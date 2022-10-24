Prince William hasn’t done anything yet as ‘advisor’ to the coronation committee

Honestly, plans for King Charles III have just begun. The coronation committee has probably only had a few meetings, if that. All of the focus on whether Queen Camilla will wear the Koh-i-noor is important, but the conversation probably took Charles by surprise given how little is in place at this point for his May 2023 coronation. That’s what this new Telegraph story is about, how everything needs to be planned and how Charles has put William in a major position of power on the coronation committee, and how this whole thing will probably be done smaller and on a budget. Some highlights:
Prince William’s active role: The Prince of Wales is to take an “active role” in planning the coronation of his father King Charles. The Prince, who is likely to also have a place in the May 6 ceremony itself, is expected to join those on the King’s coronation committee in the coming months to help set the tone for the event. The King’s eldest son will have an active advisory position, taking a keen interest in the ceremony and how it reflects modern Britain. He and the Princess of Wales are likely – but not confirmed – to have a role in the Westminster Abbey event, with discussions currently under way about how it can be modernised and shortened from the spectacular celebrations for the late Queen.
Zero clarity about Prince Harry: There is less clarity over the King’s younger son, the Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working member of the Royal family.
Charles will probably do a “civil” coronation outside of the church too: The coronation committee will recommend considering a separate civil ceremony at Westminster Hall or in Horse Guards Parade as a “venture of ‘recognition’ of the new monarch outside the religious canopy”.
The coronation won’t be about the “British empire,” it will be about the “united kingdom”: With both Brexit and the Scottish independence referendum adding to “pressures on the monarchy to be a symbol of national unity”, it finds, the coronation should better reflect the Union as well as reducing any previous Imperial associations – to acknowledge that Britain is no longer a “truly international power”.
It should be smaller, less feudal & not so archaic: Dr Bob Harris, of The Constitution Unit at UCL, writes: “The UK no longer has the capacity to mount anything like this spectacle, nor should it do so in straitened times. The next coronation will inevitably be smaller. Archaic elements such as the Court of Claims could be dropped. So should the homage, and thought be given to how the King as head of the nation should be enabled early in the reign to signify support for, and encouragement of, modern civil society. A modernised form of homage could take place, for example, in Westminster Hall, or in a procession on Horse Guards Parade.”
Modern Peg: The involvement of the Prince of Wales in planning the May coronation will be welcomed by royalists as a sign of continuity between the generations and the closer working relationship between the King and his heir. The Prince will, at age of 40, naturally represent the concerns of his own generation, with an eye to modernising the monarchy for the sake of its future.
It’s funny that the Telegraph’s sources can’t even make it sound like William has even taken an interest in his father’s coronation thus far. Everything is in the future tense – William “will” do such and such, he’s looking forward to eventually advising the committee, he will tell them to do this and that. Why does it feel like Charles is telling his son “this is what you need to be doing” and William is ignoring him and f–king off to Norfolk? The only part of the planning of interest to William will be finding a way to be cruel to Harry. Anyway, this coronation already sounds like a bummer – whoops, Britain is no longer a global power or an empire, whoops, our prime minister was outlasted by a head of lettuce, whoops the British pound is in free fall, whoops, the crown prince is a lazy lightweight who still refuses to do any work. KC3 is going to have to bribe Kate with significant jewels to get her to do jacksh-t too.
LOLz all day at that first photo – it’s his peggy face.
Peggy and Mutton will do as they have always done and thats wait until someone else does something and then swoop in to take all the credit for it. Of course they are going to try and make Chuck’s coronation all about them, esp Mutton she is just itching to lord it over everyone now.
You can also place your bets that the entire Middleton clan will be at the ceremony.
Lol…Prince William hasn’t done anything yet FULL STOP 😂😂
Lazy bum.
Given UK political turmoil, this coronation should be quick and standing room only. The Spanish set a good example with Felipe and Letizia.. Charles and camila needs to take one for country and let this go.
Considering the coronation is 6 months away and how fast the UK has been going through PMs recently, I wonder who is going to be PM during the coronation.
Will it be Sunak? His successor? Their successor? Is Boris going to scheme for the next 5 months so he can jump back into the job solely for the coronation and then bail out again?
He will not do much
It should be entertaining to see how they struggle to “modernize” an institution which is inherently archaic and medieval. I wish them luck. (Not really!) 😉
Ooh I have an idea!! #abolishthemonarchy
👍 See my comment 👇.
All their talk about modernizing the monarchy seems hollow now. It’s even infuriating to keep reading that they’re clearly not interested they feel like it’s something they have to do to survive. William is such a disappointment 40 with such a backward thinking.
To truly modernize the monarchy, they would have to abolish it which is the one thing they are trying to avoid at all costs. So instead they go on about all the superficial nonsense they are doing. They are once again gaslighting the British public and hoping they don’t catch on.
Exactly. The monarchy is irrelevant and a dinosaur. So much of Betty’s coronation was of those times. Seventy-four year old C-Rex and 75 year old Cams are not going to have ladies in waiting swanning around and fainting in their Norman Hartnell gowns during a three hour coronation ceremony like Betty did.
The only thing Burger King will contribute is eliminating most of the parts where he is required to stand up. And he’ll probably suggest getting rid of the boring choral music that just goes on too long.
How does one separate “previous Imperial associations” with the act of crowning someone a ruler over people who have no say? Asking for a friend…
William is a lot of things, he is NOT ‘of his generation’.
But ‘Modern Peg’ is so funny 😀
Of course he hasn’t done anything yet. He is waiting for everyone else to do the work then he’ll turn up at the end and take all the credit.
That was supposed to have been Harry’s job, be the workhorse then step aside for William to take credit. Wasn’t that always the plan?
I’m not sure what they expected. It’s not like getting a shiny new Prince of Wales title or being an “advisor” to a coronation will get Wills to do more work. He is already unhappy with the little work they get him to do.
I think they should keep the weird archaic stuff and drop everything else. Roll the man in oil. Throw gold bars at him or whatever that was supposed to be about. Make him tote the Stone of Scone back to Scotland on his back, while we’re decolonizing things.
Make him shoot a flaming arrow through a ring! If the Queen of Genovia can do it, so can he!
OOOOOH A, you are a wag, and I had a loud chuckle at the visual of CRex toting the Stone of Scone back to Scotland…where, by the way, it rightfully belongs, not being messed about by bloody Sassenachs! The toting would probably be the most job of actual work/labour he has ever done in his entitled lifetime. Perhaps Cam can ride in a tumbril beside him and egg him on?
I don’t see the need for a coronation. Charles has already been declared King. It’s interesting that no one seems to know if Harry has a role in this. You would think that would one of the first things worked out.
What are the odds on their being more leaky pens than usual? Pretty high, with Willyboy in charge, right?
I’m not surprised. This bum is well known for doing nothing, then taking all the credit when someone else finally steps in. Absolutely pathetic. He’s a 40 year old man!
@The Duchess – Exactly.
If Harry was still in the “Firm” he would now be busting a gut to make his father’s Coronation work. Then when it was all done William would tell everyone it was a “joint effort”. How long before we hear (once again) that Harry has let his father and brother down?
William cares about this coronation about as much as the rest of the world, the only difference is he will take credit from those who actually do the work. That has been his MO for years, so why change now?
Will’s epic laziness is legendary. The Prince of Pegging has no energy for anything except ruminating about Harry and how he wants to destroy Meghan. Any energy left over is put into his Rosebush trimming.
There’s 3 things Pegs hates: Meghan, Kkkate, and work.
Some things never change.