Cardi B on Madonna: These icons really become disappointments

Whenever Madonna is mentioned these days, it’s usually for an attention-seeking reason. Last week marked the 30th anniversary of her 1992 book S.E.X. It was said to be pretty controversial at the time. I have no memory of it since I was only three, but yes, the content definitely would have been considered controversial then and not so much now. But, instead of noting the ways in which societal norms change over time, Madonna took an interesting position and invoked the names of several other celebrity women with sexuality-related controversy of their own and literally said “you’re welcome bitches” with a clown emoji. Cardi B rightfully chafed at Madonna’s comments and use of her name and responded on Twitter.
Madonna is reflecting on the time when she created her iconic book, Sex.
The Grammy Award winner, 64, celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 book Friday with a statement on her Instagram Story, in which she called out those who have sex-shamed her while she empowered a whole new generation of stars.
“Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone,” she started. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”
“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome bitches…….” Madonna added, with a clown emoji.
Cardi, 30, did not appear too amused by the Madame X artist’s statement, pointing back to an Instagram caption of her own in which she referred to Madonna as “my real life IDOL” after performing for her at the music icon’s 2018 Academy Awards after-party (where Kardashian was also in attendance).
“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times ’cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once [you] make it in the industry. That’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi wrote on Twitter.
Not long after, however, the “Up” rapper said that she and Madonna spoke to one another and cleared the air. “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ….Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” she tweeted.
Madonna also shared a tweet, writing, “I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.”
I like Cardi B’s “I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed” energy. That truly works every time. And it is, in fact, disappointing! There was no reason for Madonna to mention Cardi, Kim, and Miley in the way that she did. Madonna clearly feels that she was a trailblazer, and she was, but there is a gracious way to remind people of that and that wasn’t it. The phrasing was snide and resentful and the clown emoji and “you’re welcome bitches” was rude and immature. To my knowledge, none of them have ever said or done anything to warrant such animus from her. It seems like Madonna is just pissed that they make more headlines than her these days and she wanted to remind people that she is still around. Well this is not the way to do it. Cardi is right and it is disappointing to see an icon become so insecure and reduce herself to taking cheap shots at women decades her junior in some odd bid for relevancy. Like, you’re Madonna, you don’t need to prove you’re relevant, except she clearly feels she does and the try-hardness of it all is not a good look. Cardi came with the receipts of her previous praise and homage to Madonna and apparently they talked separately to squash the beef that Madonna materialized out of thin air. Maybe Madonna learned from this experience and the next headline about her will come without a caveat? Eh, we’ll see.
photos credit: Backgrid, Getty and via Instagram
Madonna refusing to age gracefully has been disappointing. She’s freaking MADONNA. She doesn’t have anything left to prove, but you can tell she’s severely struggling with being a legacy act, rather than the “main pop girl” of the moment.
I agree. If ever I thought one of my teenage idols would age with an IDGAF attitude, it would have been Madonna. But nope. Thank God for Jamie Lee Curtis.
I was 25 when S.E.X. came out and the media made a big deal out of it for ratings of course. Back then it was cool to call Madonna all those awful names they called her. Many people clutched their pearls with fake outrage. Those people called her the great wh*re of Babylon and the degenerate queen of sleaze. The Catholic Church denounced her freedom to express herself the way she did. So yes, Madonna blazed the trail for the next generations of performers such as Kim K, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B. to follow.
Madonna hasn’t done a thing for Black and Latina women like Cardi B except use them as props and steal from them. Don’t even get me started on her Vogue era.
Nah Haylie, Madonna has evolved into alot of shitty things, but her version of pop female superstar is what alot of these modern entertainers take inspiration from. That’s why she could have had Beyonce, Miley in her videos. That’s why alot of these hip hop artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown could lean into their sexuality and be unapologetically who they were and are. She she appropriated but she provided a blueprint too. That said her post was extremely unwise.
@ Carnivalbaby
You can’t appropriate something and and claim to be the blueprint because that means you stole it from somebody who did it before you. Just like Columbus didn’t discover America because you can’t discover something were people already lived.
Madonna appropriated a lot of what she did from the Black and gay communities. The people who paved the way for Cardi B are artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. NOT Madonna.
You can (and I think everyone *does*) acknowledge the huge trailblazing effort of Madonna in making it okay for female artists to own their own sexuality, while also not agreeing that modern female artists owe her and *only her* some kind of tithe.
I will add Salt N Pepa, TLC and Khia to the list of black female artists who sang and rapped first so Cardio could slay.
*Cardi, not Cardio. Lol.
If Madonna was truly living her best life and doing whatever she wanted I’d be thrilled for her but she seems SO desperate to still be relevant/shocking/noticed that it’s just sad. And yes, disappointing!
For people like Madonna is very hard to let it go. She was once young, beautiful with a great career ahead of her and now it is all behind her. That’s a hard pill to swallow. Let’s cut her some slack please.
She can gave the same slack she gave to Cardi, Kim and Miley.
It wasn’t that long ago that Madonna was pulling this same crap with Gaga, calling her “reductive.”
All of us have to deal with growing old and most of us have to do it with the prospect of never having a great career.
@Lolo86IL
Ya no Madonna has been doing this for years and the moment she used to N word to get attention and be cool. Mag has had years to get therapy to help her through this transition, people don’t have to deal with Madonna BS because she chooses not to get the help.
Agreed. I loved Madonna in the day so seeing her desperation to seem cool to the youths instead of growing into a person who is yourself and knows that is enough is very sad. I look up to Cher and Cindy Lauper as my aging icons, among others.
Agree dlc. Cher slays.
I was 20 for her book, I clearly remember Justify my Love, Deeper & Deeper, Like a Prayer and how controversial she was.
How iconic she was, she truly embraced reinventing herself.
I clearly remember Holiday, Like a Virgin, I was a teenage & seeing this gorgeous hot girl writhing around was unheard of.
She is iconic. For me, she’s bigger than anyone will ever be again. The advent of Madonna, in the early 80’s, just as videos & MTV was beginning, it was unbelievable.
I’m sorry she’s gone this route. Picking fights, plastic surgery, she looks so horrible it’s hard to even look at her face anymore. She will be more remembered for that, than the trailblazing she did.
Remember Truth or Dare?! I watched that movie so many time 😭
It’s really unfortunate because she was this huge trailblazer, her mark on music and the entertainment world is huge, but this just reeks of desperation at this point and its not a good look for her IMO.
Oh, also love Cardi. I think she learns and grows and tries to stay authentic.
Look, I know very little about Madonna any more than the average person knows about her as a famous icon. But what little I have seen of her in action on talk shows, for example, is that the woman is a Grade A, rude, petty bitch. I watched her on Graham Norton once. He had some superfans in the audience who had made these amazing dolls of Madonna in her iconic costumes and they showed them to her. She was so f***ing rude and dismissive and it was heartbreaking to see the two fans’ excitement and pride fade to hurt and disappointment right there on camera. I mean she literally couldn’t even summon the energy to be gracious to them for a minute or two. Even Graham looked stymied by her rudeness.
She may be a huge star but she’s a very small person.
Women being sexually explicit is not new. Madonna appropriated a lot from the black and gay communities so she can have several seats. I’m glad Cardi B called her out. It was frustrating to see people try to gaslight her on Twitter about this. Madonna clearly has a lot of resentment and anger and fear of being forgotten and could have made her point without being spiteful.
Did Madonna unapologetically use her sexuality and push buttons in the early and middle parts of her careers, which did possibly help other female artists coming up after her? Yes. Did she also appropriate other cultures throughout her career, first Latina, then African American, gay culture, etc. etc. Also yes. She was a marketing genius but she is also a petty, resentful and vicious person. All these things can be true. At this point she is so full of self loathing that she can’t do anything but put others down in order to prop herself up. It is hard to go from incredibly important in the culture to a complete joke, but I feel like she has done much of this to herself.
I’m old enough to remember when Madonna was accused of copying Marilyn Monroe. And, yes, I’m old enough to remember when Marilyn was alive. Madonna was not the original sex symbol that many younger people seem to think she was. Maybe she channeled it into music but that’s it.
She copied so many people from the downtown hipsters, Marilyn Monroe…the list goes on and on. People forget how much she used the latin community in the early days, even before La Isla Bonita. I am old enough to have been very aware of her from the start so I totally understand. She wasn’t the first nor the last, she was just everywhere so she made an immediate impact in her time.
Madonna’s book was so hilariously disappointing. The men in my office pooled together the $100 to buy it and brought it back like it was some kind of treasure. It had a metal cover so that every time you turned the pages it would cut through the paper and pretty soon the whole thing was a mess of loose pages. And I remember the content was so staged and fake – nothing erotic or sexy or even all that shocking, just a lot of trying. Everyone got bored pretty quickly.
Wasn’t the production so shoddy that all the books feel apart because it was a spiral bound book? It was all very staged to be controversial and didn’t feel at all genuine to her true sexuality.
Exactly, it was spiral bound, but also had a brushed aluminum cover – and the holes in the cover were sharp and scraped at the spiral. Anyway, the book started falling apart the moment it was opened. Yes, very staged and the photography wasn’t that good, either. But it sold well because it was sealed in plastic so you had to buy it in order to be bored.
read an interesting article a short while ago about the supposed “backlash to sex”, and one of the issues raised was the question of if the sexual revolution *truly* “liberated” women, or just made it easier/more acceptable to be exploited – as we’ve been exploited all throughout history, except nowadays it’s sometimes with our own consent.
the author wondered whether if it was really empowering that women “owned their sexuality” in the very loud, very in-your-face way that celebrities do. like, why does anyone who is truly sexually liberated constantly screaming about it?
sometimes when i see stuff like this coming out (even when there are female filmmakers behind it, but esp if it’s men obvs) – who exactly is the audience of these gratuitous, over-the-top nudity scenes? and how is this “empowering” to anyone?
some food for thought…
D, Agree 100%.
Madonna’s going through some things.
Madonna, stay off the drugs lady. Live long icon.