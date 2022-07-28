Duchess Kate: ‘I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now’

Remember right after the Jubbly in June, it felt like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were panicking a little bit about Prince Louis’s misbehavior during the festivities? It was strange because… well, it should have been the easiest thing to shrug off? Kensington Palace should have just said “hey, Louis is just a little boy, now we know that he wasn’t ready to sit through a bunch of boring Jubbly events, you live and you learn.” But they couldn’t do that because William and Kate pride themselves on being better than peasant parents. Kate in particular wants to convince everyone of her expertise and credibility as an Early Years specialist, and the world watched as she had no idea how to handle a 4-year-old having a tantrum. Anyway, it’s been, what? Seven or eight weeks since the Jubbly mess, and this week, People Magazine published this curious story:
Kate Middleton can hardly believe that her youngest child is already a “proper boy.” The Duchess of Cambridge visited Little Village’s hub in Brent, part of London’s largest baby bank network, last month, where she was smitten by a baby resting in a stroller. The mother of three — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — made a remark about her own children growing up.
“I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” Kate said of her son.
While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quickly learning the royal ropes by joining their parents at family events and public engagements, Prince Louis is also getting to the age where he can participate in public life. In addition to already having his first public speaking appearance under his belt and mastering his royal wave, Prince Louis made a splash last month when he joined the royals at the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, marking Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne.
Louis joined his older siblings in making his Trooping the Colour carriage ride debut, waving enthusiastically to the crowds and even showing off his salute. When the family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Louis adorably covered his ears as planes flew overhead.
The little prince also won hearts around the world at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant due to his enthusiastic waves, animated faces and interactions with his family.
“He’s a cheeky monkey — a typical third child,” someone who knows the family previously told PEOPLE. “It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”
[From People]
Sounds like Kensington Palace is trying to take a mulligan on the Jubbly tantrum. Sounds like they’re still salty about being criticized for overexposing their children during the Jubbly. Interestingly enough, the rest of that People Mag piece is all about how Kate is “broody” and she keeps telling everyone she’s “broody” and how William doesn’t want any more kids. Following the Jubbly, what I kept thinking was “this is why William doesn’t want another kid, because Louis is such a handful.” Anyway, why did People Mag publish Kate’s comments from one month ago?
This one video has more than 20 million views.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
I’d already forgotten about his behavior and they’re still talking about it, which kind of shows that it did upset them. Weird.
It also shows how bad they are at PR. We had all more or less forgotten and/or never cared in the first place, as now they’re just reminding us.
The Keens are experts in The Streisand Effect. They’ve done the same with Rosegate, Crygate & now Spoiled Childgate.
Hey, when you have no real accomplishments and are super-sensitive about the slightest criticism, TSE is the natural—and regular—result…
I want to read more about the twitter story about W’s love life. The story was on the news feed here in the states, but I haven’t read it here or the daily fail. It was terribly funny!
I don’t think they’re salty about it tho, by the comment on their Twitter page saying they enjoyed the jubilee especially Louis they seems to love it ias it endear Louis to a segment of the gp tbh. They have all the characters they need to continue the saga the dutiful heir the sassy princess and Louis the cheeky prince. Sad to say but that’s how they think. What they mad about is they don’t have the scapegoats( H&M) in case they want to shield the whole family. The attention is permanently on all of them.
Why is she so obsessed with babies? Every story about her that’s supposed to be lighthearted always works in how much she loves children like some Grimms Brothers witch. It’s bizarre, I don’t know any parents that are always like, ooohhhh babies every time they see one.
Some people just love kids in every way. But I don’t think Kate is one of those people since children at her events are bored to tears and there are never any stories of her with children other than her own.
She likes HER children because they allow her to have an excuse not to work.
I can get that, I definitely know people who are always thrilled to hold the baby when people (used to) bring them in to work or at family events, but they aren’t scoping them out in strollers at the mall. It just seems weird and sad because it always follows with some 1950s BS about her husband finger wagging her saying no more.
Because she has nothing else to say. Discussing babies is her go to!
She can take a full year or more off of work if she has another baby.
At this point it’s more about PR than anything else. She’s really not good with kids despite what the UK media pretends.
It’s their tired old schtick, either she says she’s broody or pw pretends to try and keep babies from her so she doesn’t get ‘ideas’. Boooorrring.
Its weird at this point. Are they going to be making the broody jokes in 20 years?
Clearly. In 20 years, she’ll still be broody when Charlotte is pregnant with her first, and she’ll still be coming into her own when George undertakes his 1000th engagement, and she’ll still say Louis is her baby when he’s falling out of clubs after drinking too many crackbabies. And yes, that will still their favorite family drink in 20 years because the RF is progressive like that.
Having babies is her only accomplishment in life. She never labored more than when she was in labor! Seeing babies make her long for postpartum days of her doing nothing but shop and pampering herself, but most of all, not work!
Maybe she eats them. Or she’s secretly related to Hilarious Baldwin.
“Grimms Brothers witch” LMAOOOOOO
For someone so image-obsessed as Kate, babies are an easy go-to. They pretty much just look cute—and you can mercifully hand them off to nannies when you get off-camera.
The Jubilee was almost two months ago. Apparently Louis’ tantrum is still calling Kate’s parenting and ECE “skills” into question. The defense from Super Nanny was not enough I guess. Fran Fine (The Nanny) would have done a better job.
Typical third child…. like Andy? Are they already setting him up to be the banished disgrace?
Is there nothing else happening that People mag needs to run a quote about Louis from a month ago?
“His first public speaking appearance”? Did the child give a speech?
What endlessly amuses me is that Louis’ antics WERE adorable, and literally every parent on the planet can relate! It was built-in, good PR. The only way for normal kids to become normal adults is to exist in public, and a lot of times they act out. The fact they’re so embarrassed about him not being a somber kid in public like poor George often is is hilarious.
He should have been left home he was overtired
Normal and understandable, perhaps. But I wouldn’t describe his actions as adorable.
i have 2 boys and i don’t relate AT ALL. my sons (6 and 8) know better than to behave like that towards me whether in public or private – nap time or not. i’m sorry, we need top stop doling out excuses for bad behavior. my mother, my mother’s mother and my mother’s mother’s mother would have yanked that kid out of his seat so fast his head would have been spinning and then told him off out of sight of others. no hitting. no spanking. i don’t need to hit my kid for him to know he’s acting out of line. just one look. not flipping my hair. not awkwardly smiling. just one look.
do you guys remember michelle obama’s mother when she was watching over the girls during all the inauguration ceremonies? those were little girls and the moment they started acting up, Mrs. Robinson only needed to give them THAT look and they straightened out. that’s how it’s done.
Yeah I found him obnoxious and not at all adorable. I have two sons too and they were far from perfect but they never acted like that.
I 100% agree! My children are older now (17 and 11) but when they were that age neither of them would ever have put their hand over my mouth like that or waved fingers at me. EVER (and we never spanked or did anything like that, to be clear). I actually felt bad for her because the one thing I DO know about kids is that they learn behavior like that at home. And his behavior toward her was so fundamentally disrespectful that I wonder what is going on behind closed doors.
This People Magazine piece sounds like KP wrote it themselves.
It was NOT adorable that Louis covered his ears during the balcony appearance. The kid was responding to loud noises the only way he could. To call it cute is not a good look, sorry. I’ve been to many a rock concert and festival where kids are also there (full disclosure, I also brought mine). And all of them (including mine!) were wearing some sort of ear protection.
So I guess I’m about to mommy shame but as a mom, seeing Louis’s reaction later called “cute” and “Charming” is disgusting to me.
This is similar to the tights and George wearing a suit during a very hot Wimbledon. It’s obvious that the image is more important than what the child is actually feeling. Putting headphones on a child when jets are going by is not unusual. It’s very common at concerts too. But they didn’t want that image.
So to everyone who pretends they are great parents, well how many great parents do you know would risk a child’s hearing to get a nice photo?
Even some discreet disposable ear plugs could have helped. For someone with 3 children, Kate doesn’t seem very aware or thoughtful about her children’s comfort in certain situations.
What the hell does this even mean? A proper boy? I have no words…
@The Duchess – My thoughts exactly. No words.
Add white to that descriptor and that’s your answer.
It’s British for “actually” or “really.” Like he’s actually grown into being a little boy, not a baby anymore. It doesn’t mean “polite” the way Americans use the word.
This video cracks me up. Louis is the best tantrum thrower.
I just don’t see what the big deal is here. Kate has no idea how to handle the situation because no one does. That’s the beauty of kids for you.
Lol, everyone knows that if you overtire and overstimulate a preschool age child, he or she will melt down. Probably an expert in the early years would have foreseen the inevitable tantrum and taken steps to avoid having to handle such a situation–if only one had been there. Andrew is a perfect example of a royal tantrum-thrower; he gets my vote for the “best” of them, but maybe George will surpass him.
@ Merricat, had CopyKeen not set her sights on demanding that the children, as young as Louis is, sit throughout an entire performance as well as expecting him to sit as an older child is a clear indication that she hasn’t a clue what she is doing!!!
CopyKeen, as well as Baldemort, willingly use their children for PR purposes. Yet CopyKeen has created this unhealthy obsession as being seen as the “perfect” parent. The reason that CopyKeen has insisted on rehashing Louis’s behaviour is that CopyKeen refuses to be exposed as a fraud. Her position of being the “perfect” Mum is her ONLY worthy character and she has zero intention of tarnishing her reputation.
ROFL “If only one had been there.” 🤣🤣🤣
@Merricat, you always contribute really great comments. This one gave me a real laugh tonight!!
Yeah I don’t really understand the comments that this shows she’s not an early childhood expert, because she didn’t know how to handle a tantrum. I mean, correct she’s not an early childhood expert for other reasons. But I’m sure early childhood experts have moments like this all the time, if anything, I would hope that most early childhood experts understand and acknowledge that it is certainly within the range of behavior of a four year old. I didn’t even find the way that she handled it problematic tbh. He ended up going down to his dad and then sitting on his grandfather’s lap. I’m sure she had to speak closely to him for him to hear her there as well. Whole thing seemed like a nothing burger to me. Kids do tend to melt down at longer events like that, but that doesn’t mean that the right answer is not to bring them to any of them either. It was a once in a lifetime event to celebrate his great grandmother and I get why they brought them to it.
omg I don’t want to have this debate again, but the thing to do would have been to have left him at home. He made two balcony appearances, he rode in the carriage at Trooping, he celebrated his great-grandmother. He did not need to be there – it was a long performance, he was tired, and he acted accordingly. He wasn’t at the concert the night before, and he didn’t go to Wales. Kate and William made a choice to bring him for the PR and it was the wrong choice for Louis.
guys – there is tantrum throwing and then there’s what that kid did – WHICH IS NOT NORMAL! He put his hands on his mother; he made rude faces at her repeatedly. which means he’s done it before AND gotten away with it. He’s a spoiled brat. Not cute and kate obviously hasn’t dealt with it.
Why does everyone think this is cute? it’s not cute.
…definitely NOT cute.
The queen herself wasn’t at the parade where he was acting up the most so no he didn’t need to be there. This was kate trying to have a PR image of happy family and Louis didn’t want to play that day.
And for a mother of three kids, she’s very bad at noticing if her kids are uncomfortable or worse she doesn’t care. Louis is 4 and she should be able to understand his personality and limits by now. She either didn’t notice or didn’t care to address what was going on with him at the parade.
Besides kate only gets credit for any parenting expertise because she has three kids. This incident put a lot of cracks in her parenting image because even William and Charles handled Louis better that day.
So so so so so so not cute.
What public speaking this makes no sense these photos were already all over the media enough already
They’re talking about that KP video from last year where they made the Cambridge children ask questions to eugenist David Attenborough.
LOL–this description made me laugh harder than anything I’ve read this morning. Thanks for the giggle.
My son is 5 (he’s my one and only), and around 4 I started noticing yep he’s not my baby anymore he’s growing into a little boy. It’s the way he talks and responds to things. Even the way he responds to over stimulation. Kinder Open House is next week and something popped a couple of days ago. A sliding of reasoning, I had to acknowledge that no for real he is a little boy (a “proper” boy) 😢😫. I dont care for Kate but those moments feel so visceral and (for me) scary.
Kate ignored baby Archie and did not go to Lily party
I actually thought it was a relatable moment for Kate. But KP ruined that with the way they freaked out and made excuses. It would have been better to just shrug it off. He’s a kid! And a youngest child to boot.
Kate is a control freak and Louis acting like a regular overtired child blew up her perfect mom image. This is an attempt to try to put the horse back into the barn. Most parents would have moved on from this but Kate is not that person. Even before the tantrum, you could see how she was trying to control the photos by her constant leaning in and pointing to show the photographers that she’s a super attentive mom and the kids weren’t interested in what she was doing. It is very odd that after three kids she still can’t read their body language. Either she can’t read it or doesn’t care to because she wants the better images. Well Louis set a fire to that and this is what she hates.
Kate desperately wants a fourth child because the Queen has four children, which gives her an excuse not to work for more than a year.
Elizabeth, I think she fears that Pippa will have a 4th child. I think she will. I have no idea what KHate will do then.
She’s even got the boy-girl-boy pattern down, just one more boy left and the picture is complete.
Were they really criticized for his behavior.outsode of this site though? I thought almost all of the media coverage of his antics were largely positive, I didn’t think there was anything to hit back against.
No. All the SUV driving moms were praising her.
Haha the SUV driving moms. What was the reaction from the Honda civic or Subaru mom’s.
This Hyundai driving mom thought she was an idiot prioritizing a good shot over her small child’s comfort and limits. This wasn’t a Christmas card photo where you implore your child to stay still for the shot, this was a long event with the cameras on him and her for more than 5 seconds. You don’t need to be an early years expert to know this wasn’t a good idea.
Lol! Let me rephrase then – the white suburban “it’s wine o’clock” t-shirts at the PTA meeting moms!
They were like “oh, Kate’s a champ!” For what exactly?
It is never ok to put your hands on anyone be it a parent or anyone else What he did was very close to slapping This is not the first time he used this behavior This is learned behavior He needs to have some help or life will be rough for this little boy due to no fault of his
Plenty of criticism on SM. The only thing that bugs me about it is that if it were Meghan and Archie all the articles by BM would have been scathing and she would have been called a bad mother.
I’m laughing at this being brought up again because my own 4-year-old son (born 2 months before Louis) tried this exact same move (hand to mouth) on me last week. We were in San Diego and he was tired from the time change and overstimulated from our vacation activities. Unlike Kate, it was my cue to immediately remove him from the situation, head back to the hotel room, and “force” him to take a much-needed nap.
Colleen, and there is the issue. That’s all KHate needed to do. No one would have thought anything about it, because Mothers have been dealing with tired and overstimulated kids for, well, forever.
You guys have not seen a true tantrum if you think this is bad.
I wouldn’t call it a tantrum or meltdown. It’s more like rude behavior. I wonder if he gets away with making rude gestures with his trained nanny.
I just think his antics show she and he don’t do much parenting. Anyone who spends amount of time with their children will know how they’ll act in a certain situation. I’ve certainly declined an invitation or booked out of a place fast when my child is melting down. Most sane and thoughtful parents know their children and would know not put them in situations which allow such a scene to happen. Just my two pence.
I agree, she should have quietly and firmly removed him and put him to bed.
Keen wasn’t the least bit broody around Archie when he was born. In fact she ignored him and Meghan at a polo match. Apparently she wasn’t broody enough to want to goo-goo all over Lili at her birthday party either. She’s a hypocrite of the first order.
I feel sad for all these little children. This is awful: While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quickly learning the royal ropes by joining their parents at family events and public engagements
@Jeanne, I absolutely agree in that I do not find Prince Louis behavior either normal or understandable. This was not a kid having a meltdown from either too much sugar or being too tired. Just look at the picture at the beginning of this article. That is a kid that is in full control of what he is doing. He is acting like a mean little tyrant and he should have been removed.
The real story is probably more that Kate “keep(s) thinking Louis is my baby” ….because he mainly lives with the nanny and she doesn’t actually see him very often. She’s probably feels out of sorts because she’s not familiar with her own child.
Louis wasn’t having a tantrum. A tantrum involves crying and screaming.
He even looked around, and continued to be rude. 4 year Olds putting hands on mommy in that manner, is not cute, is not cheeky, and there is no excuse to justify that little Damien behavior. I find that if he gets away with that behavior woe to teachers, peers, and other adults.
Also to the lamebridges, as he gets older.
Her boy is a badly-behaved little devil.
kelleybelle, Thank God you said it because that’s what I’m thinking. The first pic with his hand over Kate’s mouth looking away from her with an impossibly arrogant and dismissive look on his face. That is some awful behavior from a 4 year old. My daughter NEVER did that and she was a handful. I still find it infuriating and Kate was just smiling as it was going on. It seems he’s never been disciplined in his life (and yes, I AM taking into account he shouldn’t have been there, he was bored, tired, etc.). But what a frigging little brat.
@kelleybelle & jferber: I’m not a mom so I didn’t feel it appropriate to comment on Louis’s behaviour but I have enough long-time friends with children and grandchildren I’ve known all their lives, and that kind of behaviour was NEVER allowed. It speaks of a cossetted little rich kid who, at this tender age, already knows he’s *special* and, as the baby of the family, gets spoiled rotten. I’m sure Keen allows him to get away with murder and the nannies have to obey her notions of discipline to the letter. Early childhood expert my ass.
This „expert” obviously doesn’t spend mich time with any of her kids. After 3 most parents know that a: bad idea to take 4yo to such a płace b: have at least one back up plan of what to do when the kid starts to act out. Why wasn’t there a nanny to take him home? Why Kate constantly points her finger stupidly to show him things? At this age you can actually talk to the kid, ask what they see, what they like here, what they find funny etc… those kids are brought up by nannies and now everybody knows it. And also yes, this wasn’t a meltdown. Louis behaved horribly and he new what he was doing. I’m a mom and aunt and I’ve see many many wild behaviors of what kids do when they’re overtired, hungry or overstimulated.
I remain impressed that Louis knows how to make Queen Anne’s fan. That’s a real old gesture.
The comments on this site about William, Kate and there three kids are ridiculous.
he’s four. he’s adorable. four year olds test limits. this site has clearly become overrun with a bunch of memaw pearl clutching karens. get a grip.
And it’s a parent’s job to reinforce limits so a child learns respect. Louis doesn’t respect his mother already, and that is always a recipe for disaster.
Two things can be true at once: that Louis is an adorable 4-year-old whose behavior wasn’t all that shocking, and Kate is weirdly obsessed with being considered a perfect mom. Most of us have been humbled by an overstimulated toddler. And most of us are OK with admitting to that fact. Agree 100% that he should have been wearing headphones.