Jeremy Clarkson will face zero professional or criminal repercussions

Jeremy Clarkson won’t face any kind of significant punishment for writing a violent torture fantasy about the Duchess of Sussex. The Sun published the fantasy, meaning the editors and the publisher are A-OK with that kind of racist, misogynistic hate represented in their newspaper. While thousands of complaints have been lodged about Clarkson’s vile column, all that happened was a half-assed non-apology from Clarkson and the removal of the column from the Sun’s site. That’s it. No advertisers have left the Sun, there will be zero accountability for the Sun, nor will there be any accountability for Clarkson personally. He still has his job at the Sun. He still has his job as host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire too:
Comments made by Jeremy Clarkson about the Duchess of Sussex in a column for the Sun have been described as “awful” by ITV’s media and entertainment boss. Kevin Lygo said there were no plans “at the moment” to replace him as host of gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
He said Mr Clarkson’s comments did not represent ITV’s values.
More than 20,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he “hated [Meghan] on a cellular level”.
Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Mr Lygo said he had “no control” over what Mr Clarkson wrote in his newspaper columns.
“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” he said. “So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”
It makes sense to me – Britain seems to have no concept of accountability for white men, and British work culture seems to have a pervasive and entrenched attitude of racism, classism, sexism and anti-Americanism. Meaning, Clarkson’s boss can call a violent torture fantasy targetting a Black American woman “awful” and then the boss will just give a “boys will be boys” shrug. Speaking of, Clarkson will face zero legal repercussions:
It is not the job of officers to “police people’s ethics”, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley has said as he ruled out a hate crime investigation into Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle.
Mr Clarkson, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host, said he hated Ms Markle and wanted to see “excrement” thrown at her in the street.
The comments, made by Mr Clarkson in a newspaper column after the final three episodes of the Harry & Meghan documentary were published on Netflix, drew fierce criticism from campaigners and members of the public, some of whom described them as racist and misogynistic.
But Sir Mark, the UK’s most senior officer, said police should only get involved when speech becomes threatening or “incites violence.”
Pretty sure Clarkson’s column was threatening and inciting violence. Pretty sure that men like Clarkson and Piers Morgan have consistently incited violence and hatred against Meghan for merely existing. The fact is, this ITV boss and the Metropolitan police fundamentally believe that Meghan *should* be dehumanized and subjected to violent hate speech. Plus, it helps that Clarkson is being protected by his friend, Queen Camilla.
I hope this causes even more outrage. Let’s not drop this.
Agree, let’s not drop this. The article was written, it was published. It says to EVERY girl, EVERY woman this — keep your mouth shut, keep your head down, stay in your place, because if you don’t, we’re going to hurt you and when we do, it’s because you had it coming
So true.
Yes, the thing is to not let it drop and to go after the decision-makers. In a way, I think it’s good that there are no repercussions. Everyone would be washing their hands, declaring the problem is solved and Clarkson would go on a “Woe is me, I’m an heroic defender of free speech” tour. But we know that this kind of thing will happen again, they can’t help themselves, and now they’ve been exposed.
I think that the only way change can happen is there was a bigger public outrage.
What I think the angle here is, is the roses is trying to push Harry and Meg so they spill more. Like they want to open the vault, they want H&M to say something to KP will or CH, and open the floodgates further. I think this is all a push to get H&M to really spill the beans so the press is “pushed” and can unleash all the secrets.
This boggles the mind. How can this man and Camilla even in the court of popular opinion not be condemned?
Where’s cancel culture when you need it?
He wrote it.
But the publication was allowed.
There are other people who should face consequences.
I’m not surprised that JC wrote it or that Victoria whatshername allowed it to go forward. I am astounded the LEGAL department allowed it to be printed. If they weren’t consulted beforehand (most likely) I’m also astounded the LEGAL department isn’t demanding JC and Victoria be fired.
But maybe they want the free publicity that will come when MM sues The Sun into oblivion.
Yesterday I read the perfect description for people like Clarkson and Morgan: male, pale, and stale. They have nothing of value to offer so they attack Meghan for headlines and clout.
I love that: male, pale, stale. perfect.
They are at the level where nothing seems to stick until it all falls apart. No accountability for Clarkson because that would mean accountability for anyone.
This is all a dominance play from the Brexit crowd. It will go on until the Tory hold on power ends. Not clear if the monarchy is out at that point or if Labour-whatever-takes-Labour’s-place maintains the monarchy as a sop to the Little Britain crowd. The tabloids trashing the royals is also a cue to the politicians not to get out of line.
And yet, I imagine if he’d written that same screed about Camilla instead of Meghan, he’d have been fired and jailed by now.
If the people push, I still think he can be held accountable.
Let’s hope so. People need to send emails, make comments on the varying instagram and twitter accounts.. make as much noise as possible.
The IPSO (independent press standards) have received 20k complaints
It’s owned by Murdoch, they’ve never done an investigation in 7 years or issued a fine.
It’s one of the reasons they get away with it
I have no doubt ITV thinks it’s good because they’re getting press for a stupid show nobody watches anymore anyway.
Nevertheless, here’s the guy who issued that statement: kevin.lygo@itv.com
Go nuts.
Someone needs to list all of their advertisers and encourage boycotting and contacting them.
This is the solution. People and corporations don’t care about anything unless it impacts their bottom line. Boycott every ITV advertiser there is.
The gross part is, he would only be charged with inciting violence if, in fact, someone in the future does go after Meghan with excrement. And even then, the person would likely have to admit they were inspired by Clarkson and the Sun, or a direct line would have to be proven showing the person reading the ironically sh*tty Sun column and then going off to do it.
So what if every “Meghan” in his article was replaced with “Camilla” or “Catherine”? Would action be taken then? /rhetorical question
I don’t know about Kate, but Camilla wasn’t popular after Diana death.
I am pretty sure she might be like “I endured the same treatment, she can too”. It’s institutional bullism
Scumilla wasn’t officially part of the family until 8 years after Diana’s death. Meghan is a daughter in law of the King. Scumilla was Charles’ mistress and interfered with his marriage and helped spread lies about Diana. If Scumilla feels her treatment was on par with what Meghan has gone through then her head is really up her ass. Scumilla is just a selfish cruel old woman.
Kate was called a plastic princess and a mannequin or whatever it was by Hilary Mantel and she was protected by the prime minister himself. Here, the PM said something like ‘language has meaning and Britain isn’t racist.”
Don’t forget the Tatler piece on Kate that the palace demanded revisions to because there were implications that could be construed negatively.
It’s almost too easy to find examples.
Disappointing and maddening, but not surprising. As long as the BRF remains silent, so will they (via inaction) -until they are no longer able to ignore the roar of outrage from the global community. Money talks so complaining to the advertisers and getting them to do the right thing is where his accountability will begin.
More and more, I am seeing the through line from Britain’s worst instincts on sex and race to our own worst instincts here in the states. The thing is, I can’t imagine that a TV host/columnist here who made such racist, misogynistic remarks about a prominent woman would not face serious consequences. It wouldn’t fly here, and God knows our culture is very far from perfect. As I understand it, Clarkson also said the “n word” on his BBC program. In the states, that would get him banned from all broadcast tv for life.
I’m pretty shocked at how “not my problem” the people in charge are. It’s disgusting. But they’ve known who Jeremy Clarkson is for a long time and they keep on giving him jobs.
“The comments, made by Mr Clarkson in a newspaper column after the final three episodes of the Harry & Meghan documentary were published on Netflix”
The journalists at The independent cannot write properly. Netflix does not “publish”. Netflix “broadcast” via streaming.
It probably wouldn’t fly in America if it were said about a woman who came close to the most important patriarchal standard of respectability. It would have a stronger chance of flying here if the target was a woman who rejects female sexual modesty though. The excuse would be that she puts herself out there and that young women need to be taught a lesson through seeing her treated badly.
The Met police here have such a bad reputation. A lot of racist and misogynistic behaviour is being investigated, its shocking. So there response to this sadly doesn’t surprise me
It is not the Met , it is the Crown Prosecution Service under Oliver Glasgow KC the cops only charge for misdemeanours
I can’t say I’m surprised that these gobshites are getting away scot free. Maybe there’s been a bit of backpedalling from Meghan’s critics, pretending that they are nothing like Clarkson.
I want to see some reaction from commonwealth countries in their next royal flop tour.
If they are not speaking up and asking for consequences then they are EXACTLY like Clarkson. Silence = approval and that whole country is largely silent. Those who stay silent are the real problem.
This just hurts. It sucks. To watch this man keep making money with his friends. All gleeful and proud. To watch the sun just keep on sunning with all their advertisers.
Not surprising at all. Meghan will have to be physically attacked for people to believe that her life is being threatened and even then she will be blamed for it.
Now I understand why Meghan looked scared and hesitant when she was made to walk during the fab four walk when QE passed away. Security issues at all levels. I wonder how their visit will be during the coronation of KC. Quite telling, hmmm…
Oh what a shocker /s. As someone said above, if this was written about any other royal, Clarkson would have been fired 3 days ago but because it’s Meghan and the establishment not only supports but creates the hostility against Meghan, it’s no consequences for him whatsoever.
No consequences because the Windsor’s wanted him to write that. It was their intent all along. Turning on him would be more dangerous as he wouldn’t hesitate to turn on them in retaliation. The outrage needs to grow and get directed at his boss and the police.
Exactly. If he gets away with it, I’m afraid they will ramp up the vile & dangerous rhetoric against Meghan.
It will be interesting to see what happens at Charles and Camilla’s next walkabout. He’ll be lucky if it’s eggs thrown at them.
This!
In the same way Clarkson’s piece is a threat to all women why can they not see that it’s a threat to all ROYALS? This violent discourse is toxic for society, it’s toxic towards them ALL. They’ve had eggs aimed at Charles already! Cam got bread thrown at her back in the day so they must know introducing the idea that people should throw excrement is an incitement that’s a threat across the board!
Disappointed for no immediate outcome. But karma may come down the road. The BRF can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.
How dare they say that they don’t have the power to sack him. I don’t care if he is employed, freelance or any other contract under the sun. He should be FINISHED in any and every public facing form of media and no longer be able to write his bile and poison in a national newspaper. The press and television companies are condoning his sicknesses, just like the Palace is
From what I’ve been seeing for a few years, Britain (or at least parts of England) seems to have a culture of “oh how cute and laddish” about grownass men being disgusting frat boy bullies. A man never growing up is seen as the ideal and terribly charming. For rich white men anyway.
Yes, the violent misogynist with the sexualized revenge fantasy skates. It’s maddening. But real institutional damage is being done with this string of scandals, and also the flop tours. It’s not about any one event, but the aggregate. The next racist acts – and they are coming, these people clearly can’t help themselves – won’t fly under the radar as they have in the past. And then there’s H&M, shining the spotlight on it all, their story repeatedly corroborated in real time. The RF are panicked for a good reason.
It’s the reaction from white commentators that I find most interesting.
We have been telling you forever that this is how black women (prominent or otherwise), are monstered by the UK media the minute they dare to speak.
Of course ITV could have done something, but look at it’s ownership structure and look where the UK is right now – smack in the middle of a culture war.
The decision not to sack Clarkson was ZERO surprise to me for a few reasons:
1. I don’t think he wrote the whole copy for that column – rather he is just the face of the column.
2. At least one ‘editor’ approved it.
3. Given the current legal entanglements the Sun have with Harry & Meghan, Legal would have had to have approved it.
^^ So many legalities tied up in those three sentences so much so that if Clarkson were to be sacked and potentially lose other lucrative deals that HE would be the one suing some very deep pockets.
Those columns are bought, commissioned and dictated by someone within the BRF with collusion with The Sun to scare H&M off the impending legal action re phone hacking. Jeremy Clarkson just puts his prominent misogynistic middle aged white man name on the column for clout.
Every Meghan troll in the UK know that Diana and Meghan’s treatment by the UK media are Harry’s Achilles heel so what better way to wind him up as be prepares his legal case ?
Hey there, UK reader here. There is a change.org petition to have this vile excuse for journalism opposed. Kaiser would you be able to tweet out the link so that it has a wider reach? https://chng.it/nhgK5LwN
Thank you for sharing this, I still feel frustrated and helpless but things like this and being able to complain to ipso give a tiny feeling of being able to make my voice heard. It’s heartening to see how many others feel the same.
Thank you for posting the link! Already signed it and shared.
There is a lady called Dr Louise Raw who has set up a Go Fund Me Page to bring legal action against Jeremey Clarkson and The Scum. She, along with some lawyers, are looking at what criminal and civil action can be taken. I don’t usually donate to these things, but as a mixed race woman living in Britain, the oaf has made me feel that less bit safe. He has legitimised the thoughts of racists, mysoginists & incels, who will now feel encourage to attack women they hate, be it because of: skin colour; opionions held that they dispise but cannot articulate a counter argument so resort to abuse; they’ve been conditioned that way.
I’ve posted the link to twitter, not the page itself, as don’t want to come accorss as spamming but raising awareness.
Jeremy Clarkson never learnt his lesson after being sacked by the BBC and settling a law suit after assaulting the Top Gear Producer, in fact he was rewarded for criminal behaviour by Amazon Video UK, with not just 1 programme but 2.
https://twitter.com/LouiseRawAuthor/status/1605312917813211136?t=5YETWOsDrDt7aCO8g2klAg&s=19
I’ll admit I don’t know much about the law but I don’t think this person can sue on behalf of Meghan. If there is to be a lawsuit from this article then it has to be from Meghan and not someone else.
If they want to do a general action towards the Sun then I would rather get details about exactly what it is before thinking about next steps.
Sounds about white.
Very disappointing coming from the Met!
Sadly its pretty much what I would expect coming from the met.
So much ugliness and hate. It’s just sickening.
Clarkson and Piers Morgan are both awful.
I’m almost thinking they are the new “shock jocks” like Howard Stern used to be.
They will state the most awful, vile things and get even more publicity in the end.
Morgan walked off his show in a huff and within 10 days, or so, had already gotten more publicity and a new column to keep the money coming in and his hatred pouring out.
Honestly can not know if it would be better to ignore them. No attention is like no oxygen to them. Or, if a protest gets them fired, they will turn that into more garbage and keep making money.
All bad. All the time lately.
So the Met guy is saying we need to wait for Meghan to get hurt to do something. Great, thanks for that Mark.
So the Met guy is saying we need to wait for Meghan to get hurt to do something. Great, thanks for that Mark. And bear in mind, they refuse to provide security for her. So basically they’re saying they want her at least harmed, preferably dead. I’m so appalled by this.
It is not in the Mets power to charge him as that fall to the CPS
This man was always seen as a baffoon; a real English character who spoke his mind. He littered his car show with misogynist and racist comments. There is an awful programme here that used to be a fixture of BBC programming called Have I Got News for You (I think it’s still running). The two panel captains are left of centre but they both loved Clarkson and Boris Johnson when they guest presented. I couldn’t believe how the British public rolled over and considered these two hateful men benign and entertaining.