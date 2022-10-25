Children’s hospitals are dealing with an ‘unprecedented’ RSV surge

I was talking to my brother the other day about how much healthier we stayed wearing masks that we will probably keep them on in crowded environments like planes/airports and public transportation from now on. And it looks like we made the right decision because maybe they’ll help with this latest health crisis. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are surging and since it poses such a threat to young children, many children’s hospitals are at capacity. One of the issues is RSV is a late fall/winter virus but it’s been surging in summer months since last year. That’s a problem in and of itself but especially because it means kids brought it into the school year. With schools and daycare programs back to full attendance and no mask mandates, there’s more and more cases every day.
An unseasonably early spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases among young children is pushing some hospitals to capacity.
RSV, as it’s called, is a respiratory virus that mostly manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults but can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and young adults.
Most years, infections typically occur in the late fall and winter, often overlapping with flu season. But at least since last year, physicians have begun seeing surges starting during summer months.
“Last year, more people were wearing face masks and children were more likely to stay home while sick,” Dr. Laura Romano said in Cook Children’s in-house publication.
“This year, parents are sending their children to daycare and school for the first time following two years of the pandemic. … Children who haven’t been previously exposed to respiratory viruses are getting sick,” Romano said.
Health officials in King County, Wash., are also alarmed as they brace for more cases once winter hits. Dr. Russell Migita with Seattle Children’s Hospital told King 5 News they are seeing about 20 to 30 positive cases every day, adding that those are “unprecedented” figures.
RSV symptoms are similar to a cold and can be harmless in adults, but the CDC says children under the age of 5 are the most affected group. According to the agency’s data, each year approximately 58,000 children in that age range are hospitalized for RSV. The next most vulnerable group are adults over 65, in whom the infection causes 14,000 deaths a year.
RSV can lead to bronchiolitis, an infection that causes airways to become inflamed and clogged with mucus, making it difficult to breathe. If the infection travels to the lung sacs, it can result in pneumonia.
Dr. Sara Goza, physician and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, talked to NPR last year about how the infection presents in infants.
“A lot of the babies under a year of age will have trouble breathing. They stop eating because they can’t breathe and eat at the same time. And they’re wheezing, so they’re in respiratory distress,” Goza said.
Other symptoms include coughing, excessive sleeping and lethargy.
There is a lot of information there so let me reiterate a few key points. Kids under five are the most vulnerable and run the risk of being hospitalized with extended health issues. Next to them are adults over 65 with the risk of death. RSV is life threatening to everyone, though, so do not leave it untreated. The bad news, not that any of this news is good, is that there is no vaccine for RSV. However, the medical community says make sure to get the flu vaccine, so flu symptoms don’t aggravate RSV symptoms. In addition, wash hands, wear masks and encourage everyone around you to do the same.
Most parents have to send their kids to either daycare or school, which may mean exposure to RSV is unavoidable. As the article said, younger kids haven’t been exposed to RSV, so they are more susceptible. Look for the symptoms mentioned above, especially if there’s lethargy and lack of appetite associated with cold-like symptoms, and check with your doctor if you suspect anything.
Remember when we were all just sacred of the Bogey Man this time of year?
Photo credit: Tima Miroshnichenko and Gustavo Fring of Pexels
Preschool teacher here to say we are definitely seeing this! These little ones haven’t been anywhere in the last two years, so they are getting hit hard with every little bug. In addition, parents are sending them when they really should keep them home.
I’m currently in the hospital and they have a children’s hospital that shares the ER. My nurse was telling me that kids are waiting 20 hours for beds because they are at capacity.
Thanks Kati. Worth repeating “parents are sending them when they really should keep them at home”
Assuming that the parents have the ability to keep them home – time off from work or flex time. Everyone doesn’t have that privilege.
My 5-year-old nephew was diagnosed with this yesterday after he was sent home from school. His brother is 11 months old. I just shared this post with my sis as a reminder to take precautions to prevent exposure to the baby. How nerve wracking!
My stepmom is a school nurse and the thing that aggravates her the most is parents sending obviously sick kids to school. It happened before the pandemic and it’s happening again now. People are just completely inconsiderate, like “it’s just a runny nose,” except that runny nose can put some kids in the hospital.
It’s inconsiderate for sure but I think sometimes its a matter of our country’s poor sick leave policies. I work from home so its not a big deal to keep a sick child home (I kept my 8 year old home yesterday because our house has been hit with an awful cold, my head is killing me today.) And even when I was at the office I have tons of sick leave and can use it to take care of a sick kid.
My husband gets 5 sick days a year. so guess who took off every time our kids were sick, especially in daycare? It was okay because I have a ton of leave like i said above, but some families just don’t have that flexibility between either partner, or they don’t have family around who can help, etc. So you hope you can save that day of sick leave or whatever and send the kid to school with the runny nose and that you won’t get a call from the school nurse.
i feel like this wasn’t as common over the past two years, because there was more flexibility in a LOT of workplaces and no one wanted someone who even possibly had COVID anywhere near them or in the office etc. But as we return to “normal” I think this is one of the side effects we’re going to see – that people are going to try to do things like work and school while sick because the flexibility has run out at a lot of places.
Now to be clear some people are just aholes who don’t think of others, but I do think the lack of leave plays a part for some families as well.
This is why so many teachers were wary of having kids back in school during the COVID pandemic before vaccinations were available. We know all too well that people send their kids to school while sick and contagious—some because they must work and have no other support or options.
We had an opportunity to revamp sick leave support, but, disappointingly, fell back on our “personal responsibility” b.s. which makes sure that the people who most need support won’t be able to get it, and the comfortable will continue to do as they please.
I’d agree, but two points:
1. Not everyone lives in circumstances that allow them to take off from work (or work from home) everytime their child gets a cold. Staying home could mean loss of much needed income or even loss of the job if too much time is taken or if it’s taken at the last minute. Also, colds linger, and it’s not like they’re over in a day. Outside of people who work from home, it’s very difficult for most people with office/retail/service jobs to take off several days while their child gets over a cold…and what about when the child gets more than one cold a year? What if their kid gets something beyond a cold? I’ve been in that situation where I’m asking myself, “Should I keep them home for this cold? What if they get the flu this winter? Or a stomach bug? I only have three days of time off left, what should I do?”
2. Which brings me to the second point. I now have a very flexible job and work remotely 90% of the time, so it’s very easy for me to keep kids home when they’re sick. However, schools don’t like it when kids miss school. Case in point: my kids were out a week with COVID recenlty. They were able to check in every day and do assignments, but they were still marked absent during that week. They missed a half day for their annual physical and missed a day just after school started because they were sick. Did any missed assignments at home (the same day) both days because teachers post stuff online now. Guess who got a letter AND phone call from their school saying they’ve been out an unacceptable amount of time according to our district?
It’s not just about people being inconsiderate it’s about real life job stressors AND schools pushing attendance. Parents need more support. And schools need to rethink their policies about attendance if the kids is still able to be engaged with lessons at home.
Please be aware adults, particularly older adults can get this as well. It can be deadly. I am recovering from RSV that turned into pneumonia. I caught it flying even though I was fully masked and wiped down everything in my seat area. This is not a mild bug.
Yes I remember my pediatrician describing it as if someone turned a faucet on in your nose…. RSV produces a significant amount of drainage and it is rough, especially for the very young.
Is there a test for this or is it just process of elimination?
@Les I hope you feel better soon.
My eleven year old has been sick almost non stop since school started. I do keep him home but he’s missing so much school! He has asthma and, when he would get RSV when he was little, he would be sick for a month because it would inevitably develop into pneumonia.
Not me seeing this as I JUST made the decision to put my 15 month old in daycare. We can’t afford our nanny anymore and my baby boy has been craving socialization. Waaaaaaah! He’s getting the flu shot ASAP.
As I sit at home today with a crummy cold, I was struck that 2 years ago, I would probably have sucked it up and gone to work. Thankfully, I have the luxury of a job that affords flexibility and plenty of PTO time should I need it. I feel for parents who don’t have this luxury and who perhaps can’t stay home with their kids or who have to just send them to school or daycare.
Is anyone else distracted by the kid at the top looking just like Chucky in that photo?
Not so much Chucky but a RSV Danny from the Shining. Lol
My toddler has this right now. It’s been pretty horrible. He coughs so hard that he throws up. We went to the doctor yesterday and there’s not a ton we can do right now but wait it out and keep an eye on it to make sure his breathing is okay.
My 13 year old had it a couple of months ago, he was so sick, the constant coughing just wrecked him. Ended up having 3 weeks off school, luckily he wasn’t bad enough to need hospital, but I know of friends or friends kids that have ended up there.
Thank you for the information!
My 9yo is currently home with the flu. It struck before we got around to getting the flu shot because he had a different virus at the beginning of October. It’s going to be a bad year for everything.
Hey parents, if your kid is sick, keep them home please. And if they are home sick from school, don’t decide to make a grocery run to Walmart with them. Home means HOME. Oh and for the love of God do NOT let sick kids go out trick or treating ! Be responsible.