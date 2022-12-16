Duchess Meghan: ‘I tried so hard… it still wasn’t good enough’

I loved loved loved all of the stuff in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan about the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour. Harry and Meghan referred to it as their farewell tour, but I will forever call it the Bad Bitch Tour. That was when they returned to the UK in March 2020 for the final events as working royals. Meghan looked especially gorgeous and she says in the series that she wanted to wear a lot of color for the final appearances. They brought their own photographer to capture behind-the-scenes photos, and the photos appear in the Netflix series. Then they come to Meghan’s final event, and their only event with the rest of the family: a trip to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service. Those photos are so iconic now – Meghan in that gorgeous green dress, Kate giving bitter bitchface, Harry looking like he was ready to punch someone, and the visual confirmation that the white establishment was closing ranks and expelling Harry and Meghan.

“The first time that we saw the other members of the family was in public at Westminster Abbey,” Meghan recalled. “We were nervous seeing the family because all the TV cameras and everybody watching at home and everybody watching in the audience. It’s like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment,” Harry said. “I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like, rather than what it feels like,” he continued. “And it looked cold. But it also felt cold.” After the event, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that comprise the Commonwealth, Meghan recalled the feeling of finality. “We had left Westminster Abbey, and then that was it,” she said. “Of course it was emotional.”

[From People]

It looked cold. It looked very, very cold, particularly between the Sussexes and William and Kate. Meghan tried to say hello to Kate and Kate just pursed her lips and turned away like a Disney villain. The Windsors also showed the world that Harry and Meghan were being frozen out, physically and emotionally. Meghan ended up leaving London right after the Commonwealth service, and Meghan got very emotional describing her feelings on that day – that she really tried and it still wasn’t good enough:

“I tried so hard… That’s the piece that’s so triggering. Because … it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in.” Markle, 41, describes leaving England, saying in the docuseries that a man overseeing the plane’s crew took his hat off and shared his appreciation for “everything [she] did for [the] country.” The Duchess of Sussex remembers, “It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice, not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine.” When the couple landed in Canada, Markle says she collapsed into the arms of one of Prince Harry’s longtime security guards. Meghan shares that she then told her husband’s employee that she “tried so hard,” to which he replied, “I know you did. I know you did, ma’am. I know you did.”

[From Page Six]

She really did try hard, and what I keep thinking – and what I’ve thought for years – is that she tried for much longer than I would have. As soon as they started saying racist sh-t about her son, or when Karen Cambridge began spilling white tears to Camilla Tominey, I would have done things a lot differently. I would have been out of there, or I would have been giving interviews to Oprah from Frogmore Cottage. I’m not saying Meghan was wrong or right to handle things her way – what I’m saying is that no one can say that Meghan didn’t give it a full effort, or that she didn’t give that f–king island a chance to act right. She gave them time, she gave them chances. They’re still smearing her and attacking her.