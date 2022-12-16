Duchess Meghan: ‘I tried so hard… it still wasn’t good enough’

I loved loved loved all of the stuff in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan about the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour. Harry and Meghan referred to it as their farewell tour, but I will forever call it the Bad Bitch Tour. That was when they returned to the UK in March 2020 for the final events as working royals. Meghan looked especially gorgeous and she says in the series that she wanted to wear a lot of color for the final appearances. They brought their own photographer to capture behind-the-scenes photos, and the photos appear in the Netflix series. Then they come to Meghan’s final event, and their only event with the rest of the family: a trip to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service. Those photos are so iconic now – Meghan in that gorgeous green dress, Kate giving bitter bitchface, Harry looking like he was ready to punch someone, and the visual confirmation that the white establishment was closing ranks and expelling Harry and Meghan.
“The first time that we saw the other members of the family was in public at Westminster Abbey,” Meghan recalled.
“We were nervous seeing the family because all the TV cameras and everybody watching at home and everybody watching in the audience. It’s like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment,” Harry said. “I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like, rather than what it feels like,” he continued. “And it looked cold. But it also felt cold.”
After the event, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that comprise the Commonwealth, Meghan recalled the feeling of finality.
“We had left Westminster Abbey, and then that was it,” she said. “Of course it was emotional.”
It looked cold. It looked very, very cold, particularly between the Sussexes and William and Kate. Meghan tried to say hello to Kate and Kate just pursed her lips and turned away like a Disney villain. The Windsors also showed the world that Harry and Meghan were being frozen out, physically and emotionally. Meghan ended up leaving London right after the Commonwealth service, and Meghan got very emotional describing her feelings on that day – that she really tried and it still wasn’t good enough:
“I tried so hard… That’s the piece that’s so triggering. Because … it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in.”
Markle, 41, describes leaving England, saying in the docuseries that a man overseeing the plane’s crew took his hat off and shared his appreciation for “everything [she] did for [the] country.” The Duchess of Sussex remembers, “It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice, not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine.”
When the couple landed in Canada, Markle says she collapsed into the arms of one of Prince Harry’s longtime security guards. Meghan shares that she then told her husband’s employee that she “tried so hard,” to which he replied, “I know you did. I know you did, ma’am. I know you did.”
She really did try hard, and what I keep thinking – and what I’ve thought for years – is that she tried for much longer than I would have. As soon as they started saying racist sh-t about her son, or when Karen Cambridge began spilling white tears to Camilla Tominey, I would have done things a lot differently. I would have been out of there, or I would have been giving interviews to Oprah from Frogmore Cottage. I’m not saying Meghan was wrong or right to handle things her way – what I’m saying is that no one can say that Meghan didn’t give it a full effort, or that she didn’t give that f–king island a chance to act right. She gave them time, she gave them chances. They’re still smearing her and attacking her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Netflix.
Meghan is too good for them. A pity Charles let William drive out harry and meghan
It’s going to come back and bite Chuckles and PWT big time.
Charles let William do what he wanted because he would be finally on the same side as his heir and he didn’t like that Meghan was getting the most attention.
stupid mistake on Chuck’s part as he must know full well that William will, most certainly, brief against him. he knows what a guttersnipe William is
Charles helped and encouraged William to drive out Harry and Meghan.
That’s exactly right!
I really hope M will circle around and come back to this part of their story so that she can correct this narrative about her being “not good enough.”
I know that statement is made from the perspective of the BRF as a summary of their tragic miscalculation and monumental failure to grasp the value that she brought to that anachronism which everyone knows is waaaaay long past its sell-by-date, but she needs to stop saying “I tried so hard…[but]… it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in.”
I know its triggering for her because this notion of trying to fit in has been her struggle throughout her youth. But M has long overcome that personal struggle and is on a way bigger stage that the BRF. She is looked up to by literally millions of young girls across the globe. She’s a shining example of someone who knows her worth (she speaks about this all the time) and who wont stay where she isnt appreciated.
So she needs different words to make the same point about the BRF and, by extension, the mistakes and failures that other people/institutions etc. make in not appreciating someone who knows their value and who brings value wherever they go and whatever they do.
Make the point unequivocally: I know my worth; my work speaks for itself; those who fail to appreciate that, have a “them” problem.
@ Kingston you are right about all of this, and I think the point that it was an actual trigger for her provides perspective. I think at that moment Meghan was speaks from a very young place, as we often do when we are triggered about childhood issues. Bouncing from young to old perspectives is to be expected from her for a while I think as she continues to process theses unbelievable events.
@Kingston, +1. I also think it was triggering because she seemed like she had been longing for this big, extended family for her whole life… and then when she finally gets it, they reject her in the most public and humiliating way. It was like the death of a dream.
I honestly didn’t take from the doc that it was *only* from the BRF perspective that she wasn’t good enough. They made her actually feel that way; they made her internalize that lie. That inability to fully distance herself from that lie is the most powerful, cruel, and sad thing. The doc gives us the evidence to realize that’s not objectively right—she was actually good enough—while also showing us that she has internalized this false narrative that she wasn’t good enough.
The “guided meditation” scene was the part I kept rewinding and watching again. Based on watching the whole thing, it feels like that’s a REALLY recently filmed part of the doc. She still is battling the need to prove that she’s good enough. Heartbreaking.
Agreed.
So well stated @Kingston. Exactly! She WAS good in enough. In fact, the issue was she was too good.
Yeah, I said this last week. There was nothing she could do that would please this monstrous family except go away (even that hasn’t pleased them because she took Harry) or die which, thankfully, she did not do.
All I can think about is the trauma of the past 4-5 years for them. It will be LONG LONG time before H&M full are able to process what went down. I have quibbles with how they present themselves some times (like, I don’t think philanthropy is the same as social justice… in fact, I think the two are fundamentally opposed, but that’s not really a discussion for here), but remember to give them grace because we’re all human and they are doing the best they can to heal, and everyone has their own healing journey. Sh*t was dire. I don’t think they have fully come to terms with everything simply because the scope is so wide and pain so deep, and that’s okay, because it takes time. Let them breathe. Wishing them peace.
incredibly well said. I agree with everything.
Wonderfully said.
This comment is everything, and sums up exactly how I feel. She is a survivor and a warrior no matter what and for that, I admire and applaud her.
@Naomi. I fundamentally disagree with the distinction you are making between philanthropy and social justice. From my understanding, the Sussexes are devoting their life to promoting social change in institutions by using their platform to highlight the many causes they support. In addition, they make philanthropic contributions to promote structural changes which increases the opportunity for many organizations that need to be highlighted for continued support from others. Also, from being a teacher, I have used and discovered many foundations that are Social Justice philanthropic organization, which seems to fit the model for Archewell.
We’ll have to agree to disagree. Philanthropy is a system that uses charity to reform rotten institutions. Except rotten institutions (monarchy, the police) can’t be reformed because they are fundamentally organized around rot (namely white supremacy, wealth accumulation, stolen wages/labor). Social justice is not about reform or working within institutions to make them better; it’s about tearing down or abolishing those institutions and building something more just, more egalitarian, in their stead. Like all philanthropists, the Sussexes use their vast wealth to dole out money for good causes, but that leaves the inequitable status quo in tact– and the status quo is a financial & racial system designed to disenfranchise most people. The Sussexes repeatedly state they *wanted* to work for the commonwealth and thought Meghan brought “diversity” to help modernize the monarchy. Well, if you are for social justice then you don’t want to diversify the monarchy; you want to abolish it.
To be clear, these are huge structural issues that rich, well-meaning liberals embody. This is not a personal attack on the Sussexes. (I am taking the Sussexes as a worthwhile opportunity to point out a structural tension between individual charity and system-wide justice.)
@Naomi
People with a mindset of wanting to begin the process of change by first tearing down existing structures with the hope of building a new and different one, will ALWAYS make the mistake of allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good (or good-enough, or good-for-now) and are forever trapped in the inertiatic valley between yesterday and tomorrow.
Fortunately, we have the examples of those who, in their time, set and built the foundation for change-for-the-good or for the better, sometimes said change occurring long after theyre dead and gone, that they never began their long walk by first completely getting rid of the structure they wished to change.
Because if we first tear down an unacceptable but existing structure, isnt it chaos that reigns while we build a new and hopefully more desireable one?
People who benefit from imbalances of: power, wealth, social justice, etc. fight just as hard if not harder than those who seek change in these structures.
Thats why it has been a “long walk” to: freedom, justice, change…….in fact any improvement in the human condition. But in the meantime, those who can, do.
Thats why H&M created Archewell. You should check it out to see the great and potentially phenomenal things theyve set out to accomplish.
Its obvious that both of them are results-oriented people and their change-strategies reflect this.
This is the truth and I think why some people find them disingenuous.
” The Sussexes repeatedly state they *wanted* to work for the commonwealth and thought Meghan brought “diversity” to help modernize the monarchy. Well, if you are for social justice then you don’t want to diversify the monarchy; you want to abolish it. “
@Naomi, like the post yesterday, I agree with everything you say here. I hope the Sussexes get all the peace and healing they need and deserve. And you’re right that philanthropy and social justice are not the same.
Thanks @SusieQ ! Don’t like to threadjack but sometimes I wish there were space to have these deeper conversations that comes up when we talk about the Royals & Sussexes.
Naomi, I agree with you too. It is a complex issue(and while I think progress is being made in certain areas with things like trust-based philanthropy which does seek to centre groups traditionally outside of power) your ultimate point still stands and I think is correct. And I say this as someone who worked with non-profits for over a decade and now works on the funding side of the table for a corporation and struggles with this same paradox at the heart of philanthropy every day.
Thank you for making this point because it is an important one.
Exactly.
Is it not possible to fight for social justice and be philanthropic at the same time? It’s a bit like saying let’s not treat this disease until we find the perfect cure for it.
@Tamsin you can, but trying to do both can result in neither moving forward. The better analogy is ‘do you want to treat the symptoms/effects of the disease (philanthropy) or do you want to prevent the disease from occurring in the first place (social justice)’.
Totally get the distinction between philanthropy as a sop that doesn’t change the system versus true social justice. I just think H&M are better positioned to milk traditional philanthropy to its very limit, which is useful in the short term. Let them get as much help possible from people who won’t countenance structural change while people who are better positioned for structural change do their work as well.
That part of the documentary really hit hard. I don’t know if anybody else had the same experience as I did, but I had to keep pausing while I was watching because all they went through was so overwhelming I had to take a few moments to process how they managed to survive it all. The documentary really had me up at my house, ready to fight some Royal Rota clowns.
Yes, it was a lot. Even my husband, who thinks royal watching is silly and pointless, remarked that everything they were put through was so cruel and unnecessary.
Yep, I had to press pause a lot, saying out loud to myself, “I’m not ready for this scene!”
That moment in the doco was when I left out an audible sob and had to keep on reaching for the tissues.
Sorry, but I’m a bit disappointed by the docuseries. Every day we “suffer” with Meg and you can’t imagine how many nerves I’ve lost over the last few months because of these injustices and atrocities. I had really hoped that the two would speak plainly, as Kaiser does here, especially since it also affects them personally. I know it’s difficult to put all this in 6 hours, but maybe a little bit of it..
And I’m sure they both have their reasons and I hope they find peace with it, but w+k will always go on. I was hoping it would show more clearly what they did to them. I know not everyone thinks that way, but that is how I feel right now. Meg is too good for this world. The injustices remain. And I can’t stand it anymore
They were abused. You can’t expect abuse victims to spill everything, or even many things, that happened to them in detail in front of the whole world. It’s hard enough to talk about with a therapist. They’re happy now, and living well is the best revenge.
Meg and Harry suck!
At the end of the day, it’s their story to tell and they can say what they want and when. We don’t need to hear/know everything and we’ll probably never know each and every moment – and that’s fine. Again, not our story.
And who knows? Just because they didn’t say what you wanted them to say doesn’t mean they won’t in the future. We don’t know what Spare holds and Meghan might do her own memoir in the future.
I wish they had said more but I get why they didn’t. They’re not out to destroy the royal family, or to out all their secrets. They just want the media relationship to change, so they’re trying to expose that and get people to understand it.
It was also probably easier from a legal perspective to keep things more vague, with the exception of Knauf.
@Becks1: I agree. Despite what their critics (and even some fans) say, H&M aren’t anti monarchists nor do they want the monarchy to crash and burn. Their issues are with the media and the family members they have control over not with the institution as a power structure or in general. You’re right that they want the press relationship to change and expose just how much they control/influence the family.
And do agree that legal reasons might be a possibility in them keeping things vague.
I wanted the evil deeds of William and Kate spelled out and diagrammed and analyzed, too. But the series was about H&M’s love story, and too much William would have ruined it. I trust that now that the Queen is gone, Harry is free to spell out and diagram to his heart’s content. If any journalist comes around and says can you tell me more about your brother’s bullying, H doesn’t have a reason to hold back anymore. I think William is shook knowing that.
@becks1 I think it was all legal. I don’t think they care if the family is ruined. They are so done with them. I think it’s all legal bc of how vague they were throughout. He didn’t actually say W bullied him, he just said he didn’t sign off on that announcement.
I also think they held back due to legal reasons.
I think the series was smart in showing us how they see themselves and how they want the public to see them going forward. Society is hard on victims. Even when we applaud those who speak out against their treatment, the public is not ready to fully see what that does to victims over years. People aren’t magically healed the moment they speak up. Its messy. Its unfair. I think its a complicated discussion that I wish was discussed more publicly.
However, I think Harry and Meghan don’t want to be defined by what was done to them for the rest of their lives. I’m sure they still have a lot of trauma to deal with but I think this series showed us that they want to be seen as optimistic over-comers. They are going against a very powerful institution that has survived for a very long time with a lot of minions surrounding it that depend upon that survival.
They did this for themselves. Nobody else. We should respect their decision to speak about this the way they wanted to do. I think what they have done has served to put the press and the Royal Family on the backfoot and has helped a lot of people to understand why they had to leave. The press articles are proof alone of the briefings that were going on.
“served to put the press and the Royal Family on the backfoot” – that is what is so impressive about this! No new oppo dump…. Many actors (media, staff, royals) must have realized they need to rethink this.
?? They’re happy and content now. Personally that sets a lot of my nerves to rest. The important thing is they got out safely. They can tell the story of it however they wish. I think you need to take a break.
Ok my last comment sounded really mean and wasn’t intended, lol. I get how you feel and I often feel that way but it helps to just take a step back. They are doing ok which is the main thing.
I think Harry is just a very decent person who does not want to go out of his way to hurt his family, even if they deserve it, and Meghan respects that because she loves him. It was obvious during the scene about Jason giving unsolicited evidence and testimony when she said “this is your brother but I’m not going to say anything bad because he’s your brother” or words to that effect. It was very clear that she wanted to say more. Also, we all joke about how ridiculous the Royals are but we can’t forget that they are still very powerful (and dangerous.)
@OriginalLeigh I saw that too. It really stood out that Meg had a lot more to say, but didn’t want to go any further because it’s Harry’s brother.
^^ Right guys. And when M&H got the information about Knauf, they were talking in the kitchen with aides. Meghan’s frustration was palpable. Then she headed out to a scheduled app’t. In the next scene, we see that her app’t was with NYT Dealbook host, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and fellow guest interviewee, Mellody Hobson! I remember that joint interview session, which is available on YouTube. Meghan looked gorgeous and on-point, as usual. She spoke about her advocacy for improved parental and family leave legislation.
Sorkin also went there to bring up the DF court battle. Meg didn’t bat an eyelash in answering discreetly, yet forthrightly about the importance of battling for what’s right. All the while, Meg did not give anything significant away in response to the nosy question. This, at the same time that she was burning up inside over her brother-in-law’s ongoing, hurtful and egregious betrayals/ attacks!
Wow. How Meghan stayed so calm and collected, with smart, knowledgeable and articulate responses with all that was going on in her life, is #DisciplinedGoals for me. I would have been a nervous, upset, distracted mess. But I guess, the takeaway is: Never give in to the enemies and negative forces lodged against you!
I do admit that there were instances where I hoped that they would delve deeper or say more but then I thought “ what they say has to go through legal checks “ meaning Netflix needs to ensure that they don’t get sued and we all know how William loves to threaten and has sued in the past. We don’t know what was left on the cutting room floor but I imagine that there’s quite a bit there.
Thanks for the comments, that really helped me not to see it so negatively. You are right. It’s just sometimes difficult not to see everything in black when you see all the negative articles in normal, serious daily newspapers or all the comments on social networks. But haters are the loudest… Have a nice weekend! ✨
IMO a major point of this doc was to provide an alternate narrative for the public at large to what’s been pushed for years by the RF and BM. To humanize H&M, let us see how actions by the institution and things done and said look from their perspective. The Oprah interview 1) wasn’t long enough to get a real feel for who they are, and 2) they were still obviously hurting and angry (especially Harry). They’re at a different point, established in their new lives, and clearly a lot more processing has taken place.
We’ve now had 6 hours of being immersed in their lives. There’s a better idea of who they are, and the trauma they’ve been through. There’s more than one comment on Twitter about people who didn’t care, or were anti-M&H, changing their minds as a result. One way to stop the mis/disinformation/hate stream is if people are no longer interested in consuming it. And of course, there’s the personal catharsis of being able to talk about what they’ve been through. As Harry said, you can’t move on to the next chapter until you finish with this one. As far as Knauf being the only one outed, that’s almost certainly for legal reasons. And, he was the one at KP running the negative stories, and chose to side with the DM against Meghan. He deserves a moment alone on center stage.
The doc had to balance a lot of elements for a general audience, and I think they did a good job. People are going to think what they think. But now: 1) H&M’s own story is out there; 2) they can continue to move on; and 3) it should be clear to the RF/BM there’s more they can say, and if they have to, they will.
Harry and Meghan are not trying to destroy or destabilize the monarchy. Harry wanted to continue representing his grandmother and promoting the institution around the world. He just wanted a partner. He did not expect Will and Charles deep narcissistic rage to try and destroy his happiness.
Harry has always targeted the destructive tabloids. That is the what he wants to undermine and destabilize. It was funny hearing some of the rota state they are not briefed by the palace. Is everything they write a lie?
It’s clear they’re still working through an enormous amount of trauma. The tabloid intrusion and harassment, the insults, the tantrums, the lying leaking story-planting and smearing, the threats on their lives, the pulling of their security, all from her in-laws. They’re still under constant threat and some of the bot comments are excruciating. At one point while they’re watching the documentary Harry covered Meghan’s eyes so she couldn’t see them. Exorcising that kind of trauma takes a long time and is best done from a place of calmness, objectivity and peace, not out of sheer anger and spite. So they speak calmly about it by not directly attacking back. Filling yourself with that kind of hatred and immaturity will inevitably stall their healing process.
She did try but the system doesn’t allow for someone like Meghan to truly become part of it. Royalists have the audacity to say that that Meghan didn’t work enough or didn’t want to work. I have no doubt that there were a lot of things she wanted to do but was blocked because she wasn’t married to the heirs. I’m glad that it failed because she’s better off now than when she was in that family.
@Amy Bee, you’re right. The institution is a product of feudal times, and it’s founded on the idea of bloodline superiority and white supremacy. It is diametrically opposed to diversity and incompatible with modernization. Exclusivity is at its core.
If you study the history of the British monarchy, you come to realize that the way they act now is basically how they acted centuries ago. It’s just that instead of locking each other in the Tower and chopping heads off, they brief against one another and sell family members out to the tabloids.
Meghan was good enough. In fact she was too good and it upset people. If she was a mumbling idiot like kate nobody would have been bothered.
No, I think they would have pointed to her race and said “see? She’s too stupid to be one of us.”
The not being a mumbling idiot part was just adding insult to injury in their racist eyes.
Only if she was a *WHITE* mumbling idiot.
but even then, the attacks still would have happened. maybe less vicious. Remember what the British gutter press put Fergie through, not to mention Diana.
Hearing that one of the pilots knelt down to say how much they appreciated her efforts to help their nation made me burst into tears for her and for all the times a complete stranger recognized the efforts and showed kindness in a way that our families never seem to.
I really hope Meghan has regained her confidence and can look back and see that even under hellfire she showed such power, grace and ability.
Charles calling her tungsten will stay with me forever and I hope he realizes the absolute beast he made out of her trying to kill her. They will rue the day they tried to destroy this woman & I can’t wait to witness it.
it really puts into context her demeanour on that “walkabout” after QEII passed-the abject terror on her face, her timidness. now we can fully see why.
Charles calling her tungsten also showed that he did see what she could offer, but he was too weak to stop William from being a jealous petty bully.
Charles calling her tungsten was not a compliment. They were trying to run Meghan back to America and she would not budge.
^^ Exactly@SolidGold. That ‘tungsten’ comment was likely and unfortunately meant as a signal to the media that Meghan was strong to take anything and everything they wanted to throw at her.
Heart breaking. I just don’t know how H & M can ever put the horrors of the past few years aside and ever want to be around those people again. Thank God they got out.
I agree with you. When the firm pulled their security, that was the moment I thought, never again, don’t speak to those people, freeze them out, give them nothing. I remember after Philip’s funeral that Charles left town and no wonder he couldn’t face his son
It was MORE than just “good enough”, though perhaps not in the way Meghan had intended for her efforts to go down. It was good enough to wake up a lot of people to the racism and emotional abuse that is built into that system.
That part really got to me. I kept expecting them to call it the “you could have had a bad bitch” tour lol.
I can’t imagine how hurt Meghan is to this day, to feel like her best was not good enough for that family. The reality is that she was too good for that family.
This gave me so much insight into Meghan & what she went through. It really seems like this was the first situation she ever encountered where she couldn’t succeed by working hard or trying to do the right thing. You can see how distressing that was for her.
I dislike using the term naive in this instance. Harry & Meghan both had lots of experience in the world & even in dysfunctional family systems. What they *didn’t* have was lived experience to prepare them for a situation that never should have happened in the first place.
I think on some level she’s knows she was better at this than they were, but the fact that she did her best and they were never going to accept it has to hurt, especially someone who is a perfectionist like Meghan and who in the past was successful because of her hard work. That’s the evil part of sexism, racism and plain ole jealousy. It doesn’t matter what you do, nothing will make them accept you.
It’s never enough if they don’t want you in the first place. I’ve seen that happen in the workplace – but you’re not in by 6:00am, but you’re not working 12 hour days, but this, but that, ever increasing number of hoops to jump through, when the sad truth is that nothing will work because they just want you to quit. It’s painful to realize that the initial welcome was actually a fiction.
So true.
I predict that when the Netflix series and Spare are over and done with, Harry and Meghan will not go to England anymore. Only for a death in the family will Harry cross the pond again maybe. It is over. Harry will never be accepted into the bosom of the royal family again.
I’d be surprised if they go to the coronation.
I really, really hope that they don’t. Charles doesn’t deserve their recognition.
I think they knew they’d be done when they decided to produce the documentary and the book. They only went back because of the Queen’s funeral – which is consistent as they’ve always said how much they loved and admired her. Now what’s left is the institution and the people who betrayed them.
They are pretty much done in the UK. The covers today were horrible, calling him a traitor and worse. I don’t think they will be invited to the coronation.
Oh, I still think they will be invited. The British press love them there, and the BRF would want them there so they can snub them again and feed them to the press. The press will definitely push Chuck to invite them because it will sell them more papers.
Of course when ‘Spared’ is published it may be time for C3 to be engorged with rage himself and that would mean H&M won’t get an invite, but the press will always want them there and will always push the royals to get that.
@Mimi.. the family does not want them back. They’ve made that very clear at the funeral. Charles also made it clear during his speech when he said their lives overseas. H&M are effectively banished. To be honest, Charles has exactly what he’s always wanted by sacrificing Harry. He has his wife, William and the media on his side. They have the “villain H&M” to their story and it seems the majority of the public’s support.
@SanDiego – If it’s true KCIII has gotten what he wants (and I believe it), then it would be the minimum of what’s due to them for KCIII to call off the dogs from now on. Let’s see if he does….
Charles wants to be beloved by the country so no he doesn’t really have everything he wants. But yeah, he’s got all the pieces where he wants them so calling off the dogs would be the least he could do.
I think they both knew they were done after the funeral. I hope at some point H shares one of his little video clips, “free at last” or something.
The were explicit that their duty was to the Queen, and once they paid their respects, there was absolutely nothing more to do or say to those people, other than “have a nice life” on their way to the airport.
I don’t expect any of them to make a public appearance there ever again unless it’s related to Invictus or something similar. If they do any other events for causes they support, they’ll do it by video.
That is so sad to read Meghan’s words that no matter how hard she tried it wasn’t good enough. It’s triggering for me because that’s how my family make me feel, though what happened to me is not on a world stage and is no where near what Meghan went through and is still going through. It gives me just a tiny sliver of an idea of how it feels for her. Thank heavens Meghan has good people around her… Harry, her Mum, strong friends like Tyler Perry.
But gosh! What a way to leave! Meghan looked so beautiful in that outfit. She shone brightly, so brightly that others were… well, meh?
It’s heartbreaking. And shameful. The way she was treated. Call me naive like Meghan bc, while I would have expected it to be hard, never in a million years would I have predicted this kind of cruelty.
It’s the deliberate cruelty that shocks me. We read Valentine Low saying it was common knowledge Meghan was struggling and yet they still keep pushing?
It’s why William and Kate need to be openly shamed anytime they talk about mental health. If you don’t care about your own family then your words mean nothing.
That’s the thing. It’s not really naivety. Who would ever predict these depths of cruelty? Who would expect these people to essentially try and kill her? They knew she was feeling suicidal and still kept right on going, turning the screw .
I burst into tears during this part. It just hit me and I didn’t expect it all…but of course I know that feeling. The cruelty that she had to endure from that family is heartbreaking and she didn’t deserve it. Again, I’m so happy that she and Harry are free.
That’s when I broke, too. After the experience of the previous three days – putting on a gorgeous beautiful face at the appearances, saying goodbye to staff, and culminating in that horrendous church service – the crew member being so kind to her must have just opened the emotional floodgates. The minute she stepped on to friendly soil, she couldn’t hold back one second more. Her words and the devastation in her voice ripped my heart. If you’ve ever had that same feeling of trying so hard and not having it be enough, there’s no way you can’t empathize with her. Honest to God, I do not know how she survived it.
I think it’s easy to say in 2022 that it was obvious she was never going to be accepted but hindsight is 20/20 as they say. No one in 2018 thought it would get this bad. People said it would be difficult for Meghan yes but not to this extent.
And yeah it’s obvious she tried really hard to fit in despite what some say. She genuinely wanted to be an effective working royal and she genuinely believed in the institution (not anymore but back in 2017/2018 yes). It didn’t have to be this way but here we are.
I read a statement once, by a Black female activist, that racism is designed to protect white mediocrity. That seems to sum up this situation. Meghan trying just made it worse for her, because what they wanted was for her to dim her light so that they weren’t overshadowed.
@Ciotog That is certainly one of the aims of racism. Another is to ensure the continuity of a servant class to wait hand and foot on those with the power. Meghan refused to dim her light nor was she prepared to subject herself and her family to servant status to the BRF.
that’s heart breaking. I hope she realizes this is 💯 the monarchys fault. she did brilliantly, and would have been a huge asset. but they were too racist and jealous to realize it.
Don’t forget at the same time, her toxic paternal side were attacking her too. She went though a lot. Me I have a temper I would thrown a tantrum like willy never thought about. When I got though the trolls and haters may have been justified. Therapy would have come from all directions.
😂 I thought the same thing yesterday reading about William’s tantrum. Put William and me in the same room and just watch who walks out intact (hint, it’s not William).
It’s obvious to me now that they never wanted Harry to marry her, never wanted her in the family. They were too afraid that if the queen told harry he couldn’t marry her, Harry would simply leave the family. They also didn’t want to look like racists. So they decided to let her in, then work a coordinated plan with the media to drive her out, through media abuse and royal gaslighting. Their refusal to say one word of support in all of it is proof that they never wanted nor accepted her. She got it worse when she was excelling at the job, and getting attention for the great work she was doing. She got it even worse when she was pregnant, because now she would be tied to the institution even more strongly.
A member of the royal family said it out loud: She was a “degree wife,” meaning she would be there 3-4 years tops. I think the effort to push her out grew even stronger when she got pregnant, hopefully to cause a miscarriage. Meghan would be out, one way or another. I think that Drive Meghan Out was the number one order of business of the royal family from the wedding day forward. She was supposed to get her party, and then hit the road, and Harry would “come to his senses,” and marry a government-issue semi-sentient blow-up doll to crank out a couple of pure white kids. Then he could “gallivant” all he wanted, just like Big Brother. I’ll bet the courtiers would even line up some “ethnic” women for Harry to consort with, if that was his taste. If I could be a fly on the wall (with a microphone and recording device) anywhere within the royal family, it’s the courtiers I’d want to listen to. Then I’d shout what I’d heard from the rooftops.
Harry and Meghan lucked out in that the courtiers and ratchets were so, so bad at their jobs. Their racism blinded them so much that they went into overdrive. Had they been more subtle, their subterfuge might have been more successful. They couldn’t even play “good cop, bad cop” to even pretend to show the Sussexes some support. Harry and Meghan did everything they could to try to find a way to exist within the institution. But now we see they are so much better off outside the institution–it’s so much better for them, for their children, and for their future.
Bottom line, there was nothing Meghan could do to be accepted. had she mimiced Kate and done nothing, she would have been a lazy “welfare queen.” Had she worn shrouds, she would be embarrassing the family due to her lack of style. She was criticized for doing good work, criticized for having a voice, criticized for bringing new interest to the royal family.
The royal family deserves the world’s scorn. I hope all of their dirty laundry gets aired, and soon.
@lanne; their dirty laundry will never see the light of day. The RR are so invested in their cash cows that they will continue to coverup as long as the money keeps rolling in. Sorry to be a debby downer but that is the horrid truth. It’s always about the money.
It is about the money. And the moneymakers have left the building. Now what? The media published every intrusive thing they could about Charles and Diana in the 90s. They published the “You are my tampn, my only tampon,” messages between Charles and Camilla. What reason do they have to hold back on the Wails? Raising people up to take them down is a great spectator sport that sells papers. In times of declining revenue for traditional media, what reason would the tabloids have to hold back?
Meghan really believed that the monarchy is about service, and tried to contribute to that mission. It’s so clear now that “service” is just an excuse to keep their privilege.
@lanne; that is a good point, that the tabloids could turn on them (W andK) for profit, but would they still have the page clicks and pro monarchy commentors follow along? They need the haters on their side and I wonder how many would go after the future king and queen.
It’s like you read my mind! Solid comment. This is exactly what I thought as I began to process the enormity of what Harry and Meghan had endured ever since it became known that they were dating.
Thank goodness they had, and continue to have, a supportive network around them.
And a curse on the houses of the vipers inside and outside of the palaces, for all eternity.
This is the whole truth @ lanne. The TM mess before the wedding was to stop the wedding and buy the RF time to chase Meghan away.
@lanne
Have I told you lately how much I love yo………your posts? :))
You !!!ALWAYS!!! hit the nail on the head. Bull’s eye. Spot on. Ace!!!
Again her/their naivety shines through. I feel so bad for her. She didn’t understand that it was never about effort. Part of the purpose of “the talk” is for understanding that as Black people in the US, we often have to be twice as good to accomplish half as much and sometimes that’s still not enough. Plus, the goal posts are constantly moving, micro aggressions are prevalent and how to spot many of them. Having multiple options is key or as my mother who had a 9th grade education said, “never put all of your eggs in one basket”.
Knowing these things and having ongoing discussions with others makes it a lot easier to spot the bs and adapt and cope accordingly. Her ability to move and excel in white spaces shielded her from a lot but also left her with blind spots. I can’t imagine how traumatic and shocking her exposure to such blatant and subtle racism must have been and not knowing how to maneuver, cope, and deal with it. I knew she was in trouble with that almost straight outta Compton headline. I was proud of Harry for quickly seeing the bs and writing that open letter calling it out.
If people in general think they can get away with mistreating someone, they will. The BM and RRs will continue to abuse the Sussexes bc they have gotten away with it for so long with no major repercussions – knowing the Sussexes are fighting back via the courts and losing court cases apparent aren’t deterrents.
After all, Harry knows plenty of powerful and damaging secrets. So IMO, whatever secrets they are still holding on to they need to put in writing, make multiple copies, seal, give to their attorneys/other trusted individuals, and let the RF and BM know that if anything happens to them, they can FAFO if they want to. Leverage. That’s really the only way to get them to back off. Veiled threats and wanting peace obviously aren’t enough. The RF, with the instigating BM, see their actions as war and the Sussexes need to accept and adapt aka develop defenses accordingly. That will provide a measure of peace but thinking that this doc and his book alone will ensure peace is naive. What’s the saying?- sometimes you have to fight the devil with his own pitchfork…
I was just about to post something similar as that moment really stood out for me.
Seeing the pain in Meg’s eyes was A LOT and I had to pause at this moment. That pain felt visceral.
However I was also left thinking – how could a biracial woman ever believe that she could ‘please’ a bunch of racist, entitled jumped up aristocrats who attacked Diana on the world stage and got away with it?
People will often remark that Kate is disappearing, and there is a reason for that. Kate has worked out that the only way to survive that family is to literally be an invisible woman child who nods along with even the most heinous of actions.
Then in the next scene skipping to Doria and finally the penny dropped – Meghan had never had the talk. So much made sense in that one moment.
Anyway I have heard it often said that life will fill in the gaps where lessons were missed and what a painful way for Meghan to take class you can’t sit with us.
Also as someone who has walked in Meg’s shoes I also think that I suspect that Harry also wasn’t entirely honest to himself about his family. He must have known from past situations that they never would have accepted Meghan.
@Flower: “Harry must have known from past situations that they never would have accepted Meghan.”
I don’t think Harry knew this. He may have been blinded by love and also hopeful that seeing Meg for the person she is, they would recognize her worth. Perhaps he also thought they would be loyal to him and to the wife he chose, due to his past sacrifices and loyalty to them and to the institution.
Heart breaking to read that from Meghan. I agree with @Eurydice that it holds true for many people regardless. And I love a quote I found and it’s attributed to Denzel Washinton (not sure if that is true) – “Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons.”
With narcissists it doesn’t matter how hard you try, how good you do a job, etc, it will never be enough. Add the fact that they are racist. She never stood a chance because she was never given a chance. They hated her from the start.
She was wonderful. I could see how hard she was trying. I watched her story at first with baited breathe, and then with horror. She was a litmus test for me of Great Britain. It has forever changed how I look at that country.
We think in sync, @eb. My whole life I’ve wanted to go to England and the rest of the UK. What I saw happen to Meghan broke my heart. Her mental strength is unbelievable. She should have never had to be that strong. So glad she survived, and I’ve lost all desire to see the home of her husband’s family.
I feel the same way. It’s obvious that so many white Brits struggle with their racism. And by “struggle”, I mean outright denial. The tabloids and comments are proof of that. As a proud Black woman, I could never spend my travel dollars on such a hateful place. If I’m not considered good enough or welcome in jolly ole England, then my spending money isn’t good enough either.
@Maxine Branch Correct! The Sussexes are absolutely using philanthropy to support social justice! Archewell works both independently and also aligns itself with other organizations. For example, the Sussexes created the Student Film Award for projects about women human rights defenders for the Ripple of Hope awards, RF Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.
H&M also created the Digital Civil Rights Award, which will recognize leaders of “social justice and technology, who are creating transformational change to advance civil and human rights.” They also work for vaccine equity and promote women’s rights, just to name a few here.
These are long-range goals and Archewell is definitely looking to effect change over generations. This is indeed the Sussexes using their philanthropy for social justice.
@TangerineTree: Do the Sussexes invite the winners to the awards ceremonies?
We’ll see when the awards happen.
It’s criminal. The tabloids. Social media. Each guilty individual contributed to the criminal abuse of a human being. They can call it whatever they want in order to sleep at night, but they’re one hundred percent guilty of so many things, and let’s go there, attempted murder. But like so many have said, I’m not the target audience.
When she said that about trying so hard, I felt like this was a fundamental culture clash. In American culture, we celebrate trying hard. I feel like Brits despise it. When she said that, I thought “that’s exactly why they didn’t like you.” (Also because of her race and everything else, and it’s incredible how blind they were to why Meghan would want to fit in given that she’s biracial). I truly think this fed into their dislike of her, which is absolutely inane.
I agree with that. An American would think, “I need to work hard to show that the public is getting their value of out their support of me.” A high class Brit must think, “the public supports me because I’m a higher class than they are. I have much better breeding, and my place in society comes from my breeding.” You can’t “hard work” your way into being born to the right bloodline.
But it’s also important that the hard-working person doesn’t make the “better bred” person look bad. That’s a bigger sin. It didn’t matter that Meghan gave direct help to a community in need through the Hub kitchen–the important fact was that she made William and Kate look lazy. They didn’t even want the money earned from the cookbook to go to the intended target.
Its the tall poppy syndrome. While brits might not have invented it, theyve co-opted it such that theyre the ones people think of when they think of the cultural practice or wanting to diminish folks who achieve success thru their own efforts.
Meghan worked 72 total days while she was in the Royal Family.
@DVD2 — this is unsubstantiated bullshit from The Telegraph, a clearly anti-Sussex tabloid rag. Go back to the Fail.
I cried and had to reach out to my husband. The cruelty. I will never set foot on that island.
This part I completely agree with. She really did try hard and really was a breath of fresh air and brought purpose and innovation to that institution. That constant drip drip drip of venom wore her down. The way the press would attack her after every public engagement, or project showed this. Even with them circling the wagons and being praised to high heavens in the press, there is this inertia surrounding the royals now and I just have no interest in them. Trying harder only made them resent her more and mistreat her more. I remember when they were in Canada suggesting they just need to do this, that or the other to improve press relations but now you realize there really was nothing she could do because they never wanted her there. I can’t imagine them letting their kids being subjected to that harmful atmosphere.
Prince Archie and Princess Lili aren’t safe in England or in the company of their Windsor relatives. I feel that many members of the public, along with the RF (especially William and Kate), would love to see harm come to them – and wouldn’t mind at all if that harm were fatal.
Meghan was never “good enough” for them because they didn’t want her or see her value in the first place. It was heartbreaking to watch. She did everything right and tried so hard and even after everything it still wasn’t enough. I was practically in tears when she was recalling how the airline staff came up and thanked her for all she did for his country and how She was telling Harry’s head of security that she tried so hard and he acknowledged that. On some level I was able to relate to this. I had an emotionally abusive ex boyfriend and his family was just as bad. I tried so hard for them to like me. Nothing I ever said, did, etc was right or good enough. Luckily I extracted myself. Luckily Harry and Meghan did.
There is a clueless or naivety to Harry and Meghan that is odd. One grew up normally in a diverse city the other in a restrictive bubble. But both seem kind of shocked at what happened. It’s like Harry didn’t realize he is apart of a deeply conservative right wing institution and Meghan clearly bought the Royal PR that is sold to the masses. Both come off openhearted, optimistic and very trusting which is good traits to have, but in this vile royal scam they needed to put up some guards.
Also, Harry has this weird deference and fear of this grandmother, father and brother. If my sibling screamed obscenities to my face i would not sit there and take it…
I mean I think it’s shocking to watch how this family treated their own. And how they treated Meghan.
I don’t think LA has any 1000 year old monarchies. Meghan said in the Oprah interview that she understood the celebrity “royalty” world, but couldn’t imagine how the RF operated.
@SOLIDGOLD That deference/fear comes from knowing exactly what they are capable of and how far their power and reach extends. These people are worse than the mafia. You can’t make a comparison to your own siblings/father/grandmother. Diana’s death was no accident.
Blessing in disguise, H and M. Sit back and watch the Windsors implode and don’t feel sorry for them and try to save them if they reach out for help.
I recall the dm urging her to go to her father and postpone the wedding . Translation by dm stop the wedding
Diana said it well, “After all I have done for this F…ing family” on the transcript of the hijacked cell phone call to James Gilbey. And still she was not good enough, the People’s Princess. Meghan was victimized and Harry was watching his mother’s tale unfold right in front of his eyes. Kate is in the crosshairs next as everything will be dissected in the media for consumption, and we know what William will do to keep the nom-noms at bay.
I did find it perplexing that the RF were so manifestly and visibly cold to Meghan at this event. So much of that life is about putting on a smile and being friendly to people even if you don’t feel like it. I can only conclude that they *wanted* people (Harry? the public?) to notice that they were snubbing her. Which…what would the point of that be? It only makes them look mean.
I mean, I would never say that anyone has to be friendly to everyone. If someone has abused you or wronged you, by all means, give them the cold shoulder. But even they haven’t accused Meghan of anything like that. They just…don’t like her. Which, you know, I have a brother-in-law I can’t stand, but I suck it up and smile and make small talk when I have to see him, partly because I love my sister-in-law and I don’t want to create trouble for her and partly because I’m not a jerk. That’s pretty much Humaning 101.
Also, even if Meghan had been a huge jerk to everybody, the better PR for the RF would be to smile and say warm things about her and Harry, while wistfully saying you wished it would have worked out better than it did. How can they think this arrogance and cruelty is the better approach??
I can’t imagine every time I stepped foot outside that there would be people just waiting to criticize every little item — from my hair , the way I hold my hands , who I walk behind or in front of, every hem length etc. It is truly dehumanizing and cruel and the people that thrive on it are just vile .
Meghan was 💯 always more than good enough. Harry was always more than good enough, but he was/is far better than his brother, the heir. This is a problem optically, emotionally, only if you want the monarchy to continue, which I don’t. After wearing muted colors and dimming her shine for so long it’s still a pleasure much later to see the rainbow of vibrant jewel tones and exquisite style Meghan unleashed in her last royal events.
You can argue that social justice is the far greater goal over philanthropy, sure, but ending the monarchy WOULD absolutely be a step towards social justice. Exposing the racism is a big f*&^ing deal regardless. It’s not enough but damn, it’s a start.
Meghan wasn’t good enough, she was better than the RF. That’s why everything. That’s why they worked so hard to tear her down. A biracial woman is better than they are, and they know it and it horrifies their racist hearts. I loved the documentary, but I was so hoping to see the apology note from Kkkate. I knew I wouldn’t but I held out hope until the very end.
I really felt that when she said “I tried so hard and it still wasn’t good enough”. For POC, there is always a moving goalpost. It is always out of reach and some people will never see you as “good enough”. You’re more than good enough for us, Meghan. You’ve done, and you are doing great.
But in hindsight, I hope that Meghan will come to the realization that she was just rejected by mere under-achievers for being too successful.
With little or no guidance, she excelled, apart from her obvious talent, she hada unique perspective and fresh eyes to the idea of publice service via patronage.
That was too much for the jaundiced approach, and fearful of losing the perpetual limelight provided by the inept media organizations that shared a sym-biotic relationship with the institution.
Ditto.
They didn’t provide evidence to support any of the allegations.
Oh Mimi, projection much! Sadly one day you won’t realize that you bought into this racist, corrupt, criminal BRF. Girl, you’re being played by the .001% who’ve got you fighting this culture war to stop you from fighting a class war. This uneducated, inbred, appointed by “GOD” family are pawns for the .001%.
They’ve been promising the receipts for over 18 months!
@mimi Ummm…. Where in protocol do female members of British royal family have to ‘bow’? Also, ‘she Google eyed William’? What in the sweet word salad is this?