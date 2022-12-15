Tyler Perry: ‘I know the symptoms,’ the Windsors abused Meghan & Harry

Tyler Perry is a mensch. Granted, many of us knew that already, but the way he supported and helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really moves me, still, to this day. While Tyler had never met Harry and Meghan prior to 2020, he sent Meghan a letter in 2018, around the Sussexes’ wedding. Tyler basically told her that he supported her and if she ever needed anything, don’t hesitate to call. When the Sussexes were in Canada in March 2020 and trying to figure out their next moves after their Sussexit, Meghan called Tyler:

Meghan: “One day when we were in Canada, I called him. I was just a wreck, I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all. That was that moment with me and Tyler.” Tyler: “I could hear the fear. It was palpable. I asked her what she was afraid of and she took a deep breath and she started listing all of the things ‘I’m afraid of.’ I just told her that every one of her fears were valid. The most I knew about the royal family was around Princess Diana’s death… I realized that after the marriage ended, she was thrown to the wolves. So to tell Meghan that her feeling were valid hurt. I didn’t want to say that to her. I didn’t want her to feel that. But I didn’t want to lie to her.”

[From OK! Magazine]

He was right. He was right to not sugarcoat it or play it off like she was crazy – Meghan understood the threat and Harry did too. This was at the moment where they knew they would only have security for a few more weeks and photographers were surrounding their rented Canadian home. Tyler sent his plane for them, he put them up in his LA mansion. Meghan was trying to make it sound like it was just going to be temporary, like they would only need to be there a week. Tyler said no, you’ll be staying for a while, you should stay until you work out your next moves. It moved me to tears – the generosity, the heroism of that, to protect this family after Harry’s family had fed them to the wolves.

Perry also spoke about his own mother, who was abused, and how he recognized that the same thing was fundamentally happening to Harry and Meghan:

“She was afraid of them destroying her or going crazy or them making her think she was crazy. I saw my mother be abused for years. I knew the symptoms, I knew what it was like. Everyone’s like, ‘Tyler, how dare you compare this to the abuse of your mother?’ This woman was abused and so was he. “To use the institution to try and do all the things a batterer would do, like, here’s what we’re gonna do, ‘we’re gonna cut off the money; we’re not gonna leave you security; we’re gonna do all those things to make you comply and come back’. And for the both of them to have the wherewithal to say ‘I don’t give a damn if it’s the palace. I’m outta here,’ I applauded that.”

[Via The Independent]

Tyler Perry is exactly right, and I’m glad he points out that the Windsors acted as the abusive ex, punishing their victims for leaving, cutting off their security, and trying to financially abuse them. I’ve long believed that the Windsors told Harry to sink or swim, believing that he would either drown or come crawling back. They’ve been thrown for a loop this whole time that other people stepped in to help the Sussexes and help them land on their feet.

Oh, and Tyler is Lilibet Diana’s godfather!!!!