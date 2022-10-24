Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian person to become Britain’s prime minister

Boris Johnson withdrew from the Tory leadership race yesterday, and then today, Penny Mordaunt withdrew. Their withdrawals meant that Rishi Sunak is the new British prime minister. The third prime minister in seven weeks, the third prime minister is less than two full menstrual cycles. Sunak is also the first person of color to ever serve as prime minister – he’s the son of Indian immigrants, so he’s the first British Asian person to run the government and the first Hindu! Happy Diwali, Mr. Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s next prime minister, prevailing in a chaotic Conservative Party leadership race on Monday after his remaining rival for the position, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew. He will be Britain’s third leader in seven weeks and the first prime minister of color in its history.

The 42-year-old former chancellor of the Exchequer who is the son of Indian immigrants, Mr. Sunak won the contest to replace the ousted Liz Truss, who resigned under pressure last Thursday after her economic agenda caused turmoil.

King Charles III is returning to London this afternoon from Sandringham, the family’s country retreat in Norfolk. Rishi Sunak must see him to be officially installed as prime minister, after Liz Truss relinquishes the job.

Interesting that King Charles was in Sandringham this weekend? KC3 will have to meet with Sunak and this will be the first time that the prime minister has to kiss Charles’s hand and ask to form a government in his name. Liz Truss had to do the hand-kiss thing with QEII, I doubt she had to do it again for Charles (especially given that Truss arguably gave the kiss of death). Sunak’s big claim to fame recently was that he warned the Tory party that Truss’s economic policies would crash the British economy. Which they did. Still, people are mad because they want a f–king general election and they probably won’t get one for a while.

35 Responses to “Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian person to become Britain’s prime minister”

  1. Jessica says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:47 am

    They should get a general election but at least it isn’t another old white guy…which is more than I can say for the US right now.

    • Amy Bee says:
      October 24, 2022 at 10:59 am

      Rishi being a person of colour makes no difference here. His policies are anti-working class and pro-white upper class.

      • Soapboxpudding says:
        October 24, 2022 at 11:07 am

        100%. And the Tories are likely only allowing this in hopes they can use him a ‘token’ and people will be less hostile to their policies. Gross.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        October 24, 2022 at 11:28 am

        @Soapboxpudding This! They can also blame him for everything that goes wrong until the next election to keep all the white members’ hands clean and their voters would absolutely buy it.

    • Jan says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:02 am

      He is just as bad as the old white guys, cut taxes on the rich.

  2. Lurker25 says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:49 am

    So will he ask his wife to bail out the UK? Her dad is like, richer than the Queen.

    • Misa says:
      October 24, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Exactly, he is possibly even posher than Boris. The 1% unfortunately tend to protect each other regardless (of nationality, ethnicity, race), the UK needs a solid social policy and to reinforce welfare but it won’t happen under the Tories, any of them.

      • Sue E Generis says:
        October 24, 2022 at 11:29 am

        Tories have had a 12 year run. The state of the UK is entirely on them and their policies.

    • Anna says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:03 am

      Let’s nor forget he was pro-Brexit too.

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:54 am

    He’s young, handsome, and Asian so he may last awhile if he doesn’t do anything stupid. Too bad he’s Tory.

    • Mireille says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:22 am

      And that pretty much sums it up. At the end of the day (and in less than 2 menstrual cycles) he’s still a Tory with a Tory agenda. He’s got 2 years to fix the mess his party created before the next general election. I hope for the sake of the UK, PM Sunak will do what’s right for the people over party, but I highly doubt it. He’s got a lot riding on his shoulders right now. He’s got to unite the party. He’s also got the lens of scrutiny on him more so than any other white leader, female or male, because of his background. The Tories don’t have any wiggle room here to fail anymore. If PM Sunak doesn’t deliver, I don’t think the British public will just skip merrily along with the Tories in power for the next 2 years.

  4. Little Red says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Is this the British version of the glass cliff? You know things have to VERY bad for them to give the job to the brown man.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:08 am

      Pretty much. Things were really chaotic and bad when Theresa May became PM, she was set for failure and to allow Bojo to seem like a last resort. Truss was a predictable trainwreck, so now they’re going for a brown man. It’d be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic

      Just call for general elections already. Yes, the Tories will lose and they deserve it

    • R. says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:12 am

      @Little Red. love your comments, but yeah get the feeling it’s very bad in the UK and the Tories rn.

  5. Jane B says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:56 am

    This feels like “brown person please clean up the white mess and still enact the disastrous policies of our greedy corporate overlords.”

    • Jan says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:03 am

      He may look brown, but that is all.

    • Anna says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:05 am

      Oh, no, not this time. Rishi is one of the creators of this catastrophy happening in UK

    • Andreea with 2e says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:08 am

      He is one of the greedy corporate overlords actually. He was the chancellor in Johnson’s government, too. He’s not a new, innocent face in politics by any metric.

    • TrixC says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:12 am

      He was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris’ government (second most powerful person in the government), so he is completely complicit in the mess we’re in. He is brown, but extremely rich and privileged, so his policies will do nothing to benefit the average person of colour.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:57 am

    It’s is a significant milestone in British history but one of the unsaid reasons he was rejected the first time because of his ethnicity. Some say he’s even more right wing than Boris. He’s richer than the King and I’m not sure Charles will be happy about that. It’s a shame that the Tories and not Labour are the ones to have the first female and now first person of colour as PM. He’s not going to have it easy though because all his decisions are going to be judged through the prism of his ethnic and religious background just like Obama.

    • Amy Bee says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:06 am

      I’ll add he doesn’t have the support of the right wing press. They supported Liz Truss the first time and then wanted Boris to return. So he’s going have to work hard to gain the support of the media establishment and that spells trouble for non-whites, the working class and immigrants.

  7. girl_ninja says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Well, we shall see what happens. I’ve seen that brown and black folks on the island don’t really like PM Sunak. What a whirlwind huh?

  8. Mina_Esq says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:03 am

    My impression was that most of the good ol’ boys wanted BoJo back, but there was enough opposition within the party to risk a general election (which they would lose) if they pushed him through. I think Sunak is the country’s best hope at the moment and am happy with this. He is more realistic about the economy and UK’s diminished position on the world stage.

    • Andreea with 2e says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:14 am

      In a nutshell, Johnson needed 100 MPs to support him to participate in the party election, and it seems like he only found 60 (although that in itself is outrageous, given the kind of man he is). Sunak was the only one to have 100, so they bypassed the whole party elections bit and gave him the job.

      Which I assume it means that most people didn’t want to (openly) support Johnson, so at least that is a small win. Although Sunak is really not that big an improvement overall.

  9. CareBear says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Well that’s certainly some way of covering the sad sad news.
    On par with celebrating the first-ever female PM in Italy because it’s such a win for women.
    Rishi is to brown people what Kanye is to black people, except at least Ye wasn’t born into it.

  10. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:07 am

    A Tory is still a Tory at the end of the day and considering his background and views I am not holding out hope for him.

    I know I know. It’s great to have a British-Indian PM and that’s a win in its own right but again, I am worried. Even if he’s the best the Tories have.

  11. Cessily says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:09 am

    What will it take for a general election to be called? This is a perversion of the word democracy they really should stop using it.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 24, 2022 at 11:27 am

      If the Tories were sure that they were going to win, they would call an election. But all the polls say they would be destroyed so they refuse to do it. This time party members didn’t even get to choose the new PM

  12. Talie says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:26 am

    He doesn’t have the full backing of the tabloid press as I would’ve suspected. Dan Wootton appears to despise him. When it all goes to hell, it’ll get ugly. I already see crazy things posted him and his wife on twitter.

  13. Amy Bee says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:26 am

    If the Tories were sure that they were going to win, they would call an election. But all the polls say they would be destroyed so they refuse to do it. This time party members didn’t even get to choose the new PM

  14. Cate says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:28 am

    Yeah, he’s ex-Goldman Sachs and crazy wealthy and, you know, a TORY. Definitely not a win for the working class or majority of POC. He seems slightly more intelligent than Truss but I am still betting he’s going to balance the budget via austerity, not raising taxes on the rich or anything else even remotely progressive.

