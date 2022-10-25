“Serena Williams keeps teasing her un-retirement for some reason” links

Serena Williams keeps saying that she’s not really retired. While I would love it if she came back to tennis, I don’t think she will. [JustJared]
Leslie Jordan appeared in Pee Wee’s Playhouse 2. [Seriously OMG]
Blue Ivy Carter bid $80K on an auction for her mom’s earrings. [Dlisted]
Olivia Wilde and the story about rehoming her family’s dog. [LaineyGossip]
I love Queen Latifah but this outfit is amazingly, devastatingly bad. [Tom & Lorenzo]
People are still enjoying the Liz Truss memes. [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman looked great at an Omega event. [GFY]
Here’s Adidas’s statement cutting ties with Kanye West. [Buzzfeed]
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown was “unhinged” at a wedding. [Starcasm]
Early voting has started in Texas! GOTV!!! [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber wore lingerie to Doja Cat’s party. [Egotastic]
My guess is that Rishi Sunak is about 5’6”. [Gawker]
Why is Rishi’s height so important to people lol?
Well now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye, he has officially lost his Forbes title of being a “billionaire”. Kim must be fuming as Kanye gifted her shares of Yeezy years ago. The money lost…yikes. I guess maybe Billionaires shouldn’t brag about how rich they are as it can all be taken away so quickly. In this case, Kanye did it to himself. Still, his poor kids.
Early voting started in Nevada last Saturday. I have served as an election worker for two days so far. Turnout has been pretty steady!
I hope you are safe! I think it takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to be a poll worker in the face of so much MAGA stupidity and aggression.
I feel Serena is saying she has not stopped working. She has other business ventures.
I saw some speculation that Serena can’t officially announce her retirement before a certain date due to the terms of some of her endorsement deals.
What in the André Leon Talley circle of h*ll is QL wearing? Celebs, take this picture and put it on your refrigerator as “what not to wear.” Ever.
OMG, my thoughts exactly! Which specific André Leon Talley circle of h*ll did this thing come from?
Christ on a cracker, I was fully expecting to love this look, because I have .02 percent fashionable in my blood, but this if full on effing Big Bird.
I’d love Serena to lend her voice to important causes in America, do speaking engagements, etc. I think she can be a very powerful agent for good.
I got to hear Venus Williams speak at an event last week, and it was SOOO GOOD. She was so intelligent, funny and charismatic. I’ve been quoting her to my kids ever since, and they are officially sick of me.
The moment I read Thom Browne above the QL outfit I knew it was going to be dramatic…and bad..
DeadNotSleeping, I envy you. I KNEW she’d be a powerful speaker.