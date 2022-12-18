Lily Collins: My dad’s name was never a ‘free pass’ in my acting career

Lily Collins covers the December-January issue of Vogue France to promote Emily in Paris’s third season (out December 21). I love Emily in Paris, I don’t even care. I know I’m not the target demographic or anything and the show can be very dumb (especially Season 1). But I also enjoy it – it’s light and silly. Lily is very good at playing Emily, the fish-out-of-water marketing pro from America, sent to work with a bunch of Parisians. She lives, she loves, she wears terrible clothes. No Frenchwoman would wear Emily’s clothes. Very few American women would either. Anyway, Lily is a nepo baby – her father is Phil Collins, and she’s obviously had a leg up in the industry. But to hear her tell it, her dad’s fame, success and money has nothing to do with how she made it in Hollywood. Some highlights from Vogue France:
She shunned the idea of getting any special treatment for being Phil Collins’ daughter: “It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I’m proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through.
While she loves to sing, her real love is acting: “By dint of failed castings, I learned to focus more on my work, and I managed to make acting my job. But I’m not resting on my laurels: this environment is very competitive and places are expensive! I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress. I played in a few musicals because it’s the only setting in which I allow myself to sing. Frankly, I would be too afraid of comparisons!’
She didn’t know Emily In Paris would become a hit: “Even if while reading the script, I felt that something could happen… Moreover, we were several young women hoping to get this role. I’m incredibly lucky…”
She thinks the pandemic helped with EIP’s popularity: “Being confined to your home, but seeing the scenery, laughing, crying a little: this is what Emily in Paris has allowed, arriving at a time when the public, but also us, the teams, needed it the most.
Something I appreciate about EIP is that Lily actually listened to the good-faith criticism of the show’s first season (the one-dimensional characters, the absurd plots, the racial stereotypes) and actually used her power as a producer to make positive changes which made the show a lot better in the second season. The secondary characters became much more fleshed-out, Emily fails in big ways, there are consequences, etc. As for Lily and her belief that she got where she is all on her own… yeah, her dad’s name got her in a lot of doors. She also grew up wealthy and she’s never had to worry about making the rent if she didn’t book a job. Why can’t any of these nepo babies just admit that?
Ok, so let’s not call it a free pass but door opener. Better?
Exactly. Because just getting in the door is the hardest part when you’re first starting out. But I think nepo kids truly have no clue.
This!
And I think that’s fair. I think what nepo babies refuse to understand is that nobody is saying that successful NBs don’t work hard once they’re in the door. What everyone is saying is getting through the door is the hardest part, and they waltz through it while it’s being held open.
Nepo babies have trouble admitting that because it ruins the story they told themselves about their talent and their life.
It’s similar to how a lot of people in the boomer generation have trouble accepting that being born white have them privilege in their life. They have to face the fact that society was built to help them succeed. That their success is not solely due to their intelligence and hard work.
America is built on the idea of bootstrapping and making it on your own merit. It’s what we feel makes us exceptional so everyone wants to say they did it. The reality is our country was not built in that and most people who are successful had people backing them, be it parents, friends, or white privileged.
What we are seeing is a resistance to the idea that their life story and success isn’t what they thought it was. Trying to get people to reform their identity is hard.
Now the Hollywood nepos should be able to spout of some good sound bites that make them sound more aware than they are. But they are so entrenched in their story they can’t see the tree through the woods.
Holy cats, @Kiera that is an AMAZING analysis of boomers and America and nepobabies. Incredibly well thought out and said!!
It’s an insult to any of these nepo babies that their success is related to their famous last name. It’s inconceivable to them. I’m sure she has encountered the normal rejection that any actor has encountered. She is just blind to the fact that the door was held open for her while other actors have to pick the lock to get in.
Last three sentences really say it all. I think hey all hear “you don’t work hard” when we say they’re nepo babies/from privileged backgrounds, which isn’t true. Some of them undoubtedly work their a**es off and some produce amazing work that deserves to be seen. All we’re saying is that they didn’t have the same problems people from other backgrounds had and that maybe their work could have been amazing as well, had they ever had the chance to show it.
Having a parent in the industry or connections doesn’t mean you will only succeed based on that because you are talentless. Like Luna said above, there are a lot of people born to famous families that are very talented and work very hard (the Hustons, Ron Howard, Drew Barrymore, Domhnall Gleeson, Elle Fanning. .. Jack Quaid is a more recent example).
But if you truly truly don’t want your family name to open any doors, don’t use it? If you are going to make a big deal out of wanting to not be associated with a famous parent, use a stage name. Nicolas Cage is the only example I can think of that did this. I’m not saying you *must* do this, but if you really want no help or breaks and to stand on your own, you have the option to be Dakota Smith or Lily Marina or Max Robins or something.
In her case, I wonder if people would realize she’s related to Phil Collins. He’s in music, she’s in acting. And they look nothing alike. Would people really realize they were related, unless it was explicitly stated? I guess it was at times, but someone had to literally write it out in a magazine article for me to realize the connection
I don’t think of Collins as a last name that’s rare, like the name Depp. If I hear the name Depp, I know who that immediately references. When she first started out, I wouldn’t have made the mental leap to Phil Collins with her last name.
She’s very slim and she’s not ugly, so to some extent I think those factors would help her out as much as being Phil Collins’s daughter. If she had been less attractive, I feel her name wouldn’t have helped out as much.
The issue with Lily is that no one really knows she is Phil Collins daughter until she tells them – he was not in her life growing up and still is not part of her life.
She’s a mediocre actress who absolutely trades on her dad’s fame for her own.
Collins is actually a common surname TBH.
It’s astonishing that in this day and age, these nepo babies insist on remaining this clueless. Its insulting to pretend her last name isn’t significant and helps/helped her. Some nepo babies won’t even use the last name of their famous parent. Others that do, can accept and acknowledge their privilege. I still like her but good grief girl!
Btw, are French people still angry about EIP – they raged about season 1? With all of its controversy, I didn’t think EIP would get a second season, much less a third. I watched it and despite 1 very troubling storyline, mostly liked season 1 so maybe I will check out the other 2.
I thought by the time Lily began acting her parents were long divorced and she had no relationship with Phil.
Oh cry me a river
Whatever the reason she’s in a hit show, it’s not because of talent.
Oh sure, she can “act”, but girls like her a everywhere trying to make it.
She’s nothing special acting wise, yet she was picked by Netflix.
And she still doesn’t think to question why that is, even with all the recent (¬ so recent) conversation about nepotism.
Know who I really enjoy? The Fanning sisters. Boy can they ever act, the just disappear into a role.
Dakota Johnson too, as a nepo person, she’s holding her own & I really enjoy her acting. However she started, she’s proving it wasn’t a fluke.
Lily? Whatever.
It’s interesting to read about the defensiveness of these younger nepo babies. There are older generations of nepo babies who are now household names (like Liza Minnelli, Jane and Peter Fonda, Rob Reiner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez, Carrie Fisher, et al.) and it seems that they weren’t as defensive. Maybe I’m wrong though. Maybe they were defensive at the beginning of their careers and now no one remembers.
Maybe because it was a different world then? The internet has everyone jumping all over everyone else so as a celebrity you must feel like you get criticism at every turn, and I think everyone gets defensive when confronted with cruel criticism (as opposed to helpful feedback.) I’m sure if people said in a 1970 newspaper, “recent movie proves Jane Fonda only cast because of her powerful family name” she would have been hurt, but once that movie was out of the news cycle, it would be forgotten. But now anything anyone says is here forever and there’s so much of it. It’s got to be hard.
I also wonder if back then nepotism was just less of a hot button issue, so it wasn’t a big deal to admit?
I’m going to focus on the positives here (I have covid and all my anger went into the horrors of the Jeremy Clarkson monstrosity that I cannot believe is legal). While we still have nepo babies making the same clueless statements, people are now much more aware of how hollow it is and what the many, many, advantages these individual hold look like. There’s the name that gets you attention plus security of income, the support systems you can afford, connections you just happen to have through your family, the list goes on. I agree with the comments above about the way in which these individuals can’t accept the criticism (particularly @Keira with your boomer reference), at least the rest of us are seeing them differently.
I think she’s benefited from the connection to him through her last name, but I’m not really irritated by what she says here. I think she’s simply saying she wanted to be her own person, which I think we all want to be.
That said, Collins might be a fairly common last name. And she doesn’t really look like her dad. In instances like this, I wonder if people would have made an immediate connection when she was first starting out.
I always thought Billy Joel’s daughter was naturally talented and gifted on the piano, but she’s never made it as big as he did. So that’s an interesting case where nepotism doesn’t seem to have helped out as much as you would think. Or maybe she never wanted that kind of pop success. I’m not sure which.
If you’re exposed to the entertainment world and entertainers, I think it’s highly unlikely you’ll choose another path if that’s what you’re getting the most exposure to do, especially in a creative space.
She doesn’t sound as annoying as Lily Rose-Depp. So maybe I’m soft on Lily Collins. She at least admits she’s lucky, although maybe she doesn’t mean nepotism-lucky.