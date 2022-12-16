Princess Kate wore an Eponine coatdress to her second Christmas carol special

Here are some photos of Prince William and the Princess of Wales last night at her second annual piano recital. This year, they brought out their two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the multiple incidents during the Jubbly, it will probably be years before Prince Louis is trotting out like that again. He’ll never live it down. Charlotte and George look like they’re already pretty tired of being their parents’ buffers too. William, Charlotte and George arrived separately – Kate was already at the venue, fussing about with decorations (allegedly). She walked out to greet her kids.

So much for “Kate is a big hugger” – she showed her husband and children all the warmth of an icicle with that greeting. All about the photo-op, except the photo-op screams “separate lives, separate homes.”

As for her fashion… the coatdress is Eponine and I think it’s new-to-us, although she does have so many coatdresses, I can’t be sure. All of the blue ones and burgundy ones blend together. I will say this though – she’s doing better with her button addiction lately. I expect a Christmas button-relapse though, she’s due. She also wore £14 earrings from Accessorize. Oi! Get this lass some of the queen’s looted jewels, for god’s sake.