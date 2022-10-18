Olivia Wilde dumped Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, their nanny tells the Mail

To recap a very complicated situation, here are the basics: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis didn’t announce their split until November 2020, when she was already working on Don’t Worry Darling, and likely already hooking up with Harry Styles. Olivia’s version was that she and Jason had split months beforehand and there was no overlap between her old and new relationships. Jason’s version was that Olivia cheated on him with Harry Styles, Jason begged her not to leave and she left him around the same time they announced their split. Now the Daily Mail has an exclusive with the nanny who worked for them for three years, and Nanny is spilling all the tea. The Nanny prefers to remain unidentified, and you’ll quickly see why – she provided screenshots of text messages and an eyewitness account of how Olivia dumped Jason the second she started banging Harry (in the fall of 2020) and… yeah, so much more. Secret salad dressing recipes, child abandonment, Jason throwing himself in front of Olivia’s car. Some highlights:
Olivia & Jason split in the fall of 2020: Despite Wilde’s insistence that her split from Sudeikis was ‘initially friendly,’ in fact it left the blindsided Sudeikis distraught and drinking heavily alone at home and ranting to the couple’s nanny: ‘She’s f***ing someone else.’ Wilde, 38, has always insisted that she and Sudeikis parted ways in early 2020 and her affair with former boybander Styles started months later. She told Vanity Fair: ‘The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.’ But in fact she was talking of marriage to Sudeikis as late as October that year, the nanny said, and broke up with Sudeikis a month later, just weeks after she began filming Don’t Worry Darling with Styles in Palm Springs, California.
Olivia was still talking about marrying Jason in October 2020: In fact, just a month before Wilde dumped Sudeikis – on November 8, 2020 – the actress spoke to staff about her plans to marry him and to make their daughter Daisy a flower girl, the insider revealed. But that all changed after Wilde met Styles and swiftly fell for the singer, with the nanny claiming she even appeared visibly ‘giddy’ and giggly around him when she took Daisy to visit her on set.
How Olivia dumped Jason: Wilde began spending more and more time away from home citing work and eventually moved into the nearby $1,650-a-night Paramour Estate Hotel in LA at the start of November 2020. She told her oblivious fiancé the move was due to a Covid outbreak on set but later dumped Sudeikis during a visit to the house they shared on November 8.
Jason learned of Olivia’s affair by looking at her Apple Watch: Distraught Sudeikis later uncovered the full details of her relationship with Styles by reading messages on an Apple watch Wilde had left behind – and swiftly banned the nanny from playing Styles’ music near their children. The nanny said: ‘It was supposed to be a temporary break for Covid but that turned out to be how she left us. He thought it was a temporary break. On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all. After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying ‘she left us. She left us!’ He was just out of control crying. I didn’t know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him.’
Olivia left the kids to party with Harry: On November 13, Wilde – who was briefly staying at the family house while Sudeikis was away – went to a party with Styles in Silver Lake before getting home at 4am.
The salad: Two days later, Wilde infuriated Sudeikis by preparing a salad for Styles with her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen – leaving him ranting furiously at her and filming the encounter, before he tried to prevent her leaving by lying under the car. The nanny explained: ‘The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you’. And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me’? So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.’
The salad dressing: The nanny added: ‘Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry]. I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now’. I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.”
What else? Olivia agreed to go to couples therapy but she didn’t take it seriously, according to the Nanny. Olivia just thought it would look better, like she was giving it one last chance. Their therapist thought Olivia was addicted to Harry, like a drug. Meanwhile, Jason’s drinking got worse and worse after Olivia left him.
Yeah, the biggest headline for me is that Olivia has been lying this whole f–king time about when her relationship with Jason ended and when she and Harry began, and the circumstances around it. Add that to the list of Olivia’s lies, and it definitely gives us a picture of what she’s like. The salad thing is… I don’t know. I’m already seeing a lot of internet jokes but it was just the kind of heartbreaking detail which made me feel really bad for Jason. Now, did he react poorly? For sure. But his fiancee cheated on him, dumped him and took her salad dressing.
although it sounds like he was drinking heavily and acting erratically?
The texts add context I missed when reading the article. The nanny was throw out at 10 pm by a drunk and angry Sudeikis. She was scared a number of times by his drinking and behaviour.
Olivia apparently was scared of his behaviour and leaving him with the children.
He used manipulation to try to coerce her.
I don’t really care about the salad dressing, that’s funny but not the meat of the story.
Thank you! I can’t believe anyone would read that article and their takeaway is “Olivia is a liar.” God only knows what she put up with before she left him.
And how the nanny is sympathetic to Jason after he drunkenly kicked her out of the house and fired her in the middle of the night because she spoke with her other employer (Olivia) is insane.
According to the nanny, BOTH women told him they were afraid of him at different times and people are still painting him out to be a victim of evil Olivia’s ways 🙄
SAME. He lay in front of her car????? Not normal.
Laying under a car so someone can’t leave is abusive behavior.
Yes, I am not a fan of Wilde these days, but you cannot read this article and think the only issue at play here is Wilde’s lying and cheating. Jason sounds volatile and scary, and it made me sad reading this. I hope any children were shielded from this, ugh.
I am SO sick of their drama. They both need to shut the fuck up and lay low for a while.
These two clowns couldn’t even agree on who would pay off the nanny who saw everything. She doesn’t come of well either, but this was a predictable consequence. Poor kids, this sounds like a lot of chaos with no end in sight.
Maybe it was a midlife crisis? Its also possible she really fell hard for Harry. I saw DWD last week and to think this mediocre movie has caused so much of her life to come undone is crazy to me. Her life really hasn’t been the same since and much of it has been put out there for the press.
I honestly think she likes the attention he brings. She’s never been photographed so much. I mean, maybe he is the best boyfriend behind the scenes but he doesn’t support her at all publicly and I just couldn’t imagine dealing with that at my age and I’m a bit younger than her.
Did anybody really believe that she hadn’t already started with Harry by the time she left Jason? I think she just lied to save face which is usually how these situations play out.
Yeah. None of this is new info, is it? We’ve known all along that this is how it played out.
Oh, people believed her. When I said otherwise, I was called a Harry Stan and I can’t stand him. It was very clear there was cheating.
None of this info feels new. Anyone with common sense guessed OW was fudging her new relationship timeline. They both come off poorly in this and I hope that JS is getting continued help to manage his possible addiction. OW seems like a terrible person, I mean it isn’t so much the affair but that bit about attending counselling for appearance sake seems kind of cruel.
I hoe they eventually learn to make peace for their children bc they both seem self-involved. I hope the children have people in their lives supporting them through this chaos
I thought she was full of crap myself. Based on how she left her first husband and all, does it sound like something she would do? Yep.
Also I hate to say this, but this whole thing makes it sound like she just got obsessive with Styles. Jason drank (not great) and was being dramatic AF, but I honestly don’t know what I would do if someone I was with for years and had kids with was cheating and then pretended to care about them in therapy.
Miss Flo is somewhere like you dont even want to know everything.
The nanny also says that Olivia told Jason that it was Flo and Harry who were together…
I would be so ticked if I was Florence Pugh and found out more mess with my so called director who apparently was acting out of pocket on set.
It was clear she cheated. What’s also clear is that Jason TOTALLY served her on stage on purpose, lol. I defended him before but, nah. This is messier than we all imagined. And she lying to Jason saying Florence was dating Harry? THAT’S probably why Pugh hates her. She dragged her into the middle of her mess. Jason, having suspicions about Olivia,probably casually asked Miss Flo how things were going with her and Harry and she was like, Who? Then Jason had confirmation Olivia and Harry were the ones f*kkin’. Olivia is unprofessional and also messy. And Jason went full messy too. But she’s the one trying to blame her actions on sexism when they really just boil down to her being horrible. Allegedly.
I’ve been addicted to a person. It doesn’t end well. The highs are followed by lows — I ended up on anti-depressants and only then did I not need the “drug” and could see clearly. Extremely grateful I took therapy seriously.
Olivia is a dick and a liar. This isn’t going to end well for her.
Jason’s erratic behaviour likely pushed her away more (even though I understand the desperation).
Unpopular opinion: team Jason on the salad dressing. Is it highly irrational? Yes. But to be dumped so abruptly when we were talking marriage and then you make your side dude our special thing? I’d be really fucking broken up over salad dressing, too.
Yeah I understood the salad dressing thing too. It wasn’t about the “salad dressing.” Its about how this was something that Jason thought was between him and Olivia and their children and she didn’t care and was going to give it to the side piece as well.
This part. I think that detail is so sad.
Me too honestly. That is just cruel. Like I get it, but I don’t know if I would have done some mess like that. Good lord they are better off separate.
I LOVE that the salad dressing was his catalyst! Give us the recipe Olivia! This was a very special salad indeed.
The only thing that I can possibly side with Olivia on is that men do this all the time. Doesn’t make it right, but her behavior all around has earned her this degree of criticism.
Completely! I mean, the salad dressing was their family’s “thing”. Then you come and make it for your lover in our own kitchen? Come on, that screams selfish.
I think the crux of issue leading to the salad dressing meltdown is that she, who had moved out already, prepared it in the kitchen of the family home. He was home at the time. That sounds like relationship version of psychological warfare – why did she need to do this in front of him in the family home, why did he have to be made aware she was doing this? The only reason I can think of is that she was working overtime to hurt him deeply
Damn this is sad af. I agree about the salad dressing detail adding to sadness of her betrayal. It’s those little things that make up our lives. This little things that mean nothing to others but are grand to us. She’s terrible.
OMG yes exactly. The salad dressing detail was just heartbreaking.
Was there anyone who thought she didn’t leave Jason for Harry?
I side eye the nanny too, if she cared about those kids, spilling all their parents’ texts and making this an even bigger story is a pretty crappy thing to do.
Well as one tweet i saw said their business wouldn’t be out in these streets if they did right by the nanny and didn’t mess with her pay. The nanny wanted to quit but agreed to stay on for six months for them to find someone else they then let her go and said she resigned so she couldn’t claim unemployment
Haven’t Sudekis and Wilde put out a joint statement denying all this? Considering they obviously don’t see eye-to-eye on much lately – a joint statement is pretty powerful. I think they said the nanny has been trying to exploit them for some time, so I’m not sure we should be giving this too much air….
In the Fail story though there were screenshots of the text messages, that’s why there are so many exact quotes of what Jason said
There are SO MANY receipts pulled with these people! I know more about their personal and professional lives than I do my own.
The story made both of them look really shitty so it’s in their interests to deny it though.
The nanny is claiming that she was wrongfully terminated. It’s not surprising that they would refute her claims.
Yes she cheated and that was cruel and it IS abuse in my opinion. I DO think that him laying in front of the car and not allowing her to leave is manipulative and didn’t just come out of the blue. I also don’t think that his drinking came out of the blue either. They’re relationship didn’t seem like it was good.
And if we are going to say it about the women, then we gotta say it about the men. How you get them is how you lose them. Jason cheated on his first wife with Olivia and left her. Life is about that Karma…she never sleeps. I hope that their babies are okay. And Olivia needs to get therapy ASAP.
Agreed! I’m kind of surprised that so many on this site are so quick to lay this entirely at Olivia’s feet. It seems pretty clear that both Jason is/was abusive too. Is Olivia crappy for cheating on Jason with Harry? Yes. Is it likely her & Jason had been having problems long before the cheating? Yes. Is it likely Jason & Olivia were both manipulating/abusing each other? Yes.
It’s possible to think both people are crappy. I hope the kids and nanny are/will be okay.
Jason got divorced in 2010 and met Olivia in 2011.
Disgusted.
There are no medals here: No one wins.
They have children involved. The children are going to read this, their classmates, teachers, coaches, future employers are going to read this.
How embarrassing. Have some dignity and realize 10, 11,12 years from now, you’ll still have graduations to attend but the cruelty follows for life.
And hope this bitter nanny is professionally radioactive for the privacy of any future families.
Dude… did you read the texts?
The nanny, the employee who had to deal with this nonsense, was being very unfairly treated.
Yes those texts are horrifying! Both Jason and Olivia treated her appallingly.
And nobody can be surprised that these two self-involved celebrity d-bags treat their employees like crap. It absolutely tracks.
Wow. Olivia is beyond callous.
I don’t understand making your child stay in another hotel with their nanny during Thanksgiving.
Wow.
Being cheated on doesn’t give you a pass for being an asshole. Throwing yourself under someone’s car ? Come on.
Olivia is really indefensible at this point, if you want to leave, leave don’t pretend to want to work things out. She’s really dumb for blowing up her marriage, sabotaging the press around her film for a man that won’t claim her and that come with a toxic fanbase. What a mess.
I think being a little bit of an asshole is okay.
Actually, I don’t see a proven lie. It’s apparent that Jason was a heavy drinker and the fact that he threw himself in front of Olivia’s car and that BOTH the nanny herself and Olivia stated they were “afraid” of him tells me he has the clear signs of an abuser. They lived apart for a while and while Jason says it was due to COVID, I know too much about how that goes. She could have wanted distance from him before a final breakup and he never accepted as much. The nanny spent most of her time with Jason and quotes things about the breakup dates and such based on Jason’s own words. Not to mention HE fired her for texting with Olivia. The nanny texted the mother of the children she’s responsible for and the father flipped the F out about it. C’mon.
It’s clear Olivia rebounded immediately, and anyone can think what they want about that. Clearly, she has issues too, but it’s not the ones we think.
It’s a shame this is all out in the open-it really didn’t have to be this messy for the kids. Also, yes—-I NEED to know the recipe for that coveted and valuable salad dressing.
Agree. I think Jason comes off sounding really alarming and unhinged. Lying in front of the car is real abuser stuff. (Olivia doesn’t come off well either, but the Jason stuff raises such alarm bells.)
They clearly needed to not be together.
I’m fairness to JS, this was the mother of his kids who he thought he was going to spend forever with. He found out she was cheating and his world fell apart. Let’s not judge him solely on this moment bc how many people would be calm if this happened?
My read, as well.
Please. They are both toxic and terrible. Lying in front of the car is shitty and abusive, and so is trying to hop a “respect women” bandwagon by retconning your own shitty professional behavior when you clearly do not care about harassment.
The fact that the nanny is even telling this shows that they are both messes (which she is clearly doing for compensation because both Jason and Olivia f*cked up her resume by insisting she “quit”).
Team kids and that’s it.
According to the article, Olivia moved into a hotel at the beginning of November and then broke up with Jason 1 week later. So I don’t really think it suggests that they were living separately for an extended period of time. I do think that they both sound messy and the break up was probably for the best.
The fact that she was openly making a salad for Harry and going to visit him in front of Jason makes me think they were already broken up and he just refused to accept it. Because that’s not the behavior of someone hiding an affair, it’s the behavior of someone who has already openly moved on.
I think Jason is an unreliable narrator here. He’s drinking heavily, using manipulation to prevent her from leaving, and frightening the people around him. Why are people so willing to overlook all that?
Yikes all around. Olivia’s lying sounds borderline pathological at this point. Jason’s reaction sounds horrific. And what kind of Nanny reveals this stuff? I just feel sad for Otis and Daisy here with how they have and will be impacted by all three adults from this story.
As a person who has never liked vegetables, I need to know what is in this salad dressing.
In the video interview with the nanny (which was taken down from DM website but can be found on twitter), the nanny also says that Olivia told Jason that Harry was sleeping with Miss Flo, few weeks before Jason found out about her and Harry. Not sure whether Olivia was lying or not but it further explains why Miss Flo wanted to ignore her and Harry in Venice.
Dang.
Sounds like she used flo as a cover for her own affair. And jason and Zack Braff are friends so it makes sense see why flo no longer wants anything to do with Olivia as that potentially caused problems in her own relationship.
Also the message where she says she can’t have the kids because the hotel doesn’t allow kids and then is at Harry’s house.. wtf?
And good on Miss Flo. She did some drastic distancing, but her reasoning was definitely valid. I admire her self-possession.
Potentially the most dramatic thing about this story would be if someone asked Harry and the “special” salad dressing is so unremarkable he doesn’t even recall eating it
My first glimpse of this story was a tweet saying the salad dressing is probably just oil with some lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Heartbreaking – The car detail got me.
The whole thing didn’t have to be so damaging, but when some people are done with you, they really make you feel discarded.
I read the story in full on DM and, at the end, the nanny says she was fired, but not given severance pay or was able to file for unemployment b/c the couple insisted the nanny quit. To me, this reads as a way to sell the story for compensation since she was left high and dry by her employers. The story also rings true, especially since she brought the receipts. It calls out both J and O on their lies and bad behavior, so no wonder they agree to discredit this unflattering story in a joint statement. Personally, I’m on Team Nanny. I hope the kids are ok.
I think it was really crappy of them to fire the nanny without severance and to deny that they did it. According to the article in the DM they did put her up in an expensive hotel for a month though, so at least she wasn’t left on the street, but neither of them handled that well.
I feel for the kids – in the middle of all this family upheaval, their nanny gets abruptly fired too.
The Daily Mail article reads like a really badly written Wattpad story about werewolf teens, complete with bizarre over the top dramatic details and some of the most stilted dialogue I’ve ever seen in those “text messages”. And honestly, given that we know how frequently the DM publishes absolute fiction about the Sussexes, I’m surprised anyone is taking it seriously. This feels more like a desperate tabloid trying to make some cash by capitalizing on the Wilde backlash around DWD and her relationship with Styles, and a dash or two of stirring up drama around Sudeikis in the wake of some industry chatter about why Ted Lasso S3 is taking so long to release.
So if this is true? These are deeply troubled and/or not very nice people. And yeah I’m including Styles in that, no one held a gun to his head to get involved with a women like this (get a grip Stans, he’s clearly no prize). Daily Mail though, so grain of salt.
But wow do I have questions for this nanny. Who told you this was a good idea?! She’ll never get another nanny job (yeah the paper kept her anonymous…but it takes about five minutes of online snooping to identify her). By all means get out a of a bad situation and warn your friends, but going public was not a good idea!!!
Team kids. Olivia sounds like a narcissist and Jason like a whole mess.
Funny how Harry styles mostly goes free of any criticism for the role he plays in this mess.
The ironic thing is he wasn’t even the most talented singer in 1D and he certainly isn’t a talented actor and also seems to have dubious morals. But of course he’s an attractive white cis male so he gets the most powerful people in the business to back his career and goes free of the the type of vitriol levelled at his gf or most people who have affairs with people who have a family with kids.
He isn’t attractive. He looks like he needs a bath.
Thank you! I don’t know why people are obsessed with him. I don’t find him attractive and he can’t act. It’s cool, he can be the Brits version of Justin Timberlake.
Old Hapless Harry rides again!
Team kids 100%
Those poor little ones caught in the middle of this mess.
So, yeah. I think she’s a liar. But it also seems like she was looking for an escape for a while and couldn’t figure out how to do it.
I read the DM story. Ugly. On both sides.
And don’t most celebs have their hired staff sign Non Disclosure forms?
I don’t like that their Nanny made all these details public. The Nanny could have sued for her severance pay instead, I think.
Their kids are little yet, and all this info will be out for everyone.
As above poster said, kids friends, coaches, etc.
I feel for those kids. Divorce is awful and the kids need to be OK.
ESH – everyone sucks here.
However, I know when my marriage ended, I had my emotional break and knew in my heart it was over months before things actually fell apart. We went to marriage counseling and it was listening to my husband say the craziest things to our therapist while she calmly nodded that made me realize there was nothing left to fight for in our marriage. So, yeah, I’ve been the crazy bitch ex-wife.
What counts as when my marriage was over? The moment he said something I knew ruptured the relationship we had built or when I kicked him out a few months later?
i have no reason to play devils advocate for Olivia but here we go anyway- it’s not impossible that the relationship had been slowly dying for some time. She meets Harry, a crush or flirtation sparks, she dumps Jason and she and Harry begin a physical relationship. While extremely hurtful for Jason, and maybe even emotionally cheating, when someone ends a relationship, it’s over, full stop. And lying in front of a car is a little insane- it would not surprise me if he has done different versions of this to her for a while. Also the drinking is a big no for me. As a child of an alcoholic, and the mother of two small kids, I would have noped outta there with my kids pretty fast (after some reasonable attempts to get him sober)
My two cents.
She didn’t take the kids. He was drunk, acting crazy, and she took the salad for her boyfriend but left the kids.
Harry literally brags about taking drugs in his interviews so while it seems like Jason drank too heavily during the break up it’s not like she is stepping out with some health guru now lol.
Also the article says she was telling her staff that she was gonna marry Jason and the nanny said she would go off with Harry while still telling Jason she loved him which made him more confused. So while I do think Jason sounds like an absolute mess I don’t buy that Olivia left because of of this and either way it sounds like she was sending mixed signals.. Also she has a history of callousness in break up situations. She was pretty ruthless when she ended her marriage to her husband.
This is heartbreaking. This never should have been made public fodder. No break up is pretty and clearly Jason suffered. She is not a villain – she is a person. Not one of us is perfect and she does not owe us any information about her private life. Gosh. I’m so glad they banded together (Jason + Olivia) to put a stop to this sordid story. The nanny should be ashamed. (No NDA?)
Read these frantic texts from the nanny. She was the one undergoing the fallout at home and Olivia kept minimizing it. Jason would be completely overwhelming the nanny and Olivia would say she didn’t have enough of a signal to call her kids and then date photos with Harry would appear.
At the end she says this: “After flying back to the US, she said she was cut loose without severance pay and has been unable to claim unemployment because Sudeikis and Wilde have claimed she wasn’t fired but resigned.
She said: ‘I got nothing, nothing at all. I asked about severance pay but they didn’t give me anything. It has been terribly difficult for me.”
So apparently Olivia and Jason were able to agree on that if nothing else. So gross
So Jason, a 50-something man, wealthy, powerful and one of her two employers, and the father of the children she was caring for, was behaving so erratic and insane in her workplace that she had to reach out for help constantly…. but it’s all Olivia’s fault and she’s the villainess for wanting to end her marriage to him?
I know this was written to brief against Olivia and the details about her can well be true, but I’m genuinely stunned how many women are viewing this as a positive account of Jason. It makes him sound like an out of control alcoholic who behaved in a way that was terrifying to his household employee even as she was on his side.
I think maybe you intended to respond to a different person, because my comment didn’t say anything about Jason being better and Olivia being worse. My comment is about that I think they’re both terrible, and the horrible treatment of their staff (that they both in the end cosigned) tells a lot about them.
“She was the one undergoing the fallout at home and Olivia kept minimizing it.” That is what I intended to reply to. Like the “fallout at home” was some kind of natural disaster like the toilet overflowing and Olivia was responsible to address it, and wouldn’t.
Instead of: “the wealthy, powerful man who is one of my two employers and the father of these children is acting erratic, scaring me and making my workplace feel unsafe, and he will not stop, act normal, get help if he’s unable to act normal, and provide me with a safe workplace.”
That put the onus for Jason’s erratic and frightening behavioral choices onto himself.
“Fallout” is a pretty common colloquial term to describe a range of disturbances so your comment about that is a bit of a reach.
You know exactly what my previous message was about. That two adults were having marital disputes and their staff was in the crossfire and both adults were well aware of it. And Jason may be responsible for his shitty behavior but if Olivia didn’t see fit to compensate her staff who was in the middle of it and they BOTH agreed to how they treated her, says a lot about her too. Try to stay on topic.
Wow… It’s amazing how her lies always catch up with her.
Yet again, multiple things can be the case at the same time. Olivia Wilde can be a cheater who lies and goes out to party while leaving her kids with childcare.
At the same time, Sudeikis can be erratic, controlling, fucking terrifying, and out of control with his drinking. Even in this briefing which was written to portray him as a victim and her as the world’s worst mother (it may be true or not true but that’s what it was written to portray) it makes constant references to his erratic heavy drinking.
That alone would be enough for me to dump a man. If he laid under my car to prevent me going somewhere for ANY reason that would be enough for me to dump a man. I grew up in an abusive household and went straight into a severely abusive relationship for years before it ended with police and courts and I got domestic violence counseling and then therapy.
As a result of all that, there are some flags that are BRIGHT BLARING RED for me, they are red flags for coercive control. Laying under someone’s vehicle is such a red flag for me, I wouldn’t even be friends with someone if I found out they had done that to someone else. Normal people don’t behave that way. You have to be so far gone into thinking coercive control is okay before you get on the ground under someone’s tires. Again, with a lot of these things, some women romanticize it. “Oh he must just love her so much!” I heard that so often from these kind of people regarding my ex. “Oh he just loves you so much!” NOPE. I was his thing, his object, and he controlled my every move.
Oh, and my ex was also extremely charming so when I finally escaped from the situation, even though I had been lifted off my feet and thrown down stairs and they KNEW IT, there were still a number of women in former our social circle lining up to be next. Let’s just say his next relationship ended with him in jail. But I’m seeing shades of that in this story, with the nanny being oh so in his favor despite him displaying scary red flags even in her retelling.
☝️This!
I can’t believe her take on the sex in the movie. She is gross for selling it as FEMINISM. In what way? Her pro-female schtick is off-putting and very damaging. Olivia and her statement t-shirts can go suck it.
The nanny put up with a torrent of abuse, Sudeikis dragged her to couples counseling sessions as well and signed her up with his life coach – without asking her first – so the guy could pump her for information, and with everything she put up with, neither he nor Olivia Wilde saw fit to compensate her properly after she fled an abusive work environment, thus also financially abusing her.
I don’t blame the nanny one bit for going public, and I hope other celebrity couples with nannies take note – don’t screw with your hired help. Even an NDA won’t protect you if you screw with their livelihood, safety, or compensation. And I hope more of the people hired by these fools refuse to sign NDAs. You want excellent help? Pay them what they’re worth and treat them like the human beings they are.
Yeah, this is the biggest takeaway in this story for me.
On the lighter side- anyone else here watch Yellowjackets?
The salad dressing is akin to Jeff finding out about murder and adultery and the final blow…..
There’s no book club!?!?!?!?!?
The end of relationships are messy.
And she made poor decisions while getting out- but yikes, he sounds toxic.
Thank goodness for the nanny actually taking note of the children at some point.
Say what you like – Olivia moving into the “Paramour Hotel” is a literal kick in the teeth.
Filming someone trying to leave the house and then laying under their car to stop them is from the coercive control playbook. What’s here paints a picture of a man who any woman should leave. Good for her.