Will Duchess Kate & Charlotte attend the women’s Euro final with William?

Last summer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George to the Euro men’s final, where Italy defeated England. Before the match, much was made about how William just had to be there as president of the Football Association and he was a skilled diplomat who was going to be part of the trophy presentation. Once Italy won, William snubbed the Italian team and the Italian government officials. He didn’t participate in the trophy presentation, nor did he congratulate the Italian team. In addition to that diplomatic flop, William’s big signature issue – “racism in football,” which he claimed to have solved – blew up in his face as three young Black footballers fell victim to torrents of racist abuse online following the final.

I bring all of that up because the UEFA Women’s Euros have been happening this month, and good news, Team England made it to the final. England will play Germany at Wembley, the site of the Euro men’s final disaster last year. Can William keep his sh-t together for this final? Who knows. There’s also some idea that Kate will come with him and maybe one of two of the kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge could well be in for a busy weekend after it was confirmed England will play in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 on Sunday. It was recently announced that Kate, 40, will join the Great Britain SailGP Team in a yacht race off the coast of Plymouth on Sunday morning. But now, it’s highly likely that both Prince William and Kate will head to Wembley to support the Lionesses as they play either Germany or France in the final. Although the Palace are yet to confirm their attendance, Prince William and Kate may opt to bring their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the match.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that William will go to the final. If Kate has a yacht thing with Ben Ainslie on her schedule, she’s probably not going to Wembley. Many reporters hope that William will bring Charlotte though, because women’s football = bring your daughter. Nevermind that boys can enjoy women’s sports and girls can enjoy men’s sports.

Also, last summer, Kate disappeared for more than two full months. This year, the poor sausage has only had about three weeks of vacation in July, and now she has to do a yacht thing and possibly a football thing? And they’re making her go to the Commonwealth Games too. LOL.

Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 26, 2022