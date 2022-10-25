The new British PM Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

What a crazy day for British politics and it’s still early in the morning here in America. Today, Liz Truss formally resigned as prime minister in a private meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Shortly after that, Rishi Sunak met with Charles and did the hand-kissing formation-of-government thing. As I said yesterday, this is KC3’s first hand-kiss from an incoming prime minister, surely? Liz Truss had to kiss Queen Elizabeth’s hand in what would be the Truss Kiss of Death.
There are already predictions that Sunak will get “the Meghan Markle treatment” with the British media and British public. Meaning, I think, that he will be held up as a symbol of inclusion within British society, all while the British media rips him to shreds and smears the hell out of him. I think Sunak is about to find out that even with his wealth, his hard-right-wing positions and his Tory-good-soldiering, many in his party and many in his country still see him as an Indian man with “no place” in white society. I kind of wonder if he’ll be able to hang on for two full Trusses (88 days).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Justin Ng / Avalon, Imageplotter / Avalon.
Rishi Sunak departs Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after winning the leadership ballot for the Conservative Party to be the next leader and Prime Minister of Britain – CCHQ, London, England, UK on Monday 24 October, 2022.,Image: 732928285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
London, UK, 25th Oct 2022. Liz Truss, British Prime Minister, during her final statement in Downing Street before going to Buckingham Palace to see King Charles III. Later today, Rishi Sunak will then become the new British Prime Minister.,Image: 733089722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
London, UK, 25th Oct 2022. Liz Truss, British Prime Minister, during her final statement in Downing Street before going to Buckingham Palace to see King Charles III. Later today, Rishi Sunak will then become the new British Prime Minister.,Image: 733089786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.,Image: 733097445, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.,Image: 733097454, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.,Image: 733097474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
They should keep the lettuce and see if it can outlast two Tory PMs.
What a clown show that party is. That’s what you get when you cater
to the worst to get their votes. Johnson supporters are almost like their own party now.
They want to be heard, and if you’re old money trying to act posh and distinguished, you shouldn’t have sucked up to them to get their vote.
And Liz wore Lettuce Green for her goiing away. Perfect.
Lmao!
So far, Charles has had to take orders from 1. a woman and 2. a Brown man richer than himself. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH.
Poor Charles. He’s finally King and this is how the Tories treat him!
It seems as some Johnson supporters already want a general election because Boris could not get back in Number 10. I am guessing the UK will be having a general election at the start of 2023.
He’s cute, that’s all I have to say.
You serious right now?!
I mean between him and Boris…
Keeping it positive lol
I saw a very interesting comment elsewhere where a tory apparently said over the summer that we would find out if the party members hated women the most or whether the racism would dominate. They then showed us to this will be very interesting. The racism runs way deeper than anything he says or does. I’m currently in France and my (extremely racist and right wing) uncle mentioned that he’s Hindu before saying anything else about him. Literally the opener to the conversation.
From your lips to god’s ears!! I have signed the petition, please any uk-ers sign it too. Thank you
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/619781
Replied to a comment that seems to have disappeared…
They’ll rip him to shreds because of his track record, his policies, and his shady reporting of his own finances. As they should.
This sounds like how hatred and smear against Meghan is justified- it’s her “actions” we are scrutinising.
Was gonna say… isn’t he as bad as the other Tories?
He very much is. He’s been in senior government posts for the past 15 years, so his record speaks for itself. Not sure what that has to do with Meghan Markle?
Well good luck to the UK. Believe me, it’s going to be needed.
Let’s see how long Rishi lasts. The Tories will secretly dislike him cos he is not white. The other side and a lot of the UK south Asian population will dislike him as he is a Hindu. He can’t win.
Who are you referring to with “the other side”? Since one side was the Tories, did you mean the left leaning parties like Labour, LibDem etc.? Why would they mind he is a Hindu specifically?
If he didn’t realise it by now, Rishi is going to find out that he was never accepted by British establishment, just tolerated. He’s a means to an end.
Watching MSNBC this morning, the narrative about how he’s the youngest, first British Asian, first POC to be PM, is already off and running. They talk about his meteoric rise in British politics, his posh background and wealth, but very little about his positions, glancing over that he was BJ’s finance minister … it’ll be interesting to see how long the honeymoon lasts……
Hate all Tory Scum but he will be fine for a little while – it won’t go down the Truss or even the Boris way.
He’s not an idiot, he knows full well that he’s going to get shit from the media – he already was during the dying days of BoJo’s government, as BoJo attempted to kneecap him as a possible successor. His wife, her family, their tax affairs, his green card, his money and so on. But he’s rich enough that he really doesn’t need to give a damn, and his personal life seems to be devoid of sleaze. He doesn’t need to do any of this, he doesn’t need to suck up to people to line up cushy jobs for after his tenure, he doesn’t even need a peerage. So it’ll be interesting to see if the media can do anything to rattle him.
I find it fascinating this photo makes him look quite tall when he’s only about 5’3 (he’s super petit in real life)… is Charles shorter than I thought?!? Or just stooping to be polite…
Johnson superfan Nadine Dorries tried to throw him under the bus when she thought BoJo was still planning to run by implying Rishi and Boris were equally at fault for party gate. Literally going so far as to say “he knew what Boris knew” on her Twitter and asking why people were only focused on Boris being to blame. I’m guessing no cabinet role for her.
There will be no gaffes at least which our economy could use for a while to find some stability. He will be 100% aware that he cannot get away with even 1% of the shiz ppl let Boris slide for… Tory members have now proved “class” is most important to them… unless of course someone’s skin is too dark to be fake tan
May I ask why CB is referring to Rishi Sunak as “Indian”? He’s of Indian *descent* but his parents immigrated from Africa, and the Indian-African relationships in South-East Africa are not always good. Plus this is a guy who was very pro sending asylum seekers to Rwanda! He has and will encounter racism in Great Britain, but he’s also very, very problematic. It’s disturbing to see him referred to as good looking or cute on this website: kind of like saying Ivanka Trump is gorgeous. He’s made a point of having nothing to do with working class people, there was that fake filling the gas tank photo op, etc.
If we want to stan a conservative half-Indian former head of state, how about Leo Varadkar?