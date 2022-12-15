Princess Kate’s friend claims Kate ‘is a big hugger… she is warm & friendly’

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is not a demonstrative, affectionate person. I feel safe in saying that – while it’s true we don’t know exactly what she’s like in private, we have seen her over the years enough to know that she’s physically and emotionally reserved, sometimes even awkward. She flaps her jazz hands in the air, but those jazz hands rarely land in a jazz embrace. I don’t think William is particularly affectionate, demonstrative or warm either, in that way, they’re perfectly and frigidly matched. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Meghan spoke about how she didn’t realize that she wasn’t supposed to hug Will and Kate in private – Meghan believed they would be different in private, that they would act like a normal family. Meghan is a sweet summer child. But her comment landed, and now “sources” insist that Kate is affectionate too, damn it! Just the other day, she allowed her jazz hand to briefly touch a Black person for one full second before wincing.
Kate Middleton greets everyone with a “big hug and kiss,” according to a friend. Although Meghan Markle said in the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan that she was surprised by Kate and Prince William’s formality behind closed doors, a friend of the Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the royal is quite affectionate.
“Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend says. “She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”
Recalling the first time that Meghan met Kate, the Duchess of Sussex said on the docuseries that she was “in ripped jeans and barefoot” when Prince William and Kate came over for dinner.
“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” Meghan said. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits…I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”
[From People]
This… this is not the way to play it, Kate. Your brand is Frigid Karen, own it, you’ve maintained that brand for more than a decade. I would almost have more respect for this whole exercise if the “friend” (cough KP communications assistant cough) just admitted something like “yeah, Kate is more reserved, it’s not a crime, Meghan should respect people’s personal space.” That would be the smart way to play it, like Meghan did something wrong. The problem is that Kate is so unwell, she’s still trying to copykeen everything about Meghan. If Meghan is warm, affectionate, demonstrative and lacking in deference, then Kate has to be that way too! Or at least Kate has to order her staff has to tell people that she’s like that! *jazz hands in front of the Meghan Look Book*
Sure, if you’re a stuffed animal….
Right? There’s tons of documented visual evidence that Kate was frigid with Meghan, via verbal interactions and body language. She never accepted her the way Diana accepted Fergie, unfortunately.
And it’s like they don’t even realize that by claiming Kate is always a hugger when she meets people, they are also saying, “She just didn’t like Meghan from the very instant they were introduced, and refused Meghan’s hug, even though Kate is also a hugger.”
That looks WAY more racist and exclusionary, Kate.
Exactly – I’m very warm and affectionate with everyone, with the glaring exception of the woman who I knew Harry wanted to marry. It looks even worse, lol.
Diana set up Fergie and Andrew in the first place. There are pictures of Diana pregnant with William hanging with Fergie. They were friends before they got married. It’s a different situation.
Kate has a friend?? Colour me shocked 😱
Me too.
Any female friend of hers has to be non-threatening and unattractive to the hubby. A subordinate basically.
My first thoughts were…Kate has a friend? We didn’t believe unnamed palace sources. We certainly won’t believe unnamed invisible “friends.”
… or a white person
The difference of the photos of her hugging that white child and sitting there like a statue with the child of color is disturbing.
You must mean Khate was awkwardly “trying to hug the white child.” The little girl was looking away and pushing away.
Erm…what? She’s nearly 41.
My gawd, if I ever become this un-self-aware, someone please hold an intervention for me because I’d have lost the plot.
Doesn’t she want to have a personality that isn’t just a reflection of someone else’s?
Empty ghost.
Even if she is huggy with friends I’m sure she’s happy to exert rank when she can. I’ve read the stories about how when Will isn’t around she has to curtesy to the York sisters because they are blood princesses and outrank her solo. Of COURSE she is petty enough to pay that kind of thing forward and exert HER rank on the family members below her
Yeah, she strikes me as someone who isn’t fulfilled the way she wants to be/thought she would be. So, she exerts power whenever she can, so she can feel like she has some iota of control or fulfillment.
See, the eye roll in New York when she was reminded she promised to work when she sat down to wrap presents (‘work’ in quotations), or the eyeroll when a couple school kids asked her about how Harry and Meghan are doing.
I’m a stuck record at this point but I’ll say it once more for those in the back:
They
Are
So
Bad
At
This
When choosing between protocol or coldness, I choose racism! Lol
😹
LOL @Chica! Exactly! She’s super warm and friendly to White people. There I fixed it.
Preach. I am by no means a PR expert, but these people are thrown such softballs, and yet they still act like a bunch of unhinged, hysterical teenagers.
As a mom of a 1-year-old, I think every day about how I can best teach her to operate in a society. She is a member of a community, not just an individual, so how do you behave when you’re around people with strongly divergent beliefs, when you don’t get your way, when other people break the social contract? How do you uphold you own values in a society that doesn’t always bend to them?
It is clear that KC didn’t bother with those details. When things run contrary to what you want, scream. Run crying to the tabloid and call people names and lie, lie, lie to get out of your own mess.
Honestly. She and her team should’ve kept quiet because people here and elsewhere were defending her with suggestions of “she’s clearly reserved” like Kaiser noted. Now it’s like, if Kate’s such a warm person who loves to hug everyone (including people she’s never met according to another defensive piece I saw yesterday), then why was Meghan the exception? Why weren’t you “warm and friendly” to your future SIL???
I guess the insinuation is supposed to be that Meghan is horrible. She’s so horrible and Kate knew this from the start. This massive hugging hugger of a woman knew right away that it was Meghan and Meghan alone that did not deserve a hug.
yeah I’m kind of torn between laughing and scratching my head at this. Kate is not physically affectionate in the way Meghan is. That’s completely fine, different people, all that.
But now the story is that Kate is completely affectionate so….it was just Meghan she didn’t want to hug?!?! It’s just the black government official in Jamaica that she pulls away from!?!?
We tried to tell them…Kate always wants to be seen publicly as warm and affectionate (even if she doesn’t get that from Pegs), but we had the defenders saying that she is just more reserved and some people are like that! Sure, Jan.
And her friend just confirmed what we were all thinking before. It has nothing to do with her being naturally more “reserved” and everything to do with just being a bitty to Meghan (and as we’ve noticed POC in general).
I am so glad she is bad at this because I am very tired of seeing people excuse her blatant racism. They always have a convenient excuse for her, it’s maddening.
What’s stupid about this isn’t whether Kate is a hugger or not, it’s that she’s pretty unscathed in the documentary. So, why call attention to yourself when the flames are pointed at your husband and father-in-law?
We all have seen that Bill and Cathy are dumb, mean, lazy, and racist but what boggles the mind is how incompetent their staff is. Like for years on this site we have been discussing how terrible their teams are- really the institutional failure is wild.
Carole is probably the friend
I know this is mean but I was going to say “what friend?”
Green girl – I was too…haha.
Imaginary friend?
@GreenGirl 😂😂😂. I was feeling bad bc in the show Lucifer (hey! Tom Ellis is hot) there’s a scene where he says to his demon Maze “Friend?? What friend? Demons don’t have friends!” and I immediately thought of Katty and this quote when I read the headline!
@ Chantel Agreed on Tom Ellis!
@Chantel, so hot!
LOL! Exactly! This is clearly a lie because everyone knows Kate doesn’t have friends.
Yeah, we all know Kate doesn’t have any friends. And I thought her name was always Catherine, not Kate (per William)? 🤔
Oh, FFS.
I’m recovering from a concussion, and it hurts to roll my eyes, but BOY do I crave a huge ole EYEROLL.
I’m rolling my eyes on your behalf! I hope that your concussion isn’t serious and that you’ll feel better soon!
C-shell 💕 ❤️🩹
Oh @C-Shell, I’m feeling you. Heal soon! ❤️ I too hit my head recently, and I have experienced some concussion symptoms, of which headaches predominate. I try to think positive thoughts about M&H’s love, their happiness in Montecito with Archie, Lili, Guy, Pula, Mia, and the rescue chickens! 🐶🐓 These thoughts and images make me smile. I’m sad for the rest, but I take solace in M&H’s strengths, and in their ability to live fully in each moment, and to be joyfully themselves.
Of course, I should limit my intake of the headache-inducing BRF/ BM toxicity. Seeing Tyler Perry in the doc and hearing that he’s a godfather to Lili is so lovely and healing. Nope, Lili had no need to be christened in Windsor.
Maybe Eugenie was able to bring the christening gown to California during her early 2022 visit. Perhaps Euge is also a godmother to Lili. In fact, Eugenie may be the person whose Instagram feed Harry saw Meg’s funny face on. 😍
The friend is not willing to go on the record like Tyler Perry. Just Sayin’.
Yes! LOVE Tyler Perry every step of the way in all of this. So happy Lili gets to learn hers her godfather.
I think Kate has molded into and accepted whatever William has her be. If William was affectionate and loving like Harry she would have been draping all over him. But how can she be like that with a cold husband, so over time that has become her stance. Lol
Oh, fully! I’m sure Willy has a starry-eyed lover behind the scenes, but Kate signed the contract to be the cold fish, who doesn’t balk when word gets to her that he’s been philandering with the yummy mummies.
How can that be?, when there are numerous pictures of her draped all over harry. That woman will never accept, any lady whom harry chooses. She has shown warmth, and possession to harry, that willy never was shown. What was their relationship, that had the rage monster so engorged?.
Margaret, I’m sure you’re not trying to suggest that Harry was enamored of Wails. Harry was just his regular self, who talked with Wails when they had engagements and ultimately became uncomfortable with her actions because she was too flirty. I believe that was reported on. Anything further than that is outright slander.
So she just doesn’t hug POC. Friend just told everyone she’s reallyKKHate. Lol
Yeah. That’s the really stupid thing about this statement. Just say Kate is a reserved person and let it go. Aren’t the really important people told not to complain and explain?
If we take this nonsense at face value — K is a hugger — then that means they admit K hated and targeted M from the outset. The statement isn’t, I hugged M. It’s, I do hug (just not women I am jealous of). These people are beyond cruel.
Brilliant observation, F
Yup. It’s become clear in the past two years that Kate was a bitch to Meghan from the start, and this is yet another confirmation. I must say, Kate is extremely comfortable demonstrating how much she hates and resents Meghan. It’s a very clear signal to her “fans” to carry on with their disgusting hate IMO.
Hi Carol(e) we see you!!!! Its well known that she’s a cold fish. The aristo set have said multiple times she’s standoffish and they much preferred Pippa’s company who was more friendly than her sister.
While I think kHate might have been a bit more ‘affectionate’ in the early years that stopped once they got married – remember all the time we saw her grabbing at him in public desperate for some sort of physical affection from him. He’s the cold fish and she’s someone starved for affection.
next week we’ll get photos of her hugging the poors
So how does this leak put Kate in a good light? Kate is a real big hugger, except she hates getting hugs from her own sister in law?
Absolutely this.
It does not, But all their ‘team’ can do is react to things, they have 0 ability to think ahead and be the tiniest bit strategic in what they do.
I was waiting for Kaiser to write about this when I saw it yesterday LOL. If Kate’s a hugger why didn’t she want to hug Meghan? This attempt to make Kate into something’s not is just lame. It’s obvious she was being snobby and racist to Meghan when they met and she continued to be that way all the time Meghan was in that family.
I know we joke that kate was obsessed with harry but I actually do believe she sold herself a dream that she would be able to have both brothers. I think a lot of resentment from her part comes from that. Then add in the fact that meghan did the job better then her
You got that right. At any given moment I’m sure KKKate wishes she were hugging Harry.
I didn’t know she has any friends. Relatives, yes, & maybe Cam?
When/if she gets to be queen, she’ll be hard up for her L-I-W.
I don’t think Camilla cares much for Kate
No I don’t think she does either. I don’t even think its about status and jealousy. I just don’t think Camilla especially likes Kate. Maybe they talk about dogs together? Camilla loves dogs, horses, wine, reading, bee keeping. Maybe Kate’s beekeeping endeavors were about copying Camilla? IDK.
When William & Kate got engaged, there were stories that Camilla called Kate “dull” to several people, which is probably fair? I guarantee she’s said worse about Meghan, but I suspect Camilla & Kate know they have a lot in common.
Lol…the are truly bad at this 😂 🤡!
Agree they should just gone with the “ she is reserved “ thing. I am not a hugger at all, I don’t like to be touched at all in public or private by people I am just meeting so I get that but my approach and disposition is always open and warm and make others feel welcomed. I think it was just not the fact that the keens are not huggers that is off putting…is their whole persona. They are just not nice or make Meghan feel welcomed.
Same, when our whole team was made redundant a few years back on our last day one of my colleagues offered me a ‘goodbye high five’ and I still love her for that! You can still be a very affectionate and warm person and not like to hug all and sundry, this is not the PR win they think it is. Now, have we got any evidence that Khate is open and warm, hugger or not? No, we do not. Everything about her is standoffish.
This is…pathetic. Trying to convince me this woman is a “hugger” would require far more than an anonymous “friend” (cough, her mummy dearest) feeding quotes to a tabloid. Also, using Meghan’s exact phrasing of a person being “a hugger” is just so obviously tit-for-tat and childish and makes it even clearer that they are responding to this documentary that they’ve supposedly not watched.
Also, has anyone seen Chris Jackson’s latest IG post? He’s unhinged. He’s gone back into his airbrushed photoshopped archives and re-posted photos of an event in 2015 where Keen is hugging a black child. So she’s not racist and a hugger? But you’ve had to go back 7 years to find a photo that fit that narrative because the only other photos of her touching a black child are through a wire fence!
Yes that was totally the response to a call made to his wife because Chris Jackson normally does not repost old photos he has taken unless it’s a birthday or anniversary. Using photos from an unrelated event in 2015 to snow kate has hugged black kids looks really silly.
Are you sure it wasn’t really a white child that he photoshopped to fit the narrative?
I think she will hug and kiss those above her in the pecking order – the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla – but not those she’d deem below here.
That gold gown is so tacky
Failed disco ball, as for the rats nest hairdo? Is that what happens the day after the wiglets go out on the town and get very drunk? #wiglethangover
Kate looks like she is going to abduct that child in the last photo
I don’t see how saying that kate is prepared to hug anyone except her sister in law makes this any better.
Also the photos being used in the People article to show she likes to hug don’t actually show a real hug except for the small child. And it’s awkward looking in all the photos.
This is the “lady” who was shocked that Tom Cruise offered her a hand up the stairs when she was dressed as a column. The one who, when on a trip to the Caribbeans, wore the frozen “get me out of here” smile when surrounded by friendly ladies who were trying to make her feel welcome.
Make up your mind: are you a protocol-adhering, untouchable royal or an affectionate Meghan/Diana wannabe hugger? Nobody wants to linger around you awkwardly, wondering if you’re going to give us the okay (royals always have to initiate, right?) and attack us suddenly with a praying mantis embrace.
Praying mantis embrace 😂😂😂
LOL What an awesome comment @Lux! She went from crab claws to lobster gesturing to praying mantis. OMG praying mantis is the perfect description! I can’t unsee it now.
She doesn’t exude warmth nor elicit the feeling you need to hug her (and if you did, it would be what Kate wanted). She’s incredibly reserved to put it politely and this just comes across as ridiculous. It’s just not her personality and not something she can fake.
The real question is “Kate has friends?” 😳
Lol. In movies, the aides are always smarter than their dim-witted royals. But, I guess that’s a lie, too.
I always love when they send someone out to say something like this after a week of their Royal fans and their captive media telling the world she’s frigid and stilted and suspicious of new people and only trash doesn’t wear shoes in their own home to greet stranger guests for the first time and that’s REGAL.
I couldn’t agree more with the “Just own it Ice Queen” stance. I don’t like huggers. I hug only my loved ones. My personal space is 4-5ft and don’t touch me.
Even in the Caribbean when the sistah tried to take Kate’s hand EYE cringed and was like “Why you can’t see she don’t want to be touched?” Bc I do disdain strangers or people I just met touching me beyond a handshake.
I own it and inform people when they cross that invisible barrier. “Too close.” Kate should just own it. As a non-hugger, girl you start hugging anonymous mfers you’re gonna be mad mad. You aren’t Megs and you never will be. Just be the best you. Sorry about that part tho, must be tough, knowing you’re Kate and not Meghan.
Oh please, how many times have we seen her up in Harry’s personal space over the years? I mean, all over him. And she’s touched plenty of people like Ben the yachtsman or that little white girl (who is actually leaning away from her) in the photo in this very post or people in ropelines and so on. Keen doesn’t have a problem touching people, she just has a problem touching certain people.
Her misery is palpable and she will never change. Gross.
Who’s this “friend” of Kate’s? I’m betting it’s George…George Glass…
Gawd almighty just say she’s not a hugger! You don’t have to be! Princess Anne has made a perfect respectable royal career with an aura of “Don’t hug me, don’t show me babies, show me the logistics and yes I have had this outfit since the 70s and if you feel like criticising remember someone tried to kidnap me and I told them to piss off.” Being a public hugger is a nightmare for security as well – a complete stranger having their arms round you makes you vulnerable, and the royals do attract some Very Odd People. It’s entirely possible that being a bit of a cold fish is the best strategy for maintaining your sanity as a royal – feeling will only get you hurt.
Love this comment, Maeve. Anne may be cold but she’s definitely a character and you’ve really captured her essence lol. And that’s a sadly astute observation, feelings aren’t safe in this family.
The photo with Kate crooking her arm around the little girl is giving me “And when you are sixteen, you shall prick your finger on a spindle and sleep for 100 years” vibes….
I thought it looks like she’s saying something mean to her.
LOL as she’s trying to hug that cute little girl in the photo, and the little girl is trying to squirm away. Guess she only hugs people who don’t want to be hugged. 😂
That child can’t get away fast enough.
And somehow, warm and huggy Kate also miraculously knew that baby Archie wasn’t worth hugging or even paying attention to at that polo event. I can’t with this b-word.
Um, no.
And why does everyone she touches look like they’re desperate to run away from her? Also, in the pic where she’s in the god dress, kissing Charles, she looks like one of the Golden Girls.
I find this hilarious because commenters on this site were acting like Meghan assaulted Kate with a hug and then slapped her in the face with her bare feet. 😂
So funny 😂 😂
😂😂😂
Can this end hug-gate please. So many sour Suzys saying if this were me – well it ain’t u and here’s ur sovereign huggers Machuggersons – now be happy Kate is HUGGER!!!
Meghan is a sweet summer child. 💕
Oooh yep of William is caliente folks. Can you feel the heat all the way cross the pond? Like it’s super hot on the Salt Isle rn w all that warmth that just radiates from the loving and warm 👸 🏴. She’s so hot it’s frozen on the west coast of the USA rn. Thank you for the sunshine lady
Where’s that picture of the little black girl side-eying Kate? Kate’s not a hugger. Her body language is stiff at best, hostile at worst. Someone needs to make a collage of all the Awkward Kate pictures of her leaning away, recoiling, rolling her eyes, pushing William’s hand away, stiffening up when touched. Add that to the “how interesting” comment she made after learning about children getting maimed in India.
Warm. Maybe in comparison to Antarctica.
That would be an AMAZING post for @kaiser to create!!!
Speaking of leaning away, they showed that group photo with Meghan holding baby Archie on the settee, and Kate is sitting in a chair to Meghan’s left with Charlotte on her lap. Kate’s entire body is leaning away from Meghan (and Doria, who was standing behind Meg). I pointed it out to my mother and she accused me of being like the Meg haters — just finding things to nitpick. Um yeah, no. Everyone is very much posed and sitting up straight and proper – this was not just an accidental shift by Khate. She wanted to be as far away as possible.
OMG enough already, I’m sick of these “friends” and “inside sources”, just SAY the KP PR team is trying to gaslight people, instead of letting them look at pictures like these that show Billy bully clinching away from her, and her looking like she is sucking on a lemon whilst “appearing” to hug someone. Just look at her jaw line, could it be any more obvious!! She has a cold husband, from a cold father, so she fits in like the ice princess she is
I will change this headline to make a bit more realistic: Once upon a time…….
Fairy tales spun by the Middleton Camp.
To her friend I say…we have eyes! Kate is not a warm person. There’s nothing wrong with that — not everyone is super affectionate — but don’t lie about what we can clearly see.
By comparison, Meghan has warmth and kindness pouring out of her.
A boa constrictor is warm and huggy so this friend should be careful about how she describes Kate.
if anything, this statement makes Kate look even worse. if she’s such a “hugger” why was she cold and distant when meeting a woman that she knew was important to Harry?
That photo of Kate with her hand on Will’s leg at the Celtics game makes me LOL. It looks so forced and painfully unnatural🤣🤣
Totally. I thought that immediately. They read comments and feedback on social media and it’s obvious what they’ve read about themselves. Kate is way too try-hard. William can barely look at her. Ask the York princesses just how “warm” Kate is. What a pile of bollocks.
And the one above where they’re going to the car and she’s got her hand on his back and he’s pulling away like, WTF are you doing touching me? That one never fails to crack me up. The look on Will’s face! Those two deserve each other.
I just loveee how k would be worried about what m&h would say and K has literally only been mentioned like once. Telling on themselves as well
I call BS on Kant
A paid bot is not a friend
the hand on the thigh picture made me physically ill
Says the woman who shakes POC hands through a chain link fence.
Kate has a friend???
Kate has a friend? It must be Jason Knauf since Kate strikes me as the type who cut everything out of her life that might compete with her relationship with William, or more specifically, her place in the British monarchy.
Kitty’s “friend”, i.e. Carole Cardashian. I find the idea of Kate having a friend harder to believe than her being a big hugger, actually. Who is she friends with? She doesn’t have Meghan (sister-in-law/former neighbour). She doesn’t have the Turnip Toff (is that what we called them?) since they all chose Rose. She doesn’t have the moms at the kids’ old school (since Willy was rumoured to be Free around some of the them). The parents at the new school? Does she even hang out with her own sister these days?
She doesn’t have any friends sooooo
I expect the dm will be over the top for days with saint wails spin. Gross
When will was on that base I read she made no attempt to make friends with military wives
I had zero opinion or feelings about Kate before Meghan.
Now I just don’t care for her at all and do not understand how someone who bangs on about mental health can be such a thunder kunt.
They could have emphasized and praised a Dignified, Regal Princess angle here and thrown subtle, regal shade. The BRF and their staff rarely meet a PR opportunity they don’t botch 🙄
LMAO every interaction she’s ever had with a person of color definitely shows she is NOT a warm friendly person or a hugger. This is so embarrassing for them to put out this story. And that’s the most delicious part — this is the best they’ve got!! HILARIOUS and yes embarrassingggggg.
Ah, so Kate is secretly very warm and affectionate with everyone…just not with Harry’s fiancee. Got it. Kaiser’s right, she should have gone the “personal space” route or said nothing.
Like, Kate, honey, we have seen you with our own eyes for more than a decade now. This is not the hill you want to die on.
Khate may hug, but it will be strictly performative — hands on shoulders and a brief air kiss to each cheek. I have never seen anything remotely like a genuine, affectionate hug from her. Cold as ice that one.
In ‘the world is her oyster’ view Kate gets to define herself as she sees fit.
This installment points to her being a higher.
It does not have to be real, an aspiration is enough.
Why deal with pesky things like facts?
Kate is Princess of Wales. Respect the title, since she inherited the popularity of the last person who used the title, her mother-in-law.
Edit: sees her self as a “hugger” not higher.
It absolutely cracked me up that in this People article the best photos they could include were Kate with a hand on Charles’ shoulder and Kate with a hand on Sophie’s shoulder. She looks like she’s literally keeping them at bay, at arms length. That is not a hug!
It’s been bugging me that Kate wore the exact same outfit at that Celtics game, that she wore to copy-keen
Meghan at the exact same athletic event that Meghan wore it to. I almost think that Kate wants to make it “her” outfit for athletic events so she will have further “evidence” that Meghan is copying HER 🤮
The funny thing is that, in my personal opinion, this wasn’t even one of Meghan’s best looks, and yet here is Kate, willing to (sort of) wear it to multiple events. Which means she must kinda like it. Which means it must not be that great.
I’m wondering whether gaslighting is the point?
I just came to say that whole green outfit is horrible! She looked like a green screen! And the choker was just ridiculous!