Will Duchess Kate & Charlotte attend the women’s Euro final with William?

Last summer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George to the Euro men’s final, where Italy defeated England. Before the match, much was made about how William just had to be there as president of the Football Association and he was a skilled diplomat who was going to be part of the trophy presentation. Once Italy won, William snubbed the Italian team and the Italian government officials. He didn’t participate in the trophy presentation, nor did he congratulate the Italian team. In addition to that diplomatic flop, William’s big signature issue – “racism in football,” which he claimed to have solved – blew up in his face as three young Black footballers fell victim to torrents of racist abuse online following the final.
I bring all of that up because the UEFA Women’s Euros have been happening this month, and good news, Team England made it to the final. England will play Germany at Wembley, the site of the Euro men’s final disaster last year. Can William keep his sh-t together for this final? Who knows. There’s also some idea that Kate will come with him and maybe one of two of the kids.
The Duchess of Cambridge could well be in for a busy weekend after it was confirmed England will play in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 on Sunday. It was recently announced that Kate, 40, will join the Great Britain SailGP Team in a yacht race off the coast of Plymouth on Sunday morning.
But now, it’s highly likely that both Prince William and Kate will head to Wembley to support the Lionesses as they play either Germany or France in the final.
Although the Palace are yet to confirm their attendance, Prince William and Kate may opt to bring their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the match.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that William will go to the final. If Kate has a yacht thing with Ben Ainslie on her schedule, she’s probably not going to Wembley. Many reporters hope that William will bring Charlotte though, because women’s football = bring your daughter. Nevermind that boys can enjoy women’s sports and girls can enjoy men’s sports.
Also, last summer, Kate disappeared for more than two full months. This year, the poor sausage has only had about three weeks of vacation in July, and now she has to do a yacht thing and possibly a football thing? And they’re making her go to the Commonwealth Games too. LOL.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
29 June 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, England – Germany, final round, round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George in the stands.
29 June 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, England – Germany, final round, round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George in the stands.
29 June 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, England – Germany, final round, round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George celebrate the 1:0.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and son George in the tribuene. Round of 16, game M44, England (ENG) – Germany (GER), on June 29th, 2021 in London / Great Britain. Football EM 2020 from 06/11/2021 to 07/11/2021.
in front Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and son George, behind him David BECKHAM (GBR / former football player) and Ed SHEERAN (GBR / Saenger) in the stands. Round of 16, game M44, England (ENG) – Germany (GER), on June 29th, 2021 in London / Great Britain. Football EM 2020 from 06/11/2021 to 07/11/2021.
11 July 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, Italy – England, final round, final at Wembley Stadium. Boris Johnson (l), Prime Minister of Great Britain, Duchess Kate (2nd from right) and Prince William (r) stand in the stands during the national anthem.
11 July 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, Italy – England, final round, final at Wembley Stadium. Duchess Kate (l-r), Prince William and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, stand in the stands during the national anthem.
11 July 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, Italy – England, final round, final at Wembley Stadium. Duchess Kate (l-r), Prince George, Prince William and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, stand in the stands during the national anthem.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union
London, UK, 09th March 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about
the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.,Image: 668411550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.,Image: 668482593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Kate’s “schedule” is enough to make her divorce FFK Bill and never work again! One can only hope.
Will and Kate are terribly cliché and not at all creative. She went solo to the women’s final at Wimbledon and brought Will and Gorges to the men’s final. Now William is going to bring Kate and Charlotte to this women’s finances. Lol they think of themselves as those progressive and super in touch with the modern world parents but I don’t see it.
My nephew was sporting a womens soccer team jersey last year and it made me so proud. I highly doubt Will and Kate are as progressive.
My son has an Alex Morgan jersey and a Rapinoe jersey. I love it.
Yes! How misogynistic is it to imply only girls care about women’s sports? These people are horrible, and manipulative, human beings.
Kate is happy to shorten her vacation for Yacht Dude. It’s one of the few times a year a man under age 70 pays her any positive attention.
@ Aurora, as she brings out the short shorts too!!!!
If they bring just George and not Charlotte is going to look SO bad. It would be nice if they take Charlotte on her solo day out with her parents, but seeing how William hates the spares now, I bet he won’t.
I actually think they should bring them both. First off because it should be a terrific match but also because there is a pervasive belief that women’s sports are lesser/can only be enjoyed by women which is flat out wrong.
Let’s just hope that if they do bring the kids they let them wear jerseys or anything age appropriate.
Exactly! Let people see that men can enjoy women’s sports too.
Charlotte is said to like sports girls should go to sports events
They should never have excluded Charlotte from the men’s events. But I also don’t see them excluding George from this because of the heir nonsense. W and K could give two shits about women’s sports and just show up to events like this to join the bandwagon.
Do we even know if Charlotte really likes the sport? I hope she’s given the opportunity to attend, but what really matters is if the child actually wants to be there. This has become a common problem for Baldy & Keen lately. Their children look miserable at events that clearly don’t interest them in outfits that evidently make them look and feel extremely uncomfortable.
I feel like William has said at events that Charlotte plays soccer, but am not positive (I think she likes goalie?)
Does anybody buy that because some of their tweets are signed with a W or a C that W&K are personally typing those comments in?
No. Someone is told to add it.
“busy weekend” *snort* a yacht race and a soccer championship. Oh noes! She’s going to need another vacation STAT after this!
I wonder if they will bring Charlotte. I feel like William will only bring her if Kate is there. maybe they’ll let her wear a team jersey, even though she forced George into a suit last year.
I just comment the same @becks1… I haven’t seen your comment!!
Busy weekend?sure, whatever… as for vacations, they also have days off at the end of June- beginnings of July that they had to cut back for Wimbledon finals… yeah, pretty busy schedule..a tennis match, a football match and sailing… I wish my schedule were as busy with these kind of events!!!🥴😋
@ First comment, including the fact that these events count as work as well!!
I hope Charlotte gets to go and have a special day with her parents
What a whirlwind! A yacht race and watching the women’s final from the royal box at Wembley. I’m not a British taxpayer, so I can’t feign offense at this grueling schedule, but I know just seeing these people performing and pretending it’s “work” is infuriating.
Yes, W or W&K should take Charlotte, but I feel for that little girl being dragged out for PR purposes. If only she could do these kinds of things purely for the fun of it.
Oh but C-Shell, it takes HOURS for Keen to choose what to wear, attach numerous wiglets, try to cover up decades of tanning, smoking and starving damage with 8 lbs of makeup. The poor thing must be exhausted before she even leaves her castle!
not until Charlotte’s 3-piece suit comes back from the cleaners.
Tights, dude. It’s the kid’s tights they’re worried about.
Got to dress her in a replica of a Diana outfit or one of Harry’s hand me down sweaters.
Let’s just hope PW can refrain from insulting Germany this time.
@ Cinders, that’s a tall order which is certainly an act that Baldemort takes issue with.
W&K are only making one appearance at the CW Games so I don’t feel sorry that they are interrupting their long summer holiday to “work”.
@ Harla, yet I see CopyKeen scrambling as she arranges her SWF mood boards as well as looking over how well her cosmetic procedures are holding up.
I mean I hope they do bring Charlotte. George goes to everything and Louis is too young. I believe it aspirational and nice.
The press have pretty much ordered William to bring the kids especially Charlotte- with likes of Rebecca English & Richard palmer saying it’s hoped he will bring the kids especially Charlotte. so at least one of the kids will be with him. As Prince Harry said- trapped.
@ ABritGuest, though Willy may be “trapped”, he has no concern with regards to being an absolutely lazy and incompetent grifter that is one day expected to be king. Willy isn’t trapped by behaving as an utter arse, outlandish racist comments nor trapped by not fulfilled a life of of service and duty. Willys only trap in being the FFK, nothing more.
George had his ” treat ” day, now’s it’s Charlottes’ turn to have an event all to herself. Or is that only in normal people world?
It was interesting to see the Royal rota tweet their hopes that Charlotte goes to the game. The press has William and Kate in a chokehold.
So the press is dictating what events the Cambridges bring the kids? They are definitely on the Rota’s lease.
Not only that but the BM have the foresight to see how poorly it played across the public with George. Charlotte is not the heir apparent so her chances of being included are an issue for W&K.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that both George and Charlotte will attend in order to distract from the story that currently is trending online.
I hope the cambridges let Charlotte attend watching sports is not just for boys
Most likely the children will be there.
The team are fantastic!
I doubt Kate will bother. The boys should go with their sister. How many men’s sports have women and girls had to sit through
I image more than they would like to.
William will want to have his “Girl Dad” moment. I actually hope they do take Charlotte. I thought the fact that they only took George last year was a bad look. And they should bring George to a women’s competition. And I also find it very interesting that the carnival is so openly pressuring the Cambridge’s to bring the children. I think they are recognizing they have gotten the bad end of the stick by assisting in forcing the Sussexes out and being left with William and Kate to prop up.
As president of the Football Association, Showing support for women’s football is a part of William’s role. I’d love it if he brought George and/or Charlotte to the match.
As much as you people are trying to spin this innocuous story as sexist or as a critique of William and Kate’s parenting, it isn’t.
How many women’s matches has William even attended prior to this final? Why hasn’t he attended every single one for this tournament? It’s not like he’s busy working. So as with everything else, he’s jumping on the bandwagon for PR when he’s shown little interest in women’s sport prior to now. If anyone is sexist it’s William.
You desperately need to get a life.
She’s going to a bunch of sporting events! She loves those, they aren’t real work and still count to her annual quota. But she is probably disappointed she didn’t get to disappear for 2 months straight like she usually does during the summer. I checked the archives of What Kate Wore for summer 2021 and Kate disappeared from July 12th (her awkward appearance at the Euro final where Prince William seemed to be sitting feet away from her and George) and reemerged on September 15th (an appearance with the RAF). I wish I got a summer break!
The jubilee was attending a bunch of concerts and parades and then Wimbledon was a sports event. William and Kate have not done any non sports or entertainment related engagement in months.