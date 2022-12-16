Princess Kate wore an Eponine coatdress to her second Christmas carol special

Here are some photos of Prince William and the Princess of Wales last night at her second annual piano recital. This year, they brought out their two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the multiple incidents during the Jubbly, it will probably be years before Prince Louis is trotting out like that again. He’ll never live it down. Charlotte and George look like they’re already pretty tired of being their parents’ buffers too. William, Charlotte and George arrived separately – Kate was already at the venue, fussing about with decorations (allegedly). She walked out to greet her kids.
So much for “Kate is a big hugger” – she showed her husband and children all the warmth of an icicle with that greeting. All about the photo-op, except the photo-op screams “separate lives, separate homes.”
As for her fashion… the coatdress is Eponine and I think it’s new-to-us, although she does have so many coatdresses, I can’t be sure. All of the blue ones and burgundy ones blend together. I will say this though – she’s doing better with her button addiction lately. I expect a Christmas button-relapse though, she’s due. She also wore £14 earrings from Accessorize. Oi! Get this lass some of the queen’s looted jewels, for god’s sake.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Isnt this similar to the sister wife dress she wore in blue?
Yes it’s an almost copy of that blue coat dress
Is that actually a “coatdress” or is it just a “coat”? All the royal women seem to be wearing coats.
She must have a wing in Kensington Palace just for her ugly coat dresses.. it’s unbelievable how many she seems to own.
What I saw also was that Pippa and Zara also wore the exact same Burgundy color of coat dress to this “Celebrate Katie” event. Which tells me they are all watching Netflix. A very obvious mean girl move by middle aged women, not a good look.
While everybody’s focusing on their unassuming attire, I wonder how much that loud woman with the raucus voice got paid to scream “Kate, I loooove youuu! Kate, we love you.” Because you must be paid to holler such nonsense. Catherine Middleton didn’t flinch, which is evidence the affection display was distastefully staged.
I would like to pay tribute to katren’s masterful theatrics here: she put up with a fautless yet robotically executed performance featuring the warm-hearted madonna with children. Everything was blatantly staged: the acts, the costumes.
Service is universal. Self-serving theatrics are off-putting. One is so fantastically unimpressed by the way that congregation of royal dunces have engaged in a childish game of one-upmanship against Henry and Meghan and will stop at nothing to provide media fodder for self-promotion.
@sugarhere, I was wondering the SAME thing. Who are those paid actors hollering?
The kids were probably cold, we’re having a major icy spell here (the ‘feels like’ temp not getting over freezing all week). We went to a friends choir’s concert in our local cathedral on Monday night and lots of people had hats and gloves on throughout. Brr.
You can tell Charlotte is shivering even in the still photo. Look at her clenched fist. She’s either very cold or she takes after her father.
@brassy rebel: it’s probably because she takes after her father. During another engagement where they were trotted out (i think this was during the jubilee) she also had clenched fists. I commented then that she also takes after her dad.
Is there some strange “royal protocol” about royal children wearing gloves/mittens? Does Meez Aarly Yars think wearing gloves/mittens is bad? Anyhoo, I’m with Mic Wright on his descriptor of the Wails. (aside from the fact I do like the burgundy color)
https://twitter.com/brokenbottleboy/status/1603491583344664576?cxt=HHwWgICzma7G38AsAAAA
Hubby and were watching the news last night, not sure who covered it BUT H&M were also mentioned – and how they were treated and then the news caster made a remark about these two trotting off to the show (and there was quite a bit of shade thrown).
These two DO NOT have the US conquered as they believe.
And my husband, who does not pay attention to these two stated Kate seems alarmingly thin. I agree.
I don’t think she is that thin, although I think she has some eating disorder.
She looks so weird because she has a very odd body shape. Very male, with no hips and broad shoulders. With her height and eating disorders, she looks the way she does.
She needs a BBL. That’s all I’m saying.
Body shaming people we don’t like is actually pretty lame. Surely something else could be said. We have lots to work with.
She is wearing a padded coat that still looks a little loose on her and looks very thin. Hopefully, it’s photoshopping or the coat isn’t really that thick because she does look very thin.
Her frame screams “divorce diet” to me and coupled with the separate arrivals is enough confirmation for me. And now they’re in a real pickle because the biggest takeaway from the H & M doc (IMO) is what a happy, unified, strong and well-suited couple they are (a true fairytale romance) in contrast to the reality of W&K.
You know she’s gotta be alarmingly thin to look that gaunt in that outfit. Yikes.
It’s interesting that William and Kate came separately. Not a peep from the journalists about that. According to them the Royal Family is keeping calm and carrying on. And her coat dress is brand new. Does she know there’s a cost of living crisis going on in the UK?
For some reason I went to their Twitter page, there were a number of commenters asking about the cost of her outfit (the piano dress) – while they did not have enough for food or heat bills.
Did she “play” piano again?!
Good. This is some tone deaf mess.
Arriving separately so that the photographers could get shots of just W, G & C? I think this is W carrying on the family tradition of using his offspring to burnish his image.
Arriving separately each with a child is their new ‘thing’ – something that absolutely screams ‘WE ARE SEPARATED AND LIVING SEPARATE LIVES’. Those kids looked both bored and cold. And those poor children were clearly trotted out for the PR to counter what was said in the Netflix show about them.
Trotting out the kids is not enough any more – the press want more.
Peggy is his fathers son and is making the same mistakes as his father did and thats why I think there will be a divorce. Peggy is going to want a wife that can support him in his ‘competition’ with the Sussex’s – its clear Muttons aint up to the job.
It’s clear they live separately. We all know Kate didn’t arrive early to help with the decorations. She would count that as a separate engagement. Plus, she didn’t help last year.
Is that the lie they’re peddling? That she arrived early? Keen hasn’t arrived early to a damn thing in her life. She’s kept numerous heads of states waiting for her.
Apparently the cheap earrings cancel out the cost of the coat. And why is no one commenting on the separate arrivals? Kate’s not personally decorating the cathedral. Was she filming promotional spots or something? And Princess Warmth couldn’t even take her own son’s hand in hers, she kept her bag in her right hand.
Even when she isn’t actually wearing a fussy doily button dress she has such big “fussy doily button” energy that even a sleeker, more minimalist coat looks frumpy dumpy.
That was my thought also. Only two buttons but 🤪
Only two buttons, but the spacing bothers me. They should be closer together on the front. Right to the side like that looks like last-minute alterations to take the coat in at the back because she’s got thinner, but it messed up the proportions.
I think that dress is new to us, I don’t remember seeing it before.
I think she brings out George and Charlotte so she doesn’t have to sit next to William. But its funny bc having them there does bump her farther down the row, so she was pretty far down the front row.
Yep! Just like their Christmas “card,” with Kate practically walking in the grass. I saw a pic on Twitter this morning with her cropped off and just W walking and holding hands with the three children. It actually looked better.
No opportunity for a festive glance this year, lol.
I wonder if, now that she has the title, that in 2023 there’ll be more instances where she arrives separately from william. Remember that tiktok this summer where she was spotted boarding a flight to Scotland (probably to go to balmoral) with charlotte and louis in tow? George and william were nowhere to be found.
@Chloe yup! And remember when she arrived at the Commonwealth games in Birmingham and Charlotte and William arrived separately?
Separate arrivals make sense for a couple that doesn’t live together.
@Becks1: and let’s not forget Wimbledon where they also arrived separately.
Publicly arriving separately must be part of the rollout for their new separated lives. They tend to telegraph things a year in advance so the poor peasants can slowly get used to the changes rather than springing them on them suddenly. The move to Windsor talk began in Aug 2021 and was completed Sept. 2022. This summer 2022 we really began to see the separate public arrivals, so look for the rota to start hinting about difficulties in their marriage this coming summer 2023.
Becks1 and Chloe, there was another one occasion that they arrived separately..she had taken the train and we had a rather bizarre story wit another’s passenger child (sorry, I don’t remember details)..
@First I think that was Birmingham. She took the train up while William and Charlotte took the helicopter.
@Becks
LOL. I’m still trying to figure out what a ‘festive glance’ is!
It’s definitely a new coat dress, similar to the one (blue) she wore at COPE26 reception last year, where her photo laughing and cheering with knauf was taken. Coincidence? Probably.
Yeah, I remember that. She was wearing the blue coat dress while trying to get Willnot to sample the grubs.
She has not worn many repeats since the queen died. That duchy money is being used. She had other burgundy coat dresses she could have worn, but shopping is the only thing she has in her life at this point. It’s not like she gives a shit about helping others.
And the lack of showcasing the actual Carol singers is grotesque. Who cares about this family of rich inbreds and clingers. There are actual Britons starving and struggling to pay for heat this winter. Kate wearing another new outfit is just disgusting.
I also wonder about the fact that she keeps buying tons of clothes that look the same. How many coatdresses does one person need? Does she think it’s expected of her to always be wearing new clothes? I think you may be right that she devotes a lot of time to shopping as a distraction from the difficulties in her life. That would be a shame, when all that money could go to helping people who need it. Instead of buying thousands upon thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing that no one can even tell apart from what she already owns, why not fill up that hole in her life by making more charitable donations and spending more time learning about and serving charitable organizations? Surely it would be not only more useful but more personally fulfilling. It would also be much better PR than “look at the pretty princess in her pretty clothes.”
I find myself wondering about the royals who don’t really spend much time actually helping people. Seems like, with all the stresses and difficulties of being in the public eye, the tradeoff would be that you could really make a difference in the world. I think part of the reason Meghan was willing to join the RF (and that Harry stayed as long as he did) was that it was a great platform for drawing attention to worthy causes and for actually helping people. If you’re not doing that, what’s the point? Jewelry and private planes? That seems like an empty life to me. (And yes, I know she has three kids she adores, and that’s great, but kids grow up fast. You don’t want your whole life to be centered on them, and then they fly the coop and your life is empty…)
Actually its the UK taxpayer that pays for her designer wardrobe, botox and wiglets as it gets claimed back as ‘work expenses’ – Chuck was notorious for that when he was in charge of the Duchy money, we would be deluded to thinks these 2 twits would do any different.
I think the obsession with the same style/design in every colour is an OCD things and also shows a lack of imagination. Everything about kHate is a copy of something or someone else. Plus there has long been rumours that her mother and sister get dibs on her wardrobe or in Carol(e)’s case a freebie in her size.
I believe this is yet another new coat dress. Apparently, she wore the same style in blue on a visit to Scotland. There’s not much to say about the dress itself other than the wisdom of wearing yet another new dress in the current economic problems. Also, everyone else was wrapped for the cold weather except for Kate. I don’t know how she wasn’t blue with cold.
It’s no surprise that the children were paraded last night. As soon as there’s a hint of negativity about the Wales’, the children are brought out for the press to enthuse about.
Again, WHY is she carrying a clutch purse? She was inside doing her job and just came out to greet her family but needed to hold a bag? I just will never understand this about Royal engagements.
That’s a good question. Maybe to make it appear as if she came in with her family. It’s weird.
Very true. And I watched this video a few times. Is it me, or did Wills not even acknowledge his wife when she walked up to them. They were VERY concentrated on the kids.
I like the color of the dress but that style is wildly unflattering. It does her body no favors. She’s basically a coathanger, it’s not that hard to find something flattering for someone that thin. I marvel at the incompetence.
I just wanted to add, and I know this is a big deal that had think pieces written about it for years, but imo she would look great with some polish on. Now that the queen is gone and everyone seems to be doing whatever they thought they couldn’t do before I think she needs to add that into her looks. For this night with the makeup, hair, coat dress, heels, clutch, and jewelry, I think a nice burgundy polish would’ve added some glamour.
I have been following Celebitchy for years without commenting. For a European, what an interesting perspective. I love that Keiser often does better journalism on a gossip website than the so-called serious journalists in the UK. Anyways. The two takeaways from the parade-of-unity we-don’t-need-the-Sussexes:
(1) Maaan, the relationship between Kate and Baldie is soo cold it sends shivers down my spine.
(2) Kate is unhealthily thin. I’m not body-shaming, it’s just striking.
Ok, maybe (3): Poor kids.
Welcome to the comment board!
<3
@marichendd 👋👋 Agree with all three of your observations!
I saw it and it made them all look like some kind of weird troup of all matching performers. The black and burgundy in her and William and the kids, so somber and not christmassy, where is his green velvet jacket when he needs it?! The earrings on her are a success though. For once they look modern and compliment her outfit and her hair.
That’s what struck me most: the lack of Christmas cheer among the RF. No green or bright red clothing, no festive holiday brooches or other seasonal touches. Everyone was well-dressed, but it could have been an event celebrating anything. Everyone sporting rictus smiles and radiating all the warmth and joy of a root canal.
They’ll wear giant tacky-ass sparkly diamond brooches to a funeral, but not a festive occasion. OK.
@booboocita (**i love the name!) I think they are all stressing the eff out about H&M’s documentary!
**I call my sassy cat mamacita
I’ve seen a similar style earring in the past fortnight…. of yes that’s right Meghan wore a air.
Posted below before seeing your comment. Thank God I’m not the only one who noticed
It’s especially obvious bc the earrings don’t go with the dress, the reds clash.
In the first pic I thought the coat dress looked nice, I like that color on her and the overall look was fine.
But then in the pic of her alone, the area of her shoulders to arms to chest look odd, and I realized there are shoulder pads throwing the whole thing off. I suspect they are trying to balance her long lower torso by visually lengthening her chest to shoulders height, but instead they’ve given her an unnaturally large expanse between her breasts and her shoulders and made her upper arms seem oddly placed. If they’d cut the top of the dress to follow her actual proportions it would have looked much better, they could have even kept a bit of the sharp shoulder pad to keep the coat dress feel.
You’re right. The shoulder pads are a monstrosity. They needed to keep all shoulder pads out and lift the waist ever-so-slightly so it’d look like her waist is higher up and give the illusion of a shorter torso. Honestly, her body proportions weren’t this exaggerated and didn’t look this bad when she had more meat on her skeleton.
She has been doing shoulder pads a lot the last few years. I actually think they’re doing it to emphasize her small waist. In bodybuilding, they build up the shoulders to give the illusion of a even smaller waist. I think she prefers the shoulder pads so she can look thinner. I really wish she didn’t. It always looks better when she skips the shoulder pads.
I also have a very long torso like Kate and you are right, THATSNOTOKAY. I also wear stuff where the waist is high up so that it cuts my torso in half to give the illusion of proportion. Then I turn around and people see that my butt starts way down low because my torsos are so long lmao. But it is what it is
Torso is*. I don’t have two torsos. Not anymore.
Well, those long vertical earrings look familiar. Ripple of hope awards. Just saying. The coat color is lovey.
Yup. Keen (to) Kopy Kate strikes again 🙄
They really are sending a message, aren’t they, that the marriage is over and they’re living separate lives…and the kids belong to the institution. If anything, the kids should have come with Keen and “helped” with the decorations. The Swedish royal family always do a cute video of the children coming out to accept the Christmas tree delivery (or learning about the church organ, baking bread, etc) and it’s freaking adorable. I’m glad the Wailses’ advisors are so pathetically bad at their jobs, so we can see them for the snakes they are, but dang, they are SO BAD at their jobs.
She grins for the cameras.
I see a bunch of greedy people parading their expensive new clothes while people freeze & starve to death.
Loooove the colour of the coat and the earrings! HOWEVER, I wouldn’t wear them together. Her hair is also fussy, which I don’t understand at all. Also, is it me or does she look like a burgundy stick? Wear a belt or even get a nice fit-and-flare coat and tie it at the waist! I’m sorry to say but I like her sister’s styling better 🤷
All I could think of is how freezing all the attendees would have been. The Abbey is cold at the best of times, but there’s snow in London right now (which is unusual), and everyone has to sit there for a couple of hours through the same old hymns and readings. Grim.
I hope one of those kids writes a tell-all when they get older…
If history is anything to go by, it will happen.
I have no opinions about the family event or the clothes, but Kate really needs to chill it with the Botox and fillers. Her face is so puffy that her eyes are now in a perpetual squint. It was obvious at ES when she was in neon and it’s even more obvious now, when she trying hard to laugh and her mouth looks pinched and pained while the smile never reaches her eyes and eyebrows. Everything feels so strained and if I didn’t know any better, I would feel bad for her. Royal life truly taking its toll; she’s only forty and I know women at that age who have had zero work done who look much fresher.
Her face is *jacked* and it is a terrible look. Unfortunately, she’s at the point of no return. Heavy use of filler really does backfire after awhile, and you have to either use more and more of it or watch your face fall.
Oh no. No wonder why many people who overdo it just look crazier and crazier…I didn’t realize it wasn’t reversible/easily absorbed.
I’ve never been a full on KateHater. She’s not my cup of tea; but the Royals as a whole have always left me rolling my eyes. Harry is the only one who I’ve ever actually liked. That said, I come from a household where my dad was a yeller and screamer and I remember how my mom reacted. I wonder if I’m reading too much into it, but I can see the same kowtowed/defeated air about Kate as well. Not saying she’s faultless or that the coldness she has shown is forgivable in the least, but the documentary has given me a slightly different perspective on what her life has been like the past few years and how the jealousy and anger at Harry and Meghan has built over time. I hope she has a good side piece to get her through the days.
Kate is a people pleasing covert narc, so whilst Bill screams and shouts she delights in the people he screams and shouts at, where it is to her benefit.
I lost any sympathy I had for Kate long ago in the wake of the ‘Meg made Kate cry story’ which weeks later was followed by the ‘fly-be stunt’ and then the endless incidences of copying.
Kate is no angel. You could argue she is an abused who became and abuser – but lest we forget she clung on for a decade for that privilege and that in my eyes makes her current actions merciless. When I look at Kate, I see a husk of a woman who went to great lengths to harm others whilst embiggening herself. The guilt (if any) associated with that is a private hell of her own making.
The Windsor’s are all self serving children of a Narc (yes Betty was Narc – you need to be to believe you were ordained by God to do fcuk all for 70+ years) and they’ve all co-opted Narc traits from both parents.
Name me one well rounded Windsor who isn’t on the spectrum of narcissism – I will wait.
Even little George has been heard to lord it up over his subjects at school. A psychiatrist specialising in cluster B personalities would have a field day with this family.
Throw this whole family in the bin and Abolish this abomination called Monarchy.
I do not envy her life. This is not the face and body of a woman who has had it easy emotionally because we know she’s been provided for in a materialistic sense. It’s not entirely genetics either because she has wasted away and aged in a way that is more rapid than other females in her family. I do believe her life is hard. And I also do believe she participated in the cruelty against Meghan.
Currently, Kate appears to be in a good position as the star of the monarchy because the rest of the clan are old or not interesting to look at. They adorn her with jewelry and let her buy whatever the hell she wants to wear. But as women age, society dims us and I suspect she buys many clothes partially because she likes to shop as a way to cope but also because she’s trying to create buzz with her wardrobe. I think this is the only way she knows how to generate positive attention for herself.
Overall though, Kate is in the most stuck position of them all. If she chooses to leave, idk if the Royal family would allow it after the death of the queen, the stepping down of the Sussexes, and the unpopularity of King Charles. If she can leave, she has to remain quiet FOREVER or William will murder her in the press games. She has no connections to rich people because she didn’t work and network. She has no previous life to return to because she’s been with William for SO long. Meghan had a whole life before Harry and she could technically return to it. Kate seemingly has no true friends and no skill sets to lean back on if she chose to leave. And she only has her Middleton family who seem to really want her to hold onto this position that they’ve worked so hard to acquire. If she wanted to leave the Royal life with a husband, William will never go. She doesn’t have the support of a spouse like Meghan. William and Kate seem to be over in terms of any affection. Kate is the most trapped of the trapped because at least William and Charles can make calls for their own lives due to their position as people born into this royal family. Kate’s life is that of a gilded cage. I wouldn’t come near it.
Burgundy must have been a dress code memo. Kate, Charlotte and Pippa all same shade but it is one of my favorite winter colors so no complaints there. The coat dress emphasizes her thin frame which I guess is the look she prefers. Love the earrings.
First of all, the amount of gaslighting towards Meghan (getting others to wear similar colours to dispute her point): disgusting. The next time they claim they’re advocates for mental health
Second of all, of course Kate had to wear long drop earrings after Meghan was seen wearing long drop earrings at ROH. I’m laughig at the image of K adding Meghan’s ROH look to her moodboard, noticing the earrings and hastily sending her staff member to the nearest accessorise to pick up the earrings 😂
My question is if your going to have a big dog and pony show and say this event is to “honor the queen” then why not have all the royal great grand children there? I mean where are Zara’s kids (or at least her oldest), and the phillips children? Also, I just noticed that charles siblings skipped out, I always wonder on some level if there is some amount of sympathy especially from the queens children towards Harry, given charles reported nature as they were growing up I mean he is allegedly skipping over giving edward a dukedom (promised to him by his mother), decided to make himself captain of the royal marines instead of Anne and dont get me started on what he’s done (mostly deservedly so) to Andrew. Maybe they all know the apple (and by association his wife) doesn’t fall far from the tree?
You are right! If this concert is meant to honor the queen, shouldn’t all her children at least, be there? And the grandchildren and grea grandchildren as well, at least the older ones. Will just trotted out his children to feed the RR and to show a united front.
Yeah I thought it was very weird that Soph was there but not Edward
Why can’t Kate just smile naturally? It’s either this performative open-mouthed hyena effort, with hands flapping all over the place (and her hands look really rough here – maybe it’s the cold), or it’s the wonky grimace we saw at Earthshot.
Oh dear! As my brain processes the docuseries, I find myself viewing Kate through a slightly different lens. She does not figure in the docuseries. She has no significance. And sadly, that is how she is viewed by the brf too.
She went from OfCarole directly to OfWilliam. There was an opportunity, after she had finished university, when, if she had struck out, gotten herself a real job, made friends, etc. when she could’ve been Kate. Instead, she transitioned into OfWilliam.
I find her behaviour despicable. I pity her as a human being. She is not fully-realized and will never be. When she is no longer of use to the brf, they will throw her aside. Poor thing.
See, I don’t know how well she really could have done after university. She got an art history degree and she spent those formative years focused on getting and keeping William, rather than building her own network and planning an independent future. She doesn’t seem to have anyone but her family and the royals. Her family seem to value access to the royals more than they value Kate. The value that she brought to the royals was birthing heirs, fashion and making William look good. They’ve got the kids. Someone else could easily take over the role of posing for photos with William and the kids while wearing expensive clothing and jewelry. The precariousness of her position is visible in her appearance.
It looks like she got new Veneers, and her left eye looks funny.
Went back to look and enlarge the pic and you’re right, the teeth look different.
I agree. The role she plays for the monarchy is easily replaceable and as she ages, the threat of replacement grows because her value as the attention-garnering member of the family will diminish. So instead of feeling more and more at ease, she will grow more and more concerned until George is king. She understands this which is why we had the onslaught of “Kate is the lynchpin” type of stories. No one secure in their position would be screaming about their importance. She looks utterly miserable. Many people commented on the fact that they believed Kate was heavily medicated but I didn’t really see clear signs of that until the queen’s funeral where William steadied her. He did look concerned. I think she may have medicated more than usual for that event because of the pressures of it (which included Harry and Meghan’s presences). This isn’t good. Between her and the other women married into other royal families in Europe, I would never ever choose this life for myself or anyone I loved.
Nice coat. Good fit and colour. That’s all I’ve got for her for now.
I cannot stand this fake ass racist or her yellow toothed husband. The kids looked cute tho.
My god if they had been any colder to each other the snow would have been shivering. Note to Billy bully and botox barbie, children are not for photo ops or marriage props. We know your living SEPERATE lives and that’s where your jealousy of Harry and Megan comes from, they love and you don’t even like each other.
That shot where they are all walking and the kids have their heads tilted is an angle where they really look similar and have the same profile as PW when his head is turned. I enjoy the kids outfits although I doubt anything could keep out this cold snap. And I hope their other brother had a nice warm time indoors at home with cocoa and snacks – Louis, the true winner of the evening.
The kids are very cute but the would need warmer clothes its so cold esp sitting in that old church for hours.
The whole “Kate is an early years expert” is going sideways IMHO. Her kids look like their parents dragged them out for the photo ops, I think Kate tried to hold George’s hand and he was having none of it, and the lack of warmth between the entire family is so telling.
I can’t wait until one of those kids rebels, gets a neck tat, and dyes their hair a color not found in nature (I have nothing against any of these options). It’s going to be fun to watch.
Also, it’s consistently hilarious to me that there is always a deeply unimpressed child front and centre in any meet and greet shot.
I think she looks pretty here but I also think it’s clearly photoshop. No-one else has that magical golden light shining on them lol.
I can’t even being myself to go over to WKW- I make it a mission to comment highlighting any new coats as unnecessary (she easily has 20 green coats she could have worn tonight) but it just seems so futile. And choosing the cheap earrings so the peasants don’t revolt during the economic crisis is pathetic.
I really like this colour on her. She’s been wearing it a lot. However, I can’t stand this coat/dress thing that she wears. No one, literally no one, I know wears things like this. And yet there must be women wearing them because they get designed. The cut, the fit, the length just look horrible to me, but she isn’t budging from them.
Yes, Kate and her photoshop. She’s always in a circle of light, like a halo, while those around her are in the gloom. It happens a lot when she’s meeting people in conference rooms; she is shining in light, and the rest are cast into darkness. Bright out those bags and sags. It’s harder to do this kind of effect inside the church, where the shadows don’t fall easily.
Keens 2 entrances are so, something. Awkward and it’s all about me all at once. Running back to greet (get in the picture) the kids and Will was so cringe.
Holy photoshop batman. Chris Jackson really needs to layoff, Keen looks unrecognizable at this point. Anyway, I don’t doubt these people and their ilk live separate lives and it’s all normal for them but I think the separate arrival is just to show that this is Keen’s event and she needed to be photographed doing her solo fashion walk (what cost of living crisis?) for the papers.
The first thing I noticed about these pics when I saw them yesterday was Baldy’s strained and forced smile – sooo awkward and unnatural. Someone didin’t like having his brother reveal to the world what a raging bully he is, eh?
Kaiser – I hope you’ll do another post just for her winter extravaganza, keen holiday-special wiglet of doom. That thing was on full display – chunks of hair sticking up all over the place – in the other photos of her talking to the groups of children who attended. Oh my goodness…it looked bad.
What was with that one same guy screaming “we love you!” To will & Kate and then Charles? LOL did they pick that person to do it to be able to say they were getting cheers
I laughed at that because it sounded like he was the only person there!! No background noise of any crowds or anything, just that one dufus who loves both the keens & c&c.
The kids look cold. Their little hands are all balled up.
After reading that Kate wore an Eponine coat, the song “On My Own” popped into my head.
Poor kids, bet they wished they could be home in their PJs, hot cocoa watching a movie, warm and cozy.
Yes! At home in their Jim jams, nice and cosy and warm with hot cocoa in their favourite cups.
What a grim showing. The amount of awkwardness between the parents and the kids is just bizarre. Their greetings with Charles and Camilla were also pretty stiff. You can tell Kate was trying *hard* to act like things were normal. It’s like “Docuseries? What docuseries?” was the slogan of the night and she was the only royal embracing it with gusto.
I didn’t know the Waleses arrived in separate cars. Was it William’s week with the kids? I noticed on a Twitter link the Waleses had to bow/curtsy to Charles and Camilla. It’s your show Kate but you remember who’s boss.
The Westminster abbey Twitter account has the footage of William and the kids arriving separately. Their own account doesn’t include that but has the joint family photo.
Could it be a security thing? That the heirs travel separately? I don’t know.
William was in the same vehicles as his next in line heirs George and Charlotte.
Kate is irrelevant to the security issue and can always be in the same vehicle as William.
Buttons copykeening Meghan again. Those earrings are superduper similar to the earrings Meghan wore to the Ripples of Hope ceremony.
Such a big hugger, she is. It really shows as she “warmly” greets her own children.
…my eyes rolled pretty hard typing this
I actually like the earrings. I have similar pair in green.
Oop, there they go again! Walking abreast! They really are such a FASCINATING family. At least Char didn’t have on that same navy blue coat she always wears. Mom has a million coats; Char has…two?
I know Chuckles is king and all, but watching him get out of that car first and go sprinting to greet the folks at WA while Cam struggled to get out of the car seemed odd to me. She looks like a much-latter-day Krystle Carrington.
Did y’all see that “warm and friendly” Kate bestowed kisses son her loving parents-in-law after the service? I don’t ever remember Charles and Camilla giving Kate cheek kisses before. Someone correct me if I’m wrong. This family is so warm and loving and huggy! *cough*
Kate has done this before. She and William will play happy families
I could understand separate arrivals for security of the royal line but William and George often come together which makes no sense. Wales are using board children too much. Poor Charlotte and George.
Is it just me, or does the snow on the trees look fake?
I think it may be fake – I certainly don’t see snow on the other trees in the background. But who knows, yet, fake snow with these two fits right in – they are as fake as they can be.
I read (in the Daily Mail!) that “guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.” Christ in a handbag.
@artfossil hope people complaining about H&M in the context of the cost of living crisis will be equally outraged at the excess of a fake snow machine when some people can no longer buy potatoes or turn on their heating…
Let’s not even get started on the environmental aspect.
Wails coat is too long. If you’re going for toothpick, you’ve accomplished it. How is this so hard for her to get? She needs the coat to nip in at the waist to break it up. Why is she so determined to go with coats and dresses that make her look older? Geez, I’m in my sixties and I don’t dress to make me look as old as her.
It is so miserable here. We are in the middle of a postal strike, nurses strike & rail strike. People can’t afford to eat/heat because of the cost of living crisis, and it’s freezing, which is impacting these costs even more. Yet, here we are with this family trailing around and we’re paying for it. And the thing is, the RF doesn’t make this country’s population particularly happy; they really jar with life as lived by millions. And it doesn’t seem to make the RF very happy, either. Kate is a case in point. She has disordered eating. I am convinced of it. Why doesn’t whoever photoshops her photos ever do her hands properly, because the skin looks like it’s washed to within an inch of its life. This points to some kind of related problem with disordered eating or over-washing because of another issue. I am not going too deeply into this but IMO it could be linked. This family should not be parading her like this; the public eye is the last place she should be. I hope she is getting help.
I concede it is awful, but I cannot look away from pics in which her hands are prominently featured.
The first thing I noticed was Kate copying Meghan’s thin, dangling ear rings in her first outing since she saw Meghan wearing them to the Kennedy award. She chose to copy Meghan rather than wear any of the family jewels. They look better on her than the big, gaudy royal jewelry. But surely she got the idea from Meghan.
Good lord, they’ve opened all the crypts tonight, the whole creaky family has turned up. Nothing like a side show of family togetherness to whitewash all the lies and appalling behaviour hey Charlie?
Yawn. I decided to skip the Christmas Karen concert and just watch paint dry. Now I am rethinking that decision because…I just never saw the coat dress / separate arrivals / kids as a buffer thing coming! What a shocking twist of a development!
I wonder if she bitch slaps Camilla with those crab claws at the end.
Either Kate got fresh rounds of Botox and fillers or her pictures were photoshopped heavily.
Looks like there was no crowd at all and that someone was paid to yell out We love you Kate and We love you William. lol that’s all you could hear and then crickets… so they’ve decided to color coordinate and passive aggressively gang up against Meg’s words. Petty people. Poor G, C and L, they’ll wind up enemies like dad and uncle harry. Louis is already segregated from the rest and is probably already feeling like he doesnt belong. His mom organizes this annual xmas event and he’s not invited
Only the Karens on this website could find fault with a Christmas carol concert to pay tribute to the late Queen.
Kate needs Pippatips… “You can put gloves on your hands to keep them warm when it’s cold. You don’t have to carry them”