Tyler Perry: Duchess Meghan could have revealed so much more to Oprah

I forgot to put this in the earlier Tyler Perry post about his interview within Netflix’s Harry & Meghan – so there’s a discussion about the Oprah interview and the reaction to the interview. It’s remarkable to me that Meghan believed that the biggest headline would be that she was suicidal and begging for help and no one would help her. Then the headline turned out to be “the Windsors are racist AF.” But I liked what Tyler Perry said about the Oprah interview, which was: “I thought there’s so much more [Meghan] could have said but because she’s such a classy elegant woman, she didn’t.” That’s very true. It’s true about the Netflix series too – even though there were notable moments and there will of course be big, negative headlines about the Windsors, what struck me (yet again) was how much was being left unsaid. Kate was barely mentioned, Meghan didn’t even get into the tears-at-the-dress-fitting story, they didn’t repeat the stories about royal racism (they just showed the clips from the Oprah interview). Now, the Netflix series did capture some interesting stuff in the days after the Oprah interview:
The docuseries shows also Meghan and Harry in their office the day after it airs dealing with the fall-out. Meghan, who is on a call with her friend Tyler Perry, reads out a statement from Queen Elizabeth reacting to the couple’s claims in the interview (in which Her Majesty memorably said “recollections may vary”) before Harry interrupts his wife to show her his cellphone.
“Wow, H just got a text from his brother,” she tells Perry, who then says his goodbyes and hangs up.
The couple don’t share the contents of that text from William with Garbus and her crew but the cameras do catch them discussing how they plan to react to it. “I wish I knew what to do,” Harry says as Meghan gets up and wraps her arms around him. She says: “I know. Let’s take a breather, get some air and then decide.”
The docuseries also captures Meghan receiving a text message from Beyonce following the Oprah documentary. At the time, Meghan is sitting alongside Harry in their joint office at their home in Montecito when she says: “Beyonce just texted.” Harry mock-gasps in response and quips, “Shut up!”
“[She’s] just checking in,” Meghan says. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Meghan then reads out the message: “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admits and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”
“That’s well said,” Harry replies.
I laughed my ass off at the Beyonce moment. Harry was super-pumped that Beyonce texted Meghan. The moment where William texted Harry though… God, I wish they had gotten into that. The chronology is interesting though, because apparently William didn’t text Harry until the Queen made that stupid “recollections may vary” statement, which happened two days after the Oprah interview aired. And they didn’t show Charles calling or texting Harry, although we’ve heard that happened.
I’m reminded again of Harry and Meghan believing that the Oprah interview would be the closing of that particular chapter, and that maybe after that, there could be some accountability, some apologies and some healing. Were they surprised that the Windsors instead went into ass-covering, racism-denial mode? Not really surprised, but I think they were disappointed.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Harpo/CBS.
Am a fan of Meghan and Harry but I think their PR team is failing Meghan. At the height of this series, they should be pushing out all the other projects they have worked on . What is next after the Netflix docu, then the book, it seems like an overkill and the public will solidify the narrative that all they do is talk about the Royal. Absolute poor job by their PR team. And they are still not on Social Media, nobody is going to that Archwell website.
Did anything change after the Oprah interview? As they said in the docuseries they are closing the chapter on this part of their life. However if the Royal Family still wants to brief against them Harry and Meghan will continue talk. You can chose to ignore it. I’m looking forward to Harry’s book next month.
Hard disagree. This is the story everyone wants to hear. The story that will hang over the Sussexes until they let it out. Now they can move forward with projects, with social media, and the rest of their lives. Invictus is coming up, perhaps more podcasts.
I think it was smart to keep Harry front and center in the documentary–this was his family, and Spare is his story, not Meghan’s. People in the UK have blamed Meghan for this entire crisis, when Harry is the one who chose to leave and protect his family. Spare is about Harry’s upbringing, not Meghan. She’ll feature in obviously, but he lived 32 years before he met her.
They have told their story in the context of the royal family, the media, and the greater culture. Now, they can move forward.
**You do realize that many many royal adjacent people have made a living out of their association with the royals: Diana’s butler and security guard among them, and they aren’t even principal players. Meghan and Harry could make a very lucrative living off their royal story, but I don’t believe they’ll do that at all.
And then the tabloids will shriek, “why aren’t they talking about the royal family? WAAAA!
That is not my point. My point is outside of sussexsquad the book coming out after the docuseries solidifies the narrative that all the do is complain and talk about the Royals. Even though we know that is not the truth, the BM makes everything they do about the Royals. But Meghan & Harry PR team is not doing enough to push against that narrative. Let’s try to be objective here.
False. If we’re going to be objective let’s not gaslight folks. Meghan just had a successful podcast that ranked in the top three podcasts in the world. And the subject was WOMEN. NOT the RF. Archewell is doing amazing work (and receiving awards for it) and all it takes is three seconds on their website to see what they are doing.The BM is not the world. Just as the UK isn’t either.
Disagree with wanting H&M to do more soul baring as a means to explain themselves. Haters gonna hate regardless of what they do. Besides, H&M don’t need a celeb-style media tour. They’re already front and center. Maybe for IG or other works, but for themselves personally? It would be wasted energy
@lanne Agreed. The lies have just stood there festering. Survivors are allowed to tell the truth as often as they like, no matter how much time has passed. Anyone who has been a victim of a vicious smear campaign, will understand.
IMO they should say whatever they feel they need to, as many times as they feel they need to- but unfortunately it is possible for people to have the reaction you are describing.
I saw an interview with Michelle Obama that echoes this, which really surprised me.
She was asked what she though of H&Ms statements, and she basically said “I like to take the heat and attention and redirect it towards causes I’m trying to support” it was diplomatic but the message was clear.
@Colby: WTF does Michelle Obama have to do with this. She basically condoned the racism that her friends in the Royal Family were committing.
Why is it that even intelligent people can’t just manage to acknowledge that their experience isn’t the same as H&M’s and that individual people have the right to reveal or keep private what they prefer?
@Amy – I’m letting NoWay know that unfortunately they’re correct and it’s coming from someone we may not expect. Hope that helps your understanding of “wtf” I meant 🙂
Actually that clip was from 2020 after the Oprah interview and pple like Betheny have now weaponized it. I just need the Sussex PR team to really act like they are in war.
@amybee
What we won’t do is bring MICHELLE OBAMA, FOREVER FLOTUS EXTRAORDINAIRE, MOTHER OF A NATION, ADOS LEGEND, into this mess and accuse of her aiding the Royal Family in anything.
Michelle is a BLACK WOMAN. A FULL BLACK WOMAN who has her own family and her trials and tribulations to worry about. She did not condone anything and to put that on her because she refuse to speak fully on SOMEONE else’s business is out of pocket and WRONG.
I am so sick of people throwing Black women under the bus who don’t scrape and capitulate to everything SS demands regarding Meghan’s support.
You do your girl a disservice because Meghan doesn’t even do that.
Michelle Obama is no saint, as none of us are, but she does not deserve that case.
@NoWay oh I didn’t realize the timing of that…but Im not sure it matters? I imagine the 6 part docuseries didn’t change MOs opinion, if her opinion was its better to redirect the media attention than focus on yourself. Again, I’m not saying it is my opinion that H&M are doing anything wrong.
@allblackeveruthing – in Amy’s defense it was me that brought MO into it. But I agree she is under no obligation to respond in a certain way to any situation just because she is a black woman
This is a smart statement, not surprising coming from Michelle. I am a PR and I fully agree with the OP that H &M team is failing them and failing to execute a strategy which, as Michelle says, has a longer range and will serve their other causes long after this is over.
It’s disappointing to see such reactions to this very basic fact here. People jumping on the OP seemingly with little thought or effort to comprehend.
Funny if nobody is going to the Archewell website that things from it end up all over SM and in the media. Meghan just got through with an award-winning podcast. PH just put out a plug for IG. Meghan partnered with a company to get purses for Smart Works. They just helped set up an award with Ripple of Hope. And that’s just the things I can come up with off the top of my head.
Wrong, I go often along with many others.
Because you are super fan, the public did not even hear about the clip of ” I wasn’t treated as a black woman until I went to the U.K” In 2022 everything is on Social media. They will get more attention on their projects
What are you talking about?
After the first part of the series dropped, someone said that the Guardian was live blogging it. This week, I chose to watch Episode 2 and read the blog. The Guardian’s blogger is not a big fan of H&M… one of his criticisms is that they seemingly advertised for Archwell, believe it or not. So I disagree that they should have been pushing their charities, because if the perception of this series is that it’s a commercial, that is going to block people from hearing their message and only ramp up the threats against them.
I know we are all fan, but this not been looked at objectively. The narrative right now is that all they do is talk about the Royals. That is what is being pushed and people are believing. We know better but that narrative has taken shape. They are not talking about their other projects enough. After this, what is next are pple still going to be interested in them if they don’t talk about the royals? Will their projects get that attention? This is 2022 and they still don’t have a social media account ?
Archetypes was one of the most popular podcasts of the past 6 months and it barely mentioned the royal family.
Part of the point of the docuseries is that the BM narrative is not correct and is pushed to suit a specific agenda. I hope people are able to pick up on that and able to see how many false narratives the BM is pushing about these two.
What is next after the documentary is the book, then the documentary about Invictus and the Invictus games in Germany. Those are the items we’re aware of. I’m sure they have other things happening that they have not shared. I can see Harry doing a limited podcast focusing on veterans. Meghan may have her own book come out in 2024, or have other projects she’s working on. After this success Netflix might pick “Pearl” back up or another streaming platform might. They don’t leak information, we don’t know what they’re working on until they tell us, but what we do know is that they are constantly working.
If someone in your life is going through trauma you don’t limit them to one or two conversation and say get over it. They did the Oprah interview and this documentary, that’s it, they have not been whinnying, that’s what the British press has put out there and people just buy into it without looking at the facts.
@noway But first, there needed to be public accountability and revelations of the abuse.
No doubt, Meghan will launch projects that will turn to gold instantly, with no PR even really needed. Her projects will come. First they needed to tell the full truth of what they have survived, as is their right.
@noway really? so they are not allowed to tell their own story when they are constantly being smeared by that family and the BM? If they had stopped after the Oprah interview , I am sure they would have just moved on with their lives as they were trying to do, but no, that family and the BM continue pushing negative and above all fake stories about them specially Meghan. They were trying to destroy her publicly , smear her name and all that she worked for. Girl, and you are disappointed cause she is talking ? Really , i would never shut up if someone causes me to loose my child, almost drive me to suicide and continue to try to F*ck with my life and my babies and husband. Her podcast was the best and just won some awards , The doc is through their company! girl bye!
Thank! You! @cel2495
You’d think by now that anyone who’s paying attention wd hv noticed that H&M are experts at dropping completed project while others are still discussing the last thing they said.
But then, as M’s lawyer said, there are those with agendas………
@noway. Since none of have a clue about the Sussexes strategies going forth, I do not share your disappointment. Social media for them is probably a nonstarter considering how abusive this tool has been towards Meghan, I completely get why they have chosen to stay far away from that minefield. Twitter right now is chaotic and Instagram is polluted. Obviously, it was important to them to chronicle their journey and if it were me, this would have been my choice as well. Many of the things flushed out in this document-series needed to be in the public domain. I will continue to follow their journey and wish them an incredible life filled with peace and truth.
no way, @noway.
I would love to know how you have the stats for the Archewell site which you claim “nobody” goes to. lol.
you’re participating in the gaslighting.
They don’t need to be on social media. It’s a cesspool. There are major celebrities that are still not on it and use traditional media.
@noway — then tell us why they received the very prestigious NAACP and Ripple awards. Tell us why Meghan’s podcast has done so well. Tell us about Harry’s wonderful work as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp. Tell us about Harry’s work for the Aspen Institute Commission on Information Disorder. I’ve subscribed to Archwell and enjoy their posts immensely.
You’re either a bot or a troll.
Isn’t the obvious point that their PR should be highlighting all those things, so they are part of the narrative? And instead, the documentary and book are the loudest elements being shouted about.
I really think they thought the Oprah interview would be it. People keep saying “why are they still talking about this” – now putting aside that they aren’t “still” talking about it, they’ve talked about it relatively little, just Oprah, Dax, TMYCS, and Meghan made a few side comments in the Cut article and again in Variety, but nothing in depth – but its because its STILL HAPPENING. the press attacks are STILL HAPPENING. This isn’t something that stopped 3 years ago when they moved to Canada. If it was, if the press attacks had stopped and the leaking had stopped etc, I think this docuseries would have an entirely different feel to it.
But because the Windsors haven’t learned a damn thing, we’re still here.
I think we all knew M could have said so much more to Oprah and I wish she had but understand why she didn’t.
ETA oh, and the text from William was probably something like “how dare you talk about our conversation about how dark your baby might be?!@?! That was private!”
That’s EXACTLY what I thought, that the text must have been about *that* comment.
Throughout the doc, Harry and Meghan have shown a lot of skill in saying a lot while saying relatively little, and I think this might be an example of that. H&M don’t need to spell it all out, because the RF knows what they did, and much of the audience has been following their story for years now and knows the context well enough to come to these conclusions.
What’s sad is H&M probably would have forgave if they had just gotten an apology. The fact that the institution can’t take accountability and continues to smear and point fingers will be their downfall.
Let’s be real, we all want the backstory, the behind-the-scenes. I didn’t actually think we would get it, I thought the docu series would focus elsewhere but here we are. I think for people who truly want to hear their side of the story from them, the show is gold. And I suspect they believe that telling their story once, with Harry following up with the book, will finally set the record straight. One and done. Do we really think that will work? I don’t. I think whatever they do, even if they went into hiding for 2 years, the press (and not just in the UK) have picked sides because they can sell the version of two self-involved famehungry people better than the truth.
The Windsors won’t learn. Which means we’re here and we’re probably staying right in this spot for a while longer. The BRF have actually done one smart thing which is keeping this garbage alive and now, like you said, people feel like we’ve been hearing too much from H&M when really, it wasn’t them.
@Becks – Exactly. Did we not all just witness the events following the Queen’s death in September? This is an ongoing saga. I think Harry and Meghan will stop when his family and the British Media stop. Why is no one asking them about their timing and why they have all kept this feud going?
The truth is that that H and M are the most interesting thing to happen to the Royal Family since Diana. Now that M&H are gone, the family is unable to provide a reason for the Rota to care (outside of the skeletons that they desperately need to keep in the closet.) C & C are now old and dull (except when confronted with a leaky pen), it was recently acknowledged that W & K have lost much of their “box office appeal”, and the next generation (George et al) are still too young to provide the Rota with any real content. I think they are all starting to realize that pushing M & H out was a HUGE and irreparable mistake.
The Royal Family is just awful and they need to be abolished.
lol seriously? Sell their home? Why on earth do they need to sell their home to please those nasty people? That home was purchased with THEIR money not the RF money. That is the crazies shit i ever read.
Now, the titles, why also? That’s his damn birthright! He did not asked to be born a prince , he simply is and doesn’t care for it either. So if they want it….they should come and take it. I already doesn’t use the HRH, ask people to simply call him Harry. He doesn’t care. But girl, don’t be asking for this man and this woman to sell the home they bought with their own money to appease the racist.
I wish they would just give back the titles, cash in on the Montecito house, and get a smaller place with the profits They could just live and do the good works they’re already doing and not have so much overhead to worry about. Voluntarily dumping those stupid titles would be the ultimate f.u to that racist I institution.
Gee, wonder if they have controlling wishes for your life.
Why on earth are people so worried about their overhead? They’re fine.
It’s their money to use isn’t it? I wish them as much return as possible on every bit of money they’re earning, not because of their house either. I figure their security is between 5-10 million a year. It’ll only go up as the kids get older. Whether they have a smaller home or a larger home, wherever they are, whatever they do, needing protection stays with them forever
That’s what you took away from this whole series? They should reduce their overhead? What does that even mean? They’ve clearly found a haven of tranquility at their beautiful home, that they work to afford. I would love an arch digest tour of their home, it looks stunning.
Why should they live smaller😳🤷🏼♀️
Meghan’s allowed to have nice things. They earned their coins. Get over it. It’s okay to be jealous, but that’s a you thing.
Here comes the wallet-watching of a Black woman…like clockwork.
The freaking audacity. So black women should hang their heads low and just be happy to exist? She needs to get out of here with that nonsense. There is something deeply concerning about white people and how they think black people should exist amongst them. Black women are the most educated demographic in America. Yet ,we are undervalued and always stressed because of how society treats us. Dear Karen’s, leave black women alone, let us live unbothered, let us enjoy what we worked so very hard for without you interrupting our existence because you are green with jealousy.
Seriously … what a bizarre take: That this incredibly hardworking Black woman should sell her house and move into what, a shed more befitting her station???
That Meghan and Harry should renounce their titles and those of their biracial kids?
I was hoping that after this series was finished we could stop calling Meghan a Black Woman. Meghan herself does not think she is a Black woman. She says she was never treated as such until the UK media (and her stans, and this is my take) labeled her as such.
She is a biracial woman, a woman of color and she is PROUD of this.
But I agree, all of this pocketbook-watching is strange.
AllBlackEverything, wow, that’s a really interesting take. Meghan has always identified as a biracial woman. She has always had a black mother and white father. She has NEVER identified as white. I guess you’re not comfortable with that for whatever reason, but you don’t get to tell her how she should identify herself. Let her be herself.
As far as the whole selling the house idea? I guess there are people who would LOVE for them to sell the house and buy a house in the suburbs where it isn’t safe. They have a beautiful home with acreage and PRIVACY for their family. And, the best thing is that it is SAFE. There are laws that guarantee much more safety there than in other places.
I think using their titles to do good and bring awareness is a wonderful legacy to leave behind. Also, a smaller place likely won’t have the security they need to keep their family safe.
A smaller place? They seem to genuinely love their house in montecito.
And can you blame them? The gardens in particular look amazing. What does it matter to any of us where they live or how they live?
And then what?
Because their titles are a thorn in the side of the Tories and RF, and if they give them up, it will be another way for the RF to manipulate the narrative. It will be advertised as punishment even if they do it voluntarily.
There will be no downgrading of Meghan’s life to suit you envious weirdos. She already did the shabby house and you wouldn’t let her have even that. We can smell your agenda… that’s why I hope they never drop the titles.
“Get a smaller place.” The nerve of you lot.
That was just bizarre. “Smaller house”, my foot.
🤣🤣🤣With fewer bathrooms?! 🤣🤣🤣
I don’t think so!
The British press will not stop attacking them and the royal family will not stop leaking and complaining, so why part with the title. People live for titles, the British with their prince, marquis, earl, count, viscount, sir, lady, etc, etc. the U.S. is no different, except the title is linked to the work they do, teacher, actor, plumber, IT manager, vice President of this, head of that.
Thanks for all the endless worrying – thanks for thinking of their PR and not the royal rats for being complete racist sh*theels. Thank you for not thinking Will or Kate or Charles had to change at all but how dear Meghan must keep quiet as a mouse.
Shouldn’t the Royals who are living off of tax payer money be the ones to reduce their overhead????
Why the everloving f should they sell their home?!
You wish they would shut up and go hide somewhere. Gee I wonder why.
Okay @Teddy. I’m going to assume you’re being facetious with your comment because it encapsulated all the idiotic talking points of derangers & RR’s. If I’m wrong, I’m not the @ss in assume.
I’m just here to say, I am super envious of Oprah’s hair in this interview and wish my hair would curl like that and not just have waves on one side while the other is iron board straight. Sigh.
Their largest expenditure by far is security. They live in a gated secure community for that reason – yet they have had to call the sheriff offices multiple times for alarm triggers etc in addition to having around the clock armed security.
The reason they are speaking out is so that they can counteract the narrative that has been put out there and allowed to fester in deranged peoples minds for years. They want to be safe. They want to reach people and say – it wasn’t like that. We are good people. We just want to be safe and make the world a better place. Please consider your sources and please put pressure on the palace to stop waging this war of hate against us.
I don’t know how people don’t see that. They left three years ago and they are still a daily fixture of hate in multiple news papers in the commonwealth every single day. This is life and death and they are fighting for their lives.
My comment was for the person telling them to live “smaller”. Would 50% less be good for you?
Do you want to talk hair routines? What kind of curl/ wave type do you have? Do you know if your hair is non porous?
I have no idea if you are like a hair guru and I’m sorry if I’m being condescending or rude- I’m just excited about hair! . I’ve just been on a years long journey of understanding my hair so I get the frustration!
No hair guru. I grew up with iron board straight hair and once I had my kids, it started to wave and I even have some tight curls in certain sections. I have 2B curls I THINK. And high porosity and baby fine hair. I have joined groups and I have tried a lot of stuff. And when I see gorgeous hair, I am VERY envious.
Since we’re talking appearances, there’s something about Oprah’s glasses that REALLY bother me here. I don’t know if it’s because they look the same roundness as her hair (which does look fabulous), or they’re a little off-matchy-matchy with her sweater, or because they kind of match her lips, so they look like they should be part of her, but I know they aren’t? I don’t know.
That moment was big for me too—that they didn’t realize what the fallout of the royal racist revelation would be. But I also picked up on the fact that THEY offered to relinquish their titles themselves!!! That’s gonna get some racists’ knickers in a twist today, I tell you what! Expect a bunch of : THEN DO ITs and THEY WERE BLUFFING THENs or THEY’RE LYINGs now.
I actually cried several times throughout these last three episodes but when Harry says “I wish I knew what to do.” after getting the text from Will I burst out in tears. That feeling of helplessness when someone you love so much is hurting you is heartbreaking. And Harry and Meghan have had their hearts broken by certain members of their family over and over again. I believe that Will is cruel and has said some cruel and horrible things via text and conversations. You are supposed to protect your younger siblings not abuse them.
I always say it. I am so happy they found each other.
Ah, but all the A-listers don’t have anything to do with H&M and have dumped them. Isn’t that the RR story?
Yep, so much subtle correction of so many lies. I loved Harry’s reaction to the Beyonce text.
Oprah’s H&M interview aired on 7 March. Peggington made his infamous, “We are very much not a racist family,” statement on 11March when he also said that he had yet to speak with Harry. According to this timeline then, PW texted Harry in between those 2 dates, so whatever PW texted was probably not friendly so to speak.
Queen Beyonce gets fangirling even from Royalty.
I need to know the episode Ans the minute to happened. I don’t care I’m skipping forward to that!
Last episode, not sure exactly where….
And I love what Beyonce wrote to Meghan. I believe that is true. I haven’t watched the last 3 episodes yet but am looking forward to that part!
It’s really astonishing that America’s Black royalty (I use that phrasing only because of the specific context) mobilized to embrace them. No way BP saw that coming. There’s no question Harry was going to be popular in the US but that major celebs like Tyler Perry, Beyonce, Oprah, and others were taking notice of all this from afar and saying “nope.” This is literally one for the history books.
Definitely – look at Cedric the Entertainer at the SuperBowl. And Anthony Hamilton at the NAACP awards.
This is really it, isn’t it?
I think that’s one thing that has stood out in this series – the extent to which M and H were embraced and to some extent protected by powerful Black Americans (many of them women) with both the means and the will to help. There is NO way the Windsors saw that coming!
What kills me is that yeah, Harry and Meghan could have went there, but they didn’t.
I hope they move on from this mess and tell Charles III to stuff it about his coronation.
Yes.
They said what was comfortable for them and Tyler simply inferred that there was much more.
It is a crying shame, they were not left alone after their departure from the institution.
Class personified our fave Duchess
“ what struck me (yet again) was how much was being left unsaid”
Me too, Kaiser. It tells me two things.
(1) Harry and Meghan are not vindictive or given to idle gossip. This is not about punishing Harry’s family. It’s about getting the truth out to secure their safety.
(2) They are still leaving Harry’s family some space to save face and do the right thing. Now, will that family be smart enough to recognize the gift they’ve been given? Or will they keep doing the same dumb/harmful thing and staying big mad because they’re not getting the results they want?
FormerlyLithe, I agree. I think if the brf and bm back off then the Sussexes will get on with their lives. If the leaks and lies from the brf and spread by the bm continues, I believe we’ll see a “burn it all down” from the Sussexes–specifically Harry–and he won’t take hostages.
They have no expectations from the family, they are free mentally.
In terms of the media, this doc has served its purpose if we adhere to the concept of ” we are our best experts on our lives”.
Then thropes with prefab plot lines will never be enough for critical thinkers, whom are unreliant on fantasy and poorly written fairy tales.
Talking about how you’ve been abused is also really not fun. It’s traumatic in its own way, and requires a safe space to do it in a way that feels, well, safe. A Netflix documentary is anything but a safe space. I was surprised Harry talked in as much detail as he did.
Tyler Perry calling KP and the institution’s behaviour as it is: ABUSE
Tyler Perry calling out KP, like would that sentence have even made sense five years ago? Harry & Meghan as a team have already changed so much just by existing.
I’m not surprised that she didn’t think the focus would be race. Ms. Doria really did Meghan a disservice by her own admission of not having “the talk” with Meghan and preparing her for how the world would see and react to her Blackness. Racists don’t care that you’re biracial. They care that you have some Black DNA (hence the one drop rule which they still embrace despite rejection from the larger society as a whole). I don’t think the racism she faced would have been as severely shocking and devastating to her if Doria had had the talk. I think Meghan is still naive re: a lot of this, but Harry seems to grasp and explain the concepts and micro aggressions of the attacks better. Unfortunately, she’s having/had to learn in the most brutal and dehumanizing way plus how to cope. She and Harry are still obviously traumatized and the attacks against them haven’t stopped. It’s great and courageous that they even tackled this issue. I really admire their love, strength and resilience.
First rule of Beyonce. You do not talk about Beyonce. No more texts for you, missy!
oh, please. Go pull some pigtails on the playground.
First rule of posting on CB — never, EVER refer to anyone here as “Missy”, it’s a nasty, derogatory insult. Furthermore, Beyoncé is a person, not an untouchable goddess, and we often talk about her here. The fact that she took time out of her day to send an uplifting text to Meghan shows her compassion and humanness.
I would bet that Beyonce was given a heads up regarding her “cameo” in the documentary. @Jaded – I agree with everything you said except the part about Bey not being an untouchable goddess. lol.
@OriginalLeigh,with you on that. Not just a heads up. I would guess they indeed asked for permission first. And they were given the highest medal of honor to share that text.imo
Beyonce’s text was absolutely lovely though.
It doesn’t matter what H & M do, the people who hate them will continue to do so no matter what. The same people who hate them (especially M) love Trump no matter what HE does, and you just can’t argue with people who refuse to accept reality. Delusions are like that. No proof is proof that the delusion is correct, and ironclad proof that the delusion is incorrect is proof that the delusion is correct. It doesn’t matter if Meghan discovers a cure for cancer that somehow readily available, sustainable, and affordable- she’s always going to be a liar, a narcissist, a ho-bag, a..whatever to these fucking people. It’s because they’re shitty people who don’t like anything that isn’t shitty.
I wish them well. I think they seem lovely, and that they love each other and their babies and their people and I like that. I hope every time Meghan smiles, one of her hateful detractors gets explosive diarrhea. And I don’t mean the people who don’t really care about her or the people who just aren’t fans. I mean the really nasty ones.
That’s why I respect what she said about peace versus truth. M said she thought she couldn’t have peace without truth, but even putting the truth out there, she didn’t have peace. They said what they needed to say, on their own terms, and they documented the bejeezus out of it. We got to see real reactions, and real emotion in real time, which further humanizes them. They don’t need to be perfect people, and there is no way that they could share their experience that would convince everyone. But they needed to put on the record and in context what they experienced and why. The commentary from the people calling it boring and lobbing other insults at it — or parroting toxic talking points— will not age well. But it’s not H&M’s job to live and breath for the approval of those spectators.
How do stars get each others phone number to text? Do their people just call each other? Not important! I’m just curious how it works.
I haven't seen it yet–will later today. My hope is that the credible media in the US and globally will be much more discerning in their choices for "experts" when it comes to anything doing with the Sussexes. Also, that they will think twice before they print anything written by the bm. Let's hope that happens.