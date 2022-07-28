Prince William ‘is keen for his work to be seen & have impact outside of the UK’

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week is “Prince William has his eyes set on the US – and here’s how he’s going to do it.” It is so shady!! As we know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed to Boston this December for Earthshot. It will be their first trip to the US since 2014, when they bored everyone to tears in New York. Scobie ended up confirming something I’ve long suspected, which is that for years, William and Kate didn’t prioritize the American media or American interest in royalty. Frankly, they acted like they were too good for American media markets. Then an American actress married Prince Harry, and suddenly William and Kate were finally keen about courting America. For more than a year, the Cambridges have been telegraphing their interest in America and their desire to have a “high profile” outside of Salt Island. Some highlights from Scobie’s piece:
The Cambridges never wanted American press in the old days: As someone with a mostly American media career, one of my earliest challenges covering the royals was getting their PR teams to care about overseas coverage. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first got engaged in 2011, the British press was the only priority to those around the couple. Seeing the advantages of reaching US audiences took a little more time. Access did eventually become more available but, over the years, the foreign market – including Commonwealth countries such as Australia and Canada – has often been an afterthought for palace press staff.
The Meghan Markle Takeover: Though the US has long been fascinated with British royalty, interest in ‘The Firm’ was massively renewed when one of the country’s own married into the House of Windsor in 2018. The story of Meghan’s journey as a royal (and all things related to it) still accounts for the majority of royal coverage in the US. That space was once occupied by the Cambridges. In the couple’s earlier days, one couldn’t move for TV specials and magazine covers about William, Kate and their growing family. But as their life fell into a stable groove, the excitement and curiosity for the pair waned. With births and many of life’s major milestones checked off the list, they slowly became a tougher sell to audiences. It’s why there were no US media outlets on the couple’s recent tour of the Caribbean.
Careful, keen choreography: Though the Sussexes grab more headlines, a steady stream of orchestrated appearances from George, Charlotte and Louis – and William and Kate’s efforts during the pandemic –has helped the Cambridges’ popularity rise. And it seems Kensington Palace is now hoping they can do the same in the US.
Baldemort is keen for America: It’s why William sat down with People magazine, still one of the country’s most read magazines, last summer for a rare interview. “William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble,” a source tells me. “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”
Scobie is a shady B: Though the source made no mention of it, I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too. Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.
The Cambridges are desperate for American money: Though rarely spoken about, William and Kate’s own UK-based foundation – which Earthshot started life at in 2020 –actually has its own US non-profit called the The American Friends of The Royal Foundation. Its board has included individuals from some of the country’s largest financial institutions and entertainment companies, including Universal Music CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. And with plans for the Cambridges’ December visit to be much more than just an appearance at William’s environmental prize, sources tell me that preliminary conversations about a fundraising event – similar to the $50,000-a-head dinner the couple hosted during eight years ago in New York – have already taken place.
The Cambridges will probably go to Washington too: Recon, I’m also told, has also been scheduled for a number of royal engagements and activities for the couple in Boston and beyond. Perhaps even a trip to Washington DC.
One of the dumbest things Salt Island ever did, long-term, was pour racist abuse, hatred, misogyny and anti-Americanism on the Duchess of Sussex. The British media and the Windsors all operate like they’re in a soundproof chamber and no one outside of the UK can hear what they’re saying. They still don’t understand that the rest of the world watched as William, Kate and the British media coordinated to smear a pregnant American woman into suicidal ideation. They still don’t get that the Oprah interview was one of the most-watched television events in the past decade, and that it fundamentally changed how Americans view the Windsors. Not to mention how Commonwealth nations view the Windsors. And now Will and Kate are realizing that oh, right, they really want American media, American tourism and (most of all) American money. Should have thought of that when you spent four years performatively crying about children’s tights.
Update: Yes, we are well aware that there is a big Twitter trend right now, but we’re not going to talk about it until there’s actual reporting on it, which probably won’t happen. Please don’t threadjack.
What work?
Hey, those sausage curls and blowouts don’t happen by themselves, you know. Plus, they also make standing next to each other look like work, so there’s that….
Peddling “The Big Issue” with a film crew in tow while scheming to acquire a fourth home seemed promising and worthy of international attention.
I thought their supposed “work” was to bring tourism to the UK. How do they accomplish that by bringing a big event to Boston instead of somewhere in the UK?
And does that “work” even have an impact in the UK? Maybe he should focus on that first…
Came here to say this. We don’t have the Big Issue here, does he know?
Their work is not even impactful in the UK. They should work on that before going global. They just don’t want to be seen as the irrelevant foil to H&M, they couldn’t care less about actual charity work.
No they don’t. This is simply an exercise of puffing up their standing in the British Monarchy which doesn’t translate to admiration nor respect.
@s808-I absolutely agree. No impact. Just salty about H&M having a greater appeal on the world stage.
Exactly, being “keen” is not work. Nice try. Not.
Working hard at trying to one-up his brother.
He doesn’t do any work so no point in him pretending to be keen.
^^ Exactly @Cerys! Personally, I would never pick Cain/Willileaks TOB to be the one to exert himself toward having any kind of impact, whatsoever. He’s just too petty, self-centered, peevish, incandescent, bully-ish, and jealous of his younger bro to do anything that will truly make a difference for others. 😜🤐
^^ I had enough room I see to include other apropos adjectives. Too late, so I’ll add it here: petulant, pig-headed, posturing, and well past sell-by-date. SMH!
W&K’s new hire, Lee Thompson, has only been installed for about a month and already he has his hands full with much more than he likely anticipated. At the same time, any attempts to take on further Lamebridge embiggening and p.r. stunts, will fall flat b/c there’s nothing there to work with effectively.
They may as well NOT go to Boston, especially not in-person. Zoom-in to the event and be done with it. That should suit both W&K very well, since they’re so allergic to working.
William and Kate may be holding a fundraising event – “similar to the $50,000-a-head dinner the couple hosted during eight years ago in New York.”
In short, fundraising for charity using access to royalty at a dinner event.
I can’t believe people are stupid enough to pay that amount to eat with anybody, let alone those two. I really can’t understand people in the entertainment industry funding them when you get all these quotes from the RF sneering at actors.
Hopefully, this time around they won’t. They’re going to want more for their money than just a general association to royalty. They want results that they can use as PR. The Cambridges taking money to add to their money laundering slush fund and then disappearing for months on end doing nothing ain’t gonna cut it.
How very Charles of them, lol. At least with making people pay that much per plate, the “donations” happen before the dinner, so they don’t have to worry like Charles did about how is donating what……
I think some rich people will want to be able to say they met them and rub elbows with them, but I think for a lot of people the question is going to be, and what do I get in return?
Equality
Sounds like a tax write off that amounts to a free meal.
That fundraiser event with W&K for St Andrew was a flop. The lunch without W&K raised millions more than the dinner with W&K. So few tickets were sold for the evening, they had to remove tables to say it was a sell out. W&K didn’t speak to anyone, they sat at their own table, and only spoke to a select few.
According to a Guardian article, “Guests paid as much as $10,000 for a ticket.” So they’re thinking they’re worth $50K after 8 years? ok.
I would just hope they don’t bring any idiotic courtiers who tell Americans how to act. Recall seeing Glenn Powell (Hangman) talking about Top Gun: Maverick London premier on the Late Late Show. He said courtiers told them they didn’t need to bow for royalty, but should nod their heads and not approach first. That irritated me – why nod, too close to a bow.
Give a royal wave to them.
There isn’t a single soul in Boston who would pay $50,000 a plate for anything, let alone dinner with W&K. They’d have to fly in supporters from other cities, which would be a good look for supposed environmentalists. And, in general, non-profits are struggling through the pandemic and it would be extra tone deaf to be raising money for royalty.
Lol Boston (Tea Party) nice choice of location
Don’t forget the most important bit from W&K’s point of view: even if the event is a flop, they get to charge everything (probably the entire trip) to the Royal Foundation and the new Earthshot Foundation rather than use Chuck’s Duchy money, so that’s a win. Clothes, private jet transport, helicopters, security – the works. They can then use the Duchy money to buy extra motorcycles or polo ponies for William, jewelry for Kate and another few happy vacations far away….
100% this. And to be cynical for a moment…if I had money to burn to hang with royalty and no scruples, wouldn’t Charles be a better bet? He could hold a reasonable conversation about things I find interesting and he’s better at engaging with people. William’s version of quid pro quo would be getting me tickets to Button’s next piano recital. I’d probably get a photo op of the two of them flinching away from me for not being white enough.
Or even better…how bout them Montecito royals who actually DO things with charitable donations?
Plus, if we’re getting totally cynical here… Charles can maybe get you on the honours list or help you with networking and is the regent in all but name. What can FFK William do for you?
Yes!!!
The more excepted form of cash for access.
What kind of interesting conversations these two are capable of having with there ‘guests’.
well most probably, it would be about the weather and once they get ov r with that, it’ll be about how george is absolutely obsessed with whatever they’re talking about. KkKate has no clue about whatever’s going on in the world, but she’s really good at intl flag colors. And william can really probably uphold conversations about any kind of bushtrimming at least 3 times a week, by helicopter
I don’t know a single person who cares one bit about William and Kate other than an occasional comment on how pretty Kate is. (???) Do the Keens think they will take America “by storm”? I’m sure there will be media coverage and cameras, etc., but not to the extent they hope. Their earlier visit to the United States (when they were younger and seen as possibly more modern) was completely uninteresting. Now, years later, after doing next to nothing and acting like Victorian throwbacks, they think the interest will increase? Maybe people will line up to hear Kate talk about how important the early years are for kids….
Americans will be gracious hosts, thats what we do. Pretty sure they will be received well. And they will trot around our country as if they were Mr and Mrs. somebody. After this visit which the gutter trolls will declare a success, they will become an after thought. These two are dumb as posts and only have access to that awful monarchy as their cred. Their new NBC affiliated communications director will make sure they are seen with the right folks and making the right appearances, but they will be forgotten as soon as they leave. We are in the mist of an election, struggling to save our democracy and have no use for pompous arrogance. Far too many environmental ongoing efforts in the US for these folks to try to take money from. Environmental efforts are a billion dollar industry and what they offer is pittance in comparison to the needs This is just a vanity project for a dumb lazy man. A much greater effort from him would have been tackling hunger and homelessness in his own country.
I’ve been to the US and agree Americans are one of the friendliest people I’ve seen on my travels.
So much of what you say is true…….that their comms people will make sure that the “right” people in Biston and wherever else will ensure that the 2 do-nothngs will be embiggened.
You can be sure that Bulliam and KKKhate’s fellow racists in boston etc where they will go for photo-ops, will have H&M in the forefront of their mind with a view to one-upping them…….cant allow the black princess and her ‘woke’ prince to show-up the “true” heir and consort, eh?
Thats basically the aim, goal, purpose, objective and agenda of the Bulliam Backshot Tour of Boston:……………….one-upping H&M.
Anyhoooo…..we can look forward to some perspicacious reporters asking both bulliam and kkkhate a whole buncha questions or throwing questions at them, about a whole buncha stuff about: racism in the RF; and any and everything they can think to ask them about H&M.
Its gonna be the H&M show on the Bulliam Backshot Tour of Boston
I wish I lived close enough to go boo them.
Yes, they will be received well, in a controlled and limited way. This will also be a opportunity for Michelle Wu, the new mayor, to show off Boston as a tourist destination. But, one of her platforms is to put focus on the needs of underserved communities, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing $50,000 a plate fundraisers for a monarchy-based foundation. There will probably be some mild press coverage and some photos here and there.
It really depends on what else is happening at the time. If there’s some political fallout from the mid-term elections, economic news, whatever in Ukraine, Harry’s book, something else happening in the UK, then W&K will take a back seat. They should hope it will be a slow news cycle to get the maximum interest.
Coming to visit before the most important election ever is the WORST TIMING EVER. Especially with the January 6 hearings happening in September, there is going to be political news dropping daily. Any comms intern would tell them to wait for the trip…
There are a lot of wealthy ex-pat Brits who live in the US, I’m sure they’ll attend. But they won’t be standing outside for the entrance shots, so maybe they royals could hire extras?
Taking America by storm equals to operation charm in the caribean, which also equals pretty much to capout.
William has no clue it will just be another showcase for what Kate wears
He could wear the cape around Boston. Bet that’d get him a solo headline or two.
@A: Great idea for William. I’ll bring the teabags.
We kicked ya out before, we’ll kick ya out again. Our most recent impression of English kings comes by way of Hamilton, and dare I say, they got the attitude and laziness right, down to the letter. Zulu-Warrior-William can take his imperious anti-American and racist colonialist sentiments and cosplaying, his money-grubbing hubris and jealous wannabe BMOC vibes, and go home.
Looking forward to the Flop Tour Take 2: Coming to America. These two will always be failures because they don’t actually care about what they’re doing (except maybe those 50k per plate dinner with their base). They want the accolades without the work and people can see through that.
And honestly, I live in MA and no one here cares about them! Plus Boston in the winter isn’t going to provide for any extracurricular activities like random snorkeling videos or slipping in a secret beach vacation. I hope we get a huge blizzard a day before their visit and they can’t come. Too bad, so sad 🤷🏽♀️
Just the fact that they are coming in the beginning of December shows that Flop Tour Take 2 is on the way. The first EarthFlop ceremony was in mid-October, so I wonder what the deal is with pushing it to early December? Obviously, Burger King and his minions don’t have any responsibility for putting on Christmas, but so many of the audience they are hoping to entrance with their appearance do and are not going to be paying any attention to this hypocritical bore drone on about his vanity project. Especially for mothers, December is the busiest time of the year. It’s laughable that they think Boring Bill’s EarthFlop will draw American eyes in any lasting way. Latching onto the Kennedy name won’t do it either.
In October they would have to compete for attention with the mid-term elections. Something that actually is impactful.
Then again, anyone who can spend $50K ($100k/couple) have other people putting up their decorations, buying the gifts, cooking their food, cleaning their houses and nannies taking care of the kids (for the most part), too.
It’s a vanity thing, as most charities for most celebs are (not all…*some* really do care), but for the most part, it’s just show off the dress and jewelry, and to see and be seen event.
Probably hoping for snow so people DON’T line the streets to boo them.
@SUSSEXWATCHER
Also from MA and my reaction. Was, “What d@mn roads and T-stops are they going to close down for these twits?!”
I don’t want to deal with the extra traffic and security. I know my mum thinks their kids are cute with their little posh accents, but I don’t know anyone who’s actually excited. Usually you don’t bring up the subject of anything in the winter until after Labor Day unless you want us to get even grumpier. I don’t want to think about needing to save a parking spot with a lawn chair until Starbucks is selling Pumpkin Spice Everything.
I do hope Kate deigns to visit the Children’s Museum. They could always use any free publicity for their work. It’s actually very close to the area where we threw all that tea in, and told King George III to pound sand.
And how are British taxpayers supposed to feel about this? You have enough problems and dude wants to focus on America instead.
William get help. I’m seriously thinking now he really has a mental problem. Is this why they need Harry?
@ Alexandria, you make an excellent point!! The dire situation in Britain is certainly worthy of empathy as well as attention from the BRF to address. They not only have an inflation keeping them awake at night but they haven’t the funds to feed themselves. The situation in Britain is collapsing all around them, but they instead choose to travel to the US, on the taxpayers dime, to expand a program in which Baldemort is the most hypocritical of all.
“to be seen” being the key part of this sentence.
Should have been nicer to that new relative from “outside of the UK” then.
They really have no idea how their behavior has damaged the BRF reputation outside of the UK, do they?
I’m not even American, but if they treated my countrywoman like that, I would know how they really feel about my country!
Oh, we SEE you just fine FFK. Or at least those of us who have bothered to look. And, what’s that saying? “After 40, you’re responsible for your own face. And you sir, I don’t like your face”
And that saying is really not about appearance and attractiveness, but about how at a certain point, who we are, what we think, how we view the world starts to effect our faces … if you spend all your time sneering in sustain of others, laughing mockingly and focused on your own selfish wants with not a single meaningful thought in your head, it’s going show in how you come across.
@ Flowerlake, it is quite comical that they think they their mere presence will drive thousands out to see them when they have been showing the world how insignificant and racist they have been and are. The entire world has seen their abhorrent behaviour far and wide and no one has forgotten that.
I am actually quite delighted that the Lambridges are under the impression that how they treated Meghan will not be a factor in their visit to the US. Their own actions against Meghan will not curry any favors nor will it bring them undivided respect or adulations that they are expecting.
With Baldemorts impression that his mere presence is enough to create throngs of admirer’s, he is in for a rude awakening!! Let’s hope it drives home that he and his kind are unwelcome in the US.
@ North of Boston, from your lips to all Bostonians come December!
@Both Sides Now, as you say.
They seem hopelessly out of touch.
Diana was welcomed wherever she went (apart from Buckingham Palace), but Diana put in the work and then some.
It seems plausible to me that the Lambridges don’t think their anti-American sentiments regarding Meghan will offend racist Americans who hate her too. They are counting on encountering other like-minded bigots who will praise Wills & Khate for putting Meghan “in her place.” They are counting on fellow American racists to validate them when they come to Boston. They truly believe their trip to Boston will dim H&M’s shine.
Careful what you wish for Will. Your work to gaslight your brother and deceased mother, your work to ignore and barely tolerate your wife, and your racism/colonialism/narcissism/superiority will most certainly be showcased.
Kate will visit of course a new york city school make exaggerated faces and lecture teachers about early years
I seriously doubt Kate will “work” at all, and the idea that she is capable of delivering a lecture of any sort is unrealistic.
Kate won’t say more than introducing an award or two. She doesn’t want the raw footage of being really bad at speeches out there in the US, where they can’t control the media feeds the same way they do in the UK.
As an NYC elementary teacher, oh my god, I would love that. I would love to see her try to talk to teachers who feel absolutely no obligation to be deferential or humor this vapid cow. One of us might even tell her, to her face, just how less than useless she actually is. But hey, she is still heading to Boston, home of our perennial rivals for the title of Biggest Jerks in America. Come on Massholes, do your worst! 🤣
If they actually visit a NYC school, at least one kid —and probably dozens — will be sure to ask them about “Princess Meghan….” I think the teachers can just smile blandly, and enjoy the postmortem conversations in the teacher’s room afterwards.
Lol: And if they visit with older students, I’m sure there will be a few questions about colonialism as well.
🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 As the daughter of two teachers, I’d pay $50,000 a head to see Kate taken down.
How have they not realized that they have to actually DO something in order to be interesting. Merely existing is not interesting.
The brit aristos look down on Americans consistently and vociferously – until they need our money. It was ever thus.
Screw them and their keen campaign.
I just want to subscribe to your newsletter. Well said, honey.
Exactly.
If I needed people’s money, I would not look down on them. But they don’t even take the trouble to conceal it, yet then they talk about special relationship. Not just a clown, but a whole circus.
That’s all well and good but, it begs the question “What work?” The lazy duo do very little to promote themselves let alone worthwhile causes. He may want a higher profile in the US but, first he needs to sort out the “Harry and Meghan problem”. William has made sure that EVERYONE knows he wants nothing to do with Harry but, hasn’t really made it clear why! As a result a LOT of people outside of the UK are attributing his nastiness down to racism.
William and Kate could have made time to meet H&M when they were in the UK but, made a huge deal about not wanting to do so. A small gesture would have been to send Louis to Lili’s birthday party, instead William made a huge deal around snubbing a little girl. These are the headlines and stories W&K have been cultivating. Does he really think these articles can be used as a launch pad for promoting his “projects” in the US?
Give me a break! *smh*
Unfortunately, he will probably find a racist base in the US who will support him.
Yes, but do they want that kind of association? Do they want to be part of the MAGA set?
If they don’t then they need to get off their lazy butts and apologize publicly to Meghan and make a public apology for the RF’s part in slavery and in the indigenous schools in Canada. Reparations and sending some stolen treasures back to various countries wouldn’t be amiss either. What PW doesn’t see is that part of PH’s appeal is that he has sincerely apologized for past actions and worked at changing. Otherwise, the impression is that, yes, these are the people they want, as long as they have money to give anyway.
Snuffles, there’s little difference between MAGATs and Tories. W&K fit right in with both.
Ignoring Harry and Meghan when they visited the UK will look very bad if they go to Boston and the situation remains the same. Charles was smart enough to get stories out there that he had met them and the kids. What plays well to the little englander does not play the same way outside of the UK because Americans don’t like xenophobic anti Americanism which is the most positive way the attacks against Meghan have been spun, ignoring the obvious racism.
I love how this piece just…ends…right when you think Scobie’s going to give details of William’s work or assess the likely outcome. It builds and builds and then…nothing. Sure, it’s probably the same in word count as the other columns, but the structure makes it feel as abandoned and unfinished as William’s resume. Love the implication there.
I’d like to think US companies and donors will expect more transparency regarding exactly what their money is going towards. A general keenness and announced intentions with no specifics ain’t gonna cut it.
@ Snuffles, no it won’t. Baldemort will not be able to take any for the sole purpose of his reimbursement for his “work” with his EarthFlop prize!!!
Though I would love if potential donors would ask him how his use of his own personal helicopter is a show of actual environmental mindset.
Do W&K honestly think that the US press isn’t dying to ask them if they had “concerns” about the color of Archie’s skin? Or why there was no public support for the Sussex’s considering Williams stance against racism in football? I think that they’re in for a pretty tough time with the American press and I have the popcorn ready!!
I am betting that they will tightly control what press gets access to them.
@Equality, and there in lies the problem. What they are looking for is to get coverage so that they and William’s “work” gets more exposure in the US. If they are stupid enough to limit what kind of press is allowed near them, that the only media around them is that of their psycophants, then that would be the stupidest thing they will do for the month of December 2022. If you want exposure, you gonna leave the gates open for evertyone and everything to go through. You leave just a crack open, you get no exposure. The choice will be very easy for William, considering even right now, how the media folks interested in him can be counted on just one hand, LOL. William shoudl accept that he can try all he wants but Harry he can and will never be, end of.
They weren’t bright enough to see that excluding black journalists from the Windrush statue unveiling wasn’t a good idea.
@Equality, LOL, yeah there’s that too. The Cambs’ reasoning capacity is just lke that of their gold standard advisory teams
They need national NYC-based press, and Boston media exposure is not going to be enough to make this trip worth the cost.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy – Exactly!
Going on what has been reported the only projects where W&K have excelled is their anti-American stance with their SIL and their “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour.
Their biggest success to date is driving the “darker” members of the family out of the country. What’s even worse is there hasn’t been a day since H&M left that KP hasn’t celebrated. Do W&K really think the Americans (and the rest of the world) will find this an impressive achievement?
And William has practically shouted from the rooftops via his various mouthpieces that he hates Meghan. My first question as a reporter is “why do you hate your brother’s wife?”
@Midnight@theOasis
Quickly followed by a second question “is it because she’s biracial, American or both?” 😉
‘biracial, American, and inspired your brother to escape your lifelong abuse of him’?
I think their time to take America by storm was 10 years ago. They’re older now and more boring (no, 40 isnt old, but we have other more exciting celebrities to focus on, including William’s brother and SIL), they have shown that they don’t “do” anything, etc.
And, let’s not forget that the defense given by MANY about Meghan’s treatment is that it wasn’t racist, oh no no, people had no problem with the fact that she’s Black, people in the UK hated her because she was American. But now you want our money? lol.
Came here to say that laugh paragraph. It’s just funny to me to have the FFK and FFQ wanting the American attention after many, including some posters on here, insisted that people hated Meghan more so because she was American rather than biracial.
I believe that. In the eyes of those dishing out the hate to Meghan, the American part of her was just as bad as the biracial part of her. KP staff referred to her as “the American” as an insult.
They needed to capitalize on their popularity right after the wedding. Even by the time they went to the US in 2014, they were already old news and boring.
Now in 2022, they are known for hating their American biracial sister in law and driving her back to the US. If William is not prepared to openly reconcile with Harry, he will never be accepted by Americans outside of a small racist few. Most people outside of the UK watched the Oprah interview and thought “holy crap the royal family is racist and messed up”. They didn’t have an establishment media pretending that Harry and Meghan were wrong to say what happened to them.
There is also no way American press won’t call out many awkward questions to them. But at the end of the day if William can’t treat his American sister in law with respect, he won’t treat any American with respect and that’s the underlying message with his actions.
I also have to wonder what UK tap hers think of William trying to court Americans anyway.
Right! We haven’t forgotten British media trying explain and justify the treatment of her cause she was too “American”.
The ship for W&K has definitely sailed and like usual they’re trying to swim upstream to catch it.
@ S808, not only has their ship sailed but it’s drifting in open vast parts of the ocean with nary a sight of land.
The thought that they think that their trip will be an opportunity to gain donations along with admiration is a clear indication of how utterly clueless they are, as well as their staff who are hocking this trip.
I recall thinking during the pandemic they had an opportunity to raise their profile, make up a bit for what they hadn’t done in the years post wedding. Harry’s marriage and Meghan’s entrance into the family had increased the interest in the RF as a whole and Will and Kate in particular, had given everyone more visibility.
2020/21 are something of a blur for me at this point, but I remember making a comment here along these lines. Harry and Meghan had stepped back, and had a very low profile for quite some time while they were developing Archewell and making their own future plans. Will and Kate had the spotlight, and did – pretty much nothing. There were a handful of Zoom sessions, for example, but nowhere near as many as could have made a lasting impression. A few other things come to mind (Charlotte delivering homemade pasta?), but nothing much else to make a positive impact in people’s minds. It was the same old Cambridge Way playbook, do as little as possible as you can get away with.
It was almost as if when Harry and Meghan stepped back and were not seen for a while, instead of jumping on that opportunity to step up and grab a bit of spotlight, they instead took it as “Oh good, the Sussexes are laying low, so we don’t have to stress over working hard. Phew!”
100% all of this. I find it insulting that they want to come “take the US by storm” suddenly after spending so much time telling us how inferior we are to them, not to mention how awful Meghan was for being “too American”. Lucky for us, the US do not care about W&K. They had their chance to strike while the iron was hot 11 years ago but they blew it. Like others have said, that ship has sailed. This is all about watching Harry and Meghan take the world by storm and not being able to handle it. W&K need to win their own little self-esteem battle.
He is not even making a impact in the U.K. with his take the helicopter to the grocery store lifestyle. Never mind coming here to preach to Americans about anything.
I live in New England and the amount of Brit Bots who were commenting on local news twitter feeds about their trip to Boston was hilarious. No Mass-hole was excited about this visit at all.
Hmmm, hasn’t it been claimed that the royal family’s problem wasn’t that Meghan is biracial, but that she’s American? Lol. Red rover, red rover, send Cambridges right over.
(Becks, I didn’t see your comment before I posted mine. ITA.)
Exactly. We kept being told by Cambridge mouthpieces like Camilla Tominey that the problem with Meghan was she was too American- people in the palace were misogynistic & anti American towards Meghan but absolutely not racist 🙄. I hope the palace’s xenophobia bites them in the ass
And i remember when Archie was born, Meghan was blasted for the cbs camera at the Windsor castle photocall. They said she shouldnt court the US press because she is accountable to British taxpayers . So interesting how it’s now ok for William to want his ‘work’ to be seen outside uk & royal circles.
I agree that William is chasing after Harry in some crazy sibling rivalry. The times article in 2019 said that Harry & Meghan moving to US & being closer to the US media is the palace’ worst nightmare. Another article said that William saw how his mother overshadowed his father & had no intention of allowing Harry to overshadow him. There’s absolutely no reason why an environmental award show should travel except he wants something similar to Invictus where it’s absolutely common for sport tournaments to rotate cities.
Seeing how they denied Meghan in patient care, I wonder if William would even be allowed to get the help he might need even if he sought it.
Is this a riddle? “How can Will’s work have twice the impact when his work doesn’t exist?”
Well, two times zero is still zero …
I guess we could write it as “00”.
“I guess we could write it as ’00’.” 🤣🤣
Is it really about wanting American money or is it bout not wanting to be irrelevant vs little brother and his American wife? Would they really give a damn about their “work and impact” being global if not for the spare and his wife being seen and regarded as global philanthropists?
This is all about Harry. William cannot handle a world where Harry is better than him, more beloved than him, even if it means having to come over here to the US and beg for people to pay attention to him. It’s the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen.
@ L84Tea, this necessary endeavor to host EarthFop is ALL about competing against Harry in the US market!! His precious ego could handle how wildly popular Harry was and once he moved the the US, Harry’s popularity shot into the stratosphere!!
Baldemort, as well as CopyKeen, are purely reacting from their battered egos. They refuse to acknowledge how hard Harry and Megan have worked on their own agenda which has created immense respect as well as star power.
Though ALL of these factors are completely lost on Baldemort, as well as CopyKeen, as they both see themselves as greater of the two due to their own hype and standing. No amount of schmoozing will afford them the accolades as well as respect that they desperately want.
This is all about Harry😮If Harry and Meghan were in Canada we would be talking about Canada right now. William is showing a very insecure and pathetic character and Kate can’t seem to do anything to make him more attractive🤢
I continue to believe that the timing of the Boston Struggle Tour is going to bite them on the ass. Harry’s book will be out (probably), Szn 5 of The Crown will have dropped, Meghan’s podcast/the Archewell (or maybe even the Invictus) docuseries may have been released — big poles in the Sussex’s global tent. The Lamebridges washing up on our shores with hands out and an entourage of dressers and wiglet minders, offering access for cash, is a snooze.
@C-Shell
I would like to agree but, I’m also wondering if there’s a twisted logic to it all. The fact that The Crown will have dropped means there will be a renewed interest in Diana and as a by product also her sons. They could also ride on the coat tails of Harry’s success with the IGS. The spanner in the works could be Harry’s book but, no-one is knows if W&K will be mentioned. The interest in the BRF could work in their favour and once again W&K could capitalise on the popularity of Diana and Harry to push himself (and his awful wife) to the front of the queue.
I sincerely hope I’ve got this wrong but, a half decent spin-doctor could make it work for them.
I’m curious to get your opinion on how a PR spin doctor could spin this in the Cambridges favor? Will there be a renewed interest in the royals? Yes, but not in the way that the Cambridges would want it. They would be fools to try and ride off of the Invictus Games coattails when they did zip to support it while it was happening. And The Crown and Harry’s book will just invite uncomfortable questions that they will want to desperately avoid.
I’m afraid I have to agree with Snuffles here.
Also, they do not have and apparently never HAVE had a decent spin doctor, so, as a threshold matter, they’re screwed.
@Snuffles
I said it was “twisted” but, I’m going on the premise that any type of publicity is good. Publicity around Harry and Diana will help raise W&K’s flagging profile. The old chestnut of the IGs being part of the royal foundation and they helped sponsor the first games will be used. The uncomfortable questions around The Crown can be vetoed and/or ignored. The spin being it’s “too painful to talk about watching his mother and father being portrayed that way.” Even if Harry’s book does mention W&K he can argue “recollections may vary” or “he hasn’t read it!”
Where he “might” come unstuck is ignoring Archie and Lili. Ignoring Lili could be put down to being very busy with the Jubbly. However, Archie’s skin colour will be more difficult to bat away but, they could very well just ignore any questions and fall back on “we’re very much not a racist family.” The major sticking point would of course be Meghan so I expect them to use the tabloids to double-down on their attacks on her before the visit. The right story might (and it’s a huge might) take attention away from the xenophobia and racism Meghan suffered at the hands of W&K.
My goodness we’ve seen how people like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have got away with outrageous wrong doings. Therefore, it can be argued with the right people controlling the narrative W&K might just pull it out of the bag. The BM will lap it up and tell us all here in the UK that the Americans loved W&K and that H&M were quite rightly ignored.
During the Caribbean DisasTOUR, all the Cambridges’ horses and all the Cambridges’ men still couldn’t silence the local media’s reporting of what was really going on, so how can the Cambridges hope to silence the American media’s review of the Windsor’s actions these past few years, their hostility to Americans, and their inept handling of Commonwealth countries? We’ve handled gas lighters before, and American media is not as homogenously-white as England’s landscape.
Regardless of the after-spin, coming to America means the Cambridges will face an abundance of embarrassing questions they’ve never had to deal with publicly before. I don’t think either one of them have the fortitude to cope with the unfettered U.S. press.
You are much better at spinning than their spin doctor. Why didn’t they spin the Caribbean Flop Tour??
Boris and trump can get away with being racist dolts because it is a part of their image and the ones who like them agree with their racism. William does not want his image to be that of an ignorant racist bully like the other two, so the skin colour questions will hit differently because he wants to be liked by the more liberal part of the US. He doesn’t want the redneck MAGAs to be his only fans.
Thanks for all the reassuring arguments folks 🙂 As you may have guessed I’m not American so, I’m looking at this “tour” from a British perspective. One, where no matter what W&K do they are protected by the media. I’ve no idea how the media works in the States so, I just assume W&K will be protected over there like they are over here.
There’s a possibility the American media will highlight the estrangement between the two brothers but, whether it will be damning remains to be seen. Realistically, I doubt W&K will give reporters opportunities to ask them questions on anything apart from Earthshot. All of us on here know how manipulative W&K are but, for the most part people in Britain just see them as the FFK and FFQ. The scandals and lies which we talk about on blogs and forums are subjects the general population are not aware of; let alone discuss. A friend of mine was shocked when I said William had an affair, and immediately went on her phone to Google who Rose was. As I said I’m not American so, I don’t really know how it will all work when W&K tour over there.
@swaz – They BM have to spin the Caribbean tour but, they left it too late; the damage had already been done. The minute that first protest went up in Belize they should have been charm personified. Instead they arrogantly dismissed the protests as a one-off and blundered their way from one mishap to another. If they had done their homework they would (at the very least) been prepared for some kind of hostility and ideally had a plan B ready. They could (and should) have had a response to their public firing by the Jamaican PM. Instead of standing there gawking William could have said something along the lines of “we’re sorry to see you leave, but, I hope that doesn’t mean the end of our friendship?” It’s all very well being “incandescent” after the fact but, it would have been so much better to have had a response ready at the time.
I know it’s very easy to be wise after the event but, that Caribbean tour was so badly managed there’s not a spin-doctor alive who could make it look good. However, if they’re clever they will use the mistakes of the Caribbean tour to ensure they avoid similar problems in the US.
Laura D, do you remember the reporter I think when KHate visited the Danish? royals who reported about the questions that they couldn’t ask? How about the Scottish reporter who made it clear that the superinjunction didn’t apply to those in Scotland? Trust me when I tell you that the US media are not going to be controlled. If W&K attempt to do that, there are going to be all kinds of articles about it and EVERYONE will know.
I have a question about the $50,000 dinner. Who thinks there will probably be a camera or three to capture the guests arriving? It’ll truly be interesting to see who wants to be seen with them. I wonder if Rupert Murdoch will be there?
He is coming to let Americans know that they are having too many children and ruining the environment for the animals he might want to bring his children to see one day.
equality, or the animals he might want to hunt. I’m sure he will only talk about population to people whose skin color is darker than his.
I hope the media brings up the fact that Wont has clearly stated that his Mom was paranoid. Yeah, that ought to work well here in the states. You know, this just might be a fun time. I’m stocking up on popcorn and wine.
I don’t know of any other European royal family that thinks they need to have a presence in the US. Some of the Scandi royals have talked about how no one (outside diplomatic/business circles) recognises them there. For them, this is normal. I think that Charles, when he ascends the throne, should have a very clear plan for slimming down tours and refocusing on serving the people and interests of the UK. It would probably also help if the government had a clearer hand so that the royals could be deployed more effectively in soft-diplomacy roles with trade/aid missions.
Right now, their tours to the Caribbean and other former colonies remind me of the German soldiers who occupied Norway during WWII and returned afterwards on holiday and would remark about “what a nice time we had here during the war.” WTF, read the room.
Other royals appear for targeted things that make sense. Felipe and Letizia visit with a focus on Spanish diaspora, bi-lingual education, nutrition (with Michelle Obama). Maxima’s visits are related to her UN microfinance work. The Luxes visit the Lux Cultural Center in Wisconsin once a decade or so. The Swedes were in New York for the 100th anniversary of a Scandinavian heritage museum. Victoria and Daniel have been sent with a trade/finance mission to the US once or twice. Madeleine works with the Childhood branch out of NYC, although now they live in Florida. Fred and Mary traveled to the US a few times, mostly related to Danish business/investment trips. Haakon went to NYC and DC for two days to talk environment and alternate energy. Those royals don’t do the strange ‘let’s get attention for nothing but ourselves and try to grab cash’ things like W&K.
Yes, that is what I meant. The other royals are not going over to the US with grandiose thoughts of capturing the US media market. They don’t need constant attention to feed their egos, and their trips are built around organic topics where the connection is clear (like the cultural centres/museums) or of true personal interest.
When ppl outside the UK want to work with Royals, they call the couple living in California. They know what they will get and at max positive exposure.
So, Frick and Frack and stay where they are.
I hope for awful New England weather that will overshadow whatever PR visits the Cambridges have planned. No one is going to care about them being here. Too many other things will be going on, like midterm elections, the weather, & Harry’s book. Not to mention football will be in the middle of its season. They are going to be in for a rude awakening. Couldn’t happen to a nicer couple.
I never understood the British press anger towards Harry and Meghan when they invited an American network to the presentation of Archie at Windsor Castle until now. It was very shortsighted and xenophobic. I hope William and Kate get a rude awakening when they go to the US.
omg I forgot about that! it got drowned out by everything else but they were pissed. British press really went full throttle with the xenophobia. They might have free reign for a while but yeah, it was incredibly short sighted.
Cut to the bottom line. Is Boston picking up the tab for these two and their huge entourage? Did Boston invite them or did they invite themselves? Did anyone ask the taxpayers of this city if they are willing to spend millions watching Kate preen and prance?
Yes. The City of Boston, the state of Massachusetts, and the US federal govt (AKA the taxpayers) will pay the majority of the security costs while W&K are prancing around the US.
I’m curious about the logic of this. The US is not a Commonwealth country. How is it that US taxpayers foot any bills of any royals visiting here, unless it’s an actual Head of State (eg the Queen/Charles in her stead)? Is the security for all those visits you listed by Maxima, Letizia, and the Scandi royals picked up by the US too? If not, why is it paid for by the US when it involves the UK royal family? So many questions…
They are VIPs, so when they travel to other countries, the host country is responsible for the tab concerning security. Likewise, should an important US citizen go to the UK in a similar situation it will be replicated.
VIPs includes government officials, royals, famous authors etc.
It’s amazing how other countries won’t question the need to pay for security for useless royals like W and K, even in the US, but the British govt is prepared to let Harry be exposed in their own country despite requesting to pay for his own security.
You know, I didn’t get for a while there why they had the nickname the Keenbridges.
But they’re always quoted as being keen to do things and never actually seem to get around to doing them.
Let’s not forget Harry’s memoir comes out before the Boston visit. If there’s some Cambridge bombs in there W & K will have to deal with that.
Will this event even be televised? Will anyone even know they are here? I imagine news will show a 2 second clip of them walking into the event and say something about royalty in Boston and nothing more. They don’t sell here.
That’s what I’m wondering too! I would think so, as part of their plan to take the US “by storm.” If it happens, and I bet it does, there is no way it gets better ratings than the Oprah interview. Because I think Will’s strategy is: he and Kate are the “real” royals and haven’t been to the US in years, so we must be yearning for their presence. He wants to compete with Harry for charity donations and tv ratings. Unfortunately he and Kate have no clue on how to make an actual impact on the causes they are so “keen” about. There is no way they can compete for Oprah type ratings. However, if there is some kind of Earthshot tv special, I’ll have my popcorn ready!
A Royal Outlook, I won’t be watching. I would never give them a rating from me. It’ll be interesting if they choose a night that football is on.
And this is, essentially, why KP keeps making so many mistakes with W&K’s PR. They really do believe that simply turning up and having their picture taken is enough to garner attention. And it just…isn’t. Not anymore. They got away with being lightweights and simply turning up ten years ago because they were the hot young things on the scene, but that time has certainly come and gone. The problem for them (and today’s twitter antics illustrate the whole thing) is that they are so vapid and basic they’ve created a vacuum/black hole right where their public personas are supposed to be. People are willing to entertain gossip about Will and Kate’s marriage because the two of them never give us anything real. I keep harping on this, but I think it’s true: what are their hobbies? What do they do when they’re not working on royal stuff? The Queen has her horses, Philip leaned into the Military Guy stuff, Charles is a fuddy-duddy-dandy, Camilia likes to gossip (gross), but what do Will and Kate do? What’s the big secret? At this point I’m inclined to believe that whatever they’re hiding about these two goes far beyond a broken marriage and anger issues. Boston is going to rip them to shreds. And I laughed out loud when Scobie mentioned the two of them visiting the White House, because–remember how uncomfortable and strange William looked when he visited Obama at the White House? What a mess.
William sitting with the leader of the free world and all he can think to talk about is young George’s potty training.
At the 2021 Northeastern University (Boston) graduation ceremony, one of the student speakers asked his fellow graduates to ask themselves three questions, one of the questions was, how did you use to feel about the royal family? This was post Oprah interview. These students come from all over the country, all over the world, so good luck to W&K in taking the U.S by storm.
Be on the lookout for a visit to a predominantly black school and pictures of Kate with black children.
Oh, sweet Jesus. Hide the children, hide them all.
She’s going to show up with some ill thought out gift for the children, to try and mimic what Harry and Meghan did with the washer and dryer.
The press is going to have a field day what with Harry’s book coming out. I’m sure there will be an embargo on ANY questions from reporters about the Sussexes, Sussexit, how badly Meghan was treated, etc. etc. But comparisons will be made between the Lamebridges and Successexes and it will be a joy to see how Burgerking and Stick mishandle themselves.
I truly hope the only people interested in paying $50,000 to have dinner with Peen and Keen are a bunch of white supremacists who insist on taking photos with them. Let those photos circulate for all eternity. Let Peen and Keen live under that cloud forever.
I don’t understand. Are they raising money for their US non-profit? If so, how come I’ve never heard of it and what have they done up to now?
Their US based nonprofit pretty much just funnels money back to their UK based Foundation or directly to a few of the UK organizations they work with. I assume it’s just a way for some of their donors to get US tax breaks.
Thanks, suspected as much.
Always trying to compete or one up his brother. He doesn’t create any impact in the UK; he won’t make any impact beyond.
Well, good luck with that. The world is turning away from the British royal family, and they’re left with an ever-shrinking circle of racist supporters. William is on the wrong side of history. While I’m sure there are some attention-grabbing wannabees in America who will kiss up the them, I think most of the country don’t care, and the ones who care aren’t the sort of people who care about the environment.
Are we placing bets on how Kate will cosplay the American flag yet? I know this is crazy, outta left field, unprecedented! but hear me out:
Coats with buttons.
😂
Bonus points if that coat is red…
50 buttons and 13 stripes.
In my fever dream, she shows up in that ugly, Uncle Sam/Nutcracker outfit that Kelly Ann Conway wore to Trump’s inauguration. 😂
Frankly, William, the world is “keen” for your “work” to have an impact at all.
Wow, flying in to a country you’ve shown nothing but disdain for and expecting that people will pay $50,000 a head to have dinner with you? After what’s sure to be a midterm election slog and a looming recession, too. These two consistently have their fingers right on the pulse of what the public wants, eh?
Jay, I hope the Sussex Squad starts circulating all of the anti-American articles about a week before they get to Boston and for the entire time they’re in the US.
I think getting the Kennedy Library to host the event was helpful to them and I think it will be a successful event. I notice that the Library is doing publicity for it. I expect the function will be live-streamed. It goes without saying that one of the winners has to be American. They will meet enough people. There will be enough Boston Brahmins around to make the attendance numbers good. Coming around The Crown and Harry’s memoire will guarantee American entertainment press at the very least. i assume the fundraising part is for Earthshot I hope Kate doesn’t do an early childhood event, though. I wouldn’t be surprised if William doesn’t try to take credit for work on mental health since it began at the Royal Foundation. I’m not sure how much of the general public is aware of William and Kate’s “reputation.” ABC apparently killed the Andrew story to maintain access to them- although I don’t know of anything specific that the broadcaster eventually got out of them. To be sure, they will cover he story. But…who knows what issues will pre-occupy people and the press as a result of the mid-terms. There’s that.
I completely disagree about JFK Library. It is in Dorchester, well outside the city proper and a real pain in the ass to get to without a car. Believe me, as I made that commute to UMass Boston for years—the uni is right next to the library. This is the last place I would chose if I wanted to appear as some kind of global event. It will look like small beans at such a venue. God these people really are clueless. There won’t be crowds of people to give the event that buzz of excitement and thus it will look like what it is, a manufactured PR exercise with no real, organic purpose. This is truly hilarious. Couldn’t happen to a bigger couple of assholes.
My money’s on her CopyKeening Jackie O’s pink suit and pillbox hat. All to cheer up the Americans. (sarcasm) Who can forget her wearing bright pink to the 9/11 museum?
Prince William the Delusional. Your “work” can’t be admired or felt across nations if you actually do no work. This is a very simple cause and effect premise. Are there sycophants around him who actually convince him he has a huge body of work to refer to? He’s insane then. William, you do nothing! Embrace it or change it, but don’t pretend about it. The emperor has no clothes, indeed (but his wife has plenty, all taxpayer funded).
I do not think this event will amount to much in the United States those two lack charisma and William jubilee speech was a big fail
Coming to visit around the most important election ever is the WORST TIMING EVER. Especially with the January 6 hearings happening in September, there is going to be political news dropping daily. Any comms intern would tell them to wait for the trip…
At this point I’m wondering if there’s a quote-serving “insider” deliberately trolling those morons by dropping all the”keen” quotes, knowing full well that they will end up getting dragged on sites like this (rightly so).
Why? Why aren’t they concentrating their efforts – though I would not classify anything either of them does as “work” – on helping their own country? The UK is the only place they are really relevant and there are lots of their own citizens who need whatever help they are capable of giving. Though it is arguable that they have some sort of role in the remaining realms and Commonwealth countries, that role is an increasingly restricted one and is dictated by those countries and not Bill and Kate. I cannot think of one thing that those two boring freeloaders have to offer my own country – Australia – and they have absolutely no reason whatsoever to go sticking their beaks into the affairs of the USA which booted the British royals out in spectacular fashion a couple of centuries back.
Margaret, yes, they want to be big international players, but based on their royal positions, which mean nothing in the U.S. without real work/effort/initiatives that are meaningful and laudatory. But they have the illusion that their royalty alone make them prince and princess of the world. That is not so. They just want what Meg and Harry have, but they earned it through hard work, following through and getting real results that help people. Yes, charisma and star power help (which Bill and Kate clearly lack), but that’s certainly not ALL of it. So Bill and Kate don’t do real work and have no charisma or star power. They have nothing Americans respect or admire (except the big con, I guess, which Trump delivers for a certain rabid, irrational minority of Americans). Just hang it up, Cambridges. To translate: don’t come here. You have nothing to sell here.
Wills and Kate don’t come to America we don’t want you here!
I’ve seen some really great investigate reporting by Boston Globe over the years. Even worth paying for living on the opposite coast. Don’t know whether they have the time or inclination to probe this ‘alms for the poor royals’ greenwashing project,’ but would love to see some investigation about the enviro-hypocrisy, or alms for the pooor royals.
Re: The American Friends of The Royal Foundation (which used to include Harry), they’ve split Earthspit off from Royal Foundation, how is that supposed to work with a disconnected US charity? Pretty sure Bezos, Bloomberg, Allen, et. al. just made sure their $1M was tax deductible; it’s just a drop in the bucket for them. Raters Charity Navigator and Guidestar barely scratch the surface when scoring nonprofits. Last score from 990, based on 2019, CN didn’t score AFTRF ‘Impact & Results’ or ‘Culture & Community’ due to lack of data or inability to figure out how to score. Can’t say that would improve if they start handing money to separated Earthspit org. Guidestar says AFTRF has ‘not yet reported any program information’ on which they could be judged.
This “bloody woman” won’t be giving them my American $$$.
This sentence says it all for me, “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.” Meaning William wants access to all that cash. I have no doubt they view the ‘charitable landscape’ as a personal money machine. He may be thinking he can get bags of cash like dear ol’ Dad does, but I think his expectations may be a little high.