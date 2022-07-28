“Wait, Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham might actually be feuding?” links

Wait, is there an actual feud between Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham? [Dlisted]
In that pic, where Peltz is holding Beckham’s arm, he looks like her lackey. I don’t see this lasting more than 2-3 yrs max (which is kind of sad to say about anyone’s marriage). He seems to worship the ground he walks on, and to me, she seems to use him for the name value/thirst to be photographed. I know she is MEGA money, and she didn’t *need* him, but then, until associated with the name Beckham, she wasn’t on the radar really.
Wouldn’t surprise me Vic doesn’t like her. They’re both too thirsty. But one thing we’ve never doubted is the Beckhams adore their kids. They have done this one (the oldest two at least…well, they DID buy the younger boy that deal to make a Christmas song and get it released) no favor buying them careers and not insisting in some education, and making them stick to it. JMO.
As discussed in another post, nepotism only gets you *so* far, at some point, you need some talent to actually make it big.
@Jan90067, @ I agree!!!! She wasn’t on anyones radar until the Beckham marriage. She is certainly using it to her advantage!! As for their marriage, I can see it being short lived as well. She is apparently calling ALL of the shots and he does worships the ground she walks on……
Yet, I see her getting tired of Brooklyn and jumping ship before he figures out that she is pulling him be the nose hairs…..
My gawd, I didn’t realize that the Beckhams were disrespected in their sons wedding day either. That’s upright cruel, in my book.
She was okayish in Bates Motel but her acting career never really took off after that. She’s pretty but every time I look at her all I can think of are all the horror stories about her abusing her nannies as a kid. A lot of other actresses like Bella Thorne etc have said she’s not very nice so I tend to believe it.
the fact that no one remembe she was in Transformers: Age of Extinction. Speaks volumes to how forgetable as an actress she is. Michael Bay tried to make her the next Megan Fox and even he couldn’t get peple interested in her.
Absolutely agree. He seems to absolutely adore her and she seems to be using the beckham name as springboard to a public career because she has money, but that can only get her so far. If she doesnt have enough talent to get her career going, she’ll most probably be out and marry someone not only with a name but also notoriety and real position. Victoria knows that.
This could be Bunny’s last birthday party & there will be many Beckham clan vacays for years to come. Posh couldn’t re-book the boat for another time slot? Easier to do that than alter a birth date.
At US weddings, bridal parents do not sit together in church. Left side of the aisle is for the bride’s fam & friends and groom’s fam & friends are on the right. Ushers ask arriving guests, “Bride’s side or groom’s?”
love the pink dress, but she has too much contour between the bewbs.
imagine Posh being your MIL!
My money’s on Vic…..
I’m pretty sure I read there was all kinds of wedding day drama between the 2 sets of families. I’m sure once the new Mrs. Beckham moves on he’ll return to the fold.
The uber rich are weird. I believe it. Two families who are each used to getting absolutely everything done their way? I can see feud breaking out. Anyway, that’s a more interesting theory than a feuding wife/MIL story. Yaaawn on that over played narrative.
The freeze did seem to start after the wedding. If I were the Beckham’s, I’d stay silent and wait it out. This marriage won’t last.
My gawd, Pitt is at it again…..I loved the statement that he spends a great deal of time with his children.
Funny that the Daily Fail took the People story and put their own spin of lies into it. Never. Fails.
Thank you Celebitchy for including a dose of Rege Jean Page!! Always a beautiful man to gaze upon!!!!
There is also some bad blood between the Hadids and Nicola Peltz as before she dated Brooklyn she dated their beloved younger brother Anwar for 3 years. I assume the breakup was bad because they totally wiped any trace of her from all their IG timelines which they NEVER do with ex BFs and GFs. And guess who was on that yacht with the Beckhams? Gigi Hadid
Oh! This’ll be one to watch then.
I’ve heard the feud rumors too, but, the article linked is super shady toward Nicola! Sometimes the families of two married people have conflicting events and one of the couple has to make a choice. I know my grandmother’s 94th birthday would absolutely take priority over a family vacay, and I’d expect my new hubby to be there as well. It’s the same with like Thanksgiving or Christmas- unless the couple is hosting, someone has to miss out seeing their family. Doesn’t mean there’s juicy gossip behind it, just similar choices that millions of couples have to make all the time.
I don’t think the family vacation alone is proof of anything but they all used to like and comment on each other’s Instagram posts, and that completely stopped after the wedding. It was pretty noticeable. Something went down. I don’t think it’s just a Nicola vs. Victoria thing either.
Lamar Odom got so many chances with Khloe it was ridiculous. He needs to go away
A mama’s boy mom having an issue with his new wife? You don’t say. Plus in the Nicola interview didn’t she say her mom planned the entire wedding? That must’ve been tough for Victoria. I bet she wanted a say in some things.
Why would Nicola’s mother helping her plan HER wedding be a problem for Victoria Beckham? I don’t recall David’s mother planning Victoria and David’s wedding, so why would she expect to plan her son’s wedding? I’d think Victoria is sensible enough as a mother (AND business woman) to not even get involved in anything ridiculously petty as acting out over wedding plans.
Since when is wedding planning done by the groom’s mother? Traditional jobs for the groom’s parents are 1) to plan & host the rehearsal dinner & 2) pay for the bouquets for the bridal party. Posh surely won’t relinquish any authority when her daughter gets married.
I also heard that Brooklyn got a tattoo of Nicola’s last name Peltz on his chest and Nicola said to him, “Oh, wow, you’re a Peltz now.” In addition, when the Peltz Beckhams were in Europe on their honeymoon, her parents joined them. Yeah. I am so in the mood for a petty feud with all the shade being thrown. It’s happening anyway, so why it be enjoyed? I’ve been dealing with very rough family issues this summer (and before) and I revel in these shenanigans during my break time. I deserve this. It’s a good distraction for me. Let the mayhem commence.
Sorry: so why shouldn’t it be enjoyed?
Didn’t Nicola blame the Beckhams for steering Brooklyn into fields that had no interest for him? Never attack your husband’s parents. It never ends well
Hello All, I wanted to leave a message of MASSIVE THANKS here for this site and its managers, and readers/commenters. A couple of months ago (April/May), you had an article about women and ADHD in a links post like this one. I wouldn’t have read it, but a commenter said something about how completely on the nose it was. At the time I had idly wondered if I was mildly on the autism spectrum, but never would have considered ADHD– at/with my age/upbringing, it just ‘wouldn’t have applied to me’. At any rate, because of the comment, and curious, I read it, and it RESONATED SO MUCH, which lead to more research, and now, two weeks ago, at 51 years old, a diagnosis of ADHD. I literally feel like I have been reborn. Everything makes so much sense now. So, with that, I wanted to thank you again, not just for the great writing, and loads of fun that is Celebitchy, but for the tremendous public service you are providing with your attention to mental and women’s health issues. I don’t know how long it would have taken to discover this about myself if not for the article, and the commenter bringing it into the spotlight in the comments. THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE!!! <3
I’m so happy you commented and that you have received a diagnosis and assistance! Stick around. Lots of knowledge shared here!😀😀
When Brooklyn was dating Chloë Grace Moretz, Vic said she adored her. She never said such thing about Nicola.
Interesting, in the dlisted comment section is a before and after set of pictures of Nicola, pre and post cosmetic surgery. Wow is all I can say. What money can buy…
laurie, Wow is right. Also, it must be added that Nicola’s father bought her a new engagement ring to replace the one Brooklyn had already given her. The second ring was, of course, much bigger and must have cost a king’s ransom. And Brooklyn apparently accepted that. Red flags often go unnoticed. I wish Brooklyn and Nicola the best, though. I really do.
Ethan Hawke=talented hunk. Love his fashion and his love for art/acting.
Kudos to you @Kristen for successfully seeking awareness, knowledge and a diagnosis! Wishing you increasing health and happiness.
Re Victoria and Nicola. I’m not sure why the Beckhams would be seated with the Peltz family, since there’s one side for the groom and one side for the bride. I don’t understand why attending what could possibly be a grandparent’s final birthday (she’s 94, bless her!) means there’s a rift between MIL and DIL. Also, posting how, AS A HUSBAND, you’re happy you’ve been welcomed into your new wife’s family doesn’t mean your family hate your wife.