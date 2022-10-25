CAA will no longer represent Kanye West, Adidas finally dropped him too

It continues to be WILD to watch the fashion community, the Hollywood community, the media community and the common sense community pull away from Kanye West. Kanye’s recent antisemitic rants and hate speech are the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back, but again, his hateful rhetoric has been happening for years. In 2018, he ranted about how slavery was a “choice.” In the same year, he went berserk in the Oval Office, ranting about all kinds of bonkers sh-t in front of the Washington press corps. His misogyny is the throughline for his career and public persona, but it’s absolutely gotten worse in the past five years. My point is that Kanye has been canceled for many of us for years already, so why did it take this long for Balencaiaga, Anna Wintour and CAA to cut their ties? They were all fine with racism, misogyny, bullying, harassing, stalking, threatening and unmedicated manic episodes playing out publicly. But antisemitism is where they draw the line.
The fallout facing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has continued to grow as one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies stopped representing him. CAA ended its relationship with Ye this month following his recent anti-semitic outbursts in various interviews, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.
CAA is the latest business to scrap or suspend its relationship with the rapper over his remarks. Other leading entertainment industry figures including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called on all companies that work with the musician to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people.
“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience,” Emanuel wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Financial Times. “There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism.”
Emanuel called for Apple and Spotify to stop streaming Ye’s music and Parler to not sell to him. The right-wing social media platform recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell the company to West. Emanuel noted in his opinion piece that WME clients LeBron James and Maverick Carter cancelled an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” because Ye “continued to repeat dangerous stereotypes during filming.”
Emanuel’s position drew support from colleagues. On Sunday, United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer sent a note to staff to “please support the boycott of Kanye West.”
“As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas,” Zimmer wrote. “But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism.”
Other Hollywood companies were also ending their business ties with the musician. On Monday, film and TV producer MRC said it is not proceeding with distribution of its documentary about Ye.
“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC executives said in a statement. “The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”
Sure. Kanye needed to be canceled years ago, so better late than never. I’m glad that people are finally waking up to the fact that they were f–king enabling this man for years. What sucks about this is that Kanye is still deep into his unmedicated manic episode, and he’s already processing these developments as “proof” of his cultural martyrdom, like he’s the only visionary who ever thought “hey, I’ll just blame everything on Jewish people.”
This just happened this morning too – Adidas finally cut ties with Kanye, after facing significant pressure online and from the industry. Kanye thought that Adidas wouldn’t do it, but here we are.
Worse yet, Kim Kardashian finally condemned her ex without even writing his name:
Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022
I think Kim has got to be really careful – if she names him he might do something awful to her.
If I were Kim, I would be tripling security and asking a judge for an emergency restraining order. His whole world is collapsing and he is not well…we know all too well what men in this situation are capable of. I hope everyone gets the help they need in the coming months, especially Kanye.
I imagine her security and the security of all her family members is super tight these days.
Unfortunately, restraining orders are useless. They only work if people fear the consequences. Kanye clearly doesn’t.
I agree with this 100%
I do not wish to trigger anyone nor would I ever wish to add fuel to the racism and structures of racism around black men, perpetuating the mistaken idea they are violent.
I am concerned about how Ye is seeing and speaking about Kim’s world as dangerous for the children, away from God etc
How he views their education, living situation and influences as all being wrong.
He sees himself as head of the family. Sent by God etc. And this may mean he needs to feel he has to act. He may give himself permission to.
His status being destroyed, his revenue being destroyed will be hugely damaging to his functioning and ego.
He will want control and to be in charge of the children and perhaps Kim.
This could be a high point of danger for the family. I hope they are safe and see him as potentially dangerous in this situation.
Now all those people cancelling him should stop streaming his songs on Spotify, because he’s still in the daily Top 10. Same goes for those “popular music” playlists that include him.
Discover some new artists, I beg. Try music from continents you usually don’t listen to. Am assuming people here are already doing that, so is not @ anyone here, but just in general.
Make some recommendations 🙂
I don’t think I listen to anyone in that genre that everyone wouldn’t already know, but I’ll say Priscilla Renea / Muni Long.
I will when I get home 🙂
But the fun to is to do it yourself. I found most by just searching words from another language or just “Argentinian music”. You’ll get playlists that I just add random songs from to my own playlists.
Then, I just listen to and enjoy my playlists and remove anything I don’t like.
I noticed that I started liking or even loving some songs after a few listens. It works the same as people loving songs that get a lot of radio exposure: because you hear it a lot. Only most of these artists don’t get even 1% the exposure.
It’s lots of fun :). And my playlists are still growing. Just adding more when I’m in the mood.
Better late than never but it seems like they are just jumping on the bandwagon — like, they were all totally fine with the racism, sexism, and bullying for years?
That says a lot about what the entertainment and business worlds think of women and POC.
i felt for Kanye before bc this man clearly is battling some dark demons and is clearly having mental health issues. BUT this has been going on for so long and everyone, including those with psychiatric conditions, are responsible for their own actions and words. there’s only so much your family, friends and support can do for you, and the rest is on you. i hope this man gets some much needed help. i also hope he doesn’t cause more damage to his family or anyone close to him.
Deservedly so, however, I wish they would do the same for the likes Pitt etc.
I mean good that this is finally happening but it’s also a horrible reminder that most of the time the opportunity to make $£€ still trumps (no pun intended) morals and doing the right thing. We still have a long way to go and seeing the ever growing far-right pushback I’m not sure we’ll get there.
Co-signing this observation 10000%
Agreed. I think Adidas was looking for any way they could NOT to cut ties. But they are a German company, an unsavory past resurfaced over the weekend, including a 70’s pic of a family member. It didn’t help that the guy just happened to be named Adolf.
Yeah, the cancellation bandwagon is now rolling into town but I agree it’s VERY late. Personally, I am genuinely baffled as to how the hell this man has become as rich and famous as he has. I saw him live once about five years ago – he was appallingly, comically bad. I’ve never read anything about him that indicated intelligence or deep thought even before he fell off his medication wagon and as countless others have posted, mental illness doesn’t make you a jerk.
Like WTF? He should be allowed to fade into obscurity.
I saw him perform in 2005 and he was incredible. Full of energy, charisma and talent. He blew everyone away (and he wasn’t a superstar then). Unfortunately he has squandered that talent and energy since.
I am glad he’s finally being held accountable. But it’s very telling that the line wasn’t drawn at white lives matter/ slavery was a choice. Anna wintour and baz whatever his name is even tried to “ mediate” and film the meeting they set up between Kanye and the black woman at vogue he attacked. And I wonder if gabby even had a choice, did she have to sit down with Kanye because Anna still thought he was worth protecting even after he had demonstrated his anti blackness yet again .
It’s about time!
Kanye needs a conservatorship stat, but we all know that doesn’t happen to men. Instead, we get to watch him publicly ruin his own life and livelihood in a sadly spectacular fashion.
Trying hard to fight the natural feelings of Schadenfreude with this clown.
He was not dropped because he said appalling antisemetic things. He’s made anisemetic statements for years.
He was dropped because hes hateful antisemetic diatribes inspired people to go out terrorize jewish people in his name. look into what happened in LA last weekend.
That part. It finally reached a tipping point where it started f*cking with their money. That’s it.
This. Antisemitism is so overlooked and downplayed, especially in America, despite it often being step number one in the white nationalist playbook. Anna Wintour and her cronies have overlooked antisemitic incidents for years, especially when it serves their interests (see: John Galliano).
“But antisemitism is where they draw the line.” @Kaiser I ask you to rethink the phrasing at the top of the post. The man has been saying antisemetic stuff for years. The line is “when it starts to impact the bank account”.
This f’ing guy… he’s dangerously unwell.
He thought all these people wouldn’t drop him, but they did (finally).
I’m still not happy with Adidas. They took that long?? They’re a German company, for crying out loud. They know this history up close.
It’s terrifying that an idiot with this much influence can say these things and then the next day there are lunatics on the 405 fwy hanging banners agreeing with him and raising their arms in a salute with H|+ler.
I’m genuinely asking (& excuse my ranting post), how the eff did we get here again?
Shameful it took so long, but this is exactly where we are… taking too damn long to do the right thing. Should be America’s new motto. We took too long.
(White) ppl get very tentative when a POC is displaying racism towards their own ethnicity. But let’s be clear – A black man saying slavery is a choice is racism. You can’t even claim its ignorance because he grew up with family who knew how much that opression hindered and scarred the people in their community.
They should have denounced him then but were probably scared they’d take a step wrong. It’s much easier to call out when he attacks those who don’t look like him as racism. But it doesn’t change that he’s been racist for years and it bubbles up every time he has a health issue and the people in his circle enable that hate speech. Their biggest regret is probably that he isn’t attacking his own community so his pocket would still be lined for them to pick.
I don’t think anyone was OK with Kanye’s racism. But there was no black equivalent of Ari Emmanuel writing an opinion piece in a business news leader calling on companies to stop working with him. With corporations, money does come first. Massive pressure is need to make them put values first, especially in situations where putting values first could raise its own media firestorm (i.e., Kanye would have accused them of racism, and without black power brokers first calling for him to be ostracized by businesses, they would have felt unsafe from a PR perspective).
So this is what it finally takes to get people like Anna Wintour to be done with him. I always wondered where the line was – not that his latest vomit wasn’t inexcusable. Hopefully he walks his toddler version of Hunter boots out and we don’t hear from him again.
“Hopefully he walks his toddler version of Hunter boots out and we don’t hear from him again.”
Uh, Mel Gibson would like to have a word with you about that — but he’ll have to call you later. Seems he’s too busy making movies right now.
Sad, but true.
Look at his statements and public behavior the last few years.
If Britney needed meds and a conservatorship, Kayne does equally.
It’s about time his contracts are dropped.
I think it is frightening how he has been acting.
Are all the people so sad and against cancel culture going to come to his defense? Dakota Johnson? John Cleese? Every comedian there ever was? Or will they remain silent this time?
Let’s not pretend Trump does not deserve to be canceled maybe even more than Kanye. But no Republican has the courage or moral character to do it because it impacts their bottom line (and risks their own personal freedom because they are compromised). And yet we sit here and accept that he should still be given a platform and his rhetoric should be protected by free speech. Cancel the Black man but not the racist white man who inspired him. Ok.
And Kim can kick rocks. Dining with Ivanka Trump? She’s more dangerous than Kanye because her actions cannot be chalked up to mental illness. Both those women represent the worst of society because of their influence and imperviousness to criticism or accountability.
Please stop equating mental illness with racism. Kanyes actions can’t be “chalked up to mental illness”.
Lots of people are bipolar that doesn’t turn them into white suprematist.
I’m not equating mental illness with racism. I’m saying people have excused Kanye’s racism and chalked it up to mental illness. Kim and Ivanka’s racism cannot be excused, not even by those who link the two. Wish you could have seen beyond that to address the larger issue at hand.
The best analysis I have seen of Kanye is this tik tok. He’s been gaslighting black people forever while sucking up to the white powers that be. He’ll come running to black people again now that all the powerful white people are dropping him. I am so fed up with people excusing him on the basis of mental health or “he’s free thinking genius”. None of what he says is new, he’s just parroting right wing talking points that been around for hundreds of years and was set in place to keep black people (and Jewish people down).
https://twitter.com/10thstreetblack/status/1578823506300542976?s=20&t=u2w27aeuc_oYL1qGI7TE4A
I clicked through to the PageSix link about Adidas dropping him. Reading what he posted to Instragram (which might be triggering to some people), it makes me wonder why Instagram/Meta hasn’t deplatformed him as well. Although he may be giving Adidas reason to sue him.
I think his Instagram must still be suspended as there’s no action since mid-way through ranting/bullying a fashion guy more than two weeks ago. If someone could log in to the account it would have been deleted by now.
I hope Kanye better friends are able to get him the needed help. Personally, I’m not a fact of retroactive punishment hence I don’t think iTunes or Spotify should remove his songs. Leave it up to people to decide if they want to listen to Kanye’s music catalog. My personal choice on Woody Allen, I stopped watching Woody Allen’s movies
Fan not fact.
Not a fan of “retroactive punishment”? But how can you punish someone for something they haven’t done yet though? Unless you’re saying that what Spotify and iTunes are doing now amounts to censorship… I don’t know, and I don’t want to put words in your mouth.
I used to really like him for the first few albums and then he was just ok to me, artistically anyway. Why people have called him a “genius” for so long is beyond me. He’s always been the type to get away with a lot purely because he was perceived as being a true artist. He should’ve been dropped a few years ago but at least they won’t let him get away with everything.
A couple of you are so wilfully ignorant about anti Blackness – you would deny that people still backed him despite his anti Black statements and misogynoir that goes back years.
Thanks to the rest of you
I watched a lot of his interview with Lex Fridman, I couldn’t get through the entire thing because it was just absolute insanity. Lex pushed back more than anyone else I’ve seen for obvious reasons and you could tell that Kanye was not happy and got super defensive and acted almost surprised. The insane things he was saying and the tangents he would go off on, the word salads, even his breathing was all just……he’s gone. There is no convincing this man that not every single thought he has is superior and every opinion he has is the right one. I mean he was talking about Kim having superior dna and comparing abortion with the holocaust.
His stuff is still for sale on the Gap’s website. I was appalled.
The things he’s been saying are terrible, racist, frightening. And he seems to be escalating in his behavior for a while now.
IMO, the fact that others are acting on his racist, threatening statements and then he gets more interviews and PR is dangerous too.
The level of violent behaviors in US is increasing constantly.
It has taken too long for the biz world to cut contracts with him.
Stop giving him a platform for his dangerous behaviors and statements.
Btw, Pres. Regan really made a huge disastrous mistake when he started closing down the mental health clinics and hospitals, all to save the Repubs $$. Look at the crisis in mental health care and increase in homelessness in the past 20-30 years.