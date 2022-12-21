“Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo slept with Eddie Cibrian in 2005” links

Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo had an affair with Eddie Cibrian in 2005 (when Eddie and Brandi were married). [Dlisted]
Brandi, love, it’s probably easier to name the women he didn’t have an affair with.
Perfect comment
@Colby says
Touche!
The Gaga pictures do look cool! None of them are real, though. Those are AI generated images.
I’m trying to pin down all the tells— the fingers are weird, her hair goes strangely out of focus at the tips, the frames of the glasses are a bit wobbly…
All these women with these lip fillers! I did not recognize Brandi at all. Or do they just photograph bad and look better in person?
Brandi needs to let it go. She married a smoking hot man who was always going to abandon her for the right rich woman. And she is such a ball buster he probably got tired of being crapped on all day.
She needs a roast comic for a partner that can throw it back in her face all day long. That would be true love for her.
Eddie C. = cheater. Well know info.
And yes, I agree he was smoking hot and eventually married a very wealthy woman, just took him a lot of time to bag one. You can’t shame a narc, they have no ability to feel shame or regret, IMO.
It WAS his game plan, I think.
We know all this for years. Why keep talking about it publicly?
Also, IMO, Piper Perabo is not that talented.
Fan Bingbing’s dress is glorious – she looks perfect.
Based on my misreading the writing in the header photo, I thought she attended a Bromo-Seltzer convention.
I watched the Emma Roberts movie. It was cute. Emma is no Cameron Diaz but she’s not terrible. Thomas Mann really helped up the overall likability of the movie.