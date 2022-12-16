“Quelle horreur, Lucas Bravo has an unfortunate mustache” links
  • December 16, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emily In Paris’s Lucas Bravo has a mustache and I’m upset about it. [Go Fug Yourself]
As always, 30 Rock was so prescient about where television programming would go. TLC is copying Jack Donaghey’s original concept for MILF Island!! [Gawker]
TJ Holmes & Amy Robach are still together. [Dlisted]
The Critics Choice Award nominations came out this week too. [LaineyGossip]
The 25th anniversary of Good Will Hunting – I saw it like three times in its original theatrical run, and I still love that movie. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s big announcement was… digital trading cards. [Jezebel]
Jane Fonda is in remission! [Seriously OMG]
Charlie Hunnam’s Shantaram was canceled after one season. [Just Jared]
I keep forgetting that Kaley Cuoco is preg. [Egotastic]
Khloe Kardashian took a lie detector test & she said she’s not sleeping with Tristan Thompson. The lie detector said she was telling the truth. [Buzzfeed]
I like Natalie Portman’s pilgrim-y Dior, but I dislike her styling. [RCFA]
Club Q survivors testified before Congress. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Quelle horreur, Lucas Bravo has an unfortunate mustache” links”

  1. Susan says:
    December 16, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    And this, kids, is how you go from HOT to NOT in one facial hair decision. OOOF!

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    December 16, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Can’t believe there’s no mention of the Beauty and the Beast special with H.E.R. and Josh Groban! It was a little messy at times but I thought the two of them did a wonderful job. H.E.R. looks like an animated Disney princess come to life and finale was outstanding.

    Reply
  3. Almonddanish says:
    December 16, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    So this is Chris Evans alleged gf’s ex. They look similar.

    Reply
  4. Constance says:
    December 16, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Yikes! I thought that was Kate for a second not Natalie! Kind of her style but too chic

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    December 16, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    We’ve definitely reached the point in history when the youth are too young to remember how creepy these mustaches were in the 1980s

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      December 16, 2022 at 2:19 pm

      There are several guys in my office who have straight up pornstaches. It is really just wrong in so many ways.

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      December 16, 2022 at 4:42 pm

      Of my friends with high school/college aged kids, about 75% of the guys have the 70s style mustaches. They live in different parts of the country, and it’s crazy to see how wide spread it is. It is so unattractive to me, but I think they’re doing it ironically.

      Reply
    • Luna says:
      December 16, 2022 at 5:26 pm

      Haha, I am old enough to remember them, but I still find those staches hot, at least on men who have the face for it. Luca is one of them imho, it gives that pretty face some edge!

      Reply
      • SomeChick says:
        December 17, 2022 at 1:40 am

        right there with you. I was young and impressionable in the ’70s (had a massive crush on Erik Estrada as one example) and they can be totally hot on the right dude.

  6. Lucía says:
    December 16, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Yes, the mustache is bad, but his hotness overpowers it IMO.

    Reply
  7. zazzoo says:
    December 16, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    Not Shantaram!! Oh, Apple TV, why??

    Reply
  8. fabulous says:
    December 16, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    Hmm I thought not the worst mustache I’ve seen but then realised who it was – definitely hotter without 😀

    Reply
  9. Ohmeohmy says:
    December 16, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    Woah Natalie is giving major Jennifer Garner there. So strange! Love her dress tho

    Reply
  10. JC says:
    December 16, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    I think its hot lol … I’m into it.

    Reply
  11. J says:
    December 16, 2022 at 9:04 pm

    I don’t know what y’all are talking about he’s amazingly good looking and the stache is fab

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment