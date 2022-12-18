Angelina Jolie has ended her role and work with the UNHCR after 21 years

In 2001, Angelina Jolie became a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees. Ten years later, her position with the UNHCR was elevated to the status of “special envoy.” Over the years, we’ve heard stories about Jolie’s UNHCR work, all of it good – she has the respect of the diplomats and the aid workers on the ground, she brings her own media and writes her own speeches and statements, she donates her own money and she helps with fundraising and public advocacy on behalf of the UNHCR. I thought she would be with the UN in an official position for the rest of her life, but it looks like she’s now focused on working with other organizations. Jolie has stepped down for her UNHCR position. This shocked me!
The United Nations and Angelina Jolie announced in a joint statement on Friday morning that Ms. Jolie would end her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency after 21 years of humanitarian work as one of the most famous public faces representing the organization. The statement said Ms. Jolie “was moving on” from the United Nations to expand her humanitarian work and engage with a “wider range of actors on a broader set of humanitarian issues as well as work more directly with local organizations.”
Ms. Jolie, 47, has toured the globe’s conflict zones, including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Myanmar, making 60 field visits since 2001, first as a good-will ambassador and then, starting in 2011, as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
“Angelina Jolie has been an important humanitarian partner of U.N.H.C.R. for very long,” Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner for the refugee agency, said in the statement. “After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision.”
In May, Ms. Jolie visited Ukraine, volunteering with local nongovernment organizations in the western city of Lviv in a personal capacity and outside of an official role with the United Nations. The trip appeared to be the first sign that she was preparing to part ways with the global organization.
“After 20 years of working within the U.N. system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” Ms. Jolie said in the statement.
[From The NY Times]
The Times also gives Jolie her flowers, describing just some of the work she did on the ground, how much she cares about the refugees she meets, how she visits the same camps multiple times so she can check in the same refugees. The Times also pointed out that Jolie seemed to be increasingly critical of the UN on the whole, perhaps because she saw it as unwieldy and perhaps wasting money which could be better spent elsewhere. It will be interesting to see if Jolie seeks an official alliance with a smaller refugee organization, or whether she just becomes a self-styled lone humanitarian, lending her support short-term to organizations on the ground at various crises.
I also think it’s worth noting that Jolie has been making a lot of visits to DC now that Joe Biden is president, including multiple trips to the Biden White House. Did she resign as UNHCR special envoy because she’s about to take a position with the Biden administration or State Dept?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
176291, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Visits Iraq. EDITORIAL USE ONLY – In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. According to local residents, beneath the rubble in the background are the bodies of several ISIS fighters and also unexploded ordnance. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins. Mosul, Iraq – Saturday June 16, 2018. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000
-
-
United Nations, New York, USA, March 29, 2019 – Angelina Jolie, Co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meet Lieutenant Commander Marcia Andrade Braga, Brazilian naval officer serving with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award recipient today at the UN Headquarters in New York before her speech at the General Assembly.
Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire | usage worldwide
-
-
United Nations, New York, USA, March 29, 2019 – Angelina Jolie, Co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meet Lieutenant Commander Marcia Andrade Braga, Brazilian naval officer serving with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award recipient today at the UN Headquarters in New York before her speech at the General Assembly.
Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire | usage worldwide
-
-
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie talks to the press after a meeting between representatives of the NATO and the the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, Wednesday 31 January 2018 in Brussels. DIRK WAEM,Image: 507674213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: DIRK WAEM / Belga Press / Avalon
-
-
136139, *** NO WEB USE UNTIL APRIL 25th 10 AM EST ***
Angelina Jolie makes a powerful speech criticizing the lack of effort over the crisis in Syria during United Nations Security Council meeting in New York City. The actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador urged council members to visit the refugees and witness the conflict for themselves. New York, New York – Friday April 24, 2015. NY PAPERS OUT Photograph: © John Roca, PacificCoastNews.,Image: 509094444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Roca, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
United Nations, New York, USA, September 14 2017 – Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meets Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today at the UN Headquarters in New York City to talk about the global refugees crisis.
Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire | usage worldwide,Image: 510715240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire / Avalon
-
-
176291, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Visits Iraq. EDITORIAL USE ONLY – In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets with Mohamed and his family during a visit to the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. During the offensive to retake the city from ISIS Mohamed’s house was hit by an airstrike killing his 17 year-old daughter and destroying most of the home. Together with his three surviving children and his wife, Mohamed fled to the home of a family friend, where they have been living ever since. However the host family can no longer support them and Mohamed may have to bring his family back to live in the ruins of their home. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins. Mosul, Iraq – Saturday June 16, 2018. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000,Image: 515541726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: SEE CAPTION FOR RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Actress/Philanthropist/UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie keynotes the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial-Uniformed Capabilities Performance & Protection Action for Peace Keeping in the General Assembly Hall.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Actress/Philanthropist/UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie keynotes the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial-Uniformed Capabilities Performance & Protection Action for Peace Keeping in the General Assembly Hall.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She did an amazing job !! Always grateful to her for giving refugees a voice and platform .
UN has so many issues so it does make sense for her to go elsewhere
While I’ve always admired Angie in everything she does, I’ve always cringed a bit at how she spks of “refugees”…….as if it’s a nationality.
“Refugees are the people I admire most in the world” she says, along with similar statements All. The. Time.
But even someone whose guts you hate can become a refugee at some point in their life. Does that person then suddenly becomes someone to admire?
However, it is true that people who become refugees are often changed by their circumstances into becoming better human beings. This is incontrovertible. And I’m sure this is wht Angie is referring to when she spks of refugees as if they’re a special breed of humans. But that’s where my cringe comes from: that she spks of people who become refugees as if they are a special breed of humans. Or as if it’s a permanent state of being.
Oh my God, she’s been working with refugees for 20 years, she’s done great things for him but you decide to highlight the way she says “refugees”
If you are aware of what the UN did in Haiti, and the ongoing lack of accountability, her move makes complete sense.
Yeah, she said she “believes in many the things the UN does.” That’s some shade there. Because it implies she’s got issues with a lot of it too and probably wasn’t able to get them to budge into the direction of efficiency and less bureaucracy and corruption. I wish her the best. She’s turned out pretty great.
Wow, 21 years. I wish her all the best. If she’s looking for greater flexibility and autonomy, she won’t find it in the State department. I’m sure she’s developed a terrific network over the years and will do great work within her own organization.
She had a good and long run with UNHCR. It will be very interesting to see what’s next for her. What is certain though is her dedication – that will never change.
She did lot to raise the plight of refugees.
I wonder if she will go into politics.
I wonder if she will enter politics or be appointed a position in the national government.
She’s looking to expand her network. Politics is local and too much time and money are spent on getting elected.
I could see her do more behind the scenes kin to what she’s doing now with helping with provisions
Sad to see her go. She was an amazing envoy and advocate for the refugee community. She highlighted their plights. She made sure they were not forgotten in this fast paced world. I wish UNHCR and Angie nothing but the best for the future.
She and Archewell would be a good fit.
I know it’s probably 100% unlikely, but I would love to see her partnering or doing something with Archewell. She and Meghan (and Harry) would make a fantastic team.
And in other news Brad may be kinda sorta dating someone but isn’t exclusive but breaking news they are planning to spend New Year’s Eve together…
I mean Angelina continues to carry on being an actual caring person and her ex looks like the tool he really is
What an embarrassing PEOPLE fluff article that was. “he took her to the premiere, it means something! but wait they aren’t serious!” Pretty sure these stories were meant for Emily before she dropped him lol.
Angelina is synonymous with refugee work to me so this is quite shocking. Unfortunately, most of the press she receives has to do with the divorce so her personal work gets pushed to the side by tabloid drama. Please keep us updated?
Money is finite so am not sure how much she can do individually or how easily she’d be able to travel to these locations without the assistance of a large organization. Perhaps she’s decided it’s time to not travel so much and I suspect her children may have opinions, too, now that they’re old enough to understand the dangers. Her visit to Ukraine was quite dangerous and they had to enter a bomb shelter.
Regardless of where she goes or how she continues her work, I wish her well!