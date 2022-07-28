How much did Jennifer Lopez spend on her ‘honeymoon wardrobe’?

As I’ve been saying all week, I cannot believe how many outfits Jennifer Lopez brought to Paris. J.Lo, Ben Affleck and four of their children have been in Paris for a week, and J.Lo has averaged about three full costume changes per day. I don’t think she’s even repeated one thing – new shoes, new purses and different sunglasses with each new ensemble. It’s remarkable. I would love to know if she had a mood board and Polaroids planning out all of her ensembles ahead of time. Hilariously, Jen has also been shopping throughout the trip. She’s gone to Hermes, Isabel Marant, Dior and all of the big shopping districts. She’s given us different kinds of looks too, from “classy denim” to “prairie sister wife” to “sophisticated black tie” to “summer sundress.”
So, clearly, people want to know how much Jennifer Lopez spent on her honeymoon wardrobe. Lord, can we call this a trousseau? LOL. Anyway, the Daily Mail claims that J.Lo has spent $170K on her honeymoon wardrobe, and they claim that the figure takes into account her “$248 Reformation dress to a $10,500 Gucci gown (and don’t forget the $80,000 Birkin!).” See, the purses are the reason why I think the Mail is actually low-balling the figure. Between the purses, shoes, all-designer outfits, sunglasses AND jewelry, I’m sure J.Lo spent easily close to $500K on her honeymoon wardrobe. On thing I do like is that she’s not sticking to one designer though – she’s worn everything from Reformation to Oscar de la Renta to custom Dolce & Gabbana and McQueen. She’s blended mass-market pieces with couture too. She must have done a lookbook, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk with their daughters Seraphina and Emme in the Marais during their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. The couple certainly looked like happy newlyweds during the stroll following their recent Vegas wedding.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel with their respective daughters Seraphina, Violet and Emme to go to dinner at the Gigi restaurant during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck,
BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the “Cheval Blanc” restaurant.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez treat their kids to lunch at “Les Jardins du Presbourg” during their family honeymoon in Paris, France.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) walk on the Pont du Carrousel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid on J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Lopez spends her 53rd birthday shopping at La Samaritaine with hubby Ben Affleck during their honeymoon trip in Paris, France. JLO stunned in a vibrant red maxi dress in celebration of her special day.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk hand in hand as they leave the Hôtel de Crillon with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, hand in hand, walk in the Tuileries garden before going to the Orangerie museum in Paris, during their honeymoon.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the “Sephora” store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the “Sephora” store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave The Louvre Museum with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Her money. If she had fun with it, ok by me.
I 100% with you. It’s her money. It’s her honeymoon too. If she wants to look fabulous and change her outfit three times a day then go for it.
Her money she does what she wants with it. But in one pic she wears a LONG SLEEVE SWEATER when it’s probbaly over 100 degrees in france right now. So i’ll say she might have gotten a few pieces free to promote. And see if sales lift so she could be a spoke person or something.
Yup,her money.It’s not paid by taxpayers so she can do whatever she wants with it. I don’t see Daily mail doing it with white celebrities,they only do that to WOC, and I see why.It’s to paint them in a certain light,they’re exuberant or whatever. Do ppl think that Gwyneth Paltrow is shopping at Target or Zara? Same with Aniston? Ugh I don’t like that.
Yep! She’s enjoying herself, and I Am Here For It. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen of Emme enjoying her wardrobe options too.
@ Blithe, I have enjoyed Emmes style as well!! She has such a vintage/young take on her clothes!!
@ Ramona, leave it to the Daily Fail to blatantly point out their racist views. You can always count of their veiled insults.
She’s a hard worker and deserves to enjoy herself. We should be thanking JLo and Ben for letting us all come along on their honeymoon. I mean, they could have chosen a remote yacht trip far from the paparazzi, perish the thought!
+1 and I don’t think it’s her honeymoon,it’s more of a family vacation(that’s what I think).
Seems Ben got fed up w JLO the Fashionista last round? Is he planing to rebel & marry another basic gal w craptastic shoe game? I see warning signs in his vapid man boy face- burnt once, ya know?
I did see her wear the same pair of shoes.The high heeled clear ones.I only noticed because she was wearing that beautiful, black Chanel dress and I was hoping she was wearing the shoes that came out a few years ago that look like that dress.They are gorgeous but she was wearing the clear ones.
What a waste of money. I like the second outfit but that’s it. She didn’t deliver fashion-wise.
I also like the ruffled blouse and the jeans, she looks really good here. Disappointed with the rest of it.
To be fair, she may have rented and/or borrowed large portions of her wardrobe for this. Even big celebs with with their stylists to rent outfits
@ Colby, true! Certainly there were massive designers willingly sending load of clothes!!
Do we really think that she’s spent a dime on this wardrobe? I say that designers are sending her truck loads of freebies cuz they know what great publicity they’ll get.
What @Harla said. I am sure she’s gotten a lot of free clothing , if not so much the accessories.
Yup. She probably didn’t bring a lot of her own stuff or even do much shopping in advance – maybe a day or two’s worth of outfits came with her. One phone call from her stylist or assistant and there is a truckload of clothing and accessories being delivered to her hotel.
Yeah, I think that a LOT of this is free and it was all just delivered to her hotel in Paris. But if she did buy all of it, then good for her, live your best life JLo. I’m not in charge of her wallet lol. And she has the money for sure.
Still just a drop in the bucket for Jen. I love that belted floral print and the button down blue dress.
A drop and her money🤷♀️.I hate when ppl count other ppl’s money . I am all for countries (or corporations) being accountable but private citizens who work for their money🤷♀️
This only shows that DM love to shame WOC and how they spend their money.
Having said that,my favorite was the pink dress with the cutout,the white dress she wore on the boat, and the black dress she wore the night of her birthday.
Same. It’s bullshit and it smacks of racism.
Yup and it’s to further the narrative that she is high maintenance.Some white celebs may look basic but they all shop to luxury brands or are sent luxury brands.Ana de Armas was doing pap strolls with Ben with Gucci jumpsuit and other luxury brands but DM didn’t do a count on it.
I’m guessing she got most of those clothes for free.
Some outfits were better than others. The cobalt dress isn’t flattering (too long for someone with short-ish legs) nor was a floral printed sundress which didn’t fit well – maybe that was what she wore for park bench PDA?.
I think J Loaf did repeat the platform open-toe shoes. Lotsa purses.
ngl, I would take a ton of outfits to travel if I could! I wonder if she shipped them over ahead of time, and also if she has a wardrobe assistant along. changing purses that many times sounds tiring.
I would also absolutely love to shop in Paris! who wouldn’t? especially on her card, lol
How can she walk in those shoes? They look like torture devices.
Her wardrobe on this trip was not her best. The only things I liked were the red dress and the pink romantic ruffle blouse. Everything can go
Minority opinion: I don’t like her style. Never have. I think it is fussy, unflattering and ill-fitting. This trip is pretty awful. The fussy blouse, the HUGE pouffy dress, the meh black gown, the dowdy sweat/shirt/sweater thing. I have always thought she had more money than taste. That said: It’s her dough, her life, etc. Go girl. (I do like the floral sundress…)
Love her outfits on this trip but let’s remember that the more money you have, the less you actually need to pay for. So I doubt she paid for even half.
Love the red dress. Like the jeans/sweater look. Meh to negative on everything else, and hate the ruffled pink blouse/jeans look and the sisterwife dress! She does look happy though, which is nice to see.
Exactly. Half those clothes are probably gifts/ loaners.
Hope Ben likes being an accessory!
It’s her money, she earned it and gets to spend it however she wants to. Did ya’ll expect her to wear Target? LOL!!
Do people really want to know? Who cares? Seriously. Who cares and why? Why is this even written about?
Because it’s fun. Because I love to see people’s choices in clothing. I get to live vicariously in Paris with an unlimited expense account and tour fabulous places and I sort of like jlo but Ben not so much, but this is a gossip site so I’m here for all the comments.
Jlo Liz Taylor love it
I don’t know what they want to accomplish because it looks like work and so forced, from each of them. The first pic he looks overwhelmed.
It’s more a trousseau than honeymoon outfits and it is her money. Is it just me or does Ben look like a slightly younger Louis C.K. with hair in the first picture? If you’re going to dress up you need your partner to try to bring it to the table too otherwise it looks like you are being escorted by your security guard. That is one of the reasons why I thought she and Alex got along, they were both thirsty clothes horses.
I agree with you on her and Alex,they always matched their looks. She also helped him with his suits but he wanted it. Ben’s style has improved a little,he is wearing trousers and shirts(his style is more Boston T shirts and jeans). She did some shopping at Bruno Cucinelli,and he also bought Dior’s sneakers when they went shopping this week.
I saw Ethan Hawke promoting his new series,and he was super fly:same age then Ben but more swaggy. Ben want to be identified as a Boston guy so..
Love the purse in the first pic with her in the floral prairie dress. Does anyone know the designer? Not that I could afford it. . .
The belted dress is fabulous and looks great on her.
The dress looks great on her but I don’t like the Flowers’s colors like that big yellow flower😅(maybe it’s color palette) but I very much like her pink dress with the cut out.
I think she got a new stylist, or one who wasn’t into twinning with Alex Rodriquez, after they broke up. I have truly enjoyed seeing her fashion since Alex. I’ve never seen her look better and some of her choices are absolutely striking in a classy, current way. However, I feel like the stylist didn’t make this trip. Something is off. She and their kids look happy, though, and that’s cool.
Can someone ID the sun glasses that she’s wearing in that blue dress?? I need them!!
Eighty. Thousand. Dollars. What the eff is that bag made of? Unicorn skin and rubies?
Arizona Girl, Do you mean the gold and silver bag in the first pic? The one I love? That costs $80,000?