The Jeremy Clarkson story was so bad, people are talking about Rose Hanbury

As the Jeremy Clarkson story exploded over the weekend, people obviously expounded on how Clarkson’s violent rhetoric about the Duchess of Sussex reflected poorly on the entire Windsor clan. The Windsors have always stayed silent as Meghan has been attacked, abused, smeared and threatened. That’s because the Windsors enjoy seeing Meghan harmed in such ways, and they even instigate it. The call is coming from inside the house most of the time. What was also interesting was seeing some people bring the conversation around to Prince William’s treatment of his sister-in-law and why, as Harry said, they were always happy to lie to protect William. Catherine Whelen is a managing editor at the Wall Street Journal, and she tweeted a familiar “theory” about why things went down the way they did:
Interesting enough, I can’t embed that tweet because shortly after she tweeted that, her account disappeared. Perhaps it was on Rupert Murdoch’s orders – the Mudochs own the WSJ, The Sun and the Times of London. The Sun and the Times seem to be under strict orders to tamp down and flatly ignore gossip about William’s wandering sceptre. So… is that what happened here?
Besides that, Whelan kind of has the timeline wrong, at least that’s my theory. I think William’s very alleged (!!!) affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley was happening before and during Kate’s pregnancy with Louis, meaning 2017-18. The gossip about the affair didn’t start until February/March 2019. I think William absolutely briefed against Meghan specifically in 2019 to hide gossip about his affair. Even Richard Kay – who likely spoke directly to William – seemed to get orders to blame MEGHAN for the affair story. It was truly a bonkers time in royal gossip. But yes, in general, William and Kate sought to smear Meghan for multiple reasons, some of which involved William covering up rumors of a torrid affair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
154066, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall. Kings Lynn, United Kingdom – Wednesday June 22, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© WPA Pool / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532468851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
-
-
-
-
Like father like son. It’s even alleged that William and Rose had an affair even before Kate was pregnant with Louis. Kate knew he’s been having affairs. Louis was just a band aid baby.
William had an affair with Jecca Craig before that. Then that stopped (per Kate’s orders). He then moved onto Rose and was said even had a love child with her (allegedly her youngest child).
His affairs had been going on since they got married. It’s only when Meghan came along that William finally found the perfect scapegoat. I hope he gets exposed. I dunno why people are afraid of him. He’s trash.
I remember before their wedding, there was some special wedding dedicated magazine I saw at Barnes and Noble. There were several different “Will and Kate Royal Wedding” publications, but the particular one I leafed through specifically predicted Will would cheat with Jecca because she was his Camilla. It stuck in my mind because i thought it was rude (wasn’t following the gossip then). So the cheating is no news and totally expected.
When it was announced that William would not be receiving a wedding ring at the ceremony before the wedding ever took place, I told people that he was not really committed and was publicly announcing it. This was at the height of the “fairy tale wedding” publicity. No one I said this to agreed with me and they thought I was making too much of it. I feel vindicated now.
Oh I remember that! And the thing that made me actually take notice of it was that William leaked a bunch of stories about how “royal men never wear wedding rings!!!” to excuse it. Which is a blatant lie, lol.
There were no hints of Jecca in the UK papers at the time. It was really ridiculously sycophantic once she got Diana’s ring.
Watch their wedding. He doesn’t look at her as she walks down the aisle, doesn’t lift her veil, drops her hand like a hot stone after the vows, and she had to drag herself into the carriage. Sheesh.
William also did not vow to be faithful in his wedding vows. I remember this specifically bc an old teacher of mine (who is a big fan of the royal family, buys into the whole “perfect marriage” for W&K thing etc) mentioned it on FB as we were watching the wedding – “why didn’t william pledge to be faithful?” My response was that I figured it was because it was assumed he wouldn’t be faithful.
The amount of people who tried to say it was a British aristo thing for men not to have a wedding ring despite Philip and Charles having one, even if worn on a different finger was very hilarious to see. Kate was sold as the anti Diana because she knew he was going to do what he wants and she was going to take it.
If the Jecca situation ended it was because Jecca decided not Kate. After all William had no problem going to Jecca’s wedding on his own and missing Easter with his kids.
Did not know that William never vowed to be faithful during the wedding. Huh. It definitely seems like he didn’t see this as a traditional marriage from the start. I just always wonder how clear he was with Kate about that from the start. Was it he’d always cheated so he just assumed she understood that going in? Or were there formal contracts of what was allowed and not allowed. Or just informal conversations.
The whole family is trash. Nasty, lazy, unintelligent, entitled grifters.
@andy; i have seen pictures of her daughter Iris and she looks nothing like william so I highly doubt that she is his love child.
Maybe the girl just got lucky that she doesn’t look like William? All the Windsor kids will be much better off if they take more after their mums look-wise. William looks about 10 years older than he is and Harry, while the better looking of the two, is starting to show his genes too.
Yea, IMO the paternity of Jecca’s child is much more interesting. They kept her pregnancy a complete secret until the son was six months old. It’s eyebrow-raising given William’s frequent (unchaperoned) visits to her, the timing of her wedding, all of it.
William would never stop an affair ‘on Kate’s orders’. LOL. He gets caught, the Midds act out in public to get PR for Kate in retaliation, and he continues to do what (and whom) he wants regardless.
I specifically remember reading the pre-wedding anonymous courtier published comment: “There will be affairs, and they will be borne with dignity.” The contract was clear from the beginning.
I saw those stories, too. I now think the bad news might have been delivered by Susan Hussey during Kate’s “princess lessons.”
Ok, so I just googled “Rose Hanbury Children” and it listed her three kids. However, to the right of Lady Iris, the thumbnail photo for her to the right of her name is a pic of Kate Middleton! I just guffawed so loud when I saw that! Wish I could upload a screencap of it on here to show you guys.
I think that Rose is the agreeable catchall/shorthand for ‘William’s mistress.’ Her and her husband’s families have served the crown for centuries, having news of an affair tossed about online would be seen as par for the course, particularly when they haven’t had to worry about any coverage in their own country, any coverage of the details of their owned rumored arrangement of a marriage, etc.
Don’t get me wrong, I think they absolutely had an affair, past-tense. While I think it’s possible that William threw Meghan under the bus to prevent the Rose story from coming out, I think the very fact that it was a “Rose story” is the key here – I think that the media ran with this affair because the real truth about William was deemed untouchable. Like, ‘we can’t publish what we really want to, so here’s some low-hanging fruit about Rose Hanbury as a nudge, a threat.’
As I commented upthread, I think that Jecca is the real key. I think that the strange obfuscation surrounding the birth of her son is suspicious, as is William going to visit her (and the baby) solo. I think the timing all works out, too – Jecca had the child around late 2015/early 2016, William attended the wedding in March 2016, he subsequently goes on a spiral and Rose Hanbury is the rebound. Kate finds out and gets Louis out of the ensuing negotiations, and then the press gets wind of the whole scandal, focuses in on the Rose bit because it won’t get them in as much trouble as speculating about William’s child with Jecca would, William squashes the story by feeding Meghan to the press, and here we are.
Anyone have any more tinfoil? I’ve used all of mine up, lol.
William cheated/cheats on Kate and Meghan got caught in the crossfire so that lazy Willy would be covered. It’s that simple and disgusting.
It’s also why Meghan gave kate the grace she doesn’t deserve about the reason why she yelled at Meghan during Meghan’s wedding preparations.
The rose affair lasted about three years and started well before Louis was born. Even rose’s brother confirms the dinner meetings William and rose would have. Kate just happened to find out or she was told in a public way, around the time of her pregnancy with Louis.
The Hench on here said that it lasted for about 3 years and didn’t end until the pandemic, so 2017 makes sense (just happens to coordinate with the dad-dancing, right? seems like maybe the marriage was in a bad place.)
Kate finds out in 2018. Kate makes Meghan cry. Louis is born. Maybe Kate thinks the affair is over, maybe not. In spring 2019 she tries to ice out Rose and the whole thing comes crashing down around her.
Yeah I think Meghan knew or suspected that things were not good with William and Kate and has been gracious in how she has talked about Kate. If I were Kate I would be mortified if I tried to bring someone down but they were still polite to me at least in public. I would change my ways too for the better.
I agree w/you @Nic. That is exactly why Meghan showed her grace and I bet it eats away at Kate that Meghan did show her grace due to her marital situation.
Hah, His “willy” is the only part of him that’s *not* lazy. But I’ll bet that he, like his daddy, is probably an indifferent lover, just lays there and lets her do all the work.
The specific mention by Clarkson of Rose West and the noticeable coverage of William’s solo attendance of Rose Farquhar’s wedding are no coincidence, imo. They are reminding Will what they know.
We heard the truth would make your eyes bleed. I wonder if there’s photographs somewhere of Wills rose gardening. Perhaps ones that prove the pegging rumors?
@Rapunzel: i don’t doubt that there are pictures of him at least kissing another woman that definitely isn’t kate. And in the worst case scenario he does more than kiss. If there wasn’t solid proof for an affair, i don’t think he would be going so hard.
If the truth is that Will has affairs or orgies is the stuff that will “make people’s eyes bleed”, I feel like that says a lot about how insulated and sheltered these people are. While consenting adults having extramarital affairs certainly would be a scandal for the BRF, I don’t see how that knowledge becoming public be “bleeding eyes” worthy. I feel like most people would shrug and laugh about it being what you’d expect from wealthy royalty.
When I heard “the truth about William will make people’s eyes bleed”, my mind went to much darker places than simple extramarital affairs.
Maybe that just says something about me.
Mine did too. Someone on here said that in Britain, they would use that to just refer to kinky stuff, which seems like massive pearlclutchery to me. Though I admit, the thought of seeing Will having sex at all does make me want to gouge my eyes out.
@Sean and Emily C:
something tells me it’s darker,I’ve heard on LA board, that it may have something to with previous ODs, outside kids, allegedly involved in the leaking of H’s location in Afghanistan, which may be a crime, and harassment of women(I believe M comes to mind specifically and that’s why they left imo).
I think the whole business about him liking “Pegging” is king of a nothing burger to me. If he’s cheating that’s bad in and of itself, but not because of what he’s doing, only because he’s betraying his wife. It’s not my business what kinks people like in their private lives and I honestly don’t think it should be the public’s either.
I think if there are pictures it could be problematic. I don’t care what William does with consenting adults (even though I think he’s garbage for treating on his wife and obviously for what he did to H&M) but there’s being okay with something between consenting adults and then seeing pictures of it. I do not need to see pictures of William in an orgy in the middle of the Norfolk countryside lol.
Lol, maybe it’s more that anyone seeing William at an orgy would be screaming, “My eyes, my eyes!!!”
It cannot be just an affair. One, because that’s really not at all a big deal, especially to royals who are practically mandated to cheat. Two,, because we already know about it. The affair might be the world’s most open ‘secret’ ever.
I also think that since it’s the British media, and given the muck they live in, a simple affair wouldn’t really even be worth mentioning. I think William has a personality disorder and has done dark and maybe even criminal things.
@Emily_C – thank you! I needed that laugh!
AnneL. I agree with you. The pegging thing doesn’t matter; the context is the affair, which DOES matter. Whatever floats his boat, if legal and no harm to others. The affair is the harm to another, Kate and the partner on the other side/s, likely M&H. The pegging thing just got a whole load of funny stories and photos, which was a bit of a laugh! I also think it had importance in reigniting the affair story because, without it being so sensational, the affair rumour could have remained dormant. Every now and again, the affair is prodded into life, by any means possible.
On the “make people’s eyes bleed” I think it’s either 1) hyperbole to highlight the extent to which Peg is protected by the British media or 2) there’s evidence, testimony that Peg has physically assaulted Kate and other people during his ‘incandescent’ rages.
I think it’s 2. The way the Wales body language is so, so disconnected…Kate was well-trained for a life with a cheating FFK now FK, so affairs with frenemies is too small an explanation for why she can’t bear to touch him or be touched by him. The way Tina Brown and others describe their fights feels very…domestic violence-y. Now, I don’t hope this is true, but this is the theory I keep coming back to.
Rose is old gossip. I want ALL the dirt on on the “London Lawyer”!!! LOL! LOL!
I just want the story to break open one day, all these hints talking around something everyone knows. And yes new info on the London lawyer, but really, for all we know, that’s old news.
I wouldn’t hold my breath! The press covers everything for him and despite multiple evidence (such as many single nights out in private clubs, photos with woman in his car, separate arrivals to events with Kate) reported, they never mentioned anything more… is this the result of the jurisdiction? Who knows?
Isn’t the lawyer Russian? Wasn’t William dragged into the MI6 offices last year for unspecified “reasons”? What if the lawyer was a Russian asset used to get dirt on the royal family and Tory government officials? Isn’t London nicknamed “Londongrad” because so much Russian money has been sunk into it?
I see this as plausible, Snuffles.
Someone popped in here a while back saying William’s activities were a national security interest so he more than likely got caught in some sort of honey pot situation. There is definitely kompromat out there on him. So it wouldn’t be relating to Rose in that case.
@Snuffles, there’s actually a documentary series on streaming about the Londongrad issue.
I’ve mused about the possibility of a Russian baby mama, maybe even tied to the intelligence agencies. It’d be hilarious if he shared a blended family with Putin. Arrogant, connected and dumb is a prefect target for a honeypot.
Same! And you know there have been several more since Rose. I want all the details on his rotating door of mistresses. And I need to know what is the info about William that would make our eyes bleed? Maybe Kate found out about that right before the flinch heard round the world? What was going on to make her pull away from him like that? It had to be more than just cheating because he’s been a cheater since the beginning of their relationship!
And as someone else above mentioned, what are the media so afraid to say what they know? I know Harry said the institution has to be protected at all costs, but they want to sell papers, don’t they? Wouldn’t that sell papers?
@sussexwatcher, something tells me it’s darker,I’ve heard on LA board, that it may have something to with previous ODs, outside kids, allegedly involved in the leaking of H’s location in Afghanistan, which may be a crime, and harassment of women(I believe M comes to mind specifically and that’s why they left imo).
Who is the London lawyer?? I thought I was up on the gossip…
When the rose story came out many were saying that they knew he was cheating but not with rose, but a lawyer or banker based in London.
Also there is that mysterious blonde woman seen leaving with him from that private club and she hasn’t been identified by the tabloids, noticeably so.
@Nic I remember that. Someone said that he HAD cheated with Rose, but the affair was long over and now he was with someone else. I think Andrew’s Nemesis on here said that she saw him in London with a woman who he was clearly “with” and it was not Rose or Kate, but I feel like that was a few months after the Rose story broke.
I don’t know who to give credence to on here, we’re all anonymous, but I do tend to find regular posters more believable and credible, like Hench and Andrew’s Nemesis.
You’re in safe hands with Nic919 and Becks1 for the banker intell! They led me to the light on the her and others. It’s bad.
@Sparrow I’ve lost so much of my banker intel knowledge, lol. But there’s been apparently a banker and a lawyer and one is Russian (maybe the lawyer?)
Its actually really interesting if you are ever bored and go back and read the Rose Hanbury coverage on this site. Because with the first story, we were like, mayyyyyybe an affair? This is so weird….and then by the third story or so we were all like YUP definitely an affair and then by fifth or sixth story we were all experts on the Toffs, on the role of the Great Lord Chamberlain, on Houghton Hall, on the aristocrats in general, LOL.
I’ve always thought that there might be a DUI situation in his youth/early 20s. It was reported he drove while intoxicated back then. He was always drunk and high then (all the pub/clubs, Club “H” as well); could be he killed or seriously disabled someone and it was hushed up.
@jan
You just made me think of Henry Van Strauzenbee’s death in a car accident in 2002. He was a passenger.
I can’t wait for thin-skinned Willy’s whole world to come tumbling down. It’s what he deserves.
Yes! What will be his “tampon” moment?
I go back and forth on the timeline. I remember in 2019 speculating that I thought it was possible the affair was during her pregnancy with Charlotte, and Louis was the makeup baby, and that was why she looked so happy post Louis. I still kind of hold to that theory but with a slight modification – I think the affair started in 2017, Kate found out about it around then, she thought it stopped and she got Louis as a result, and then late in her pregnancy (around the time of tights-gate) she found out that it was still ongoing and that was why she was so upset.
But I’m still thinking back to Kate around the time of Louis’ birth, she seemed REALLY happy. Many of us commented about it on here that she seemed much happier than post George’s birth. That happiness fits not only with the birth of a child but with thinking your husband has ended his affair. So maybe she did not know before the pregnancy, found out during, got upset, but then thought it was over? Fast forward to 2019 and she finds out its still ongoing, she tries to freeze out Rose, she’s cut out of the Toffs, and then January 2020 she is forced to attend church publicly with Rose on her bday.
Anyway, speculation aside about the timeline, we know there was a media blackout put into place and we know it was done to protect William, and we know H&M paid the price for that blackout.
I will always think that CarolE suggested that Kate and Rose go to church together on her birthday to emulate the Queen’s acceptance of Penny. Because otherwise, it’s BONKERS. We know Kate hasn’t kissed and made up with Rose and we know CarolE is obsessed with trying to get it right to fit in with the Toffs. CarolE knew Kate made a mistake by trying to ice out Rose, so this was the band-aid. I just wonder what was in it for Rose? Why did she bother?
I can actually see this. Carole knows that Kate overplayed her hand, big time, when it came to Rose. Not only was it just a big social mistake, but if its true (like some of us speculate) that Rose leaked the story to the press to intentionally put the affair rumor out there, then it really screwed things for the Cambridges. Before that many of us figured there were affairs, but having a name and face to put to the mistress is very different.
So Carole knows that Kate is showing her class roots, so to speak, so she pushes Kate to do this church walk with Rose to show that everything is fine in Norfolk.
I honestly think Rose doesn’t care so she shrugged and said okay. She probably got a lot more followers on IG and a lot more visitors to Houghton as a result.
I think it was QEII making it publicly known nothing to see here, move along, cheating is the norm. Also why Kate got the ribbon at the same time. Pat on the head, put up with the cheating spouse, here’s your participation ribbon. Carol(E) knows William cheats, they all agreed to the deal, but she also works hard to get out pro-Kate stories whenever William is caught. A warning to William that they’ll fight him if he tries to divorce Kate. They’ll lose.
@Nota that could be it too, especially since the gossip surrounded such a highly placed couple. The queen wouldn’t want that gossip swirling every time she opened Parliament with the marquess of Cholmondeley there, so maybe she ordered the church walk to shut the gossip down since it was still going on at that point. Rose and David would listen to the Queen but not to Carole or William for something like that.
@Becks I think your take on the time line is roughly right.
At the end of the day it seems that he had an affair(s) and then when it seemed like it might get revealed they threw Meghan to the wolves.
It’s very possible the affair with Rose happened and ended long before the Turnip Toff story. Then Kate for whatever reason decided to freeze Rose out.
A few friends of mine when to St. Andrew’s and studied art history the same time as them. She may not be the brightest bulb out there but she is ruthless and as we all long suspected was very good at alienating William from other women at school. The aristo girls were another issue all together for her that she never got co trip of.
Ps. One of them was at the 21st bday party. And sat at the table next to Kate’s and said it was so awkward and obvious what was going on at that party.
Wait, what was going on at that party?? Why was it so awkward? Was it another colonials and natives theme? I get all these racist parties mixed up….
Was this the party where William spent the whole time ignoring Kate and didn’t even sit next to her but Jecca instead?
I’m guessing the one where William put Jecca in pride of place, fawned over her all night. Ignored Kate who was seated far away as an afterthought and on-call bedmate if Jecca turned him down.
I still can’t believe she thought she’d successfully ice out Rose….I’m new to all this but from what I’ve learned, she’s not even in close to Top Dog in those circles. Did she think W would back her up?
I’m sure there was further breakdown in the marriage and their social life after that Tatler article came out. That was a big Know Your Place statement to the Middletons.
I think the affair with Rose was long-term, starting as early as 2016. Wiliam had spent most of the Charlotte pregnancy getting away from Kate, with the fake estate classes and year of helo retraining. They moved to Anmer in summer 2015, he started pretending to work with helicopters at EAAA. Then we find out he wasn’t working at EAAA, he wasn’t working at royal duties, he was off somewhere doing what (or whom) without Kate knowing.
2016 Kate thought things were good, she had produced the daughter he said he wanted, she was ready to Queen it Up with the Toffs. Then when she was out of the country at Pippa’s hen do, Bill snuck off to another country for his own lads holiday. And he was looking over the fence at Rose from Day One.
IMO Louis was because William was caught partying with the ski bunnies in 2017. Kate was happy because she got what she wanted – the third child William didn’t want. And because the tabloids were attacking Meghan – with Kate’s help – and suddenly all the tabloids were pro-Kate instead of questioning her laziness.
I think Kate didn’t know about the Rose affair until Jan/Feb 2019. The Midds went in to big Pro-Kate-the-Mummy PR, with the weird stories about Kate handling the kids alone, glam Kate swimming in pearl earrings, etc. After those ‘look Kate’s an amazing mum’ stories flopped, THEN we heard the talk of Kate trying to get Rose out of the social set. The Midds tried the preemptive PR, trying to get sympathy for Kate ahead of the Rose news getting out.
I generally agree with your timeline on the rose affair but I think Kate found out sooner than that. I think the crygate incident stems from kate finding out about the affair right around the time of Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Meghan was made to cry because Kate told her Harry would end up cheating on her like William does. Which is why there is the apology letter. Meghan basically said that kate was going through some things and I don’t think she would give her that many excuses unless it was something serious like learning about an affair.
The story didn’t come out until later because autumn 2018 was when William and Kate were working together to smear and they bonded over that. But by spring 2019, that faded and kate pressed her luck too much with the toffs and that’s when the original story came out from Rose’s camp. Which was only a tiff between friends at first.
Nota – the story about Kate swimming with the pearls etc was AFTER the Rose story dropped. It was during that time frame when Kate went silent for like 6 weeks and then the queen gave her one of the orders (RVO?) for her silence.
We’ve heard the affair lasted for 3 years and started in 2017 and I think overall that timeline makes more sense, with Kate not finding out until 2018 (cry-gate.)
But Rose aside, I do think there was another affair in 2016. I mean there have been constant affairs.
Just looked it up. 24 Feb 2019 was the pearl earrings story, the freezing out Rose stories hit a month later at the end of March, the RVO was ‘awarded’ the end of April. As we’re written before, Meghan is ‘too nice’. I think Kate ‘going through some things’ could simply have been post-partum issues, her custom white dress not fitting, her mother on her nerves about Meghan’s popularity. I don’t think Kate would have confided affair confirmation to Meghan esp not in front of witnesses.
Ah okay so that was before the Rose story broke. Maybe that was a preemptive strike from Kate and her family to establish Kate as…as what? The superior mom to Rose? Maybe she was trying to ice out Rose at that point and that story was part of it?
I disagree about Kate actually knowing though. I think she definitely knew before 2019, and she was probably under the assumption that it had ended with her pregnancy.
But we’re all just speculating here, we don’t really know for sure.
“But we’re all just speculating here, we don’t really know for sure.”
I, for one, cannot wait to find out for sure!
The fact is William cheated and the press found out. So in order to keep it out the of the public domain he made a deal with the tabloid editors to brief against Meghan and Harry. However, he made a miscalculation in that he thought Meghan would leave on her own and that Harry would not object to being smeared in the press.
There has to be more to it though because not only is William a cheater, so is Chuck and so was Phillip. So…it’s not as if that behavior would be shocking to the press. There has to be something more scandalous to the story (it will make our eyes bleed to read about it, remember?).
No there hasn’t. William has made it a point to portray himself as a family man and nothing like his father. Another cheating scandal involving the heir would be detrimental to the stability of the monarchy.
Amy- I think it’s an affair, with pics proving some kinks on his part that would embarass him.
Also, wasn’t the woman from the Flora and Fauna charity a rumored possible side piece? It will look bad if Will is cheating with people from charities he works with. I’ve also got a thought that Willyboy might stupidly cheat with employees. That’s a me too scandal waiting to happen. Wasn’t there a story of a female employee crying to Will about Meg? Maybe Will hates Meg cause some female employee he was banging stopped banging him cause Meg sent emails at 5 in the morning?
I think there are two different issues here.
I think William cheats on Kate, and I think he threw Meghan to the press wolves in exchange for the media blackout.
I think the public finding out that William cheats on Kate would be a BIG problem, since the only thing going for him – the only thing – is that he is a family man, a hands on dad – who is not like his father.
But I also think there is something more that we don’t know. the person who tweeted “god I can’t wait until we can tell the truth about William” or whatever was in direct response to that cover story, The Other Brother. I think that person was from the Financial Times. I don’t think that was just about William cheating on Kate.
Amybee – I still don’t think “just” being a cheater would be enough to destabilize the monarchy, not when William was a known cheater before Kate and during their early relationship. Plus, all the men in the family before him are also known cheaters (not to mention the aristocracy more generally). I know the family man persona is his only hook, but they could easily repair his image by blaming Kate in some way. Or cutting her loose and W emerges as the newly single dad, rededicated to his kids. I’m sure they could find some sympathetic angle. There has to be more to it than just cheating IMO.
Agree, SussexWatcher. William cheating on Kate all over the place doesn’t ‘make your eyes bleed’, it is what he’s done for 20 years.
I have spoken to more than one British person who do not pay much attention to the royals but if you say something about him cheating, the response tends to be “I can’t believe William would do that, not with what his father did to his mother”.
So there is definitely a risk for William to simply be exposed as a cheater to the general public.
Nic919. Like you say, there is an apathy towards the RF. The fondness was for the queen. The BRF has lost its resonance here and the bigger issue is the funding. If William were exposed for an affair, it would be massive. The whole pack of cards would come tumbling down and there isn’t the national support for them to manage the crisis. People would say, “enough is enough, you’re not worth our money or residue of deference”. The gossip itself would be so massive that it would take months for the dust to settle. People would be rubbing their hands with glee at their hypocrisy. And the repeat of Diana – William couldn’t come back from that.
If Jecca ever divorced do we think Willy would try and shoot his shot…again? Would he try to have Charles & Camilla 2.0 with her? Wouldn’t Jecca just pay him dust?
I think he adores Jecca. If something happened to both marriages, he’d try for her again. Yes.
Can they just stop being coy? If he’s truly done something heinous – and I’m not talking about an affair, that’s pretty quaint by royal standards – the publich should know. What is it with these people? “He’s being protected.” – “If you only knew.” Well, tell us. Or shut up. This is ridiculous. Are they all waiting for the day they can publish it? Because they must be speculating in that direction or they would just give it to American media. if they truly cared. But they don’t because they like to lord it over his head so for all I care, they can suck it.
I agree. Especially journalists (like the Scottish guy) who don’t fall under the human rights injunction that Willy got. Just spill the beans!
I don’t know of Tiffin knows more than the cheating because he has been pretty open about saying the super injunction can’t get to him.
I think it’s the English based journos who know much more but are the cowards in keeping quiet. They need to move to the states and write that story.
I think it’s as simple as no one wants to spend the time and money (if they have it to begin with) fighting palace lawyers over a man having an affair (which like you said has been done before in his own family. William isn’t King yet so right now, so I imagine to the American press he’s just a regular rich heir with no real power yet in terms of governing a country. So it’d be like reporting a celebrity having an affair which “respectable” journalists/outlets might see themselves above as and the more gossipy outlets might not want to invest the time/money fighting the lawyers.
I don’t think that reporters want to leak the story, they want to GET the story. It reminds me of journalists talking about Weinstein. It was out there, people knew it, but they couldn’t “get“ it. They don’t want to gossip, they want to report it.
@Nuks good point. I think a lot of these RRs are waiting for the time its safe to report on this, maybe once there is hard evidence, once the super injunction is lifted, etc.
But I can see the full story being similar to Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow – the story at this point isn’t “just” what William is doing, but what everyone else is doing to protect him and how far people in power are willing to go to protect their own, no matter how heinous the act.
There wouldn’t be a superinjunction and threats of lawsuits in the European Court of Human rights simply over an affair.
Hi notasugarhere. William’s legal team apparently did use elements of EU law to clamp down on the affair story. It wouldn’t have been flagged as a human rights issue over an affair, of course, but it was about W’s privacy as a right in a more nuanced form. It may even have been a provision to secure human rights in regards to associated elements potentially stirred up by the affair – meaning the affair was at the bottom of their concern pile. The legal onslaught was quick and hefty. I remember lawyers were sent to Rose to shut down her and her family’s response, as well.
I don’t even understand why they are keeping this fiction going, even if we don’t know exact names and timelines it seems pretty well known and winked at that he has been/is unfaithful to his wife. I know that people think that it’s his ” family man” image and the only thing he has over Charles (sure as sh** isn’t a work ethic), so he clings to it, but honestly the other thing out there about him is he’s a huge racist rage monster, being a cheat is actually better in the scheme of things.
Normally I feel bad for women who get cheated on, but not Kate. The stuff she’s done to Meghan, this is karma baby!
Except the cheating started over 20 years ago. Imagine being cheated on for over 20 years, with no sign of it ending? Plus another 30-40 years of Kate not getting any, while he gets whatever strange he wants? Just think, this is what she signed up for.
I’d still bet my bank account the affair was with David and not Rose.
The Tory’s wouldn’t like their poster boy being outed as bisexual.
Nah. Rose’s brother confirmed it in local pubs. And William’s always been a skirt-chaser married or no.
Maybe a 3-way then? That wouldn’t disprove what Rose’s brother said.
My theory is that Will was the Norfolk peen. Men, women, didn’t matter. I just hope it was all consenting adults.
Occam’s Razor imo. They all hinted about Rose, the whole story of Kate wanting freeze her specifically out, etc.
It’s on record and especially was during this period that Rocksavage spends most of his time in Paris, where I believe he has a male partner. Leaving plenty of time for Rose and William to have their “special suppers and walks” at Anmer that the press reported and then erased.
Obviously she is not the only one he ever had an affair with and I wouldn’t rule out her being a procuress too. But I can’t see Will having an affair with David specifically. And I also do not think it would “make your eyes bleed” if it got out the way reporters hint. I mean, the pegging story came and went and nobody cares.
I do not see the William-Davin affair as plausible for the simple reason that I cannot see David Rocksavage interested in William one little bit. The Marquess of Cholmondeley has much higher taste than Baldemort.
I think it’s Will and the husband, too. Or maybe all three of them. I for sure am starting to think something is going on with Will and Guy Pelly. He’s more of a constant in his life than Kate at this point.
Pelly worked at Mahiki and the other clubs William and Harry frequented. I have no doubt Pelly helps him with getting women and did back then too.
I agree. I think Pelly would be the enabler.
Around the time the Rose story broke, one of the theories was that it wasn’t rose, but she was letting him use Houghton Hall. So maybe William can say something to Kate like “oh I’m off to Houghton to see Rose and David’s new art installation” or something and then the love interest is waiting there for him, male or female. That might even explain the super injunction and all that…..the press is protecting that third party. IDK.
Imagine that – Will being collateral damage in Camilla’s/JC’s mess. Rose’s name will continue to be mentioned and hinted at until another mistress’ name is served up for the tabloids to devour…
Yeah, this is what I want. A full out palace v palace war between the Wailses and Chuck/Cams. Let them destroy each other.
A new Rural Rivals piece would be interesting….
William is encased in the best legal support money can buy. He manages to tie editors and news outlets down, not only by threatening to withdraw tabloid access to royal life, but by threatening huge amounts of legal action. Didn’t he shut down the Rose story by relying on a string of EU law? He must rue the day Brexit won. It is an absolute disgrace how the BRF manages to twist the UK legal process. As I keep saying, the BRF is not irrelevant or just a bit of out dated fluff, it has power and it should be dug out of British life.
I pity kate tbh, i dont understand how can she loves him that much. Isnt she supposedly came from a ‘healthy’ family? Very rarely I’ve heard people who came from that kind of family would pinned on a person that doesn’t treat them right. She’s the kind of consort they wished diana was.
Didn’t W say to K at the start of their marriage that a lot of her life would be boring; that he was going to be the main character, and not be in her shadow like his dad had been to Diana. (This was probably music to Kate’s ears, given that she hates to do or be interested in anything!) However, I wonder whether there were other deals struck, ie you’ve got what you wanted, Kate, but this is how this marriage will work – there were others before you and there will be others now. I do feel sorry for Kate. I don’t think they will divorce, but goodness it must be difficult. The embarrassment, for one thing. I always thought M&H were kind to her in the Oprah interview and Kate was absent from the Netflix series. She doesn’t deserve their pity, tho, given the Windsor walkabout.
Carole’s a textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder, Kate’s a textbook golden child of a narcissistic mother. There is no way Kate had a happy childhood, or that the middletons were or are a happy family behind closed doors.
Tin foil tiara: it’s not William has had affairs; William is the PRODUCT of an affair. Diana knew about Chuck and Cam before the wedding but got on with it. However in the marriage Diana found comfort elsewhere and William came nine months later. This would disrupt the succession; for if William is not of royal blood, neither is George, Charlotte and Loius aren’t either. The throne would go to Harry, a prince of the blood with Meghan, a biracial queen Consort and Archie the future king is 1/4 African American. That would send the UK into a tailspin. It explains tanking the Sussexes in the UK so people wouldn’t want them as king and queen ( and Harry couldn’t fight for his birthright, especially if he didn’t know) . This would be juicy kompromat for Russia because it could be used to damage the Special Relationship with
I just think it’s weird that Kate’s dress was so similar to Rose’s at the event pictured above. And Kate looks more polished than the much prettier Rose.
As part of her revenge, did Kate demand to see Rose’s outfit ahead of time so she could choose a sleeker version? (I’m kidding … kind of, because nothing would surprise me.) Kate looks downright smug in that photo, while William and Rose look uncomfortable.
What does it say about Kate that she stays in a marriage with a cheating husband?
Tin foil tiara: it’s not William has had affairs, William is the result of an affair. Diana knew about Chuck and Cam before the wedding but got on with it. However in the marriage Diana found comfort elsewhere and William is the PRODUCT. That is juicy kompromat because the succession is at risk; for if William is not of royal blood neither are George, Charlotte and Louis. The throne would go to Harry; and having a biracial queen Consort and a future king who is 1/4 African American is a bridge too far.