Is Travis Scott having a long-running affair with Rojean Kar aka Yungsweetro?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been together on-and-off since 2017. Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018, then they broke up in 2019, then they got back together and welcomed the Baby Formerly Known As Wolf earlier this year. Kylie has spoken out about how her second pregnancy was a lot harder on her, and she dealt with postpartum depression for a while. I’ve heard rumors that during the 2019 split, Kylie was seeing other men. I never really heard anything specific about Travis, but… he’s a huge musical star, I figured that he has a lot of sexual options. I should also note that it’s always been widely rumored that Kylie and Travis have some kind of open relationship. They’ve never confirmed it either way, but it’s just a vibe of “as long as everyone is discreet, you can do what you want” on both sides.
Well, everything has gotten a lot less discreet. There’s this woman, Rojean Kar aka Yungsweetro, who showed up at Travis’s music video shoot. It was a closed set and suddenly there were photos of her on the set and a lot of online gossip. Kar even posted something on her own social media. There were rumors about Travis and Rojean Kar as far back as 2013, and some outlets have called her “Travis’s ex.” People who follow Kar’s social media say that ever since Travis got with Kylie in 2017, Kar has been doing shady “indirect jabs” and subtweets about Kylie.
So, it probably would have just been a relatively niche gossip story – Travis’s ex was on the closed set of his music video shoot, it’s not the end of the world, surely. But Travis then posted a strange denial on his IG Stories, claiming that Kar was “an uninvited person” and that “I don’t know this person.” He got people to back him up. That’s when Kar went on HER IG Stories and said that she and Travis have been hooking up for a while and she has all kinds of receipts, including photos and videos. Yeah… it’s a mess. Kylie’s posting subtweets too, like she’s aware of what’s happening and she’s got her eye on what Kar is posting. Here’s some of the sh-t Kar posted:
oh??? kylie told him to make that post and it just made it worse cause she finally spoke 😭 there’s so much proof too, they’re stupid for that pic.twitter.com/0k6XrllqDY
— t (@ANTlOVO) October 23, 2022
Here’s what Travis posted:
Photos courtesy of Instagram,Backgrid.
All the money in world can’t buy self esteem or self respect. Please tell me these women are not fighting over this POS.
I don’t think they are or ever were together. But I do hope that Kar has the receipts because it’s so disgusting that he’s totally denying knowing her/being with her if it is true. As always, Kylie is the least interesting part of this story.
Their relationship is weird. Feels like they got back “together” so that both her kids had the same father and then, when the disaster at Astroworld happened, their arrangement got extended for PR purposes.
Can it even be called cheating when the relationship seems to be more transactional than based on romantic feelings?
This relationship is giving messy Khloe vibes, at this point. Going after the ex (one with receipts!) is never a good idea.
It’s a good (?) storyline, though. What else do they have to film until some of the kids reach high school. Then they can be sucked in like Kylie and Kendal back in the day.
Travis and Kylie were always a fake PR couple and nothing more. Kylie wanted a high achieving musician to legitimize her image the way Kanye did for Kim, and Travis wanted to boost his profile by dating someone super famous.
Last year they did a fluffy joint interview that made it obvious they do not know ANYTHING about each other beyond the most superficial stuff. Kylie didn’t know his songs, and Travis didn’t know what Kylie Cosmetics sold. They’re not a real couple or even friends, and I genuinely believe Kris keeps encouraging Kylie to procreate and stay “together” with this guy who doesn’t give one shit about her, because Kris likes having complete control over her biggest moneymaker (now that Kim’s matured a bit and is becoming more independent).
Yep ITA. It still amazes me though that Kar/Jenner women seem to use their fame & influence to attract men (who would benefit from it) and then act devastated when they realise the men are only with them for the fame & influence and really don’t care about them that much outside of that.
Rumour is that Kylie is a lesbian with her best friend? They’ve been together for four years. There are photos of her and her friend kissing. I though Kendall was the one most likely to be gay. People just reaching on gaytok.
I think that if that were true, it would be a story line.
I feel like we had nothing for months! Now celebrities are performing their mandated role to provide us with drama, mess, and intrigue! I’m living!
But something’s really off with how the Kardashian women conduct their relationships. I need someone who studies toxic familial and relationship patterns to explain to me why they keep procreating with men who do not like them. This rumour has been around for years. Why is Kylie settling for this?
Can’t believe I’m typing this- but there is a new account on the clock app called yungsweetroisafake. Just created yesterday and it’s doing a pretty credible job of establishing her as pursuing men in the circles of multiple men in the industry to create the appearance that she’s with the big name.
So what, groupies have always existed. If we’re allowing anonymous references, check out Celeb Deep Dives social media timeline of their relationship.
I would expect nothing less than the full weight of the KarJenners wealth and media connections to come out and completely discredit and steamroll this woman. Hope she has some good people around her.