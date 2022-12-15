Prince Harry: The Daily Mail caused Meghan’s 2020 miscarriage

In the summer of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in California for months, first they were staying at Tyler Perry’s LA home, and then they bought their home in Montecito. When they moved into the Montecito home, Meghan was pregnant. She miscarried the first morning they were at their Montecito home. Harry says, on camera in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, that he believes that the Mail is directly responsible for Meghan’s miscarriage, because at that same time, the Mail was still fighting Meghan’s lawsuit about her letter to her father. She wasn’t sleeping, she was stressed because of the lawsuit and the Mail’s unhinged campaign against her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe they suffered a miscarriage as a direct result of press intrusion into their lives. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the tragic claim during the second volume of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released Thursday. Speaking to the camera, the couple’s lawyer Jenny Afia said that she was aware of the “toll it was taking” on Meghan to pursue legal action against Associated Newspapers in 2020, after the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline printed sections of a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry Afia added that Meghan was pregnant yet not sleeping as a result of the pressure she felt as the couple moved into their new home in Montecito, California. “The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” said Meghan. “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” added Harry. “I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don’t,” he added about the lack of scientific evidence of a causal link between the events. (But) Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her. I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn’t surprise me because she is brave and courageous.”

[From People]

Harry’s not wrong – the stress of Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail was likely a huge factor. I’d also remind everyone that it was cumulative stress from dealing with the insane onslaught at that time, the summer of 2020, where there were daily stories from panicked British tabloids about how they could somehow get Harry to “come back.” There were regularly royal commentators talking about how Harry needed to leave Meghan and come back “home,” but not only that – they were saying sh-t like “the only way Harry comes back is if Meghan is dead.” They ALL knew what they were doing.