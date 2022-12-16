The Sussexes: Oprah couldn’t believe how tiny Nottingham Cottage was

So there’s a lot of talking and complaining about Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. The complaints are about everything from “where’s the proof?!?!” to “how dare they” to “Netflix is just like the Daily Mail!” One of the funniest f–king complaints I’ve seen is all of the performative outrage about Harry and Meghan’s comments about Nottingham Cottage. When they met, Harry was living in NotCot as a bachelor – it’s a two-bedroom “cottage” within the Kensington Palace complex, and while the real estate is prime, it wasn’t suited for two fully-grown adults, two dogs and what would soon become a growing family. Meghan spoke about how Oprah came for tea and she was shocked by the state of NotCot:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first home of Nottingham Cottage took Oprah Winfrey by surprise when she popped by for a visit. “Oprah came over for tea, didn’t she?” the Duke of Sussex, 38, asked his wife in episode 4 of their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the second volume of which premiered on Thursday. “She did,” said Meghan, 41, to which Harry responded, “And when she came in, she sat down and she goes, ‘No one would ever believe it!'” “‘No one would ever believe it!’ ” the Duchess of Sussex echoed, laughing. The couple had been discussing the size of Nottingham Cottage, the residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London where they first lived together following their 2017 engagement. “As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace — and we were, in a cottage on palace grounds,” Harry said. “We were living on palace grounds, yeah,” Meghan added. “Kensington Palace sounds very regal — of course, it does, it says ‘palace’ in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was a small [house].” “The whole thing’s on a slight lean. Really low ceilings — I don’t know who it was ever for. They must’ve been very short,” the prince joked. “He would just hit his head constantly in that place, ’cause he’s so tall,” Meghan said with a laugh. “Me with a hoe, and H varnishing. It was just a chapter in our lives where I don’t think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes.”

[From People]

To be clear, I don’t think Meghan and Harry were complaining, per se, they were just emphasizing that NotCot probably wouldn’t be realistic for them when they grew to a family of three (plus two dogs). Even back then, I noted how unusual it was that QEII didn’t offer them an upgrade as soon as they got married, which is what she usually did once someone got married. The newlyweds would get the gift of new titles and a new home. It was months and months after the wedding when QEII offered Frogmore Cottage to the Sussexes, and back then, Frogmore was little more than a dilapidated shack. The Windsors really didn’t want to put Harry and his biracial wife in a nice house.

The photos from NotCot – which were shown in the Netflix series – were hilarious too. The too-short doorways! Guy and Bogart Markle were like “we were living in a luxurious pad in Toronto and now we’re living in this tiny dollhouse??” It’s so sweet how Harry immediately fell for Meghan’s dogs though.