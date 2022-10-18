Olivia Wilde dumped Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, their nanny tells the Mail

To recap a very complicated situation, here are the basics: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis didn’t announce their split until November 2020, when she was already working on Don’t Worry Darling, and likely already hooking up with Harry Styles. Olivia’s version was that she and Jason had split months beforehand and there was no overlap between her old and new relationships. Jason’s version was that Olivia cheated on him with Harry Styles, Jason begged her not to leave and she left him around the same time they announced their split. Now the Daily Mail has an exclusive with the nanny who worked for them for three years, and Nanny is spilling all the tea. The Nanny prefers to remain unidentified, and you’ll quickly see why – she provided screenshots of text messages and an eyewitness account of how Olivia dumped Jason the second she started banging Harry (in the fall of 2020) and… yeah, so much more. Secret salad dressing recipes, child abandonment, Jason throwing himself in front of Olivia’s car. Some highlights:

Olivia & Jason split in the fall of 2020: Despite Wilde’s insistence that her split from Sudeikis was ‘initially friendly,’ in fact it left the blindsided Sudeikis distraught and drinking heavily alone at home and ranting to the couple’s nanny: ‘She’s f***ing someone else.’ Wilde, 38, has always insisted that she and Sudeikis parted ways in early 2020 and her affair with former boybander Styles started months later. She told Vanity Fair: ‘The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.’ But in fact she was talking of marriage to Sudeikis as late as October that year, the nanny said, and broke up with Sudeikis a month later, just weeks after she began filming Don’t Worry Darling with Styles in Palm Springs, California.

Olivia was still talking about marrying Jason in October 2020: In fact, just a month before Wilde dumped Sudeikis – on November 8, 2020 – the actress spoke to staff about her plans to marry him and to make their daughter Daisy a flower girl, the insider revealed. But that all changed after Wilde met Styles and swiftly fell for the singer, with the nanny claiming she even appeared visibly ‘giddy’ and giggly around him when she took Daisy to visit her on set.

How Olivia dumped Jason: Wilde began spending more and more time away from home citing work and eventually moved into the nearby $1,650-a-night Paramour Estate Hotel in LA at the start of November 2020. She told her oblivious fiancé the move was due to a Covid outbreak on set but later dumped Sudeikis during a visit to the house they shared on November 8.

Jason learned of Olivia’s affair by looking at her Apple Watch: Distraught Sudeikis later uncovered the full details of her relationship with Styles by reading messages on an Apple watch Wilde had left behind – and swiftly banned the nanny from playing Styles’ music near their children. The nanny said: ‘It was supposed to be a temporary break for Covid but that turned out to be how she left us. He thought it was a temporary break. On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all. After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying ‘she left us. She left us!’ He was just out of control crying. I didn’t know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him.’

Olivia left the kids to party with Harry: On November 13, Wilde – who was briefly staying at the family house while Sudeikis was away – went to a party with Styles in Silver Lake before getting home at 4am.

The salad: Two days later, Wilde infuriated Sudeikis by preparing a salad for Styles with her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen – leaving him ranting furiously at her and filming the encounter, before he tried to prevent her leaving by lying under the car. The nanny explained: ‘The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you’. And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me’? So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.’

The salad dressing: The nanny added: ‘Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry]. I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now’. I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.”