The full-length ‘Blonde’ trailer: is Ana de Armas actually pulling off Marilyn?

I’ll give Ana de Armas some credit: she was able to somewhat easily recreate Marilyn Monroe’s look and general physical presence for Blonde. When Ana was cast as MM, I think most people didn’t believe she would be able to pull off any part of it. There’s a new trailer – the first full-length trailer – and she is absolutely pulling off some parts of Marilyn. The biggest problem might be Ana’s voice and accent? Marilyn absolutely used that breathy little-girl voice in movies, but she didn’t talk that way all the time. I hear Ana’s Cuban accent too. I mean, it is what it is, and Ana is trying to recreate MM’s voice.

Before this moment, I didn’t realize that Bobby Cannavale had been cast as Joe DeMaggio and Adrien Brody is playing Arthur Miller. Apparently, the movie doesn’t use those names, probably because DeMaggio and Miller’s estates wouldn’t authorize it. The film also has Julianne Nicholson, Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy and a lot of people I don’t recognize off the top of my head. Caspar Phillipson plays JFK.

Anyway, the book is such a huge downer and I expect the movie will be too. Still, I’ll probably watch it. I want to see what Ana does with this role and now I’m obsessed with Cannavale as DiMaggio.

56 Responses to “The full-length ‘Blonde’ trailer: is Ana de Armas actually pulling off Marilyn?”

  1. A says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:47 am

    She looks great but I can’t with that accent lol

    Reply
    • marietta2381 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 10:59 am

      Yeah, me neither. She does look great, but you would have thought they would have hired a linguistics coach or if they did, a better one. Because her accent is very thick…

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:08 am

      The reason they are leading with so many images is because Ana does look similar to Marilyn (though I see it more in photos than the trailer). I agree with @Marietta…the accent just breaks it for me and I’m surprised that they didn’t work harder on eliminating that before shooting. Like…it feels like an impersonator.

      May this movie will shock us and tell the story of Cuban-born Marilyn in an alternate reality which is why the other characters’ names have been changed.

      Reply
      • ThatsNotOkay says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:17 am

        Yes to everything you said. In some spots, she’s got the look, but the voice is distracting.

    • DeniseMich says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      I am annoyed by these comments. Nicole Kidman is a really good actress, one the best of this century according to NYT and I can hear her accent in almost every movie she makes.

      Why is that okay but not a Spanish accent?

      She is a good actor. Let a Latina play a WASP … it is called acting.

      Reply
      • L says:
        July 28, 2022 at 12:40 pm

        Yes! Itawy.

      • Owlsyn says:
        July 28, 2022 at 12:49 pm

        To be fair, go back and look at the comments from the Spencer trailer and you’ll see the same discussion about Kristen Stewart’s accent. Also a lot of the comments about Lily James playing Pamela Andersen as well.

      • Baysuk says:
        July 28, 2022 at 1:04 pm

        No one said anything about an Hispanic accent- she doesn’t speak similarly to Marilyn, which, for some, can be distracting.
        The essence of MM’s disconsolation seems captured- the trailer shows the subjugation of female roles in that studio system. I would see this film.
        FYI, my kids are uncomfortable re actual MM’s film roles- her characters were -all-ingenue subservient and yet sexualised. Understandable how anyone would get soul sick with this typecasting.

      • Kitten says:
        July 28, 2022 at 3:31 pm

        People have definitely complained about Kidman’s ozzie accent slipping through from time to time when she’s playing an American. Plenty of people crucified Paltrow for her British accent. Hell, people shit on Blake Lively for her Boston accent in The Town..I could go on and on. I don’t even really blame Ana, but more the director/producer etc for not making sure that she got the voice down before starting filming. I’m sorry but when you’re playing an iconic woman like Marilyn Monroe who’s voice was very distinct, you have GOT to get it right.

      • TeamMeg says:
        July 28, 2022 at 3:52 pm

        I think it’s fine Ana’s accent bleeds through, especially because it’s consistent. What really bothers me is a 90-98% accent. Jarring! Do it perfectly or be yourself, and we’ll just accept it as part of the character.

        Outside of Meryl Streep, one person who can really pull off an accent is Claire Danes. Her British accent in The Essex Serpent is absolutely flawless.

      • Mia1066 says:
        July 28, 2022 at 7:42 pm

        Meryl’s Australian accent was abysmal. I think at the time the accent thing was more fable than reality because no one bothered much with accents. Oh wow! She does accents! There are a lot of Australian actors that no one knows are Australian because their American accents are so good. Kidman was never that good with her accent. But no where near as bad as Bendy’s American accent. That’s nails down chalkboard.

  2. C says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:49 am

    The names not being authorized isn’t a great sign to me even if it could mean many things.
    She’s beautiful but just Ana in blonde.
    I’m not looking forward to more portrayals of how fragile and damaged and “unhinged” she was. That’s the only way she’s ever portrayed and it does her intellect and character a disservice.

    Reply
    • GR says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:05 am

      @C – agreed, every word!

      Reply
      • ThatsNotOkay says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:19 am

        I agree as well. Listen to her in her own words on tape–just like Lady Di–and you hear how smart she was and how she knew what was happening to her, and how a system was being used against her to keep her in line. The parallels are too similar. Time to change the narrative from “hysterical” women to women who refused to play by your patriarchal, sexist, misogynistic rules and paid the ultimate price for it.

    • Grant says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:25 am

      In the book, they don’t use anyone’s names either.

      Reply
    • Elo says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:23 pm

      This.
      Marilyn was extremely intelligent and I would love to see her portrayed as the intellectual she was .
      The movie looks okay- I can’t even hear the accent but I really hope it gets into the meat of who she was as a person.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      July 28, 2022 at 5:46 pm

      Exactly! The biggest difference for me is that Anna oozes self confidence and a bit of arrogance – no blame here, it’s part of her charm – and has nothing to do with Marilyn’s vulnerability. Maybe that’s why t he similarity works somehow in the pictures and not at all in the trailer.

      Reply
  3. JD says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:58 am

    First, Joyce Carol Oates is a horrible human being, and it’s a shame she writes good books. I used to work for Arthur Miller’s daughter and yeah…I don’t see her authorizing this on her father’s behalf. The accent is…hmm.

    Reply
    • GR says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:06 am

      @JD – I didn’t know that about Oates. How is she terrible?

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:07 am

      Is she really? I didn’t know that. We Were The Mulvaneys is one of my all time favorite books.

      Reply
      • intheloop says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:09 am

        @Becks1 yeah, Joyce Carol Oates has basically turned into a right-wing troll on Twitter—her latest controversy is her claiming that white male authors can’t get books published anymore.

      • BB says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:10 am

        I love it too !
        My JCO favorite is Broke Heart Blues.

      • Honey says:
        July 28, 2022 at 5:30 pm

        @InTheLoop — I don’t follow JCO, but she may have a point about white male authors (don’t know the context of the statement). My cousin is a moderately successful novelist and both his publisher and agent tell him that their priority now is developing new authors that are people of color.

    • Rapunzel says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:15 am

      Dammit, I love JCO’s books. Now I’m depressed.

      Reply
    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:35 am

      You mean you worked for writer and director Rebecca Miller?????!!!!
      What was that like?

      Reply
      • Lux says:
        July 28, 2022 at 4:30 pm

        Yes, please share! Did Daniel Day Lewis ever stop by and grace everyone with his presence? That is acting/playwright royalty right there.

    • AMA1977 says:
      July 28, 2022 at 4:50 pm

      Ugh, that’s depressing. She’s been a favorite of mine since I read “Where are You Going, Where Have You Been?” in a short story anthology in 10th grade English class. Sorry to hear that she’s leaning into hate.

      Reply
  4. Kirsten says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:01 am

    This actually looks pretty great, and the whole cast is filled with phenomenal actors.

    Jeff Bridges recently talked about the actor who played the younger version of his character in The Old Man, and said it’s not important that he imitate me, just that he feels like me. I think that’s true here too — she doesn’t have to be exactly Marilyn, just feel like her.

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:32 pm

      I’m with you, Kristen. I’m pretty sold on this. I think I can get past the accent in a longer film, but she’s really nailed the physical presence. I’m intrigued and I’d like to watch more!

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 28, 2022 at 3:57 pm

      She seems to look like Marilyn and have her mannerisms,and the casting is good: I hope she can pull some nominations.

      Reply
  5. BB says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:08 am

    I think she does pull off Marilyn. I don’t mind the accent because I don’t hear it.
    I will watch the movie! Loved the book.

    Reply
    • JackieJacks says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:37 am

      Agreed – I didn’t hear much of any accent. Only in maybe a word or two. And I’m first generation American from Cuban parents. I know that fucking accent. Couldn’t hear it here. Also I’m not a huge Ana de Armas Stan – like hope for the best but to me shes just like another up and coming actress in Hollywood.

      Reply
  6. K says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Take the Cannavale leave the de Armas. I adore Bobby so talented

    Reply
    • damejudi says:
      July 28, 2022 at 11:22 am

      I’m a fan of Cannavale, too. His performance in The Station Agent is takes-my-breath-away good.

      Reply
      • HeatherC says:
        July 28, 2022 at 11:48 am

        Yes! Such a phenomenal movie all around and such an overlooked gem. It’s where Peter Dinklage first came to my attention too (saw it because I loved Cannavale in Third Watch, so followed him from there…did you see his turn in Oz, so creepy)

  7. intheloop says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I actually dig the trailer: she’s pulling off the physicality of Marilyn well. I get that people have issues with the accent work, but given the number of British actors who can’t pull off American accents for the life of them and yet I’m supposed to take seriously (Benedict Cumberbatch I’m looking at you lol) or the awful “Russian” accents we hear so often, I’m willing to cut her some slack.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:20 am

    I actually like what Ana is giving here. The cast is stellar and the story is compelling.

    Reply
  9. Loretta says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:28 am

    The trailer is amazing, I can’t wait to see the movie!

    Reply
  10. Cortney says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:30 am

    *DiMaggio

    Reply
  11. Sunday says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:35 am

    She looks great, but her accent is super noticeable. People already freak out when an actor in a biopic hasn’t been swaddled in layers of prosthetics to perfectly replicate their subject; then add to that the borderline unhinged obsession a lot of people have with Marilyn… I’m just hoping that Ana isn’t subjected to hateful right-wing vitriol because of her accent.

    I almost feel it’s unfair of the production to do that to her, I mean I’m sure she was thrilled to play such an iconic role, but at the same time I just know the dIsCoUrSe about Cuban Marilyn is going to be unbearable.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Yeah some nutcases are already complaining about that:a Latina playing Marylin🙄 It’s just called acting. You can hear her accent but that doesn’t bother me and I hope it doesn’t bother Oscar voters cause I think that’s the end goal. It’s the story that I don’t like and the NC 17…I would hope one day Hwood would portray Marilyn in another light(smart,an activist…) not just this oversexualized depressed person.

      Reply
  12. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:45 am

    I’m not terribly familiar with Marilyn Monroe as an actor, I know more about her tragic life than her career. I know she’s an American icon but I’ve never watched any of her movies (someday!). Physically Ana definitely looks the part but her Cuban accent is distracting to me.

    You can’t get more American than Marilyn and Ana is a great actor, but there really weren’t any American female actors who could fill this role? I wouldn’t even care if the role was played by a non-white actor if they decided to go down the non-historical/fictionalized route a la Hamilton (I don’t know how Ana identifies, she is Cuban but a quick search shows a high percentage of Cubans consider themselves white so please correct me if Ana is considered a POC actor). I know the movie is a fictionalized take on her life but I dunno, the accent takes me out of the story in the trailer. Maybe not a great example because he’s a fictional character but it’s like watching James Bond with an American accent–it’s so weird.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      Jessica Chastain was attached to the project,and also Scarlet(but I am not sure) but they gave up..maybe it was a conflict of scheduling or disagreement with director who has a reputation.
      Ana is Latina so POC(I think her parents are both from Spain).

      Reply
    • trillion says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:27 pm

      I don’t know how much of an actor Britney Spears is, but man does she physically resemble Marilyn. I could see Jessica Chastain or Scarlet Johansen in that role very easily.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 28, 2022 at 8:23 pm

      At the very least you should see Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (pink gown, Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend). She’s so funny in that! Also The Seven Year Itch (white dress over subway grate scene). Very funny in that one as well. Then there’s How to Marry a Millionaire, Some Like it Hot. Light fun stuff, but Marilyn is terrific in each one. Monkey Business was ridiculous, but it does contain a killer dance routine by Ginger Rogers that’s worth watching.

      Reply
  13. Houlihan says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:51 am

    When it comes to playing these great and complex icons, impression matters more than perfect imitation. I’ve never seen an actress whose real accent didn’t come out while playing Marilyn. It’s just that people are more likely to comment on Ana’s Cuban accent than Ashley Judd’s Southern accent or any other English regional accent. 🤷🏼‍♀️ I’m impressed that she’s captured Marilyn’s (and Norma Jean’s!) physicality and mannerisms so well.

    But what really defined Marilyn/Norma Jean was her empathy, emotional intelligence, and chemistry with others. That’ll be what makes or breaks her performance for me — especially chemistry with Brody’s Arthur Miller. He was the great love of her life and the one who connected with her intellectual passion, and it’s the hardest relationship dynamic to get right. She could be using a full Cuban accent and I’d still be thrilled if they capture that..

    Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale are always brilliant. Truly stellar casting.

    Reply
  14. Mel says:
    July 28, 2022 at 11:52 am

    Fantastic trailer! She looks like she’s really nailing it and I didn’t notice her accent at all.

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    July 28, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    I think Ana is a wonderful actress and seems to nail the look/mannerisms of Marilyn well. But accent work isn’t for all actors (even some really incredible actors!), and her Cuban accent is very strong. I hear it really clearly in that trailer and it’s distracting, unfortunately.

    Reply
    • trillion says:
      July 28, 2022 at 12:25 pm

      Totally agree. I’ll watch it because it looks so beautifully shot and the cast is so talented, the story so fascinating, etc. But an actor’s inability to nail an accent will always trump other qualities – just like slightly-off notes will ruin an otherwise excellent musical performance. My tolerance is low and my sensitivity is high!

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 28, 2022 at 8:47 pm

      It seems her accent didn’t do well with screenings.That’s what the director said:’’
      Cuban actress Ana de Armas said in interviews she spent nine months trying to perfect the voice and American accent of Marilyn Monroe. When the film was shown at test screenings in 2021, the audience complained about her accent still sounding Cuban. Director Andrew Dominik told Screen Daily in February 2022 that there was “work involved” in post-production in making the actress “sound American”.
      I mean ,again,it’s fictionalized,why her accent is important ?

      Reply
  16. Ann says:
    July 28, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    I don’t hear her accent. She looks amazing!

    Reply
  17. AnneL says:
    July 28, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    I think the trailer looks interesting enough that I might want to watch it. And this isn’t normally my cup of tea. I avoided “Judy” despite thinking Renee Z is a very good actress and despite the good reviews for her performance. I also didn’t watch “My Week With Marilyn.” But this has a strong overall cast and Ana seems to be getting it quite well.

    I can look past the accent so long as the rest of her performance is good. I’ve listened to so many British and Australian actresses play Americans, including Southern ones or others with distinct regional accents. I always hear the accent peaking through a little so it doesn’t really matter to me if it does here too.

    Reply
  18. Lori Miller says:
    July 28, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    The reason you don’t recognize all the names is that “Blonde” is a fictionalized accounting

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 28, 2022 at 8:29 pm

      I mean if it’s fictionalized,why is her accent important 🤷‍♀️? I would understand if it was autobiographical but if it’s not….and if it’s too distracting for some,can it be dubbed?If she had a great performance,it would be a shame that ppl are distracted by her accent

      Reply

