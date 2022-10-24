Why haven’t Prince William & Kate moved into Windsor Castle yet?

For years, it’s felt like both King Charles and Prince William could not wait to get their hands on the spoils once Queen Elizabeth II passed away. William and Kate postponed their “move to Adelaide Cottage” until the very last minute, seemingly hoping that they wouldn’t have to move into the “cozy” four-bedroom cottage when they had their eye on the whole castle. William and Charles have also both seemed very eager to get their hands on Sandringham (a private estate) and of course, William wanted the Duchy of Cornwall. So… why haven’t we heard about any big royal real estate shuffle? While William and Kate are seemingly happy to be Windsor-based, and they’ve been holding events at Windsor Castle, they haven’t “moved in.” Charles also has zero plans to move into Buckingham Palace. So the two biggest symbolic pieces of royal real estate sit uninhabited.

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are both set to stay empty — with no royals moving in permanently following the Queen’s death. It had been thought William and Kate would live in the castle once they became Prince and Princess of Wales. But the family of five — with children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four — have only just settled into their four-bed Adelaide Cottage nearby on the Windsor estate.

Last week, The Sun revealed the King and Queen Consort will not move into Buckingham Palace for at least five years due to a £369million renovation. They will use it as an office while living mostly at nearby Clarence House.

Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, is also set to be opened up to tourists and will also have no royals in official residence. The Queen split her time between Buckingham Palace in the week and Windsor Castle at weekends. She spent her summers at Balmoral and her final few months there.

But a vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the UK. They were previously disappointed not to get the 1,000-year-old castle after they wed, receiving much smaller Frogmore Cottage instead.

A source said: “It was previously said that William and Kate would move into Windsor Castle, but there are no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage.”

The couple moved from Kensington Palace in September, so they can do the school run. They spent no money on refurbs. The Sussexes paid back the £2.4million they spent doing up Frogmore.

[From The Sun]

The Sussexes never wanted the run of Windsor Castle or to be the sole royals living there, they simply asked for their own apartment(s) within the castle. They were told no, and given that dilapidated shack, Frogmore Cottage. I think it’s hilarious that the Sun is trying to make it sound like Harry and Meghan could come back and move into Windsor Castle… all while William and Kate made do in Adelaide Cottage? Please. If anything, mentioning the possibility of the Sussexes getting the castle will force William to move in even faster.

Since QEII’s passing, I have idly wondered what would have happened, real-estate-wise, if Harry and Meghan had never Sussexited. I’m not looking to write a dissertation on this, I just wonder how Charles would have shuffled the real estate if H&M had stayed. William and Kate would have moved into Windsor Castle already, I’m sure. Charles clearly wanted to hold onto Clarence House no matter what. So would Harry and Meghan just… stay in Frogmore Cottage? LOL.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

11 Responses to “Why haven’t Prince William & Kate moved into Windsor Castle yet?”

  1. K says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:46 am

    It takes time to gather up a button collection of that size.

    Reply
  2. First comment says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:47 am

    They’re on vacation!! Lol

    Reply
  3. Jan says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Not sure Harry and Meghan wanted to move into to Windsor Castle, with courtiers to leak crap about them,
    they were renting a house in the Cotswold, (until the tabloids flew over and took pictures of inside the house) they could not wait to get away from the compound at Kensington Palace, to move into an unfinished dump.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 24, 2022 at 8:52 am

      As far as I’m aware Windsor Castle was never an option for Harry and Meghan. They only asked if they could use the place for meetings and work and they were turned down. What’s not being reported is that William and Kate are using Windsor Castle for meetings when KP was supposed to be their offices after they moved to Windsor.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:49 am

    William and Kate haven’t moved in Windsor Castle because they made a whole song and dance about moving to Adelaide Cottage and wanting to be nearer the Queen. It wouldn’t look good for them to abandon Adelaide Cottage so soon after moving in. As for Harry and Meghan, if they were in the UK they would have just stayed at Frogmore Cottage. The narrative would have changed though. The press would be saying that Charles forbade them from moving to the more lavish CH.

    Reply
  5. Louise177 says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Considering the Queen lived there and just died, I think it would look tacky to move in immediately. I don’t know what Windsor Castle is like but I’m assuming they have to remove the Queen’s things and William and Kate probably want to redecorate before moving in.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:53 am

    LOL this is Middleton PR trying to get kHate into the big house now that she is Princess of Wales and defacto ‘matriarch’ of the RF. They are over reaching as usual – these stories pretty much started the day after QE2’s death and just shows how desperate kHate and her family are to get a castle. Let’s face it if they move in, she won’t move out even if they divorce.

    Chuck is NOT going to let them move into Windsor Castle which is a residence of the Monarch. kHate will never been the Monarch even thou she and her family like to front otherwise.

    Come on Chuck – slap her and that awful family of hers down. They are becoming bolder by the day and it will blowup in ur face.

    Reply
  7. HandforthParish says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:53 am

    They were reporting here that Charles is using the restoration of Buckingham Palace as the reason not to move in.
    Apparently it will take 3 years.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Tin foil theory-

    They’re not moving into the castle proper yet because “they”are not moving in. Period. Either Charles is actually going to live there, or “they” has to turn in to “Will” before it happens.

    Reply
  9. Cessily says:
    October 24, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Are they sure that William isn’t living or at least sleeping there while the wife and kids remain at the cottage? If the family moves there it will probably be in separate wings and truthfully moving in right after the queens death isn’t a good PR move especially with the pound crashing. I’m sure it will happen but probably during summer break, they don’t want the bad press of having people freezing and starving to death while they move once again into a huge welfare funded castle, I imagine if the British economy wasn’t on the brink of collapse they would already be there.

    Reply

