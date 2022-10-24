Jason Sudeikis told the nanny that Florence Pugh hooked up with Harry Styles??

At the end of the day, I found the “nanny” interviews to be super-creepy. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had a nanny for their two children for several years, then they fired the nanny – reportedly her name is Erika Genaro – in 2021. Genaro was there for Jason and Olivia’s breakup, and Olivia’s affair with Harry Styles. She gave her exclusive to the Daily Mail and I would assume she was paid a nice sum for all of the receipts she provided, including texts from Jason. Did I pore over everything? No. I read one of those Mail stories and got the gist of it, and I saw that Jason and Olivia issued a joint statement about Genaro, saying that she’s made “false and scurrilous accusations” and she’s gone on a campaign of harassment. I don’t know. It’s a big fat mess, is what it is. So I’m going to ignore a lot of it, but this one story made me gasp out loud. Genaro claims that before Olivia started banging Harry Styles, Florence Pugh had a fling with Styles. Thus, Olivia and Florence’s beef?
It’s the one question on everyone’s lips: why did Florence Pugh exactly fall out with Olivia Wilde?
Well, Wilde’s former nanny has alleged that Pugh, in fact, had a fling with Harry Styles before Wilde started dating him.
The nanny — named as Erika Genaro by TMZ and confirmed by sources to Page Six — made the claims in a blockbuster interview with the Daily Mail this week.
In a video posted online, Genaro claimed that Sudeikis told her that “Flo was f–king Harry and she had a boyfriend.” Pugh split with longtime love Zach Braff earlier this year.
As Page Six previously revealed, Pugh fell out with Wilde during filming, as multiple sources told us that the Britstar was unhappy that Wilde, her director on “Don’t Worry Darling,” and Styles, her co-star, hooking up on the Palm Springs set. One industry source told us, “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”
[From Page Six]
So… the nanny, Erika Genaro, says that Jason Sudeikis told her that Florence was “f–king Harry” while Florence was still technically dating Zach Braff? I believe that was probably something Jason said to Genaro, but that doesn’t make it true. Personally, I believe Olivia’s affair with Harry probably started very quickly in the DWD production, and I believe Olivia was actively pursuing Harry from Day 1. I simply don’t think Harry would have time to hook up with Florence, nor do I honestly believe that Florence would have cheated on Braff. I mean, she was ride-or-die for Braff? I don’t buy this as an explanation for why Olivia and Florence fell out either – I think Florence was simply appalled by Olivia’s lack of professionalism, her behavior and her general assholery.
When I first read that, I figured it was something Olivia told Jason to appease him/make him less suspicious of her and Harry
Exactly my thought.
Yes, exactly. Olivia told Jason that to throw him off the trail.
Annoying if anyone tries to spin this as a jealous woman issue – as if a woman couldn’t have a beef with her director about lack of professionalism, it would have to be about jealousy over a man.
I’m trying to remember that when this all went down, Harry was considered sexy. Now I look at him and only see a childish clown and I can’t imagine anyone wanting to turn their life upside down for him.
This.
“… not enough time to hook up… ”
You can hook up very quickly if you want to. I have no idea if it is true or not, but lack of time is definitely not the problem.
Theory: Possibly concerned that there was a rumour going around industry circles that one of the ladies attached to the movie was banging Harry, Olivia throws Flo under the bus via the nanny to deflect Jason from her own involvement.
Yeah, I don’t believe Florence was sleeping with Harry and Olivia stole her man. Nah. Straight up believe this was a deflection by Olivia to put Jason off. Could be Jason even said something to Zach which could have contributed even more to the deterioration of Flo/Olivia relationship.
I‘ve read that Olivia said this to Jason to deflect from her own affair with Harry. Jason is friends with Zach so if he told him about the alleged affair Florence would have been in trouble with her boyfriend because of Olivia’s lies.
But Pugh had split from Braff anyway….
I think the fact that Zach Braff and Jason are good friends and Olivia was cheating on Jason and then publicly dumped him would be enough of a reason to cause a beef with Flo. If I was working with the fiance of one of my boyfriend’s good friends and she was acting like that I’d be annoyed too
As soon as I read this I was like makes sense. Not saying it’s true but definitely possible. As someone said upthread it takes no time at all really.
Right, it is all gossip anyway and I never liked any of the 3 involved (Pugh, Wilde or Sudeikis, wait…I don’t even like Styles) so I choose to believe this because it adds another level to this mess and I can dust off that packet of popcorn I was keeping in the cupboard 🍿🍿
Team spill the beans
I’ll add braff to the dislike pile and bring more snacks
If I were Florence I’d want to be excluded from all these delightful narratives
February 2020, Ms Flo very publicly and happily announced she was going to be in DWD with OW. Early that year, OW, JS, FP and Zach Braff were seen on a double date. We know FP was initially starring as Bunny and OW was supposed to be Alice and by autumn the roles had switched. FP *stopped* posting anything about the film almost immediately, which only was noticeable later. Shia was fired/ resigned in August of 2020 and OW called FP “Ms Flo” in his receipts video where she asked if he were willing to return…
Whatever is/ was between OW and FP predates Harry Styles joining DWD in September, and presumably predates OW’s affair with him. I don’t see the nanny as a trustworthy narrator, so I’m not sure if OW told JS that FP was having an affair with HS…if she did, then this might have had a nasty edge to it since the 2 women do not seem to have gotten on well by autumn 2020.
Projection babyyyy!! Cheaters always talk like everyone around them (but not them!) is sleeping around.
Nope.
Olivia threw “miss flo” under the bus for Shia. She was treating her poorly out of the gate and way before Harry was on the scene.
Then Olivia threw flo under the bus again to deflect from her own attraction/ affair with Harry.
Hell. Olivia’s lies might be WHY flo and Braff broke up. Olivia told Jason who is good friends with braff. Jesus she’s a mess.