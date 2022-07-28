Cara Delevingne buys Jimmy Fallon’s wallpapered NYC apt for $10 million

Cara Delevingne is one of the recurring characters in season two of Only Murders in the Building. She’s the Jan character this season, but we have no idea if she’s a good Jan or a bad Jan. (And, of course, not the Jan.) We all have theories but then we were so badly burned by Jan, we have to protect ourselves. Cara’s doing a decent job, too. My only issue so far is the show needs about 400% more Shirley MacLaine in it. Otherwise, it’s a great sophomore season. But Cara got so into character that she even bought a funky, eccentric apartment in a famed Manhattan apartment building just to fit in. Mm’kay, that may not be why she bought it, but she did buy a 5,000 square-foot, six-bedroom pad in 34 Gramercy Park. And she scored it off Jimmy Fallon after a $5M price drop. Jimmy and wife Nancy Juvonen originally listed it for $15M when they decided to spend more time at their Hamptons home (I have never written a whiter sentence). But a good ol’ fashioned Covid discount dropped the Manhattan pad to $10.8M before Cara snatched it up. Now the photos are going viral because this place is something else.
Cara Delevingne bought Jimmy Fallon‘s amazing New York City apartment!
The photos of the new pad, located in Manhattan’s enviable Grammercy Park neighborhood, are going viral online for the amazing and eclectic designs of each room, which features a saloon, secret passageways, and a custom staircase.
Jimmy actually originally bought the property as a one bedroom apartment back in 2002 and expanded the apartment bit by bit as other apartments in the building became available. Jimmy bought the apartment for $850,000 in 2002 and Cara spent $10.8 million to purchase it in 2022.
The photos of the apartment are posted below. Outlets are struggling to find new adjectives to describe the apartment: ‘playful’, ‘fun’, ‘wild’. They all apply. The cool part is because they built the place out one apartment at a time, it kind of works. There’s not a real need for consistency design-wise because it feels like you’re passing though different dwellings. For someone who needs a change of scenery, this would be great. I was one of those who dreamed of owning a B & B with each room having a different theme, so this kind of thing really speaks to me. I’m not on board for a lot of the design choices that were made, but they just aren’t my taste. I dig the whole eclectic vibe.
I’ll be very interested to see how much Cara changes. Remember her AD video for her LA home? She likes things playful. And she’s a fan of secret passages, so I get why Jimmy’s place appealed to her. Gawd, me too. That and a Sunroom take the top spots on my Dream Home Wish List. And Cara loves bold wallpaper so she might keep a lot of the vintage paper in this apartment. I hope we get to see it after she’s done with it. I wonder how many vaginas* she’ll work into this place.
*Another reference to her AD video
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Backgrid
Oh boy! Not my taste level but it’s in a great area in NYC . I would re- do the entire place for sure 😂
Not my style either, but it seems to be a lovely location. Myself, I prefer higher ceilings, and I was surprised to see such low ceilings considering this place dates to the late-19th century. Maybe because he’s at the very top? Maybe the higher ceilings are in the lower portions of the building? I think that may have been standard at the time; looks like shorter windows in those upper floors.
Gawd, this place… Rich people and their tastes, damn. I have to admit I was a big fan of Cara’s AD video for her LA home, though. Equally insane, but kind of beautiful, too. I’d probably install a vagina tunnel and a ball pit in my home, too, if I were a supermodel millionaire with too much time on my hands.
Are rich peoples’ interior designers just laughing their asses off the whole time, or are they doing this unironically?
@ jo73c, I know…..and all of that wallpaper too. My gawd, that took massive amount of roles too!!
The thought of cleaning that place is making my eye twitch. Can you imagine all the crap you’d need to move just to dust and hoover?
+1
And the tiny rooms would make me claustrophobic.
I don’t understand the rooms that look like there is no space to walk on either side of the bed. Why? I love the blue couch.
Me, too! If I had the wherewithal to buy multiple adjacent apartments as they came up, I’d knock out some walls to make larger rooms (as long as they weren’t structurally necessary or could be shored up with the addition of beams). I couldn’t breathe looking at some of those photos. That tiny size + low ceilings + crammed with stuff is just too much for me.
If you can afford $10 million for a living space, you can afford to have someone else dust and hoover for you.
I kind of love it? not the room with the antlers and the bar, lol, that’s a little much, but the kids play area and the kitchen both look awesome.
me too. i accept i have weird taste though and i am rarely on trend. i love the kids play area especially. it makes me think of a strange vacation house I stayed at once and we found weird board games, toys, and books there. so much fun. it was a magical house.
I do love the bedroom with the massive skylights as well as the fireplace but I don’t care for my bed to be too close to the wall.
I do love the bedroom with the skylights as well as the fireplace, though I don’t care for how close one side is up against the wall.
Lol, I love secret passageways and stained glass, but this is mostly too busy for me. Like Charlotte, I immediately wondered how long it would take to keep everything clean and tidy.
Rich folks spend money on unfortunate looking spaces like this huh?
Lol that rope-wrapped pillar is just a giant cat scratcher.
Exactly my thought, as well!
It is wrong that they let people take housing off the market to create bigger homes for themselves. No wonder things are so unaffordable. There needs to be some sort of offset. Another apartment of equal value needs to be built nearby for one to be destroyed.
Zoning may have seemed like a good idea, but what it has done is created US communities where the assumption is that the population will never grow.
Really liking Cara in Only Murders. She plays an asshole Brit very well. I know people were complaining, but this show does very well with creating roles to suit offbeat actors. Too often it’s either interesting women in bland girlfriend roles or white bread actors trying to be edgy and flopping.
I love what I’ve seen of the apartment. Between its playful quirkiness, the location, and access to the park, I think it’s pretty awesome.
Concern Fae, I share your concerns re: lack of affordable housing. I’m less concerned about the relatively small number of apartments (often in older buildings with small rooms and few “modern amenities like closets) than I am about the proliferation of schemes like Airbnb. I’ll squelch my rant about that for now, while I moon over the idea of an apartment with secret passageways.
But smaller apartments are more affordable. These are neighborhoods that used to have a mix of people in them. Now they are only for the $10M apartment crowd. This is not a good thing.
I agree with you but even the rent on a basement studio in gramercy park (if such a thing exists) would cost what my mortgage on a 4br 2bath house with a pool less than 10 miles away. Before we moved from Brooklyn to the burbs our 800 sq ft 2br 1 ba apartment one mile from the nearest subway stop cost 1.2million USD to buy or 3500/mo *at least* to rent. It is PURE MADNESS.
Wowzers!! I interviewed for a job in NYC, and now I’m kinda glad I didn’t get it. I think I would have been living in someone’s closet for the first year or so.
I thought those golden £840 A Roll Lulu Lytle wallpapers in 10 Downing Street (https://graziadaily.co.uk/life/in-the-news/lulu-lytle-carrie-symonds-downing-street/) were awful enough but that can obviously be surpassed
Impossible to imagine one can relax in such apartment! Jimmy truly is man-child.
Only cokeheads in the building.
Right. That place is f’n ugly. Hopefully it has good bones.
So, I always thought Jimmy Fallon was a low talent suck up who got lucky by getting The Tonight Show gig. That is still my opinion.
Now seeing his decorating style, I also think he was high/drunk AF while decorating.
His design team obviously took the money and ran.
Ugly is not a strong enough word.
He’s married with kids. I’m sure his wife had some say in this godawful mess. And their kids have to live there, I’m hoping they get outside a lot to breathe. Not only is that place tiny & cramped & overstuffed, I’m not seeing any windows!! With the exception of what appears to be an office, all rooms seem to rely on skylights for outside light, if any. Nope, I just could not do this, not at all. I couldn’t even visit for a cup of tea. I’d have a panic attack right at the front door.
Am I the only one that thinks it’s disgusting that the super rich can continue to scoop up barely affordable apartments (1 mil) and turn them into mega residences? Yuck.
Nope. But the group of folks who view a “1 mil” apartment, plus taxes, condo or coop fees, and upkeep as being “ barely affordable” is probably also pretty small.
I feel extremely lucky that I was able to enjoy living in Manhattan as a grad student when it was a lot more manageable to pull that off than it is now — with roommates, friends with catering jobs, part time gigs, and sample sales….
Ya, things have really changed. I live in a state where you can’t really buy anything for less than 500K, so 1M seems doable if you didn’t mind working till you die to pay a mortgage for the rest of your life. But I’m an elementary teacher so basically I’ll never afford my own house. Not when we as a country continue to allow investors to scoop up all the land and properties.
It looks like a fun place to inhabit……for kids. I couldn’t handle all the visual stimulation.
100% giving me royal tenenbaums vibes
Jimmy Fallon’s wife Nancy is best friends with Drew Barrymore. Nancy and Drew have similiar (awful) design taste.
Definitely not my aesthetic, but apart from that, the rooms feel too cramped and I find the combination of types of art and decorations incredibly disorienting. I would be so stressed living there.
There’s a way to do maximalism that doesn’t create an overstuffed, chaotic feeling. Hard to say from these pictures, but the space is definitely bringing out my claustrophobia. Though a designer I was working with the other day was bemoaning the decade-long tyranny of all cream/white/gray sterile minimalism. Nice to see a home with a distinct personality. She said she’s seeing a whole lot of Morris & Voysey papers in recent months (she’d just ordered Voysey’s Bat & Poppy paper for a bedroom that day and it is *delightfully* bonkers). I always wonder how many people’s design choices are mostly based on what realtors tell them about resale. One more thing the wealthy don’t have to worry about!
minimalism is so lifeless! ITA
That poppy paper reminds me of what my grandmother had up in her house in the 30s/40s/50s!!! I still have a pic of my mom, in her wedding dress, standing in front of the wall with my grandmother. Didn’t like it then, still don’t lol. But whatever floats your boat!
Fallon’s place is God awful (IMO) from paper to artwork. Def. not my cup of tea. Even for a night (like a hotel/AB&B) it would NOT be relaxing or restful.
I just googled that bat & poppy paper. Oh my!!!
The kid’s room with the walk-in fireplace gives off a Hansel and Gretel vibe
Small rooms with too much crap in them
I hope she has a lot of fun with the apartment and she and Selena have good times there. Also hope she’ll modify some of the rooms to fit her own bizarre vision (and I’m saying that as a good thing).
Kids would love this place.
I got a kick out of most of the rooms, except the mostly white bedroom. I don’t like mostly white anything design-wise.