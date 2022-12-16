Who was the best-dressed royal woman at ‘Together at Christmas’?

Here are more photos from last night’s Together at Christmas event, which the Princess of Wales nominally “organized.” The show doesn’t air until Christmas Eve, so we have no idea if Kate decided to organize another piano recital, or perhaps hand the mic to King Charles to cover “Little Drummer Boy” as George puts on a skit. Speaking of, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance, the whole Windsor and Middleton clans put in a big appearance. Charles seemed happy, Camilla seemed comfortably numb.

The Middletons were there, as I said. They all came out for last year’s special too. Pippa even wore the same shade of burgundy as her sister.

Zara Tindall also made a point of wearing the same plummy/burgundy shade to the event. Is this some kind of coordinated message (literally) about what Meghan said about color protocol and not wanting to wear the same color as senior-royal women?

Embed from Getty Images

The York princesses were there with their husbands. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi want to be in the royal fold so much. Eugenie and Jack, less so, but they look blissed-out after moving to Portugal this year. I liked both of the York princesses’ looks, by the way. I thought Beatrice looked the best out of everyone.

Embed from Getty Images

Behold, the Countess of Wessex in white. Wearing the same color as Camilla? They definitely coordinated this in reaction to Meghan.