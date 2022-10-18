“Bella Hadid wore Michael Kors to the Golden Heart Awards” links

Bella Hadid wore Michael Kors at the Golden Heart Awards. [JustJared]
BTS is going on hiatus as they all plan to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Basically, we won’t see them as a group until 2025? [LaineyGossip]
Ezra Miller finally made a court appearance. [Dlisted]
Would you wear Avavav’s four-toed monster shoes? [OMG Blog]
Emma Corrin’s recent style is heavy on minis. [RCFA]
Viktor & Rolf’s bridal collection is actually really lovely? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Yep, Bill Murray has been a POS for years and people are only getting it now. [Pajiba]
Victoria Beckham’s many street style photos. [GFY]
This new joke format is very “dad humor” but it’s gotten really dirty. [Buzzfeed]
John Oliver tackles transgender issues and anti-trans legislation. [Towleroad]
Heidi Klum eats chocolate cake in bed. [Egotastic]
Review of Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave. [Gawker]
Heidi Klum is in bed “eating” a whole cake for a minute and a half, and not once does she swallow a single bite.
Netflix now has a category for Korean shows/films. K-pop and Korean dramas will be like the invasion of the British. At some point it will be hard to remember an American pop culture not heavily influenced by Korean artists. I really have no interest in K-pop but I crave clever dystopian dramas and socially relevant horror. Thank you Korean film industry!!
I’ll be your clever dystopian matie, but my horrors don’t have to be socially relevant lol. I can’t go too far back anyway, so maybe that makes my interests socially relevant without knowing it? ¯\(◉‿◉)/¯
Socially relevant like Parasite or Squid Game. Not heavy on the social message just with some context so the plot makes sense. I don’t like the whole psycho- terrorizes-people-for-no-reason trope.
My daughter just started watching a new cartoon on Netflix–and what do you know, it’s Korean too! Rainbow Ruby.
Well, I’ve never been a fan, but I have to admit Bella looked fantastic.
Bella looks fabulous in that Kors dress and I am not really a fan of MK. Heidi Klum has gotten thirstier in the last several years right? It’s good that no one has to pretend about who Bill Murray really is anymore.
Love Victoria Beckham’s style.
Bella looks fabulous in the top pic, but the pic with the green MK background does the dress and Bella no favors whatsoever.
Is the green background supposed to match her eyes?
That John Oliver segment is one of his best yet (and he’s consistently excellent). If you’re on the fence about watching it, please give it a watch and help spread the word about this increasingly dangerous situation. I hope to see more people stepping up as outspoken allies.
I am so confused by Klum’s soft p*rn / fetish cake eating :-)) Anyone who eats cake like that, and keeps eating with crumbs in the boob crack should be arrested. Ugh 😣