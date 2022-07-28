Cara Delevingne buys Jimmy Fallon’s wallpapered NYC apt for $10 million

Cara Delevingne is one of the recurring characters in season two of Only Murders in the Building. She’s the Jan character this season, but we have no idea if she’s a good Jan or a bad Jan. (And, of course, not the Jan.) We all have theories but then we were so badly burned by Jan, we have to protect ourselves. Cara’s doing a decent job, too. My only issue so far is the show needs about 400% more Shirley MacLaine in it. Otherwise, it’s a great sophomore season. But Cara got so into character that she even bought a funky, eccentric apartment in a famed Manhattan apartment building just to fit in. Mm’kay, that may not be why she bought it, but she did buy a 5,000 square-foot, six-bedroom pad in 34 Gramercy Park. And she scored it off Jimmy Fallon after a $5M price drop. Jimmy and wife Nancy Juvonen originally listed it for $15M when they decided to spend more time at their Hamptons home (I have never written a whiter sentence). But a good ol’ fashioned Covid discount dropped the Manhattan pad to $10.8M before Cara snatched it up. Now the photos are going viral because this place is something else.

The photos of the apartment are posted below. Outlets are struggling to find new adjectives to describe the apartment: ‘playful’, ‘fun’, ‘wild’. They all apply. The cool part is because they built the place out one apartment at a time, it kind of works. There’s not a real need for consistency design-wise because it feels like you’re passing though different dwellings. For someone who needs a change of scenery, this would be great. I was one of those who dreamed of owning a B & B with each room having a different theme, so this kind of thing really speaks to me. I’m not on board for a lot of the design choices that were made, but they just aren’t my taste. I dig the whole eclectic vibe.

I’ll be very interested to see how much Cara changes. Remember her AD video for her LA home? She likes things playful. And she’s a fan of secret passages, so I get why Jimmy’s place appealed to her. Gawd, me too. That and a Sunroom take the top spots on my Dream Home Wish List. And Cara loves bold wallpaper so she might keep a lot of the vintage paper in this apartment. I hope we get to see it after she’s done with it. I wonder how many vaginas* she’ll work into this place.

*Another reference to her AD video

