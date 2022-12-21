“Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo slept with Eddie Cibrian in 2005” links
  December 21, 2022

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo had an affair with Eddie Cibrian in 2005 (when Eddie and Brandi were married). [Dlisted]
Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn look is kind of cool? [OMG Blog]
Michael B. Jordan previews Creed III. [LaineyGossip]
The best and worst books of Pajiba’s book column. [Pajiba]
Herve Leger will make a celebrity comeback in 2023. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Rock reveals: Black Adam 2 will not be made. [Seriously OMG]
Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebart are fighting. [Jezebel]
Internet crush Meghann Fahy has a boyfriend, booooo. [Gawker]
Lily Collins promises that Emily In Paris’s Season 3 ends on a cliffhanger. [Just Jared Jr.]
Emma Roberts is trying to be a rom-com queen. [Egotastic]
These actors successfully dodged some roles in flop films. [Buzzfeed]
Fan Bingbing looks amazing here. [RCFA]
Rumer Willis is pregnant! [People]

11 Responses to ““Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo slept with Eddie Cibrian in 2005” links”

  1. Colby says:
    December 21, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Brandi, love, it’s probably easier to name the women he didn’t have an affair with.

    Reply
  2. Lucía says:
    December 21, 2022 at 11:46 am

    The Gaga pictures do look cool! None of them are real, though. Those are AI generated images.

    Reply
    • LadyOfTheLake says:
      December 21, 2022 at 11:57 am

      I’m trying to pin down all the tells— the fingers are weird, her hair goes strangely out of focus at the tips, the frames of the glasses are a bit wobbly…

      Reply
  3. MsIam says:
    December 21, 2022 at 11:56 am

    All these women with these lip fillers! I did not recognize Brandi at all. Or do they just photograph bad and look better in person?

    Reply
  4. AppleCart says:
    December 21, 2022 at 11:57 am

    Brandi needs to let it go. She married a smoking hot man who was always going to abandon her for the right rich woman. And she is such a ball buster he probably got tired of being crapped on all day.

    She needs a roast comic for a partner that can throw it back in her face all day long. That would be true love for her.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    December 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    Eddie C. = cheater. Well know info.

    And yes, I agree he was smoking hot and eventually married a very wealthy woman, just took him a lot of time to bag one. You can’t shame a narc, they have no ability to feel shame or regret, IMO.
    It WAS his game plan, I think.
    We know all this for years. Why keep talking about it publicly?

    Also, IMO, Piper Perabo is not that talented.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    December 21, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    Fan Bingbing’s dress is glorious – she looks perfect.

    Reply
  7. Fani says:
    December 21, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    Based on my misreading the writing in the header photo, I thought she attended a Bromo-Seltzer convention.

    Reply
  8. Twin Falls says:
    December 21, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    I watched the Emma Roberts movie. It was cute. Emma is no Cameron Diaz but she’s not terrible. Thomas Mann really helped up the overall likability of the movie.

    Reply

