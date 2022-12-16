Who was the best-dressed royal woman at ‘Together at Christmas’?

Here are more photos from last night’s Together at Christmas event, which the Princess of Wales nominally “organized.” The show doesn’t air until Christmas Eve, so we have no idea if Kate decided to organize another piano recital, or perhaps hand the mic to King Charles to cover “Little Drummer Boy” as George puts on a skit. Speaking of, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance, the whole Windsor and Middleton clans put in a big appearance. Charles seemed happy, Camilla seemed comfortably numb.
The Middletons were there, as I said. They all came out for last year’s special too. Pippa even wore the same shade of burgundy as her sister.
Zara Tindall also made a point of wearing the same plummy/burgundy shade to the event. Is this some kind of coordinated message (literally) about what Meghan said about color protocol and not wanting to wear the same color as senior-royal women?
Embed from Getty Images
The York princesses were there with their husbands. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi want to be in the royal fold so much. Eugenie and Jack, less so, but they look blissed-out after moving to Portugal this year. I liked both of the York princesses’ looks, by the way. I thought Beatrice looked the best out of everyone.
Embed from Getty Images
Behold, the Countess of Wessex in white. Wearing the same color as Camilla? They definitely coordinated this in reaction to Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty and Backgrid.
-
-
Pippa Matthews with husband James leads her parents Carole and Michael Middleton as they arrive for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022. PA Photo. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. See PA story ROYAL Carols. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O’,Image: 744843482, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family pictured attending the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Forfar
BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family pictured attending the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom – camilla parker bowles
BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III and Dean of Westminster David Hoyle
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I loved Beatrice’s coat, but I thought Sophie looked great too. Is Eugenie expecting again? The position of her belt makes me wonder? I guess with QEII passing, no official announcements will be happening from the palace on royal grandchildren.
I wondered that too; everything about Eugenia’s outfit is really unflattering.
I think Pippa looks great too! And reluctantly, Sophie’s ensemble is also topnotch. Beatrice looks fantastic. The worst-looking one there is Catherine the Hate.
Yes. Everyone looked better that Kate!
Sophie looks very nice.
I did not recognize sofiesta at all.
I agree on all points. Beatrice looked the best. She always looks so stylish lately, and her outfits are flattering too. New stylist maybe.
Sophie looks stylish and modern, I love the look. Eugenie does look pregnant, and we are being rude speculating but I do agree with you. I love Camilla’s outfit, it is very flattering. Her face is thinner and she wears stronger makeup lately and it’s not flattering. She looked better before her wellness trip to India.
I think edo loves fashion and is influencing her to explore good options
I always liked Beatrice’s fashion game. She played with shape, style, color. Not that every outfit was a hit, far from it. But often the problem was it didn’t flatter her figure. On Kate it would’ve looked good and been fun. But lately bea hasn’t done much better finding what’s fun and what flatters her.
Oh no! Did Eugenie spoil Kate’s recital? I await months of tabloid outrage.
@Tolly LMAO 😂 Not to mention, how very disrespectful to both King Charles and the Spirit of Christmas itself, that Eug+Jack and Bea+Ed were HOLDING HANDS!!! 😱 Disgusting. I demand the BM now dedicate large amounts of column space calling out this vile behavior. Oh wait…..
I also think Eugenie is pregnant. I hope she is pregnant. I will be sooo happy for her!!!
My first thought on these full length Eugenie pics was to try to remember if a pregnancy had been announced….
I think Eugenie looks pregnant too. She looks so happy, as does Beatrice. Love her coat!
I seems that Eugenie may have more of her mother’s genes when it comes to body type – Fergie struggled after she had children and the press were merciless.
Have to confess I don’t know which is which. From these comments, I gather Eugenie is the one in the brown tartan?
@Zazzoo Just remember “Beatrice Big-Eyes”, and Eugenie is the other one.
@Zazzoo – I go by the alpha order of the names and birth order. Beatrice is the first daughter and ‘B’ comes before ‘E’ for Eugenie, the second daughter 🙂
That was the first thing I wondered, too, because I looked like that when I was pregnant. I look at those old photos now and think, “Crikey, I was so … “round”. Call was a photo of her a few months back. I can’t remember what the event was, but I have a feeling it was either during or just after th Jubilee. She was wearing a green dress, and walking on an incline or steps, and holding the rail. She looked pregnant then; her face had become rounder, and even then, she looked as if she had lost her waist. She looks quite far along.
Yes, l am wondering if she is pregnant.
I saw Eugenie at a VIP art event several weeks ago, in fact l first saw Beatrice and Edoardo, and was surprised at how small and petite Beatrice is. I am on the short and small side but she was smaller than me, and l don’t think she photographs well, as she is much better looking in person. A little while afterwards l saw Beatrice, who has a fuller figure, walking around on her own and chatting to people but l didn’t see her husband.
My first thought was that Eugenie may be pregnant again. The timing would make a lot of sense if they’re planning another baby.
I also immediately thought Eugenie was pregnant.
I wondered about Eugenie, too.
Same thoughts. Her overall posture, slightly fuller face, the belt…
First, Sophie looks great. And it’s not a look I would associate with her. As a couple, Beatrice and her husband look very good style wise. Eugenie, what on earth? She needs help. Lastly, the Middleton smiles are from ear to ear,
This is one of Sophie’s better looks in a long time.
@Seraphina & Becks1 – Agree 100%!!!! Sophie has not looked this good in a very long time.
@Seraphina, the Midds got the memo from Kate “Wear either burgundy or navy and co-ordinate with me and hubby!” Kate’s rearranging the deck chairs on the sinking ship….
I was thinking they all looked oddly coordinated. She is now imposing her keen eye for what she thinks will photo well on to the Midds.
So was Camilla’s animal print dress a big “up yours” to Kate?
Yeah I’m surprised to say that Sophie looks fantastic, gets my best dressed vote.
Yes, definitely the best followed by Camilla.
The Midds like to be on display and out with the “royals.” They think they are important.
Umm…they are important. They’re the grandparents of the future king of England.
I actually liked Camilla’s look, her hair looked coiffed and shiny, makeup was nice and not kind of clumping around her face like normal.
Agree. Cowmilla’s ensemble looks more lux and sophisticated. She is after all the new queen consort and she will not be outdressed.
Still so weird to me that she’s the QC. That got me thinking if she’s still around when William becomes King, I wonder how they’ll treat her. Kate as QC and Cam hanging about in her dowager apartment?
She’ll be dowager queen. She’ll probably run of to Ray Mill house and drink endless amouth of vin while talking s$#& about the new king and queen.
Yeah, Cam still has her own family and friends. Even if Kate tries to meangirl the dowager stepmum out of the inner circle, Cam will be fine.
I think her makeup needs toning down just a little, or she runs the risk of looking like a clown. The makeup is not clumping as before, because she took her cosmetic surgeon on her “Wellness Tour”, for some refurbishments, including having her face ironed out a bit.
LMAO! 😂😂😂
I want nothing more than Camilla to get a new hairstyle.
Because she almost always has a hat on, I’d kind of forgotten what a 70s look Cowmilla’s hair is. It might be time to let the Farrah Fawcett look go…
Camilla is 75 years old and if you think that is her natural hair I have got a bridge to sell you. Camilla has a set of fluffy blonde wigs she pulls out to wear. Nothing wrong with that btw but her style aint gonna change unless she calls her wig maker.
Beatrice does look really good.
So this was definitely an “all hands on deck” kind of night, right? Clearly a SOS went out at some point and they were all given their marching orders to be there.
Hopefully they got paid. Since it was billed as a tribute to TQ, I guess they might have felt obligated.
didn’t they all come last year?
I’m not seeing James Middleton & his wife. Did they decide not to play these little reindeer games?
So all these clowns can hold hands, but when H&M do it the British media clutch their pearls.
I keep thinking that if the York sisters play it right they may eventually be given more royal duties.
Fergie has done some stupid things but she is no fool, which is why she is still within the castle walls.
Edo sort of looks over it to me. None of them look happy to be there. Sophie and Bea did manage a smile for the cameras.
Probably because they were told they had to be there.
What is left to take away from the York sisters at this point if they don’t comply?
The princess titles and HRH could be pulled. And things could be made rougher on Andrew and Fergie.
Where’s the press outrage about these women wearing new coats when there’s a cost of living crisis?
Lol, Meghan has so much power over these people. They’d all stand on their heads if Meghan said “I was told it isn’t Royal to stand on my head”. this color coordination is so mean-girl, right out of middle school.
Right? This petty mean girl coordination is really wild. Anything to prove Meghan wrong. I mean at least we know there definitely watching.
It’s giving big,”I’ll show her energy”.
I love Sophie’s entire look, Pippa’s boots, and Bea’s look. That’s all I got.
100% this. I looked through the photos before reading the article and was shocked at Zara, Pippa and Keen wearing the same colour then promptly rolled my eyes so hard they nearly popped out of my head. Not to mention Cams and Sophie both in white….so both wearing the same colour but ALSO wearing a neutral shade that Meghan said they rarely wear.
What kind of certified sickos do this??? They coordinated and changed their outfits the DAY of this event since the episodes came out Thursday morning and this taped that evening. Happy to see the York sisters playing no part but it very clearly shows you who is on what side.
So happy H&M got the eff out of there. There is no reasoning with these types of people.
Actually the part about not wearing the same color came out in the earlier eps so they had a week to plan their big mean girl energy. It’s like a juvenile high school clique with these grown ass adults. How embarrassing for them.
“On Wednesdays, we wear burgundy.”
Don’t know about Cam but Sophie wears white a lot. Same with neutrals. Including black because I used to point it out to people on royal groups screeching about how royal women never wore black (or pants which Sophie does) until Meghan did and how it was bad protocol etc. Except for the last couple of years I’ve largely liked Sophie’s fashion.
Plus Sophie wore white last year too—white pants.
Yes, the bit about Meghan wearing neutrals like camel so she didn’t overshadow anyone by wearing the same color came out in Vol 1 last week. The next day, Camilla was at the soccer event with Charles. She was dressed in a taupe coat and matching hat, a neutral color I don’t recall see her wear before. Don’t know if she would’ve had enough time to pull an outfit together to make a point like that, but I definitely side-eyed it. Reminded me of years ago when she wore a black dress to copy Diana’s revenge dress. I don’t get that – I guess there’s some kick to being snarky, but why try and compete with two such beautiful, stylish women, when you’ll only end up looking second best by comparison.
This👆🏻 cannot be overstated. They are obsessed with Meghan. The coordinated burgundy outfits scream “clique”.
Also, it’s telling that both Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t indulging Kate and joining in their mean girl reindeer games. Good for them!
I am not so sure it was coordinated. Wine/Red is a festive colour.
@PrincessK After seeing many of your other comments in today’s threads, your determination to refute that this wasn’t a coordinated effort by the Windsor WAGS here, does not come as much of a surprise.
Bea looked nice and so did Sophie and Camilla. I thought it was the best Camilla and Sophie have looked for a while. Eugenie looked as if she was wearing a sack of potatoes tied in the middle. A very unflattering coat.
She may be pregnant.
Eugenie gets my vote
Interesting that Princess Blackamoor Broach and her family were also asked to provide PR for this event.
😳 Really? So tacky.
I think Eugenie looks very pretty and I like her coat better than her sister’s. I hate to say it but Sophie looks great and natural with her hair down. Pippa looks pretty too and I like her coat very much.
This was absolutely coordinated but Eugenie and Bea were left off that list of calls, I guess.
In my head I’m playing a version of Bruno’s “In or the Outz.” Remember how Kate was out of the Hunter green memo at Phillip’s funeral? She’s outz no longer. Herds of haters stick together. It was absolutely coordinated, with Keen sending out a “We wear burgundy on Friday” memo and Camilla being like, “Sophie, our generation wears white.” Princess Ann couldn’t be bothered with this or am I missing her? Carole would’ve looked ridiculous in burgundy and would not have real access to Rottweiler’s orders so she’s kind of on the outz. Not surprised that Zara’s thug husband was there; they show surprising levels of forgiveness for white male assaulters. Bea and Eugenie def on the outz, and good for them. Hope it’s a conscious choice on their part.
How lovely that Kate has something positive and constructive to do with her time.
Asking who’s the best-dressed British royal woman is like asking what’s my favorite reason to go to the DMV. Sure, I guess there’s an answer but whatever it is will be boring and trite.
They absolutely coordinated because of what Meghan said. What losers all around.
Ha! And so accurate.
My favorite reason to go to the DMV is to laugh at all the people in the long lines and then hightail it out of there.
And Willileaks and K claim to be “mental health advocates” 🙄
This girl gang did a very good job in bullying Meg out
Burgundy theme was discussed on Lorraine this morning and she was told that it is the colour of POWER!
For this particular event, it’s the colour of desperation.
LOL! Word.
Actually, that’s true. It represents Meghan’s power to influence the most well known royals on the planet.
Why would they care about Meghan’s opinion? Sophie gets. My vote.
Eduardo has definitely ramped up Bea’s style — this is a great look for her. Much as I want to love Eugenie’s, I just can’t. If the color coordination amongst the coven was meant to be a slam at Meghan, it fails — just more proof, as if we needed it, that Meghan was getting misinformation or no information and gaslit at every turn. “See? There’s no protocol! ….. For us.”
I made a similar comment after she said that, my theory is that there is no way the dressers and associated flunkies don’t coordinate what the women are going to wear, they just mean girled Meghan and kept her out of the loop so she was set up to fail.
Pippa and Zara wore the same colour as Khate. Sophie wore same colour as Camilla. It was definitely coordinated. My God these people are pathetic.
But who was Carole matching with? Princess
Michael of Kent?
Who picked Sophie’s outfit because it’s so refreshing to see a royal woman look age appropriate and modern (and rich).
Is it protocol that only the ‘queen’ can wear gloves? It’s freezing in the UK and everyone else has bare hands. I’m shivering just looking at them (ok that’s partly covid but it’s super cold here at the moment).
I think Meghan was the best dressed royal even though she wasn’t there.
You know Meghan’s grateful she lives in the US because she and Harry would have been forced to attend this event if they were still in the UK.
There’s a bright side to “exile”.
Only Pippa and Zara got the memo to wear burgundy though.
And buttons. They both went heavily into buttons
Pippa’s belt is off-center for her big photo op.
They are the closest to Kate, that’s why… Pippa is her sister and Zara is… Zara..she and her husband need their royal connections to maintain an income from ads, reality shows etc.
I’d be willing to bet the memo was sent to Beatrice and Eugenie and they were all “sorry, I’m fresh out of burgundy, good luck tonight!”
Amy Bee, what I find most interesting is that Pippa is not a royal family member, so who cares what color she wears? What statement is that supposed to make?
Sophie looked the best of ALL the women last night – I liked her look for once. Beat was my 2nd fave.
As usual the Mids were out in force mugging for the cameras and playing up their royal adjacentness. I yearn for Chuck to turn on them – they have no issue with attacking him.
Pippa was the best dressed Middleton – she also has the best hair in that family.
I agree with everything you wrote!
“Pippa was the best dressed Middleton – she also has the best hair in that family”
Actually, when I saw the photos of Pippa I thought she had started on her sister’s extensions/wiglet – her hair has never been that long/full/thick. Time will tell with other photos of her in the future but Pippa has always had hair like Kate’s: shoulder length long (eg not down her back), straight (albeit probably due to blowouts) and thin.
Again: nothing wrong with it, Pippa is not a public figure nor paid for by taxpayers, isn’t issuing press releases defending her “natural” hair and can do as she damn well pleases with her appearance. This is just another aspect of what we’ve all been saying, that very few women have thicker hair as they get older so it almost always means they are using fake pieces. And I thought she was best dressed along with Sophie. Love her boots and the belted coat!
Beatrice looks the best out of all of them. I absolutely love the coat she’s wearing. Sophie looks great too, but it’s because she’s dressed head to toe in Meghan’s style. As for the color coordination, I’m not getting it. I guess I need more coffee because my brain is not picking up on whatever immature trick they’re trying to pull off.
This is the family ‘circling the wagons’ around the Wails and the PR beating they’ve just taken. Harry was too kind with them but his book will be interesting as I wonder if he will add more tea that didn’t make it into the show.
I adore everything about B’s coat. The fit is perfection, I have serious coat envy.
I think all the women look very nice here, lots of fab coats and boots on display. I do enjoy a great “winter white” coat. Where was Princess Anne? Did Prince Edward stay home with the Wessex kids? Where was Peter and his latest flame?
I don’t think they coordinated the colors- I think this family usually tries NOT to have anybody in the same/similar color (except Kate and brides at weddings, snark). If this was supposed to be some sort of signal that Meghan was wrong about that, the Firm failed yet again because the fact that they’re suddenly all in the same color only serves to call attention to the fact that they’re usually NOT.
Edward didn’t attend this last year either. I wonder what’s up with that.
He probably can’t stand Kate’s piano playing. 😂
I don’t think he likes going out. Sophie seems to be the one doing the engagements.
Actually my daughter was at an event earlier this year where Edward was the guest of honour and came on his own, not that it got any publicity in the papers.
I might get some hate for saying this but Pippa is aging well and I think she’s prettier than she was when younger, and looks great and is always smiling and her smile hits her whole face and…well, I like her more than I used to. that is all.
I think she is more attractive than kate.
I agree – she looks great and it seems to be that she is happy and living her best life. She has a husband who adores her and is doing what she wants. James also seems happier since he got married and I think him getting help for his MH has also contributed to his happiness.
Was Alizee there last night? I still remember her chic pantsuit from last year’s Festival of Kate.
I remember being floored by the amount of people who liked that pantsuit:)
That’s what happens when you live a truly well lived life. Her husband loves her, she lacks for nothing financially speaking, can do whatever she wants and has three children. Oh, and actually has a Masters in Early Childhood.
I can’t decide if Pippa is happier now that’s out from her mother’ s control, or if she just grew up and settled down and is happy (maybe both?) She had her fun in her 20s, got married to a man who appears to absolutely adore her* and she’s rich enough to just live her best life without having to answer to anyone. She’s getting graduate degrees, having babies, and just seems happy and well adjusted and seems to like her quasi royal status, where she can go to some events but again, doesn’t have to answer to anyone.
*I wonder if this is a sticking point for Kate. Pippa seems to love James and I just always think he looks like he worships her. He seemed so happy at their wedding. So her sister is in a happy marriage, and her brother in law is in a happy marriage (Harry.) It’s just her and William who are stuck in this miserable loveless marriage.
I think its also about getting out from kHate’s control as well as Ma’s. Pippa was always used to prop kHate up and I don’t think kHate is above lording her status over her siblings. She’s both the eldest and golden child of that family (and she knows it) – as such her younger siblings are nothing more than tools to be used and abused by her. I have seen this behaviour play out in my own family and within families of friends. It creates a very toxic and resentful sibling dynamic. Look at how its affected Harry and The Other Brother.
I don’t see where the love for James idda comes from. Pippa always wanted to marry an aristocrat, have people forgotten that? She chased a number of them before she realized it wasn’t happening and her time was passing, and settled for someone she had rejected previously. Her marriage is no less out of interest than her sister’s.
I prefer Pippa to Kate for the simple facts she studied, achieved, actively participated in charities but her marriage game was no different than her sister’s, only less successful from Middleton point of view, i.e. no title, no aristocrat caught.
Why should you get hate for making a nice comment about someone? Pippa would have made a better wife for William, more confident and outgoing and probably more intelligent.
At the time the inner circle were surprised that it was Kate and not Pippa.
^^ But would William have made a better husband for Pippa than James Matthews actually is for her? Nope.
I think that Charles and William wanted to send a message to the sussexes see we don’t need you. I think they are that petty.
Does Camilla’s coat have weird doily angel wings, or is it an optical illusion?
I thought the same thing! I thought, she wouldn’t have that on her coat, would she? She would, but it’s actually the pillow in the car. Looks like both she & Charles have pillows for their backs, hers has a lacy edge on it.
I saw a clip where they put all the burgundy coat wearers side by side- it gave me Handmaid’s Tales vibes….
I’m glad Eugenie agreed to be part of the documentary – I wonder how that goes behind the scenes because I hoped she would have helped Meghan more during the time (she was there and could have taught Meghan how to curtsey for instance and also could have helped explain other things – even just the national anthem??), but hopefully she at least stands up for them a bit.
I do remember that Eugenie was the only one to publicly welcome them to Instagram when they’d first created sussexRoyal- she’d posted “Welcome, cousins” or something along that nature and tagged them. She also publicly supported Meghan’s 40 for 40 initiative back in 2021. Even when the media’s wrath was full swinging while they were still working royals and the “Meghan announced her pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding” trope, the stories of EUGENIE being mad always fell flat. Meghan knew Eugenie before she even met Harry- E wasn’t with the shits that family was trying to pull.
When those pics came out of Eugenie and Harry at the Super Bowl I had a feeling it was only a matter of time before she and Jack booked it out of the UK themselves. Sure enough…
Now the one I’m fascinated to know about, as far as their true relationship, is Beatrice with the Sussexes.
That is the relationship I’m curious about too. The sisters are really close so I think it would be weird if Beatrice was Team William but I’ve never read anything about Beatrice and Harry’s relationship
Beatrice may not be close to Harry, but she absolutely does not like the Wails.
Beatrice does not like Kate as far as I can remember but Edo might be keen to keep in the good graces of the family for an Earldom.
He gives me the same vibes as Princess Margarets husband.
They say Beatrice and Eugenie are very different and that Eugenie is far more friendly and down to earth. Beatrice let’s you know she is a princess.
Co-sign Beatrice as the best dressed royal. I do like Pippa’s belt, shoes and coat but dunno if I like them together lol. And yes this is very much about putting on a united front.
Kate owns Carole’s coat in at least three colors that we’ve seen. More evidence that Mom is her stylist?
@Tolly CarolE as Khate’s stylist makes so much sense at this point.
Sophie looks the best, with Camilla second. I like Beatrice’s coat, but I think its thick collar and belt are meant for a taller figure. Don’t know what to say about the Bevy of Burgundy – solidarity with Kate? Whatever.
All this confirms is that a) these folks watch the documentary/read the coverage, b) planned to coordinate outfits, and c) Meghan wasn’t lying because you can find loads of examples where THIS would not have happened.
Plus, the fact the dudes seem to be all wearing similar ties?
Yeah, they’re scared. This is the same vein as rushing out to be photographed with Black folks to prove how “not racist” they are, yet when you scroll through their IG pre-Meghan, majority of time you would rarely see a non-white face (and if one showed up, it was from an overseas tour in a Commonwealth country).
I wonder if Beatrice will get flack for being in the documentary?
It is already happening. They are saying that Eugenie is the Sussexes spy an she is not to be trusted.
It’s a shame for Zara they are wearing the same burgundy because Pippa looks great in her coat and you just invite comparisons by wearing the same thing.
I thought Zara looked better than usual, especially compared to the Jubbly. I like her with her hair down much more than in a fascinator.
Beatrice for the win. Her look immediately stood out. Then, strangely, Sophie. Did she get a stylist or a loaner from a rich friend or is she maybe trying to manifest the Duchess title by dressing like one?
Agreed! Sophie looks the best I have ever seen! The color coordination is maddening, but at least we know they are watching.
Racist Royal Girl Color Code ACTIVETED!
Tell me these crows don’t have some group chat where they talk shit about Meghan and everything she does and says. What trash losers.
Finally Sophie you stepped up!
I literally cannot believe these clowns directly after the documentary coordinated their outfits like that. This just shows how absolutely pathetic and immature they really are. I suppose it doesn’t really surprise me but it’s just so appalling to me that they act like this. This truly cements in my mind the treatment they really gave her. As Tyler Perry said “she could of said A LOT MORE, but she is classy and elegant and didn’t” (or close to that).
We have never seen them dress like this with such obvious colors like that unless it was for some specific photographs like a babies christening. Remember when they all wore blue and Meghan wore an off shade olive green. I truly believe they were behind that as well in some way shape or form. Thats how petty they are.
And then Camilla and Sophie specifically wore a muted shade.
I don’t think any of them dressed well simply because of that. I think Sophie looked better than usual because she coped Meghans style. Kate looked frumpy as usual even without her button. The Middletons were gloating for the cameras as usual. Though, Pippa looked better than Kate. This berry red color must be Kate’s new go to color.
Beatrice looked beautiful and I loved her style coat. Possibly, Eugenie is pregnant? I hope she announces it at the recital. And I’m glad she agreed to be in the documentary. Beatrice and Eugenie clearly did not play into their little color theme high school mean girl snub.
Julianna, I think Beatrice and Eugenie wore those particular coats to look not only different from the rest of them, but because it shows they are separately together. Wails made a mistake treating them as she did when she first met them. They’re definitely making a statement. You go!
I think Beatrice wins the best dressed as she did last year. Camilla and Sophie each looked better than I recall ever seeing them. As far as the Middletons, I don’t care. They’re not part of the royal family, so who cares what color they wear?
I find the absence of Edward and Anne interesting.
I feel that Anne cannot stand William and Kate.
The Tindalls will attend anything as they are desperate to be seen as royals, despite all plaudits for not accepting titles.
Just wanted to say that most of the men are wearing the same colored light burgundy ties. Not that the general public is paying attention, but this event truly hammered home both the color coordination and theme dressing.
Beatrice, Pippa and Sophie are all wins for me. I don’t care for Sophie but she does look very nice here.
Personally I love that shade of burgundy around the holidays. Pippa is the only one who made it look fashionable, though. I like the belt on her coat. It makes it look more chic and modern.
Eugenie is my favorite Royal aside from Harry. I just don’t care for this coat on her. I love the tones and pattern but it isn’t flattering? It could be, as others have suggested, that she’s expecting again. I would be so happy for her if true.
*Sigh*. I miss coats being part of fashion. I live in Houston and it just doesn’t get cold here often enough, or for long enough, to justify owning multiple coats. Plus there’s no “street culture.” You drive to wherever you are going, then take off your coat when you get there. Also, no one is taking pictures of me so what do I care what my coat looks like?
i felt this — I too am a fan of a great coat and I have a pretty solid collection of the classics — wool over coats, the trench in various lengths etc. and there is literally no reason to wear them. Weekends in Denver are my only outlet and I go all out on accessories — Mr. Not isn’t a fan.
Same girl same. I was taught by my mother that every woman should have good coats, shoes, belts (haha! when people wore belts), gloves and shoes, so that if you couldn’t afford fancy clothing, at least your accessories said “quality.” When I spent some time in Chicago on my first job, I bought a long cashmere camel coat, a black wool peacoat, leather gloves (cashmere lined) to match and when I went to London for the first time, I bought an Aquascutum classic trenchcoat. I still wear them decades later…have had the linings redone….although I can’t bring myself to pay more than 50 pounds for a purse, it just seems like a waste lol
@Annel +1
Fellow Texan here and I miss coats and boots being part of fashion…
Awww I live in houston too! ( well Pearland…) **wave**
Since I dont see proof of Anne and Edward being there, I love imagining they were like nah I’d rather do nothing
Anne and Edward are both misanthropes. I would seriously have done a double take if either had turned up for Kate’s yearly vanity exercise.
Zara and Mike play the game so that they’re seemingly at the centre and therefore can flog themselves for commercial endorsements.
Peter is likely up norf with his new lady.
Also not sure if anyone has noticed but Eddie and Sophie are so rarely photographed together these days that I have to wonder if maybe they’re just waiting for James to be done in about 4 years so they can formally separate. I wonder if that is why Chuck is not forthcoming with the DoE title ?
I think Anne is having a hard time with her mother’s passing. She did her low key trip to nyc and her other duties but has mostly been out of sight otherwise. She was with her mom a lot in the later years especially after Philip retired. And she was with her at balmoral when she passed. If the queen was indeed battling bone cancer that must’ve been really hard. Especially so soon after losing the father she was so close to. Anne’s statement after her mother’s death was lovely and way more emotional and personal than we’re used to seeing. I don’t think she has the emotional wherewithal right now for any family games and drama.
These pictures tell us which of the Wicked Wives of Windsor were happy to haze, abuse and exclude Meghan. And as someone who schooled amongst this type of crowd it was definitely racialised abuse which they then gas-lit Meghan about – typical response – ‘I haven’t got a racist bone in my body’.
These people are PURE evil and I hope karma eventually has it’s day.
What I notice however is how well Zara is coordinated with the Middleton clan. It’s been clear from day one that Zara is team Peg, but this is like a public declaration of allegiance.
It’s clear who Kate’s ‘deRANGERS’ are – LMAO.
Interesting to note however that Cam, Sophie and Beatrice have not coordinated with Kate. Beatrice and Eugenie especially don’t seem to be too much in the mix, which is not surprising given their past history with Kate.
Sussex watchers have always known that Meghan was being ‘hazed’, abused and excluded, but to see it play out so disgustingly in this way with the approval of the UK establishment is on a whole new scale. Kate and her mean girls feel untouchable right now and I love that for them because that’s when mistakes are made.
They seem so proud to have gotten rid of her.
Harry will never forgive them, especially given how welcoming he was to Kate.
Anyway time will tell and something tells me that in the future the Windsors will need the Montecito Royals but it may be too late.
Yep, the Meritless Witches of Windsor are thrilled to be rid of her.
Man, what a snoozefest!
Hahahahaha, Kaiser, you are hilarious!!!! Comfortably numb completely sums up this Chrimble Clusterf*ck!
I’m surprised Eugenie was invited considering she’s clearly team Sussex and was in the doc.
I’m doing a bump watch on Eugenie. That sash is sitting rather high on her. All the maroon girls. It’s so obvious the coordination. They did this with them all being photographed driving after the Oprah interview when Meghan said her license was taken. This more than anything shows the low level thinking among the royals and where Kate is in terms of maturity. She really is a resentful and petty person who can only do juvenile stunts like this. It’s just resulted in them looking like they’re wearing uniforms, like they’re Handmaids in Gilead or some fascist women’s brigade. Such loser behavior.
It’s definitely seem like Meghan lives rent free in the minds of the Royal Woman especially Kate and Camilla. It’s definitely seem like they all watched the documentary and decided to Troll Meghan there all just a bunch of middle age mean girls . All this does is once again prove that the woman purposely went out there way to isolated and bullied Meghan . This is not the flex they think this is it makes them look bad and petty instead of doing some soul searching they decided is would be best to be petty mean girls .
This was so blatantly obvious at the funeral and by the way Harry completely blanked Kate when they were there and how she looked at Meghan on that walk about. They’ve been like this from day one when old girl wore that blackamoor broach.
100000000000000%. So obvious. Petty Betty un-raised them right.
It appears they were coordinated in groups. Sophie and Camilla in white, right on the heels of Meghan’s stunning Louis Vuitton. Kate and her gang, obviously Zara has always been team William, in Kate’s new festive tradition of shades of red, and the York sisters in plaid. Sophie looks very put-together here, and the boots were great. Brand new clothes for Christmas? I thought Camilla’s coat stood out like a sore thumb to me. The material looked too light-weight and didn’t fall like a wool winter coat should. And it was sooo white, I thought it looked jarring. I thought Beatrice looked the best, along with Sophie. Kate is so thin, she is starting to look like a stick.
I wonder if Eugenie got the hatchet face glare from Keen for having the audacity to visit the Sussexes and {GASP!) appear in the documentary? Wouldn’t put it past the mean shrew.
Pippa coat is desperate, too big on her,but l think.that is de coat Kate wore to Denmark years ago ?.Sophie ‘shock’ and Camilla look great, Kate looks very severe and desperately thin , those poor children, its freezing in London, but they are still.stuck in the Victorian times, why can’t they wear a hat and padded jacket , the Danish royal children wear this look every Winter and it looks really well..!
First glance: Does anyone else think Camilla looks nervous getting out of the car? Eugenie looks pregnant and happy. Edo gives me the creeps but Beatrice’s style has improved dramatically since she married. Sophie looked great. Pippa looks good and so contented compared to Kate.
What’s up with the burgandy? She’s worn the same color to 3 events in 2 weeks. Was she so stung by the green screen dress that she’s stuck on the other side of the color wheel?
Yeah Camilla usually has that same look when she gets out of the car, like she’s afraid she showed up to the wrong event or something.
She is nervous about being photographed but has gone to a lot of trouble to look the part and so is nervously hoping it is appreciated.
I love Beatrice’s coat, and those black suede boots. Very sharp.
Charles, just give Bea a job. She wants it, you need some extra hands, come on.
Lol! Exactly, she really wants it.
Murphy, once I would have agreed with you, but after watching what happened to Meghan because she was more popular (and outperformed everyone else) does Beatrice want to have the leaks and bm pointed at her? I think Beatrice and Eugenie should stay as non working royals and continue to show up to the “all hands on deck” events.
Sophiesta’s coat is gorgeous. I love the color and the style. This represents a rare time she looks modern and perfectly put together. I can’t stand her because of the way she treated Meghan at TQ’s funeral, but I do like this coat.
The Yorks look lovely, Sophie’s glow up is totally working and Pippa is Iiving her best life & sporting my fave look.
(Cries in COVID weight).
They all look nice to my surprise
The way these women monitor everything Meghan says and does is laughable. The desperation to prove her wrong is so extreme. As is the wish to be her. They did the same thing after Oprah when Meghan said her car keys and liscense was taken. The next day they all went around driving. It was hilarious how immature they really are and they continue with it.
Camilla, Sophie, Kate, Zara, Beatrice, etc, have all copied Meghan’s looks. A woman they hate on. Meghan woke them up that there is a whole world out there outside of the uk and they were shook.
ha, I think it’s Edo who has improved Beatrice’s style. She has been stylish since her marriage.
Wow! I think everyone here looks surprisingly good! Even Sophiesta looks great! Eugenie’s coat looks a tiny bit too big, but besides that, she, Beatrice, Pippa, even Camzilla looks great! I’d love to get a better look at Camzillas dress! It looks like animal print? Funny how so many people said Ngozi Fulani was trying to look “African” because she wore leopard print. Funny how they don’t think that when white women wear leopard.
100 percent a pathetic attempt to undermine meghans statement despite the fact we can literally go back and prove her right
Just to prove Meghan wrong , the junior royals got the call to wear burgundy same as Kate. How performative .
So they are willing to tear down their centuries old protocol , just to prove Meghan was wrong.
Noor, what’s really amusing is that when I look at them, I just see Christmas colors. Well, except for Beatrice and Eugenie. The two Yorks actually stand out from the rest of them.
Almost all of the women wore pretty clothes, but the best dressed was Lady Gabriella Kingston.
She wore red with black accessories.
The trolling in the fashion department was next level. All the ‘team Wails’ people played ball. Cams would have just for the fun of it.
The matchy burgundy and the white was so obvious. That’s how trashy, petty and nasty they are.
Glad Bea kinda in white but absolutely neutrals. But Eug not playing along.