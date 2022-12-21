The DM: Princess Kate’s burgundy coordination was a dig at Meghan

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series, the Duchess of Sussex explained why she rarely wore bright colors when she was living in the UK. Meghan said that she put thought into it because “To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty, if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.” Meghan inadvertently revealed that no one was telling her what colors to wear in group situations, so she was figuring it out as she went along. She added: “So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white. So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”
I bring that up because the white royals are completely bonkers. They are obsessed with everything Meghan does or says, and even when she’s just explaining something mild in a non-critical way (“I wore beige because I didn’t want to stand out”), the Windsors take Meghan’s words as an “attack” and they try to counter her in unhinged ways. At Kate’s piano recital last week, the white royals came out to support Kate and put on a “united front.” That meant that Kate wore burgundy and she put Princess Charlotte in a little burgundy coat to “match.” Not only that, Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall also wore burgundy. Like, they made a point of “showing up” Meghan by coordinating in similar shades of cranberry/burgundy.
The British papers have been talking about it ever since, like this color-coordination is some kind of petty “response” to Meghan. Then in today’s Daily Mail, they put it on the COVER. Amanda Platell “wonders” if perhaps all of the color-coordination “wasn’t a coincidence after all. That what we were witnessing was a subtle, long-distance riposte to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their attack on the ‘racist’ Royal Family.” The fact that this childishness happened last week and the Mail is still trying to make it into some attack on Meghan is really something, huh?
Embed from Getty Images
I always tought for some reason that Zara and Harry had a great relationship. He is the godfather of her second child. This is sad.
Zara is team Willileaks. It’s all about the money. Plus they’re all incredibly petty and childish.
Pettiness at its finest.
Zara Tindall is trash anyway. Has anyone seen old pics of her at William’s Out of Africa party for his 21st birthday?
Zara is married to Mike Tindall. That should say everything about how trashy she is and what she agrees with.
Anyone remember that mean girl face Zara put on during M&H’s wedding?
I feel like she’s always had a “holier than thou” personality. I don’t seem to get that from Peter.
It’s giving ‘on Tuesday we wear pink’ mean girl energy. Such a shame a child has been co opted into this mess.
That was exactly my thought too. Too bad their matching does in fact look stupid af.
These are grown ass petty smirking women….
The fact that this is what they obsess over is pathetic. They need to get a job. A real job.
AND the men…..wearing burgundy ties.
It’s pathetic and just makes them look ridiculous and trashy, It’s kind of funny they think they come off looking good putting this all in the press and getting that press to write about this.
Jaw-droppingly trashy and petty.
Only those with too much time on their hands would engage in such a stupid stunt. Isn’t there a soup kitchen, animal shelter, blood drive, or something they could volunteer at?
Petty Mean Girl for sure…but also just dumb.
Does Kate not realize this coordinated “riposte” just proves Meghan’s point?
Kate, as the senior royal, gave her lower-rank cronies permission (and used her child as a prop) to wear the same color.
Note that Camilla, Kate’s senior, did NOT wear burgundy. So, Kate didn’t dare wear the same color with the only higher-ranked woman in the family.
So…yeah, exactly as Meghan said: a lower-ranked royal can’t wear the same color as a higher ranked royal (unless that higher ranked royal is a petty mean girl and gives permission…or, who are we kidding? Demands it.).
(I believe Camilla wore white though, so maybe she was also trying to throw shade at Meghan by wearing one of her neutral colors. But obviously Meghan was referring to QEII’s love for wearing bright colors. Camilla also knows it is in her best interest not to try to copy QEII too much, lest she get called out for that.)
Their intellectual peak. . .
Could it be that it’s Christmas time and they are just wearing a muted version of red to be festive? I know Kate is petty and I am not fond of her, but I know a lot of people wear deep red this time of year.
@DK yea, maybe they thought it’d be too obvious if they all wore burgundy, so some matched Kate and others wore neutrals, like Camilla and Sophie.
@Juju sure, lots of people wear red or green this time of year, but I can’t recall a single instance of so many royal women wearing the same color to the same event, short of black at a funeral. They absolutely coordinate so that they each wear something different usually, and the fact that nobody ever worked with Meghan to let her know what colors were being worn by other royals just shows the lengths they went to ice her out. They wanted her to accidentally match the queen and be excoriated in the press, like they did with the “SHE DIDN’T WEAR A HAT BUT THE QUEEN DID!” nonsense.
I think they used to have a close relationship but Zara is trashy. Sorry but i said it. When one of their kids were born they had a whole photoshoot spread in OK magazine like some Love Island contestant. There are also multiple instagram posts with # AD
They are just as deep in that invisible contract like the rest of the family. It’s about money.
You are so right! When you have a husband who is a sexist groper and is cheating on you (it is rumoured) says it all..
I think they used to be close (or to at least get along pretty well) but I think she’s made it clear she’s Team Firm, which ends up being Team William. I’m not entirely sure why, l know money is a big factor but even if she’s not close with William, she still has the appeal of being a quasi-royal and she still has her sponsorships etc…..there might be more financial help behind the scenes than we know though which would explain it.
It’s also possible that as a privileged rich white woman, who is a quasi-royal and has always been roughly left alone by the press, she doesn’t understand either what Meghan went through or what Harry went through.
Completely agree with your last paragraph. She grew up in a very privileged bubble. It somehow surprises me that these people, who had all the opportunities in the world, have no desire to actually do something impactful, or create something useful for the world.
It reminds me of an older cozy mystery series I read – Her Royal Spyness – where anyone who has royal ties or a title is shocked at the idea of “working” of doing something meaningful with their lives (such as really helping others). They just party and socialize and marry, unless you’re the second (or so) son, then you’re in the military.
Zara has irked me since the wedding. She & the troll she married are TeamWilliam. Not even TeamKate, but William. They know if they kiss up to him, they’ll remain in favor. Seeing as that’s how Zara & Mike keep money in their coffers, they are going to do and act as petty and silly towards Meghan as possible. She said nothing that should have registered as an attack on the senior royal ladies unless there was in fact, some sort of collusion between Camilla/Sophie/Kate to mean-girl and otherize Meghan.
@nottheone, I adore that series. My mom and I couldn’t put them down once discovered.
Zara has always been a mean girl from my memory bank. She was raised with a sense of entitlement and it shows.
Well Mike has said some really stupid stuff so it’s likely Zara mostly agrees with him, although she can be decent to Harry in public and she was at the funeral. Unlike many others.
I do think it’s mostly about the money meaning being royal adjacent gives her the ability to get better side deals, after all her brother did the milk ad.
@NotTheOne @Ripley – thanks for the rec! Just ordered the first one!
Thanks for the book rec Not!
The sponsorships that Zara has probably only go so far and will not last forever, so she needs to stay on William’s good side for the future. So yeah she will show up in burgundy if it will help her in the long run.
Agreed, Zara and Harry were friends in Harry’s former life. It’s pretty clear from her and her husband’s behavior since the wedding that, while Harry has absolutely done the work and evolved into an antiracist, Zara and Mike have not. I believe they’re among the friends that he left behind when him introducing Meghan to the group resulted in them exposing themselves for the racist, classist, xenophobes they’ve always been.
Not to say Zara and Sophie get a pass, but they have young children to protect. Perhaps when those children are adults they’ll do differently? I doubt it, but they might
I wonder if The Fail will comment on why Sophie wore off-white (looking the best she has looked in years) and not burgundy?
BAYTAMPABAY My guess is more mean girls and they didn’t tell her.
It is funny that Sophie ended up looking the best she’s ever looked and wasn’t a part of the burgundy brigade.
Oh don’t be too sure about that @jais. The memo to Sophie was ” wear white like Camilla to prove Meghan wrong and call her a liar”.
zara has always given me trash vibes, especially after her behavior at H&M’s wedding. no i do not care that she was pregnant. not at all surprised she’s team william. i’m sure she along with her trash husband are one of the people harry outgrew.
Correct. For the Tindall’s it is all about their need for money, and they will do anything to be seen at any royal event as it helps them get sponsorships.
Zara used to be close to Harry but the body language between Zara and Meghan was very cold at the Jubilee.
Obviously we knew that. It was transparent. Interesting they’re framing it that way, you know, high school bs. But that’s all those losers have going for them – digs – as there is no substance. Could also be a distraction from Cams, which I hope is never forgotten
How could there be any doubt about the ugly and idiotic “burgundy parade” being intentional? Obviously they all called each other that morning. (Only Charlotte looked cute.) Meanwhile, burgundy is neither a bright, nor a neutral. How on earth is this a dig at Meg?
That’s some sixth grade mean girl crap, and at a Christmas event no less.
Agreed. So petty, so pathetic. And it’s telling that the Yorks either didn’t want to participate or weren’t invited to participate.
I believe Edo and James wore burgundy ties to the event. So maybe the men and women coordinate differently? Because their spouses were wearing the ties, my guess is that Bea and Eugenie actively wore what they wanted to.
What is even more telling is that people actually fell for it. “Oh look they are colour coordinating. Meghan lied!”
Like ok. This is so obvious. Now look at pictures of family events when meghan was still there. Did 2 women ever wear the same colour? No they didn’t.
The York girls are Team Just Leave Me Out of This.
@Chloe, as someone who grew up with these fashion rules and watched, first-person, her mother and aunts and grandmothers, I know Meg was telling the truth. I’m deeply disappointed in all the women who of course received notice from QEII or similarish on what to/what not to wear and stay silent. It’s such an obvious lie on Kate’s part to make the reality then seem otherwise.
The sentence Meg didn’t say out loud is likely along the lines of — Another reason I bought colors they’ll probably never wear is because I have better things to do with my life than shop every other day in order to fit in
Our ambulance and nursing staff are on strike today to illustrate the ghastly state of our woefully underfunded NHS. But you stick with your priorities Kate, early years, midwifery and maternal mental health champion 🙄.
I couldn’t focus on the grade school Meghan trolling because of that huge headline about health care workers. Pretty sure not everyone in GB has lost their f***ing minds, but some days it sure seems like it.
That juxtaposition of the headlines stood out to me too, and I wonder if it’s the Fail doing one of their subtle winks, because that NHS headline could easily apply to the royals should anything happen to Meghan as a result of their continued hate campaign. “How will they live with themselves if …”?
(Obviously the NHS should absolutely be covered as the most important story of the day/week/etc, but I do think this positioning was intentional.)
What did these losers do before Meghan came around? All this energy into trying to one up her. She’s! Gone! Move on with you’re lazy racist life Kate. Maybe get a peg for when you’re husband is keen to get naked with you.
Green is really Keens color no?
I think the “don’t wear the same color” rule is one that was made up for Meghan to make sure she knew she was breaking some “rule” and that she’d never fit in.
They just keep moving the goalposts.
So true. Hard to play the game when the rules keep changing.
Kate is a high school mean girl. What is she teaching her daughter?
I think poor Charlotte is going to be in for a rough teenagehood-early 20’s. K will be triggered once her daughter starts to outshine her.
Absolutely. Charlotte is a beautiful little girl and will grow into a pretty young woman. Plus, she’s got spirit. Both her parents will start throwing her under the bus when she starts getting more press.
Kate has acted like a bitch toward any female she believes outshines her. She also was awful to the York sister even when they were teens and she wasn’t.
So the chances she doesn’t get jealous of Charlotte once the media likes her more is pretty small.
The striking ambulance workers headline is horrible as well. the DM is right wing Tory trash through and through
File this under news no one with a brain finds shocking. Mean girls gonna mean girl.
Kate is still in high school. She hasn’t’ matured mentally since 15 years of age. She is an intellectual lightweight and this is her “brilliant” way of getting in a dig at her one-sided rival. By mean-girling and excluding her superior in-every-way. Too bad. Clearly Khate has never watched till the end of any movie….
Willileaks 😭🤣
They’re meant to be ambassadors for the commonwealth and meeting global leaders.
“On Christmas Carol night we wear burgundy”
“Eugenie… stop trying to make tartan happen, tartan is not going to happen”
“You might have your freedom over there in Montecito but we are royals, all together, singing Christmas carols…. wearing burgundy. In the name Pantone colour chart, we unite”
The Pantone Princess of Wails
Kate really is stuck in high school. It’s the fact that Kate thought Meghan was attacking her by saying she CHOOSE to wear muted colors. Kate was barely mentioned in the doc. She literally serves no purpose. This just proves how cold and mean Kate is. What a horrible person and an awful example to her daughter.
Perhaps the only part of the entire show Kate could relate to was regarding fashion. The rest was so totally foreign and incomprehensible to her brain but colors and clothes…that clicked!
It’s such a laughable attempt at a burn if that’s what she’s trying to do. Color coordinating…ooooooh!
@thatsnotokay, you made me think of the Brandi Carlile song “the joke”
“Let ‘em laugh while they can
Let ‘em spin, let ‘em scatter in the wind
I have been to the movies, I’ve seen how it ends
And the joke’s on them”
Also – “you probably the this doc is about you”
This coordination shows kate watched the documentary. It’s not a major point covered by the media and we all know kate has no actual work and she has the time to set this up.
That Charlotte gets dragged into the tabloids over this is just bad parenting. Had the immediate family been coordinated that wouldn’t have been a dig but Kate had to take it further and now her daughter is tabloid fodder. Let’s stop pretending she’s going to protect her kids from the tabloids like Diana tried. She will use them as a shield to cover her own issues. And it is beyond childish to do this dumb colour coordination thing over a documentary.
That did seem pretty obvious (that kHate watched and is being a brat about it). I’m just kind of surprised that the Mail reported it! Especially when it does not seem to be a slow news day.
Of course they did, like high school bullies. I’m surprised Camilla and sofiesta didn’t join the mean girls parade like they did at the funeral.
Sofiesta actually wore the muted non color and actually stood out as the best dressed to me. Meghan was always looking the best of that lot in her beiges and off whites too.
So it might have been coordination, but it also – hear me out now folks – might have been pure coincidence since burgundy is a pretty popular color in the winter, especially around Christmas?
do I think Kate is petty enough to send out a SOS to coordinate to prove Meghan wrong? Yes. But do I also think its possible the tabloids are trying to make drama where there isn’t? Yes.
The sad thing is, even if Kate was trying to coordinate all their outfits……it was only her, Charlotte (who she has control over), Pippa and Zara. Camilla and Sophie, if they got the memo, clearly ignored it. Maybe their white/beige was a response to Meghan’s comments though?
IDK. This is so funny to me that THIS is what the tabloids are running with as a result from the docuseries. When if they wanted to prove Meghan wrong about something that mattered, they could have put out a statement about Clarkson’s column.
(also how embarrassing that someone thinks this story deserves front page coverage along with coverage of the issues in the NHS, like the two issues are the same.)
If they were wearing red or green, both Christmas colours, I’d think this was possible. But burgundy isn’t Christmassy, at least not in the U.K. I wouldn’t be surprised if the papers are talking this up to avoid having to cover the ongoing Clarkson debacle, and prove everything the Sussexes said in their documentary true.
You are kind to give them the benefit of the doubt, not sure why at this point. This is exactly the kind of petty sh1t they would do. Don’t forget that Flybe stunt she and William pulled not too long ago.
oh I’m less giving Kate the benefit of the doubt and more rolling my eyes at the tabloids, lol. That’s why I literally said that Kate is petty enough to try to coordinate something like this. But its funny to me (and would be sadder if she wasn’t such a garbage person) because if she did try to coordinate, it fell flat. It shows you who takes her seriously in that family and who doesn’t.
Her mother didn’t even wear burgundy LOL.
The key take away is that It is horrid indeed that the color of their outfits made front page and at the very top above the NHS issues. That is where we are today as a society and the media is to blame. It is the press/media who are showing that they are the driving force feeding the cesspool that is the BaRF. And H&M rightly called them out in their docuseries.
All this front page effort that Meghan will never see. I’m pretty sure Harry has her on a need to know basis regarding the Royal Tomfoolery. There is a cute moment, or actually sad moment, in the docu-series when they are watching the Oprah interview. Harry puts his hands over Meghan’s eyes while the trash tabloid and nasty tweets show up on the screen. Kate is laboring in vain here as Meghan is probably oblivious to her middle-school antics.
You’re a way nicer person than I am. I will never give these awful people the benefit of the doubt. Of course it was all coordinated.
Yeah. At first I was like, maybe they just said wear Christmas colors! But then, when the color people “chose” to wear was the same shade of burgundy, it was clear to me that shade was the intention. And the fact that it went over like a lead balloon because most people did NOT participate in the trolling scheme makes my black heart cackle with glee.
I’m inclined to think the white, especially on Camilla, is directly related, as Meghan often wears white and had just worn white to the Ripple of Hope award. Camilla also showed up in an uncharacteristic camel/taupe outfit at the soccer event she did with Charles.
Sophie in her white coat was one of the best looks we’ve ever seen, The joke’s on her. Funny to think she was also possibly trolling/copying Meghan. We know how that’s helped Kate up her game the last few years.
To me the funny part here is that I think when Meghan was talking about senior royal women, she wasn’t including Sophie, lolol. What sophie wears isn’t on Meghan’s radar.
To me, this seems more like Kate trying to manage her “big night” – the theme is burgundy! Her posse (such as it is) followed along and the rest said, “mmm, nope.”
@eurydice @becks1 @windyriver to carry on with the theme of copykeen, I think K going to wear beige on Christmas, since this woman clearly loves taking digs at Meghan and competing with her
@Layla, only if she has noticeable jewelry to go with it, as in her several looks when wearing black at both TQ and Philip’s funerals. IMO Kate has a need to stand out that’s almost pathological. It’s a bonus when she can combine that with copying either Meghan or Diana, but standing out comes first.
The colour coordination is one thing, but why did the DM feel they could drag Charlotte into this? She’s a child and the least likely to have had any independent choice in her outfit. Pippa and Zara, sure, but Charlotte is stuck doing her mom’s cosplay.
And why did they let the DM publish this story involving Charlotte? I guess the agreement to protect the kids is done?
I am very suspicious about this article in the Daily Fail. Several days ago Kaiser wrote in CB that there could be a petty colour coded plot at the carol service last Thursday, led by Kate, to get at Meghan. Almost a week later we get this article by Platell saying the same thing but using it to applaud Kate and the other royal women for a clever attack on Meghan, and to also divert attention away from that disgusting Clarkson.
I think that the Daily Fail has embedded spies in and amongst us here on CB. I wonder how many other articles have been a response to things discussed on CB?
It really is awful to plunk Charlotte on the front page for her mother’s antics like a bookend. The children are dragged into all the drama with no say.
You’re forgetting the leak about Meghan’s bridal bouquet almost killed Charlotte. The Wailes are who put their daughter in it.
As if Charlotte buys her own clothes and controls her wardrobe at this age. That’s the striking part here. If this was an attempt to answer Megan it just shows how limited Kate’s reach is. She got her sister and her daughter to match her color scheme. The only other person was Zara. That’s not really a brag on influence or control.
Next year, Pantone will select Cranberry as the color of the year and the exact shade will be “Petty on behalf of Betty”.
I can’t believe how much I enjoyed this Pantone reference. You a designer?
No, just a color nerd 🙂
Colors, unlike the RF, make me happy.
Sounds like something OPI would use as one of their nail colors!
@NutellaToast Me too! I’m usually rather put off by the color of the year, but the brilliant exception was Radiant Orchid in 2014! I was finally able to paint around my stairway which had been primed in 2001. 🤣
They don’t even realize that they are reinforcing what Meghan has been saying – they were shutting her out.
Exactly. They are saying “there’s a ‘protocol’ for you, Megz, not for us.” They really aren’t even good at checkers, while the Sussexes are playing chess.
Yday, k made sure to show that she had copykeened another one of m’s outfits. I mean the woman is insane!
It just goes to show how intimidated k really is by M. I hope that people really start to notice and call K out more the way they’ve started to call Willileaks out for his bs because it is so weird.
Yes, Katie Keen wearing an almost IDENTICAL green and black plaid coat to the one Meghan wore on one of her first engagements is single white stalking to the nth degree (she even wore a turtleneck underneath!).
Keen and her mean girl minions, Pippster and Zara (poor Char was always going to be forced to match her nasty mother), wore the burgundy on purpose. Just like Keen wore the replica of the plaid coat yesterday, and just like she wore the replica of Meghan’s Ripple of Hope award earrings, and just like she’s worn replicas of about 100 other Meghan looks, it’s no coincidence. She doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt. She’s a bully and an abuser of Meghan. Just like her husband and her father-in-law, Zara and her brute husband, Pss Michael, and all of the staff. It seems that everyone in that family – except the York sisters – is a racist psycho. Kate is TRASH.
You left out grandmother Carole, it will be hard for Charlotte in that nest of vipers, with a rageholic father.
These royals still think they are the mean girls in boarding school. They co-opt an outsider, Pippa and deliberately exclude Princess Bea and Eugenie, not that the princesess want to be included in these silly oneupmanship.
I’d like to think that the York sisters wouldn’t have participated, even if they had been asked.
They have lives and have moved beyond Junior High Mean Girl antics unlike Kate it seems.
So “racist” gets quote marks? And they think they are disproving racism by showing Kate to be petty, childish and obsessed with Meghan?
Outsider: If only i knew more about the obtuse codified colour language maybe I could blend in and not get anything wrong?!
Royal Clan: No way! Blood is thicker than you darkskinned loser, let’s wear old mouldy red burgundy to show you how you could never!* (*belong)
But didn’t you see the color of H&M’s Christmas card? They fit themselves right in!
Let’s not forget that most of the men wore burgundy ties. Mike Tindall, Peggington, Mr Middleton, Pippa’s husband, etc,… so it’s off that they are only focusing on the royal women here.
I have no issue with Meghan complaining that the BRF did not coordinate with her so that people would realize that she was being bullied. It might not have been gracious on her part, but I honestly don’t feel she needs to be gracious to these people.
The whole burgundy colour coordination thing is pathetic from adult women. However, the glaringly inappropriate issue is using Charlotte in that set up and plastering her across the front pages. She is what 7 years old and she has now been thrown into the role of the spare at such a young age. Her life is going to be miserable.
Charlotte could have heard some of the spiteful comments about aunt Meghan. Kate should be ashamed of herself
There is a photo during the funeral events that has Charlotte wearing a confused look when she sees the distance between Meghan and the other witches. She’s old enough to pick up on what is going on.
The coordinated burgundy coats looked like they were wearing school uniform. The purpose of a school uniform is to make everyone look the same. Goal achieved? No one stood out?
Having Charlotte wear the same color was on the tacky side. Kate should leave the child out of her spiteful display.
The Daily Fail has put Charlotte on the front cover, bringing a small child into all this nonsense, which her school mates are going to see.
Saw an article on Yahoo saying that the royals do hug because Charles hugged his white grandhchildren at the concert. So there!
How old are they? 10 ?? This is so childish & petty. And then they flaunt it on the media like something to be proud of. LOL so stupid. Dont they have some PR expert or something?
Kate may well have pulled this tacky behavior on women she saw as rivals
This at university.
If this is true then the Royal women’s obsession with Meghan is real and Kate is an insecure and petty person. I have another theory about why this was put on the front page. William and Kate didn’t live up their deal with the DM that they provide a photo opp at the Royal Family luncheon yesterday and so this front page piece was punishment.
Nothing says “we’re above drama” like petty outfit choices.
But we were told the day before that it was a swipe at Eugenie for supporting Harry. Make up your minds, people.
It was a pathetic scheme as nobody really noticed until pointed out because it was so few people. And Kate and Charlotte were the only real royals wearing the color.
It you ever needed an example of pettiness of too much time on your hands to be petty this is it. The gutter media there is a criminal enterprise just looking for anything to be salty with the Sussexes. After watching Harry and Meghan, I feel excited for where the Sussexes are mentally because they have moved on and are very happy with where they are while the wales continue to copy paste and retweet and enact their version of revenge. Such pathetic folks.
So it is ok for princess early years to use her child in a mean girl display and het child is now on tab covers. So hypocritical.
I haven’t seen a diagonal hair part that awkward since the early 2000’s. Yikes.
Hmmmmm…someone has been reading Celebitchy 🤔🙋hi there!
If they didn’t plan this, I would be so embarrassed for the DM to write as if we did. This is so cringy and petty, and childish that the thought that women in their 40s, 50s , and 70’s could participate gives me secondhand embarrassment. Also, how is someone saying I did this thing so I wouldn’t stand out because I didn’t want to embarrass the family an attack? Like I know they are unhinged about Meghan and twist her words, but how does I don’t want to embarrass you in public become an attack?
Really I would give this crowd loads of SPACE because they look like so small minded and petty. I bet Eugenie and beatrice are glad NOT to be financially dependent upon Kingy and Bullying Billy.
Hell will freeze over before H and M attend the Coronation and agree to mix with these immature bullies ever again!
Her SWF MeanGirl Cosplaying has gone too far when she got Charlotte involved… what a desperate cretin
Like everyone’s said, this is just embarrassing middle school mean girl behavior. I’m just trying to figure out would Kate like his headline? It’s attention sure but it’s soooo embarrassing and now charlotte is being puled into the mean girl club with her face on the cover. It just feels like the DM is yanking Kate’s chain here.
I kinda felt like the DM putting this on the front page is saying, “THIS IS YOUR RIDICULOUS FUTURE QUEEN!!!”
Who knows if this was meant to be a response to Meghan or not, only because it’s Christmas, but it sure seems like it. Although I think it would have been more obvious if they had all worn RED red. I personally love the burgundy, but think it would have looked even better if some had worn a dark forest green as well. Also, I personally don’t care for double breasted coats as much as a single breasted coats. I like Kate’s whole look, to be honest, and her accessories, but I dislike Pippa’s coat and hate her boots with it. Sorry, I’m mainly here to comment on my fashion thoughts.
Hooboy, nothing quite like mean girl sixth grade behavior in a grown woman. Don’t these people have anything else to do?
Willileaks and his staff have been exposed so now this is the only “exclusive” daily fail can come up as front page news..Poor them. Lol
So, I guess Kate watched Harry & Meghan after all? I hope Charlotte gives them hell as a teenager, then peaces out to California to live with her uncle and aunt when she comes of age. Disgusting the DM put her face on the front page like that. I guess that happens when you throw your children to the wolves to protect your image.
Yes, Omid remarked on this and that using Charlotte’s picture on the front page in this way was very bad.
Petty pathetic Midge doll. Never comments on anything but takes this stand. What trash they are.
They had jackets made for a mean-girls club that nobody wants to join.
If this is true, the power Meghan has over these people is hilarious. She lives rent free in their heads, it’s pathetic. Sad the child had been dragged into this. She’s got trash parents who have already served her on a platter to the press and I hate that for her.
I’m sensing a slight shift here. Has Katty upset the Fail?
It’s a well known fact that newspapers juxtapose headlines in order to say something they can’t get away with in print. It’s a kind of in joke.
Up above you have them hinting of a swipe at Meghan and directly below asking how THEY will feel if someone dies today.
Move that bus.
If this is true, they are petty, sad, mean girls.
I absolutely believe that Kate is petty enough to say “wear burgundy everyone” but other than Zara, Charlotte (who is dressed by Kate) and Pippa (who isn’t even a royal), no one else wore the colour. I don’t even think Carole did.
So if it was a diss to Meghan, it was not coordinated well at all anyways.
Or the memo was ignored by those who saw through the pettiness and immaturity.
Some of the men wore matching burgundy ties though too!
Can’t help but notice that the last thing anyone is talking about all of a sudden, is William and his pathological jealousy towards his brother. This has worked out well for him!
@Nottheone, thanks for the book rec- I am always on the lookout for a cozy mystery!
If this was a coordinated response from Kate, it backfired: Sophie, Camilla, and the York sisters didn’t follow along. It’s not much of a flex to coordinate with her own sister, her young daughter, and Zara, who are all dependent in one way or another.
If anything, all it “proves” is that a. Kate must have obsessively binge-watched the entire Harry and Meghan Netflix series b. She still doesn’t have any better way to communicate than the clothes she wears c. Her reach within the royal family is limited.
I was a bit sceptical of this coordination at first – after all, burgundy is a Christmassy colour and one she wears often, but the fact that these storylines have been allowed to several flourish days later speaks volumes.
wow interesting. I think the RF and Meghan use clothes as signals for unsaid things. This was all started by Diana, who was master of subtle messages through clothes. Meghan’s last appearance in the UK was full of bright colors and her message was very much IDGAF anymore, and she said as much in the documentary where in the beginning she wore muted colors to “blend in”. And now Kate and RF are saying, you’re saying we can’t wear similar colors and not outshine a senior? well, here’s us telling you are wrong and you never were trying to join in. a great example of clothing for subtle messaging on both sides, and interesting to see the RF also employ this to say things they cannot say bc of protocols.
Poor Charlotte.
I’m of the belief that both the burgundy matching and the neutral exceptions were deliberately planned.
Agreed!
I see the Yorks’ plaids as a statement of neutrality. Camilla and Sophie were coordinated. Must have been by generation, huh? Also, DM covering this doesn’t make Kate look good. It just makes them look childish and Meghan lives rent-free in all their giant heads.
They are high school mean girls. H&M are light years ahead of this bunch in terms of maturity. I can’t believe they think it makes them look good.
Should Charlotte come home someday as a teen and tell her parents she’s being bullied, what would they be able to say?
“What goes around comes around?” “Sorry, pet, but some people — like your Aunt Meghan — just deserve it?” “We have some ideas for how you can bully your bully?”
Kate can take her early years “expertise” and shove it up her bony behind — it won’t hurt, because there’s not much of it. Hypocrite.
(To be clear, I hope this never happens to Charlotte. That poor kid has enough problems with parents like hers.)
Kate planted a tree in a Black Watch Tartan just like Meghan’s worn at an event prior to her wedding. Of course, it is a classic tartan and a classic overcoat design.
Meghan lives rent free in the minds of Kate and the other Royal woman we all knew that the Royal especially Kate watch that documentary. I’m sure kate pause every scene so she could study everything Meghan said memorialized Meghan clothes and the decorations at that Sussex’s home . Kate is a empty shell of a woman all she knows how to do is be a bully she think this make her look good but it just shows how obsessed she is with everything Meghan . While Meghan is living her best life with friends a loving husband and adorable kids Kate is over there obsessing over her .
Betteridge’s Law dictates that any tabloid headline that ends with a question mark can be answered with a “no”. But, knowing how embedded the DM reporters are within the BRF, I’d say it’s a yes this time and they’ve been given permission to fake speculate.
What an example of Christian family values.