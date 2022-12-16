“Quelle horreur, Lucas Bravo has an unfortunate mustache” links

Emily In Paris’s Lucas Bravo has a mustache and I’m upset about it. [Go Fug Yourself]

As always, 30 Rock was so prescient about where television programming would go. TLC is copying Jack Donaghey’s original concept for MILF Island!! [Gawker]

TJ Holmes & Amy Robach are still together. [Dlisted]

The Critics Choice Award nominations came out this week too. [LaineyGossip]

The 25th anniversary of Good Will Hunting – I saw it like three times in its original theatrical run, and I still love that movie. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump’s big announcement was… digital trading cards. [Jezebel]

Jane Fonda is in remission! [Seriously OMG]

Charlie Hunnam’s Shantaram was canceled after one season. [Just Jared]

I keep forgetting that Kaley Cuoco is preg. [Egotastic]

Khloe Kardashian took a lie detector test & she said she’s not sleeping with Tristan Thompson. The lie detector said she was telling the truth. [Buzzfeed]

I like Natalie Portman’s pilgrim-y Dior, but I dislike her styling. [RCFA]

Club Q survivors testified before Congress. [Towleroad]