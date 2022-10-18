“Bella Hadid wore Michael Kors to the Golden Heart Awards” links

Bella Hadid wore Michael Kors at the Golden Heart Awards. [JustJared]

BTS is going on hiatus as they all plan to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Basically, we won’t see them as a group until 2025? [LaineyGossip]

Ezra Miller finally made a court appearance. [Dlisted]

Would you wear Avavav’s four-toed monster shoes? [OMG Blog]

Emma Corrin’s recent style is heavy on minis. [RCFA]

Viktor & Rolf’s bridal collection is actually really lovely? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Yep, Bill Murray has been a POS for years and people are only getting it now. [Pajiba]

Victoria Beckham’s many street style photos. [GFY]

This new joke format is very “dad humor” but it’s gotten really dirty. [Buzzfeed]

John Oliver tackles transgender issues and anti-trans legislation. [Towleroad]

Heidi Klum eats chocolate cake in bed. [Egotastic]

Review of Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave. [Gawker]

