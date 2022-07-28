Duchess Kate: ‘I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now’

Remember right after the Jubbly in June, it felt like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were panicking a little bit about Prince Louis’s misbehavior during the festivities? It was strange because… well, it should have been the easiest thing to shrug off? Kensington Palace should have just said “hey, Louis is just a little boy, now we know that he wasn’t ready to sit through a bunch of boring Jubbly events, you live and you learn.” But they couldn’t do that because William and Kate pride themselves on being better than peasant parents. Kate in particular wants to convince everyone of her expertise and credibility as an Early Years specialist, and the world watched as she had no idea how to handle a 4-year-old having a tantrum. Anyway, it’s been, what? Seven or eight weeks since the Jubbly mess, and this week, People Magazine published this curious story:

Kate Middleton can hardly believe that her youngest child is already a “proper boy.” The Duchess of Cambridge visited Little Village’s hub in Brent, part of London’s largest baby bank network, last month, where she was smitten by a baby resting in a stroller. The mother of three — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — made a remark about her own children growing up. “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” Kate said of her son. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quickly learning the royal ropes by joining their parents at family events and public engagements, Prince Louis is also getting to the age where he can participate in public life. In addition to already having his first public speaking appearance under his belt and mastering his royal wave, Prince Louis made a splash last month when he joined the royals at the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, marking Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne. Louis joined his older siblings in making his Trooping the Colour carriage ride debut, waving enthusiastically to the crowds and even showing off his salute. When the family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Louis adorably covered his ears as planes flew overhead. The little prince also won hearts around the world at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant due to his enthusiastic waves, animated faces and interactions with his family. “He’s a cheeky monkey — a typical third child,” someone who knows the family previously told PEOPLE. “It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”

Sounds like Kensington Palace is trying to take a mulligan on the Jubbly tantrum. Sounds like they’re still salty about being criticized for overexposing their children during the Jubbly. Interestingly enough, the rest of that People Mag piece is all about how Kate is “broody” and she keeps telling everyone she’s “broody” and how William doesn’t want any more kids. Following the Jubbly, what I kept thinking was “this is why William doesn’t want another kid, because Louis is such a handful.” Anyway, why did People Mag publish Kate’s comments from one month ago?

