“Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo slept with Eddie Cibrian in 2005” links

Brandi Glanville thinks Piper Perabo had an affair with Eddie Cibrian in 2005 (when Eddie and Brandi were married). [Dlisted]

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn look is kind of cool? [OMG Blog]

Michael B. Jordan previews Creed III. [LaineyGossip]

The best and worst books of Pajiba’s book column. [Pajiba]

Herve Leger will make a celebrity comeback in 2023. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Rock reveals: Black Adam 2 will not be made. [Seriously OMG]

Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebart are fighting. [Jezebel]

Internet crush Meghann Fahy has a boyfriend, booooo. [Gawker]

Lily Collins promises that Emily In Paris’s Season 3 ends on a cliffhanger. [Just Jared Jr.]

Emma Roberts is trying to be a rom-com queen. [Egotastic]

These actors successfully dodged some roles in flop films. [Buzzfeed]

Fan Bingbing looks amazing here. [RCFA]

Rumer Willis is pregnant! [People]