Will Duchess Kate & Charlotte attend the women's Euro final with William?

Last summer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George to the Euro men’s final, where Italy defeated England. Before the match, much was made about how William just had to be there as president of the Football Association and he was a skilled diplomat who was going to be part of the trophy presentation. Once Italy won, William snubbed the Italian team and the Italian government officials. He didn’t participate in the trophy presentation, nor did he congratulate the Italian team. In addition to that diplomatic flop, William’s big signature issue – “racism in football,” which he claimed to have solved – blew up in his face as three young Black footballers fell victim to torrents of racist abuse online following the final.

I bring all of that up because the UEFA Women’s Euros have been happening this month, and good news, Team England made it to the final. England will play Germany at Wembley, the site of the Euro men’s final disaster last year. Can William keep his sh-t together for this final? Who knows. There’s also some idea that Kate will come with him and maybe one of two of the kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge could well be in for a busy weekend after it was confirmed England will play in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 on Sunday. It was recently announced that Kate, 40, will join the Great Britain SailGP Team in a yacht race off the coast of Plymouth on Sunday morning.

But now, it’s highly likely that both Prince William and Kate will head to Wembley to support the Lionesses as they play either Germany or France in the final.

Although the Palace are yet to confirm their attendance, Prince William and Kate may opt to bring their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the match.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that William will go to the final. If Kate has a yacht thing with Ben Ainslie on her schedule, she’s probably not going to Wembley. Many reporters hope that William will bring Charlotte though, because women’s football = bring your daughter. Nevermind that boys can enjoy women’s sports and girls can enjoy men’s sports.

Also, last summer, Kate disappeared for more than two full months. This year, the poor sausage has only had about three weeks of vacation in July, and now she has to do a yacht thing and possibly a football thing? And they’re making her go to the Commonwealth Games too. LOL.

51 Responses to “Will Duchess Kate & Charlotte attend the women’s Euro final with William?”

  1. Sumodo1 says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Kate’s “schedule” is enough to make her divorce FFK Bill and never work again! One can only hope.

    Reply
  2. Woke says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Will and Kate are terribly cliché and not at all creative. She went solo to the women’s final at Wimbledon and brought Will and Gorges to the men’s final. Now William is going to bring Kate and Charlotte to this women’s finances. Lol they think of themselves as those progressive and super in touch with the modern world parents but I don’t see it.

    Reply
    • Mindy_dopple says:
      July 28, 2022 at 8:13 am

      My nephew was sporting a womens soccer team jersey last year and it made me so proud. I highly doubt Will and Kate are as progressive.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Yes! How misogynistic is it to imply only girls care about women’s sports? These people are horrible, and manipulative, human beings.

      Reply
  3. Aurora says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Kate is happy to shorten her vacation for Yacht Dude. It’s one of the few times a year a man under age 70 pays her any positive attention.

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:11 am

    If they bring just George and not Charlotte is going to look SO bad. It would be nice if they take Charlotte on her solo day out with her parents, but seeing how William hates the spares now, I bet he won’t.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 28, 2022 at 8:43 am

      I actually think they should bring them both. First off because it should be a terrific match but also because there is a pervasive belief that women’s sports are lesser/can only be enjoyed by women which is flat out wrong.

      Let’s just hope that if they do bring the kids they let them wear jerseys or anything age appropriate.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 9:46 am

      They should never have excluded Charlotte from the men’s events. But I also don’t see them excluding George from this because of the heir nonsense. W and K could give two shits about women’s sports and just show up to events like this to join the bandwagon.

      Reply
      • The Duchess says:
        July 28, 2022 at 9:52 am

        Do we even know if Charlotte really likes the sport? I hope she’s given the opportunity to attend, but what really matters is if the child actually wants to be there. This has become a common problem for Baldy & Keen lately. Their children look miserable at events that clearly don’t interest them in outfits that evidently make them look and feel extremely uncomfortable.

      • Becks1 says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:30 am

        I feel like William has said at events that Charlotte plays soccer, but am not positive (I think she likes goalie?)

  5. equality says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Does anybody buy that because some of their tweets are signed with a W or a C that W&K are personally typing those comments in?

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:22 am

    “busy weekend” *snort* a yacht race and a soccer championship. Oh noes! She’s going to need another vacation STAT after this!

    I wonder if they will bring Charlotte. I feel like William will only bring her if Kate is there. maybe they’ll let her wear a team jersey, even though she forced George into a suit last year.

    Reply
  7. First comment says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Busy weekend?sure, whatever… as for vacations, they also have days off at the end of June- beginnings of July that they had to cut back for Wimbledon finals… yeah, pretty busy schedule..a tennis match, a football match and sailing… I wish my schedule were as busy with these kind of events!!!🥴😋

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:27 am

    I hope Charlotte gets to go and have a special day with her parents

    Reply
  9. C-Shell says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:42 am

    What a whirlwind! A yacht race and watching the women’s final from the royal box at Wembley. I’m not a British taxpayer, so I can’t feign offense at this grueling schedule, but I know just seeing these people performing and pretending it’s “work” is infuriating.

    Yes, W or W&K should take Charlotte, but I feel for that little girl being dragged out for PR purposes. If only she could do these kinds of things purely for the fun of it.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:08 pm

      Oh but C-Shell, it takes HOURS for Keen to choose what to wear, attach numerous wiglets, try to cover up decades of tanning, smoking and starving damage with 8 lbs of makeup. The poor thing must be exhausted before she even leaves her castle!

      Reply
  10. fani says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:45 am

    not until Charlotte’s 3-piece suit comes back from the cleaners.

    Reply
  11. Cinders says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Let’s just hope PW can refrain from insulting Germany this time.

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:48 am

    W&K are only making one appearance at the CW Games so I don’t feel sorry that they are interrupting their long summer holiday to “work”.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      @ Harla, yet I see CopyKeen scrambling as she arranges her SWF mood boards as well as looking over how well her cosmetic procedures are holding up.

      Reply
  13. Imara219 says:
    July 28, 2022 at 8:58 am

    I mean I hope they do bring Charlotte. George goes to everything and Louis is too young. I believe it aspirational and nice.

    Reply
  14. ABritGuest says:
    July 28, 2022 at 9:03 am

    The press have pretty much ordered William to bring the kids especially Charlotte- with likes of Rebecca English & Richard palmer saying it’s hoped he will bring the kids especially Charlotte. so at least one of the kids will be with him. As Prince Harry said- trapped.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      @ ABritGuest, though Willy may be “trapped”, he has no concern with regards to being an absolutely lazy and incompetent grifter that is one day expected to be king. Willy isn’t trapped by behaving as an utter arse, outlandish racist comments nor trapped by not fulfilled a life of of service and duty. Willys only trap in being the FFK, nothing more.

      Reply
  15. Julia K says:
    July 28, 2022 at 9:11 am

    George had his ” treat ” day, now’s it’s Charlottes’ turn to have an event all to herself. Or is that only in normal people world?

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    July 28, 2022 at 9:16 am

    It was interesting to see the Royal rota tweet their hopes that Charlotte goes to the game. The press has William and Kate in a chokehold.

    Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 9:55 am

      So the press is dictating what events the Cambridges bring the kids? They are definitely on the Rota’s lease.

      Reply
      • Both Sides Now says:
        July 28, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        Not only that but the BM have the foresight to see how poorly it played across the public with George. Charlotte is not the heir apparent so her chances of being included are an issue for W&K.

      • Nic919 says:
        July 28, 2022 at 12:23 pm

        It’s pretty much a guarantee that both George and Charlotte will attend in order to distract from the story that currently is trending online.

  17. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:03 am

    I hope the cambridges let Charlotte attend watching sports is not just for boys

    Reply
  18. Well Wisher says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Most likely the children will be there.

    Reply
  19. DeluxeDuckling says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:18 am

    The team are fantastic!
    I doubt Kate will bother. The boys should go with their sister. How many men’s sports have women and girls had to sit through

    Reply
  20. Catherine says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:43 am

    William will want to have his “Girl Dad” moment. I actually hope they do take Charlotte. I thought the fact that they only took George last year was a bad look. And they should bring George to a women’s competition. And I also find it very interesting that the carnival is so openly pressuring the Cambridge’s to bring the children. I think they are recognizing they have gotten the bad end of the stick by assisting in forcing the Sussexes out and being left with William and Kate to prop up.

    Reply
  21. Casperina says:
    July 28, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    As president of the Football Association, Showing support for women’s football is a part of William’s role. I’d love it if he brought George and/or Charlotte to the match.

    As much as you people are trying to spin this innocuous story as sexist or as a critique of William and Kate’s parenting, it isn’t.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 9:38 pm

      How many women’s matches has William even attended prior to this final? Why hasn’t he attended every single one for this tournament? It’s not like he’s busy working. So as with everything else, he’s jumping on the bandwagon for PR when he’s shown little interest in women’s sport prior to now. If anyone is sexist it’s William.

      Reply
  22. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 28, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    She’s going to a bunch of sporting events! She loves those, they aren’t real work and still count to her annual quota. But she is probably disappointed she didn’t get to disappear for 2 months straight like she usually does during the summer. I checked the archives of What Kate Wore for summer 2021 and Kate disappeared from July 12th (her awkward appearance at the Euro final where Prince William seemed to be sitting feet away from her and George) and reemerged on September 15th (an appearance with the RAF). I wish I got a summer break!

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 9:40 pm

      The jubilee was attending a bunch of concerts and parades and then Wimbledon was a sports event. William and Kate have not done any non sports or entertainment related engagement in months.

      Reply

