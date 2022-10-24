Brad Pitt went to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin & brushed off Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt made his way down to Austin, Texas over the weekend for the big Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, trying to look like Robert Redford, I think. I’ve said before that in Pitt’s recent public outings, he’s looked especially nipped, tucked, buffed and polished, and I imagine he’s spending a lot on his upkeep and image these days. The result is that most outlets will cover these photos as “wow, Brad Pitt looks great, how exciting that he’s into Formula 1!” The reporting won’t be “wow, Brad Pitt keeps trying to deflect from the fact that Angelina Jolie told the FBI that he physically assaulted her and their children.”

The whole reason Pitt is trying to get into Formula 1 is that he’s going to star in a movie about the franchise, and he’s working with Lewis Hamilton (Hamilton is producing). He posed with Hamilton in Austin too, and he hung out with various F1 executives.

It wasn’t all breezy Cool Guy imagery and abuser-enabling though. As Pitt was walking around the track, famed F1 commentator Martin Brundle tried to speak to Pitt. Pitt brushed him off. Longtime F1 fans and Brundle fans were not pleased. I mean, Pitt already looked like a poseur, but this showed just how little research Pitt has actually been doing.

37 Responses to "Brad Pitt went to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin & brushed off Martin Brundle"

  1. BeyondTheFringe says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Sorry but f*ck that guy.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Martin always gets embarrassed trying to talk to celebrities because most of them don’t want to talk to him. F1 fans attacked Simone Ashley and Venus Williams for not wanting to talk to him too. You could imagine the dog whistles that were thrown at them by fans. I’m not going to bash Brad for this one.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 24, 2022 at 9:53 am

      Poor Martin – I think its because most of the celebs on the grid don’t know who he is and TBH I think they generally don’t want to talk to the sport journo’s as they all look awkward when they do.

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:08 am

    What an absolute loser he is.

    Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:09 am

    You don’t disrespect Martin Brundle!

    I don’t know all the in’s and outs of how these deals are arranged but I am disappointed that Lewis Hamilton will be involved in a project with Abuser Pitt. From what I’ve seen of him (and I’ll admit I no longer follow the sport closely) he makes a habit of standing up for what’s right.

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      October 24, 2022 at 9:39 am

      Yeah. Sorry to see Lewis participate in this with him. After everything Lewis has been through. But maybe he’s out of the loop. Or maybe it’s more about that man thing—where off-screen spousal abuse abuse is a-okay since so many have been there themselves.

      Reply
      • michyk says:
        October 24, 2022 at 10:24 am

        or it could be that no one else was interested in telling his story. it’s not like there’s a fair and level playing field for Black voices to be heard.

  5. SAS says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Asshole! Martin Brundle is an international treasure.

    I frequent the f1 reddit sub and a post about his appearance/film had a ton of negative comments about him and the abuse! My contribution was that he is WAY too told to be playing a driver, he’s even 20 years too old to play a previous generation driver, and older than many of the Team Principals! Maybe they’ll have space for a Flavio Briatore or Nelson Piquet type (IYKYK) 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 24, 2022 at 9:14 am

      Brundle is a great pundit who seems far better at talking to the drivers, crew etc.. but yeah he’s always awkward AF when he has to speak to celebs – I’ve always got the impression that he doesn’t suffer that side of the business much.

      Also people should read about his friendship and competitiveness with Aryton Senna – they rose those the racing ranks together. Esp their fight for the 1983 championship.

      Reply
  6. mia girl says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:12 am

    What is that green shirt on Pitt?
    The entire look is like straight out of the Ann Taylor Loft Summer Collection.

    Reply
  7. CL says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Hahaha!! What an idiot!

    Reply
  8. Mireille says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Looks like Brad’s handlers got him to clean up. His slovenly, messy look and behavior on the red carpet may have gotten people whispering about his sobriety, or at the very least, his cleanliness. Meanwhile, Zahara was celebrating homecoming at her college with Mom in support. No Daddy Brad in sight. I guess this is his way of “fighting” for more time with his children, by being ignorant of where they go to college and not showing up for them. Outstanding parenting, Brad.

    Reply
  9. SURE says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:14 am

    I not sure about this photo selection; it’s missing something.

    Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Huh, so that’s him looking nipped, tucked, buffed and polished, is it? Maybe he would have looked better if he had bathed.

    Reply
  11. BlueSky says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Interesting that no one is calling him out for never visiting his daughter at college. Oh that’s right, he only cares about the biological ones.

    Reply
    • Maddy says:
      October 24, 2022 at 9:27 am

      I think it’s clear to everyone that Zahara doesn’t want him anywhere near her.

      Reply
      • BlueSky says:
        October 24, 2022 at 9:34 am

        My point is that the press is complicit in not bringing it up. I’m sure he doesn’t want anyone digging to deep as to why she wants nothing to do with him.

      • Maddy says:
        October 24, 2022 at 9:39 am

        Probably, but do you think Zahara wants to read or hear about her non-existent relationship with her former adoptive father? In this case, it might be for the better it’s not getting much coverage.

      • TeamMeg says:
        October 24, 2022 at 9:45 am

        You both are right. Glad we can call him out on it here, and glad the press doesn’t drag the kids into it although the press are absolutely complicit by covering him in any kind of glowing terms at all.

      • Summer says:
        October 24, 2022 at 10:00 am

        @Maddy, Can we not call him her “former adoptive father.” Adding the word adoptive implies that he isn’t her father. He is. He might be an awful person and they might be estranged, but calling him her “former adoptive father” implies that because he adopted her, he wasn’t a real parent. Even if he was a shitty parent, he was a parent. Calling someone an “adoptive parent,” as if to distinguish them from a “real” biological parent, is shitty.

      • BlueSky says:
        October 24, 2022 at 10:15 am

        Former adoptive father???? WTF does that mean? He is her FATHER! stop othering her.

      • Maddy says:
        October 24, 2022 at 10:16 am

        @Summer I think time has shown that he never really considered himself a father to his adoptive children. It is shitty, but that’s on him. Zahara and her siblings are truly better off without him.

  12. Maddy says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:24 am

    It’s always hilarious when celebs go to F1 events for the photo-ops, but have no clue who the riders and teams are and how things work there.

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      October 24, 2022 at 10:36 am

      OK, I’m going to admit my ignorance here. Is F1 like Nascar? Is it hugely popular in Europe? Are these events where celebrities go to be seen? I know a lot of celebrities love to attend Wimbledon, but didn’t know if racing was a big deal. I don’t follow Nascar either and not sure how popular that is in the U.S.

      Reply
  13. Mslove says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Of course Brad Pitt doesn’t know who Martin Brundle is, Pitt’s just a pretty face with no brains. And his face isn’t so pretty anymore. Alcohol has ruined it.

    Reply
  14. SAS says:
    October 24, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Also, either the perspective is off in that pic with Lewis or Brad is WAY shorter than his reported height.

    Reply
  15. LovelyRita says:
    October 24, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Not a Brad fan at all (and I can’t watch the video as I’m in a Dr.’s office atm) but he has said he suffers from facial blindness and so he often doesn’t recognize people he should, even people he’s met on several occasions. He has talked about how embarrassing it is. Just throwing it out there that maybe he didn’t recognize MB, even if he knows mentally who he is.
    I have a mild version of this and it’s awful.

    Reply
    • Chanteloup says:
      October 24, 2022 at 10:35 am

      He could hire a million people to whisper in his ear who everyone is if he cared in the slightest though
      Fuck that guy

      Reply
  16. Serena says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:03 am

    I can’t stand his ham face, I loathe him.

    Reply
  17. Stef says:
    October 24, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Love, love, LOVE F1 so this new movie sounds interesting.

    Of course Bratley didn’t do any proper research on the who’s who of the circuit. He just showed up and tried to look pretty because that’s what he does best… except maybe lie and be an abusive POS to his amazing ex wife and 6 beautiful children. (shrugs and wanders off to find more coffee)

    Reply

