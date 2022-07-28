Gwyneth Paltrow: Nepotism babies have to ‘work twice as hard & be twice as good’

Last year, Karen Elson was on the cover of InStyle, and her profile was so good. She spoke about the bitchiness within the modeling industry, and how young models need to feel empowered to talk about finances. Elson also spoke about nepotism in a very real way, saying “I’m not trying to slight anybody here, but it helped if you came from a certain background. I have a problem with people judging a person because they were just born into a certain thing. They can’t help that. But with the fickleness of fashion, they love when you’re the daughter of someone.” That’s been stuck in my head for months, it’s so succinct: they love when you’re the daughter of someone. I bring up Elson’s words because Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber, two nepotism a–holes, decided to talk about how hard it is to get so many breaks because of nepotism.

A famous last name will only get you so far, at least according to Gwyneth Paltrow. While paying a visit to Hailey Bieber for an episode of her YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?, the Oscar winning actress opened up about the concept of nepotism in Hollywood, saying celebrity kids aren’t as advantaged in the industry as some may think. “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth told Hailey on the July 27 episode. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.” Why, you may ask? As she shared, “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’ Dishing out advice to the nepo babies out there, Gwyneth said the label “shouldn’t limit” their dreams, adding that “nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make.” The inspiring message seemed to resonate with Hailey, 25, with the host responding, “I need to hear this today.”

[From E! News]

“Then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good…” Gwyneth Paltrow: Privilege Is A Prison, I Swear. She’s really trying to make the case that nepo babies have it so hard? That nepo babies are marginalized within Hollywood? LMAO. What’s crazy is that she really believes it. I’m sure there are tons of people who look at nepo babies and say “you’re only here because of your mom or dad.” They say it because it’s the truth. Gwyneth’s early career was BUILT on the fact that her parents are Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, and that Steven Spielberg is her godfather and a close family friend. Hollywood and Fashion: they love when you’re the daughter of someone.