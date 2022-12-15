Prince Harry: ‘We’re probably never going to get genuine accountability’

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, they talk about Prince Philip’s death, which happened in April 2021. At first, I didn’t get the significance of why they were showing footage from their Easter egg hunt in Montecito, then the series showed what was happening close to the same time – Philip’s health deteriorated and he passed away. Harry shares the public statement he made about his grandfather on-camera, and he spoke about Philip as a man and an icon. Harry related to Philip and feels like he got a lot of Philip’s personality, which is probably true – Harry is more like Philip and more like Diana/the Spencers. The Netflix series shows footage of Harry and Meghan at home, figuring out Harry’s travel plans back to the UK to attend Philip’s funeral. When Harry is asked what it was like being back in the UK for what was his first visit back since the Sussexit, he talked about how difficult it was to see his father and brother:
“It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focussed on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.
“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology [from my family]. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
At the time – and for months after the funeral – we were told that Harry had a pleasant but stilted reunion with his family. We were also told that Kate was the lynchpin and that she was doing everything to ensure a brotherly reunion and she was the keen peacemaker, remember? And after all of that, Kate didn’t even get a mention. Harry blanked on the Keen Peacemaker!! Which is sort of a thread throughout the series, that Harry and Meghan treat Kate like she’s a non-entity, that she isn’t involved in any notable way in any of the family squabbles. I don’t know if they really believe that Kate isn’t involved or if they’re just being nice. As for Harry… I appreciate that he’s clear-eyed about the emotional limitations of father and brother. He would like accountability or an apology, but he knows he won’t get that so he’s moving on.
The crew that gathers here on Celebitchy knew that Keen the Lynchpin Peacemaker was all bullshit. We knew that all she did was wear too much make up, piled on jewelry and posed for the cameras on what was to be a day to lay Philip to rest.
I am so happy for Harry and Meghan and that they truly found freedom.
I don’t think H&M want to give Kkkeen any attention. Any statement about her would push her into woe is me and im being attacked by the evil Black woman! It also shows that kkkeen wasn’t close to Harry and has no influence on his life. It’s actually a huge insult to kkkeen.
Agree completely! I too see it as a huge insult to Kate. She doesn’t even merit a mention. (Plus I’m sure they considered the misogynoir that would result if they did make a bigger deal about her and avoided that can of worms.) I bet tho that K/W are telling themselves that H/M were so scared of William/BRF going ham for daring to insult the Duchess (remember those stories about how William supposedly brooks no insult to Kate … unless he’s doing the insulting lolololol) and it’s a sign of how H/M are still cowed by them etc. Whatever helps you shield that ego, I guess!
Thank you! I thought the same, wow what an insult to Kate. HILARIOUS.
Reminds of the “the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference”. The whole series has shown indifference to Kate and yes, I think that’s on purpose.
I can imagine Ma Middleton pacing around wondering how she can put out a story bolstering Kate but there’s nothing to say. Not without being obvious, though since when has that stopped them.
Harry will never get accountability or an apology because that would open the flood gates of so many more issues within this family/institution.
As for Kate, I think they view her as culpable but a follower and thus do not focus on her. They know it’s survival of the fittest in that cesspool. Plus, to truly eliminate the snake, one must aim for the head – that is Charles and Wills, not Kate, they are the driving force.
Kate does as she’s told.
I keep thinking about how meghan described kate as a good person in the oprah interview. Personally i think she deserves every bad thing that is yet to happen to her. But i do think there’s a reason that they’ve barely mentioned her. They even shared a nice pic of her at their wedding.
Which nice pic at the wedding? Honestly, don’t recall. There was one of her actually looking in the direction of the couple during the wedding. Suppose that was good since the video of the wedding shows that she didn’t look at Meghan once as she walked down the aisle.
Look, Harry said women in the family have a difficult time in the very first episode. Regardless of their feelings towards Kate, he’s not going to pile on. Imagine he does feel sorry for her.
To me, Meghan probably feels sorry for Kate for being married to that raging monster. It’s clear Kate isn’t happy, she is scary thin and just seems like she is going through the motions. Kate definitely had her hand in the smear campaign but if Meghan or Harry outed her the focus wouldn’t be on the heir ( and that’s where they wanted the focus to be on)
@jais: it was merely a second but they shared a picture of her at their reception at st. Georges Hall. It’s a picture in where she’s greeted by someone around the 11th minute ep. 4
Thank you Chloe. I’m gonna check it out.
@Ginger — Meghan knows what was happening in Khate’s life at that point, that William had been outed as Rose Hanbury’s alleged lover, so she cut her some slack by calling her a good person, and explained that she was “going through something” at the time. Having compassion for someone in that kind of situation, even if that someone clearly doesn’t want to be friends, is Meghan’s MO. I believe Meghan is somewhat of an empath and can literally feel other people’s emotions. It’s a double-edged sword because that other person can turn on you in a New York minute, as we have all seen.
Alright Chloe, just rewatched! And yeah, that’s def a new pic. I was wrong in thinking you were referring to the wedding ceremony. It was def an after ceremony pic. Who was she hugging? Was it Idris??? But yeah it was a nice pic of her.
One of Harry’s recurring arguments is that the women who marry into his family undergo a certain kind of hazing, which the men do not. Also, the men (KC and PW) have the power to quash stories and the women do not. I think this is why Harry ignored Kate.
Agreed. I personally think Kate is a horrible person. But in making a point of saying that Kate is fundamentally “good” in the Oprah interview, H&M lead me to believe they have a measure of sympathy for her — perhaps because they consider her a victim of abuse as well (and abused people often become abusers).
Peggy is nothing but a rageaholic. He’s addicted to rageahol. Charles comes across as cruel and manipulative at times, but William is what we all suspected—the driving force behind their departure and mistreatment. He’s a jealous, venomous, tightassed fool and will never admit blame for anything. I don’t see their relationship ever being repaired after this, with the way he’s been exposed.
Is this why William is also so ragey about Meghan, as well? He is probably a racist, of course, but Meghan is also the opposite of Kate—she is a confident, independent thinker who is not afraid to speak her mind. Maybe a mix of attraction and fear, or something?
I work with a man (who is married to a woman my age who is a follower Kate as well), and he is particularly ragey towards me. I think it’s because he expects women to act like a follower Kate and defer to him. I am one of the few colleagues who argues with him, and he really becomes particulalry angry towards me. It doesn’t help that I even vaguely resemble his wife, bwahahahaha
I think Kate was BOTH a plotter (cry-gate) and a non-entity (not that powerful in the grand scheme of things.) I think Harry ultimately doesn’t care about her, except as the parent to his niece and nephews (who he doesn’t seem to be close to, actually – have there ever been any photos of him interacting with them, or do we only hear of his connection to them through the palace?) and the woman who spread lies about his wife. So she’s a neutral to negative in his life.
She should still get her comeuppance, because it was her cry lie which gave all of the racist white royalists something specific to point to as a reason they didn’t like Meghan. (Something other than blackness and “feelings.”)
I’ve not yet seen the final episode, but I’ve been struck by how little Kate is mentioned or even seen. It is clear that Harry and Kate were very close for some time. Honestly, it always seemed like she had a better relationship with him – more natural – than with Peggy. Makes me wonder if she really IS a non-entity here, or if Harry at least perceives her to not have much control or influence over anything.
Just like everything else, I think that perceived closeness between Harry and Kate was for the cameras not reality.
I agree. I doubt Harry was all that friendly with Kate
I don’t know how to quite explain this. I don’t think/feel Kate and Harry were close. I just think Harry is more open and approachable than William. Quicker to laugh and probably even to forgive. He is also used to navigating the emotional hijinks of his family. So, after dealing with thin-skinned-controlling-blows hot and cold-I’m way superior to you-William all day, she probably fell all over Harry (at events) like a starving person at a buffet.
Harry mentions that the photos are what’s for show but not the real feelings behind the scenes. Going by that, all the happy trio pics were for show. So who knows what the real relationship bw Kate and Harry was behind the scenes. I’d bet not as close as the pics would indicate.
About the CW service, he said he was surprised bc there was no pretending. The photos were cold and the feelings were cold.
I don’t think Harry and Kate were ever close–Camilla Toewhateverhernameis would have made an absolute meal from the anecdotes Carole fed her.
Kate (and her mother) definitely participated in the conspiracy against Meghan, but ultimately she is a non-factor. Commenters wrote a lot about this during the Adelaide Cottage move and QEII funeral: Kate schemed, endured, and sacrificed so much only to end up shuttled off into Adelaide Cottage waiting for the Queen to die, and now her father-in-law to die and even then she could still be scuttled off into another corner or worse divorced.
Kaiser once wrote that she believes Meghan understood William and Kate’s dynamic from jump. And I think that’s true. Meghan pities Kate and now Harry likely does too.
they were definitely not as close as the press wanted people to think.
at the funeral – both Philip’s and the Queen’s – harry completely ignores her. He blanks her in a way that he doesn’t blank William. Maybe that’s because he knows he has to play nice with William publicly, maybe that’s bc she is just a nonentity so doesnt cross his radar, who knows.
I think he’s blanked her since she started attacking Meghan with crygate. And her nonsense at the commonwealth service.
He was sociable with her in public prior to that but he stopped doing that and it became noticeable because he tends to be sociable with everyone at engagements.
I don’t for a second think they were close. Harry was nice to her because that’s who he is as a person. Someone had to be, it certainly wasn’t William. Maybe she took that niceness as being close but they didn’t seem to hang out much outside of engagements. Also, Harry said he was most miserable in 2012 until he met Meghan and that was when he was their third wheel.
No, Harry and Kate were never close. Never. That was all Middleton PR, royal PR, and stan fantasies, not reality.
I doubt Harry has forgotten (or forgiven) Kate and her awful family publicly tripling down on the crying lie and for every other sh!tty, racist thing Kate has done to Meghan and their kids. What I do think is, they made a decision to not mention Kate. Not that they feel sympathy for her or find her blameless, but that they chose not to mention her for their own reasons. They included a few key pictures of Kate being an absolute bitch though.
Serena William said Meghan is ‘too nice’, and the ‘Kate’s a good person’ statement was another one of those being too nice moments (Oprah interview). I also suspect this was Meghan talking Harry off the ledge and encouraging him to NOT mention Kate’s role. This was focused on the institution and on his family, not on Keen’s years of anti-Meghan misogynistic, bullying racist behavior. A choice not to go nuclear on Kate – yet.
The commonwealth countries have been waiting for genuine accountability for longer and so far nothing, so yeah, don’t hold your breath, PH.
This gets at the heart of the contradiction that H&M hold, both personally and institutionally.
personally, what they went through was hell– no one deserves that kind of racist, misogynist vitriol, point blank. in the context of the BRF, I will always be Team Sussex.
At the same time, they are not nearly as progressive as they seem to think themselves to be. They have made it clear that they Meghan being WOC would have been “better” for the monarchy to hold onto the commonwealth. But in the same documentary (like episode 2 or 3?) a historian says that the commonwealth is just colonialism rebranded. So if you put 2 and 2 together, H&M are basically saying “Yes, Meghan could have been good window dressing for colonialism, but the colonizers were too racist to realize that!” The reality is you can’t “diversify” monarchy because monarchy is built to be exclusive, racist, etc. The very nature of monarchy is opposed to inclusiveness and fair representation. Anyway, this tweet says it better: https://twitter.com/AyoCaesar/status/1603311278524715008
Naomi, thank you for this! I appreciated the H&M series, but was not 100% satisfied when it ended. I would have liked them to have shined more of a light on the power imbalances inside the royal family, the relationship with the press and courtiers and naming names with more specific incidents that we were unaware of. By the end, it also popped out that H&M’s primary focus was breathing room inside the royal family working for the family in the Commonwealth. Which is the British Empire 2.0. It’s problematic. I do believe H&M wanted to make a difference, but for most of the Commonwealth nations, it’s not clear what the benefit would be.
I think H&M were optimistic (or naive) and thought that they could inspire the RF to apologize and/or make some sort of reparations. Especially PH. He knew that he came from that background but had updated his thinking. It’s hard to give up hope that your family can change and do better.
@Naomi, I second the thank you for your comment. You are exactly right that the monarchy, by its inherent nature, is exclusive, racist, classist, and honestly, still misogynistic. There’s no fixing that.
The contradictions definitely put H & M in a tough spot. Like you, in the context of the BRF, I am always Team Sussex. The abuse they suffered is inexcusable, but if you study history, of course the institution was going to act that way. It should be better, but it’s incapable of that. The whole house of cards would come tumbling down if they “modernized” because the monarchy is not meant for the modern world. They believe they are anointed by God, and that belief is not compatible with democratic republics and representative governments.
I’m glad that there a few of us here who are bothered by this contradiction continuing to go unaddressed.
I keep wondering when Prince Harry (and him only! because he is the born prince) will be asked to address this. Who would even ask him this? What outlet or journo is sympathetic enough to Harry & Meghan that he would grant them interview, yet also learned about the British monarchy and the Commonwealth?
I don’t know how much Meghan knew about the commonwealth going into it. So she was probably genuinely excited to have this role that felt more global to her. I mean I’m an American, all I know about the commonwealth is what people here have taught me about it.
Harry obviously knew more but he was a product of his family and the institution, so his take on the commonwealth is probably very different from someone who lives in a commonwealth country, but it seems to be growing and changing.
I disagree; Harry and Meghan *were* a positive force for good in the Commonwealth, and would have continued to be if they were allowed to continue. It was a huge controversy when at a Commonwealth trust panel discussion Harry specifically called out the damage that colonization had and continues to have on the commonwealth, and flat out said that these parts of history are painful but must be addressed if true progress is to be made. To think that they would have been content to be used as tokens to smooth over any ripples of unrest does Meghan and Harry a huge disservice. Haven’t they showed us time and time again that their approach to royal work is different than the rest? For example, actually raising funds for the Hubb Community Kitchen women after Grenfell, not just smiling and waving. They would have showed up for the commonwealth in a way that nobody else in the royal family would or could, that I 100% believe. They weren’t cheering on the empire as a relic of colonialism, they were trying to help in a real way.
I agree, though can see how Harry is in a tight spot because he is both institution and family. When your family is wrapped up in a job or system, I imagine the feelings are very confusing and hard to disentangle.
As members of the family they obviously weren’t going to come right out with “we should be abolished!” but I do think there was space for them to do some real good within the confines of the bad system. And that’s why we saw the right-wing freak out about their woke agenda etc etc. because they were going to be able to move it out a little.
Overall, it’s definitely better they are out.
Ironically, the best statement on accountability and the lack of it came from a British lord: Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Lord Acton
H&M have gotten out.
The Firm will not change.
I agree the firm won’t change because in order to change one must acknowledge there is problem. Their mantra is: to protect the king/queen/institution at ALL costs.
Harry having to deal with those two psychopaths has to be really tough. They’re angry at him for refusing to put up with their abuse. It’s good that he has accepted that they won’t change or acknowledge what they did.
Not surprised they’re blanking her. She’s a non factor and I’m sure they know when W is done with her, all her bs will be his trump card to get her to go away.
I know it’s not a popular opinion here, but I’ve never believed Kate was the driving force behind Meghan’s smears. She’s too lazy/oatmeal to sustain a prolonged attack. It’s been William from the jump. I think it’s clear Harry thinks so too.
Her being a non-entity is how she has survived in the institution and will continue to. In that way she is perfect for the BRF.
I don’t think she smeared Meghan as much as William mainly because she didn’t have to but, I do think she was responsible for the damaging “Meghan made Kate Cry” headlines. We also saw her isolate Meghan and Archie at that polo match. Then there was her appalling behaviour at the CWS. William used the press and Kate used her “mean girl” tactics.
She does have some clout though because she was able to get the Tatler article changed. There was also a section on “Princes and the Press” where Tatler were told NEVER to repeat a story and then the next day the story was in the Fail.
Kate got a free pass because she’s not hurt Harry like his father or brother. As you quite rightly say she’s not really that important to him.
The crying story could only come from her because few other people were there. William would not have known about this story but for her telling him. Kate is not innocent here and while she didn’t lead all the smears, she is behind this one and she remains silent about it to this day.
Plus her actions at the Queen’s funeral toward Meghan were just rude and aggressive.
Yeah, the crying story was 100% from Kate. And there have been enough snide comments from her mother and from Kate herself (her weird comment when M’s pregnancy with Archie was announced about it being a lovely time of year to have a baby? What? Say how happy and excited you are for them for the love of pete) that its clear to me that Kate had a hand in the smears and there really is no way around that. People like to paint her as this innocent victim but she has agency and power and she used that agency to attack Meghan.
NOW I also believe that she would not have done so had William shut her down or not been leading her along or whatever. She was definitely acting with William’s permission as he was doing the same thing.
But following his lead doesn’t mean she’s innocent or didn’t play a part. Let’s remember that Kate was a bitch to M from the start in a way that William was not.
Agreed. She was behind a lot of stories and her mama definitely was. She was jealous and ticked that somehow who didn’t come from her background was killing it immediately.
Okay I’m in the second episode and i think Liz Garbus is doing a great job bc she’s showing us the things that H&M aren’t saying. Those slow pans of Kate’s face at some points aren’t because Kate was an innocent victim who played no part in what was going on.
The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. That’s how I feel when people fall for her routine. Kate has deliberate worked to convince people she’s a sad, milquetoast victim of circumstance, innocent of all wrongdoing and too fragile to work for a living. She and William are mirrors – selfish, racist, bullying, doing everything they can to get what THEY personally want.
Yeah, I agree with you, she seems like a nonentity and that’s either because she’s legitimately bland/boring or it’s a smart strategy. (Also frankly, I can’t be arsed to care about her much or get riled by her much because of that.)
I need more evidence that Kate was being more than just a chilly in-law who goes along with her husband before I’m convinced she’s a secret instigator, basically. Other than The Stupid Tights Fight (which yeah, sounds like her camp, won’t argue that point) and making bitchface at the last public event in 2020, we don’t seem to have much on that topic.
To be clear, it’s not that I don’t think Kate was involved at all – clearly she was.
But I firmly believe that if William had genuinely welcomed Meghan, had actually loved her and protected her, Kate would have fallen in line with that. Would she have been jealous of Meghan regardless? Sure. But, she doesn’t have the power or guts to go against William, IMO.
I sort of agree with this, but we’re back to the early stories of Kate mean-girling Meghan, when by many accounts William was initially welcoming. It’s not just that Kate leaked the crying story (with the roles reversed), its that she actually made Meghan cry at a dress fitting for Meghan’s wedding. and wore white to said wedding.
Maybe Kate wouldn’t have leaked the stories if William said not to, but I don’t think she was ever going to be welcoming to Meghan.
One of the first stories that came out about Kate and Meghan was Kate passing Meghan on the way out from KP, asking Meghan where she was going, and then refusing to give Meghan a ride when she found out they were going to the same place/street/shops. How hard is it say, “Hop in, since we are heading that way anyway!” As Harry said, cold.
She wasn’t the driving force because she would never initiate anything without William’s say-so, but when she was given the green light to let ‘er rip on Meghan she took full advantage. She was too cowardly to throw the first punch; a few savage kicks to the gut when the person’s already on the floor is more her style.
There will never be accountability because C & W think Harry is beneath them.
Mentioning Kate will only embiggen her.
Kate doesn’t have power. Meghan said she was a good person. Which I have a REALLY hard time believing — but obviously Meghan knows a whole lot that we don’t. I do know that seizing on Kate as being somehow the ringleader in all of this is misogyny, period. It’s trying to make this into a catfight between two women, which the tabloids love. It is not what happened.
What happened is that Charles and William abused and bullied Harry and Meghan, until Harry took his family and freed them and himself from that abuse as much as he could.
All of this. I certainly believe she went along with whatever William wanted, but had he felt and behaved differently, she would have too. It’s clear H&M know that.
I also wonder where their heads were at when they sat down with Oprah vs. where they are now and whether she might phrase things differently today. I respect their choice to barely mention her throughout this series.
Yeah…I don’t think I know enough to judge Kate specifically, but she sure seems like a nonentity in this. Probably went along with William (which I can’t say shocks me, if you’re married to a bullying future king), but I doubt she was a ringleader like the men were.
“ I don’t know if they really believe that Kate isn’t involved or if they’re just being nice.”
They’re being nice. This was all in the can before Harry’s grandmother died, but Harry’s seen how KKKHate treated Meghan from the get-go. Lord knows how many times her behavior made Meghan cry, Keen has behaved so badly in public, articles have been written about how bitchy she was in a stupid little hat. Then, we ALL saw how she treated Meghan (and how triggered Meghan was) during the Queen’s funeral week. My vote is they are depriving KKKHate, the Derangers and the 🐀🐀🐀 of oxygen and yet MORE fodder to attack Meghan.
This @c-shell. They are depriving her of attention by not talking about her. And they’re being nice. I can’t imagine it’s pleasant being married to William. But Kate does have some agency. Thinking back to Kate’s bday articles where her press was clearly all about drawing a distinction bw herself and Meghan, with her coming out as the good one while meghan is the bad one. Kate leaned into that. Nothing from that tatler article was pulled about the silly tights story. The BM is brutal to women which is why it’s so hurtful that Kate plays the dirty game. However, she’s not at the top of the institution and Harry and Meghan care about calling out the injustice at the top, not the the little fish below.
Definitely being nice. Plus I think they don’t want to give William any ammunition that Harry is “attacking his wife” because that is the charge they are laying at William’s feet.
I think they know that right now, attacking Kate would be a lot like attacking the Queen. No, she doesn’t have the same popularity the Queen had, but she’s so….I don’t, flat…..and is seen by many as this perfect little Stepford wife with no personality that I think any kind of attack on her would be seen as H&M going off the rails.
Remember in Oprah that Meghan simply corrected the crying story and said that Kate was a good person and wrote an apology note etc and she still got dragged for what she said about Kate.
Totally agree with you, C-shell.
In a racist system, whenever a POC has the temerity to advocate for themselves (especially if they are a Black woman), the oppressors double down. A Black woman is rarely seen as a victim and is despised and reviled for daring to call for accountability.
I agree with all Harry’s comments that he and meghan were better than William and Kate but they are not on the same level and a whole generation away from the new king so not comparable. As for Diana, is a whole different ball game. If she was in a mood she did not speak on engagements. She came to my hometown in 1990 and one of my friends was at the lunch for her. Diana did not eat with the guests at the lunch but in another room by herself. She was there to support Charles, not outshine him and she deliberately started to do this. I am sympathetic to Harry and Meghan especially if there were racial problems. It was not their place to be the head of the firm that was only for the queen and new king. Harry and Meghan were only players. They could have done so much though.
You mean Diana who was being emotionally abused by her husband and was battling an eating disorder had an off day? Wow. How HUMAN of her.
Be sure you mention this to the Daily Fail and others when they run those “Kate the crown jewel” and “William would be a better king!” stories ad nauseum. And when did Harry and Meghan ever say or act like they thought they were “the head of the firm”? You are buying into all of the media garbage, just like they want you to.
The doc addressed this. The press was putting Meghan on the covers of the papers, even when the whole family was at an event. Imagine it was the same way with Diana. So Meghan and Diana did not ask the press to always put them on the cover. The press chose to do that bc they were beautiful and charismatic. And yet the family wasn’t happy when they took the spotlight. Sooooo, what were these women supposed to do? Hide in a hole? Stop breathing?
Yes, they were supposed to stop breathing. That’s what the royal family wanted of both Diana and Meghan. And it’s why Harry knew they had to get out of that hellhole.
I love the lack of mention of William’s wife. After all the glowing articles on how she’s a peacemaker, a lynchpin, the very rock of the monarchy….and Harry doesn’t see fit to mention her. That is the worst thing that can ever happen to her, not that she’d be about badly but that she doesn’t even get a mention. She’s THAT unimportant, despite what the newspapers say.
It’s also smart. One thread woven through this docuseries is that Meghan was hazed “just like the other married in women” (not) so if they had exposed the open secret that William’s wife is just a bad person, it could have been perceived as “beating up on the married in,” and drowned out the rest of the messaging.
She deserves every inch of darkness, deprived of a spotlight or even a mention
As they say, the best revenge is living a good life. I hope that at least some of the negative Nancy’s rethink their narratives & see what an amazing family the Sussexes are. I loved the series & it cemented me as a Sussex supporter!
Harry was the only self-aware adult in the room.
He probably asked and answered the necessary questions about his reaction and feeling on a varying number of situations.
He knows what is the right thing needed to have a proper resolution, but understand that it is not up to him.
In this particular case one meet people where they are, only if it is necessary, or quietly carry on.
It is the fear of being horribly wrong that supersedes the accountability and apology as an act of contrition.
After all they paid for the wedding that the Sussexes did not asked for, a strong enough cudgel to use to beat them into silence.
It did not work.
I think knowing how much Kate FEEDS off of any sort of mention, blanking her throughout the entire series (sans a mention here and there leading up to the wedding) is the biggest burn anyone could make on her.
She’s a non-entity to them. No importance.
Yeah, and I love every bit of it!! 😆🤭
One more thing…after watching the last 3 episodes today, did anyone notice that during Meghan and Harry’s wedding ceremony, when she walked up the aisle and was standing by Harry’s side holding hands, William is standing beside them and he looked Meghan up and down like she was a piece of meat, as if he was saying “Cor blimey would I like to get me some of that”. It was blatant and disgusting.
Yes, I noticed he looked her up and down with almost a sneer. I thought he was envious of Harry’s joy and love.
The bottom line is-all the royals who are in direct line to the throne-have all the say-have all the tabloid media-can demand anything of lower ranking royals-there will be no apology from Charles or Will about anything that went wrong with the Sussexes-they are higher royals and are direct leads to the throne-they don’t have to answer to any lower royals about anything-you shall dim your light and sit in the corner and be quiet or else-no matter how wrong Charles and Will are-they know they will rule regardless of any misdeeds by them-I pray the Sussex family will continue to blossom and live their lives on their own terms-God bless and keep them safe.