something for her plastic surgery? I thought that’s where the fancy peeps went for discreet medical procedures. Anyway, after seeing C-Rex combust over pens, I can understand why Cams would do an annual escape that is very very very far away from the Windsor stress.
A lot of people go to Turkey for plastic surgery
The so called fab four will probably be doing a lot if slipping away to vacations
Yep, 3 out of the 4 members of the Fab Four are on vacation at the moment. And Charles only came back today to take a picture with the new PM.
So… Camilla can go to India for wellness, rejuvenation and THERAPY but a pregnant, suicidal Meghan couldn’t get inpatient mental health care because they were afraid of how the institution would look?! I’m sorry but it’s gross negligence at this point. If I was Harry I would NEVER forgive it.
I’m with Kaiser, I think she’s drying out. The full weight of her sins finally caught up with her.
I just felt a wave of nostalgia, Diana would have made a wonderful queen had things worked out differently.
Not with this crew, she wouldn’t. TPTB would be doing everything they could to undermine Diana’s influence, even at the expense of the monarchy itself. That’s the level of pettiness and jealousy of these people.
Camilla is stuck with Charles, no-exit style. She won’t likely be able to get away to her own house as often. The Funeral Four are stuck with each other. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people!
I agree Kaiser, it’s weird. Couldn’t she get holistic work done at home? IDK. It’s sus.
She’ll be back to the hard work of greeting visitors at Clarence House twice a week and actually going out three times a month to greet the plebs like her. I tell you it’s hard work. If she does one meeting to promote some good work people will give her a great deal of credit with no follow up. I don’t mind if they take a vacation. I mind that the country is in a free fall because of Brexit. King Charles has two duchies, one for private use. Balmoral and Sandringham should be taken care of privately with the money they have already taken. Prince William shouldn’t have a duchy. The Duchy of Cornwall should go back to the country. He’s barely done any work until H&M. There should be one duchy and security costs should be determined by a bipartisan group. Queen Elizabeth’s ex crony should be kicked out of RAVEC. They all should. The country can’t afford to give them expensive lifestyles while children can’t eat.
Maybe she put her foot down and said if Kate can get the POW and QC title without having to put in long hours, I can also.
Camilla has lower work numbers than other working family members. Kate is the laziest and will no powerhouse in the work dept.
I wonder if she over used alcohol to deal with the stresses of the last few weeks. That and too many smokes. The last sentence of the post is probably right on; she’s using this pre planned vacation for drying out and cleansing.
In some part of the conversation, this is about the backlash she and KC3 have received about the Koh-i-Noor. If she was having a spa week, why India? Why not something closer, like Switzerland? This is also making her look like she values India in some way… gets her in the news associated with India, other than “She is going to wear a stolen diamond” during the coronation.