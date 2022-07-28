“Wait, Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham might actually be feuding?” links

Wait, is there an actual feud between Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham? [Dlisted]

The trailer for Pearl, a horror prequel starring Mia Goth, looks crazy. [OMG Blog]

Lainey’s take on Brad Pitt’s PR fluff. [LaineyGossip]

Rege-Jean Page wore a shiny suit on the Tonight Show. [RCFA]

Ethan Hawke doesn’t get enough credit for being fashionable. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Some thoughts on birth control & population collapse. [Pajiba]

Lamar Odom says he would have put a baby in Khloe Kardashian. [JustJared]

This is certainly a “look” for Neil Patrick Harris. [GFY]

WHO told gay men/men-who-sleep-with-men to limit their sexual partners during the monkeypox outbreak. [Buzzfeed]

Anthony Fauci: the government’s response to monkeypox must address anti-gay stigmas. He knows what he’s talking about, he worked with the gay community for decades on HIV/AIDS. [Towleroad]

Bella Hadid is an NFT? Ugh. [Egotastic]