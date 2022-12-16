VF: Prince William won’t speak to Harry because it would end up in a book

So far, I’ve only read a handful of British-royal-commentary pieces on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Vol. 2. All of those pieces have been predictably unhinged, and by “predictably,” I mean the same commentators already previewed their hive-mind line of attack on the Sussexes. That line of attack? “Harry and Meghan are just saying things without any proof!” No, they’re saying things on the record, you can see and hear them say it and put the pieces together of how they were mistreated by the Windsors and the media (working in concert). All of those royal commentators have is “royal sources” refuting the idea that “royal sources” would brief against the Sussexes… as those royal sources are briefing against the Sussexes. And if the British media is saying that their royal sources aren’t really working for the royals, then they’ve been lying this whole time. Here’s Katie Nicholl’s piece in Vanity Fair:
Despite the comments, which were made in the trailer and the final episodes of the series, there was no evidence offered in the docuseries to support the claims that palace aides planted stories about the couple. In what he described as a “dirty game,” Harry said that the royal family “invited the press in” and spoke of favors between the press and the palace. He also claimed that when he voiced his concerns about the negative coverage he and Meghan were receiving to his father, King Charles told him, “Darling boy, you can’t take on the media.”
Harry also alleged that the palace communications office would “trade” stories with the media, offering a story on another principal in return for having a story retracted, with the couple’s lawyer Jenny Afia claiming to have seen evidence of negative briefings.
According to former palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter, there is no evidence to support Harry’s allegations because the palace press office is not employed to brief against family members. “It’s not Buckingham Palace’s business to leak stories. They are the purveyors of information. If there’s a story to be had it will be given to all media outlets and it’s never a case of briefing against a principal. Taking the media on is a high-risk game. You can’t win against the media. In this country media has freedom of speech, so long as it’s not libelous. What we’ve heard is a one-sided story and Buckingham Palace are not going to react to it because it feeds into the narrative.”
According to Arbiter, “There’s a hypocrisy in all of this because Harry’s using the media to attack his brother and his family. He is using the very people he is attacking for destroying his own life.”
It is understood that King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, have not seen the series but will have been briefed on the content by their advisers. The premiere of the final three episodes comes just before Prince William and Princess Kate, who have not watched Harry & Meghan but will be aware of what Harry and Meghan have said, host a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.
While there is some criticism of Charles in the newly released episodes, Harry has been most critical of his brother, William. Claiming that William is defined by the institution, he claims that William screamed at him during the Sandringham Summit in 2020 where the future of the Sussexes was decided. Harry said, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in.”
According to one source, the prospect of a reconciliation between the brothers is highly unlikely now that Harry has revealed private details of conversations with his family: “There’s a great sense of mistrust, it’s why William won’t speak to Harry, because he is nervous that anything he says might end up in a book or a TV series. It makes it incredibly difficult for any kind of rapprochement. There has to be give on both sides and I don’t see that happening any time soon.”
[From Vanity Fair]
If you don’t mind, I’m going to parse Arbiter’s words a little bit – he was part of the Buckingham Palace machinery back in the day, and it’s true that BP wasn’t in the habit of briefing against other members of the royal family. They didn’t need to. They spoke for QEII, they didn’t need to plant bitchy stories about the Queen’s children or her wayward relatives. Although that changed in QEII’s later years, as she grew older, her staff would regularly brief against certain royals here and there. Charles handled all of that, and he was the one who really began this modern royal back-stabbing industry because he was trying to win the PR war against Diana. Everything we see before us is because Charles could never take the high road, and William learned from watching Charles.
As for William and his constant bullsh-t about refusing to speak to Harry… literally no one cares. It’s clear that Harry has been done with William for some time, meanwhile William is harboring this nasty, festering, incandescent grudge against the Sussexes. If William had the good sense god gave a goose, he would understand that Harry even went easy on him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722640025, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris J Ratcliffe / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan poses between the Menorah and the Trafalagar Square Christmas Tree in Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 9 December, 2020 to celebrate the Jewish Hanukkah festival which starts tomorrow and ends on Friday 18th December and in lieu of the annual Chanukkah In The Square event that normally takes place each year.,Image: 574799072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
At this point, it’s pretty clear that William made the racist comments about Archie. Like he’s giving it away at this point by being so scared Harry will repeat his words. Telling on himself.
Why is he so worried that what he says will appear in a book? Unless what he regularly says totally contradicts his Goody Two Shoes image.
That’s the only conversation that Harry and Meghan have been specific about in the past few years – everything else has been very vague in terms of “there were discussions about this” or whatever….that was the one convo where they were pretty specific* and its very telling that William is all “I can’t trust Harry” bc it points that being him.
*I guess Harry has also been pretty specific about the convo with his father where he was told to put the plan in writing, but William wouldnt care about that.
Yes, one can’t help but think it was William.
Yup. I don’t understand how people could possibly think Harry and Meghan were talking about anyone else considering that
1) Harry clarified to Gayle that it wasn’t the Queen or Philip
2) Meghan said revealing who made the comments would be “very damaging” to them. Charles and Camilla already have tainted reputations.
3) Harry had no problem talking about and calling Charles out in the interview. Meanwhile he didn’t even want to talk about William and only did so when Oprah asked about him. Both Harry and Meghan were basically ignoring his existence as much as they could.
It was just obvious from the start that William made the comments; seeing people toss out a bunch of other names in the year or so after the interview has been a head scratcher. Yes, all of them probably said similarly racist remarks, but very few would have the nerve to say them to Harry’s face.
It was always William for me, as you know, lol. Just adding another point – William is the one who would be “concerned” because his kids were going to be grouped with the Sussex kids, William didn’t want his kids to have to stand next to a mixed-race child on the balcony at every Trooping etc. I also think he was one pushing for the kids to not be HRH.
I know! it is wild people still arguing it wasn’t William. Listen, lots of people probably made racist remarks to Harry and Meghan but that concern felt very clearly from William. i remember a lot of us saying that hear post-interview. God, the way he described his relationship with TOB as being “space” was always the biggest red flag to me.
Yes! And you could feel the built up tension in Meghan’s tone in the last episode when she said “your brother”, they can’t stand him, for good reason.
But they are very much not a racist family, right PwT?
Just imagine what the headlines would be if Harry, in front of the Queen, had screamed at William. Whereas the ‘unhinged’ are laughing at Harry and saying well done William for screaming at him.
I do believe that Charles is afraid of William whose short fuse and nasty temper is well known.
Notice how neither Nicholls nor Arbiter mentioned the fact that William and his office forged Harry’s signature on that letter claiming William didn’t bully Harry out of the country. Conveniently left out of their selective narrative.
Oh these awful biased self serving so called ‘royal experts’ leave so much out that does not suit their agenda. They never mention the bots and fake hate accounts set up, they don’t mention how details from a letter Harry sent to his father that no one else had manage landed in the The Times, about South Africa as a possible location. Is Doria lying about her daughter feeling suicidal? Nobody is talking about that.
@ThatsNotOkay – I noticed similarly, that Dickie left out pretty much *all* the evidence Harry laid out in the doc, just so he could claim, “There was no evidence! And we were not hired to do that, so there’s no way we could have possibly done that!”
I also find hilarious his claim that Harry is using the same media to destroy William.
1) No, sorry, they’re not leaking anything to the Royal Rota
2) They’re also not granting interviews or documentaries to the British tabloids, etc.
(You can argue they are using “media” generally, but that is different, since their whole point is taking a stand against those tabloids for their rumor-mongering “royal sources” stories BS.)
3) As was pointed out above, they are telling their stories themselves, on the record – non of this anonymous garbage the BRF engages in.
4) They took great pains not to avoid, for instance, sharing the content of William”s text message. Would every person in the audience have wanted to see it? 100%. But revealing W’s private message would be no better than the Thomas Markle letter thing-y, so H&M rose above that
5) They also took great pains to keep the conversation focused on the issues as they relate to H&M. Could they have served a whole lot more tea? Absolutely.
They could have easily given examples of, for instance, what stories were starting to surface in the media about Will (his gardening activities, ahem) that his team then used M. as a distraction against. It would have fit within the frame of explaining and giving evidence, and would have been justifiable to share.
But they stayed classy.
They are not in any way using the media the same way the BRF has.
It’s just that the BRF are learning that their own tabloids will churn these stories up against them, too.
Well, FAFO.
DK, I agree with you about their reason for not saying what was in the text message from Fails, but I would add that they wanted the brf to know that they have all of the texts, emails, etc. I think it was their way to say, “be careful, be very careful”.
Charles’ short fuse and nasty temper are also well-known. Do we know yet about anyone Will has strangled? I wouldn’t be one bit surprised, but Charles is at least as bad and possibly worse. Also Charles is a liar. William is totally like Charles.
Alternatively, William could take accountability for his actions, apologize and move forward. Then he wouldn’t have anything to be afraid of. But that might require a personality transplant first.
Yes. If you speak to someone with respect, family love, and without turning into a raging idiot, you don’t have to worry about being quoted or being in a book. But, unfortunately, some will read this guy’s story and turn things to blame PH for PW not being able to hang out with him.
That will never happen. William doesn’t have the character for that.
…and besides, that would acknowledge his racism.
The best and smartest thing William could do for himself (which is exactly why he WON’T do it) is to admit to all that he’s done in the past few years—smear campaigns, affairs, etc.—and therefore loosen the media’s grip on him, if not removing it altogether. But that requires a savvy and self-awareness he is totally lacking. He’s going to destroy himself in one way or another, and the funny thing is the media probably wouldn’t even have to do anything to get him to that point.
People used to say skip Charles and go directly to William. I beginning to think that by the time old Charles passes on, Britain may want a young King George and send the raging prince and his paramour off.
Regardless of what people on this think of Kate, she has raised three incredibly appealing children. They don’t appear at all traumatized as Will and Harry did at that age.
Katie Nicholl and the rest of the 🐀🐀🐀 putting this drivel out there with a straight face is amazing, really. Like, it’s WELL KNOWN AND ACCEPTED that the Palaces leak and plant propaganda since Charles and Camilla started their shit with Diana. Bless him, Harry was pretty naïve to trust his brother wouldn’t follow that model … when did Bulliam ever stand by a promise or his brother?!
Interesting that he only specifically mentions BP. Where is his specific defense of KP and CH?
Yeah, I saw a bit with Jobson today on twitter where he said the same thing – that Buckingham Palace does not brief against other royals.
First, I don’t believe that bc we had stories like the fuss over Lili’s name etc, but maybe it was true back when Philip was in charge that BP did not brief. But CH and KP certainly do. It seems the RRs are walking a fine line here in defense of the institution and are being very careful with what they say.
Jobson on BBC Newsnight was asked directly if the palace had leaked or place stories with him. I watched him wriggle out of admitting that he gets stories from the palace. He said the we get stories, they don’t give them to us, meaning that palace is not giving the stories but he asks them for them. His face was smirking as he said it, does he think we are fools.
Philip retired in 2017, and very quickly Charles and Andrew got Young installed as TQ’s private secretary, a man with loyalty to Charles who still works for him today. Hard to believe BP wasn’t leaking and planting as per the CH model from at least that point on. Prior to that Geidt was the private secretary, and Philip was presumably still around, so maybe things were different before 2017.
@Windyriver — Edward Young is an evil, poisonous snake. He loaths the Sussexes, and from the get-go briefed against them, so yes, BP leaks like a sieve. He’s responsible for the security f*ckup when he, as a member of RAVEC, unilaterally decided to not pass on Harry’s request to RAVEC and the Met stating he would pay for his and his family’s security. Geidt did a creditable job but was *dehired* after a falling-out with Charles and Andrew. Many feel that had he stayed on he could very well have prevented Sussexit as he urged all the palaces to come together “on message”. Once he left it all went to hell in a handbasket.
Nicholl is careful to say that Meghan & Harry use the “media,” because technically Netflix is media. But M & H have never used the press to brief against their relatives. Everything they’ve said has come directly from them. That is the difference, and Nicholl is pretending there isn’t one.
It’s okay William, there’s no need to speak! You’ve spoken plenty during the last years! I find astounding that Dickie has anything to say, especially after he was caught lying about watching the Oprah interview, before it even aired! Yeah, these people are the complete opposite of credibility & journalistic due diligence, I’m having a laugh at the moment
Harry said they were moving on, who is going to be available to be his scapegoat now. If you aren’t speaking to your brother, and he isn’t talking about you, you still have to pay the piper in the form of the BM. Sooner rather than later he’s going to explode in a public and undeniable way, because there’s no one to take the heat. Also it never fails to amuse me that with a straight face ( pen?) these people say so and so isn’t going to brief, as I write this book or article about them briefing.
I don’t know, you guys, I don’t think this should have been shared in this way – families scream at each other. In addition to the awkward Beyonce text, I dunno, I wish they hadn’t done it.
But I do feel so happy for them, y’all, both come from such trashy families of grifters, liars, rapists, bad genetics – RF inbreeding and Meghan’s side lots of diseases, I am so happy they found each other.
Families do scream at each other. Decently-functional families do not yank security and leak locations of their high-profile members to encourage violence against them, all of which William spearheaded. If screaming is the worst Harry reports of William (and we know William was the racist making those comments), William should be exceedingly grateful.
And come on, the Beyonce text was funny – Harry’s reaction was hilarious.
C- sometimes I wish this website had a like button!
So family members have the right to try to control your life, gaslight you, scapegoat you and then scream at you when you won’t fall into line to take abuse? If PW could have found it in him to stop leaking stories about how terrible H&M are, it wouldn’t have come to this.
Literally never been in a family summit where we screamed at one another. That is not a normal thing that happens in families.
That’s a broad statement. I don’t think loving families scream at each other. Families may disagree and have differences. The raging and fury that’s been reported isn’t typical loving family behavior l.
From now on, I will always think of him as the “Prince of Wails.” I think it could stick!
Meghan’s side has lots of diseases? Like what are you saying?
Yeah, wtf.
@ Jais exactly. Very transparent.
Samantha has MS. Thomas obviously pretty sickly, even if some might be faked.
Their diseases don’t have anything to do with why they are trash, though.
Jais, Samantha does not have MS. She was paralyzed in an accident. Why does this continue to float around?
Diseases? What are you talking about?
@SweetenerMorning. Many of William’s leaks to his unnamed sources are about William being angry, furious, incandescent etc., so I don’t think it was a big shock to the viewers that William was screaming and shouting at Harry. William’s default mood seems to be anger and fury.
What I’d really like to know is what William was screaming about? Did he want Harry to stay or go? Did he want Harry to divorce Meghan? I think once again Harry protected his brother because I believe if he’d told us what point caused the screaming it would have damaged William.
Ah yes they should definitely be like the royals who are “keep calm and carry on” oh no excuse me – scream lies and untruths like a banshee, blame ur family for all ur woes, use the press to smear ur wife? Any other deep sooth says you’d like to spout?
@SweetnerMorning, another way to think about it is, this wasn’t a family situation. Meghan made the point at least twice about the confusion when a family is also a family business. She said it, and referred to it again when she talked about her train trip; that she could look at Liz in two ways – as the queen, or a family member. She chose to relate to her as Harry’s grandmother.
There’s no doubt in my mind Will’s screamed at Harry plenty of times, and Harry hasn’t talked about any of that (though the press has). But this time, Will was part of what was technically a business meeting about how the business would operate going forward. This was how board member Will chose to conduct himself while discussing a decision that could have far reaching consequences. It illustrates in a simple way what Harry was really up against as he tried, in good faith, to find a way to remain part of that business. And that’s why Harry mentioned it.
Healthy families DO NOT scream at each other, and even many dysfunctional ones don’t. Screaming is abusive. Harry was absolutely right to expose that kind of behavior towards himself rather than sweep it under the rug (which is unhealthy!).
This. Only emotionally unwell adults scream at their own family members.
@SweetnerMorning — Family members don’t deliberately put their own family members into life-threatening situations. And what on earth do you mean about Meghan’s side of the family having lots of diseases??? Scammy permanently injured her back falling off a swing and lied about having MS. Thomas Markle faked a heart attack and stroke in order to sell information on Meghan to the tabloids. William is a malignant narcissist and the only way he deals with family issues is through intimidation, lies and tantrums. THAT is abusive.
@SweetenerMorning only emotionally unwell/immature people scream at family/other people (adults I’m talking about). Your rationale is so very flawed. I’m sorry you come from that type of family. That must be/have been hard for you.
So according to this Dickie twerp we shouldn’t believe any more stories quoting “palace sources” since the palace press office doesn’t brief against family? Also, as far as him claiming “You can’t win against the media” Meghan and Harry say “Hi!”
Wonder if they even consider that Prince Harry is done talking to him ever again because he knows it will be leaked to the Fail and Sun as soon as he turns his back. I think the Sussex’s were far to gracious to these vipers.
MsIam, what’s really amusing is that on Twitter they how clips of different rrs stating that it’s the royal family briefing to them. They really are in a bind here–they’ve already told on themselves.
I’m glad Harry was so clear about the leaks surrounding Sussexit. The Africa idea leaked (and was framed in a very negative way, with them being “exiled” to Africa) and then the plan in January 2020 leaked, and he was specific that he knew it was a direct leak bc of the part about giving up their titles. So it either had to be BP, CH or KP. And I think we all know which one it was in all likelihood.
All that to say….william doesn’t have a leg to stand on here. Harry actually didn’t share any specific conversations with William besides the whole “he was screaming at me” bit.
I would pay good money to see what was in that text message though lol.
Me too! I need to know what William texted.
William said something horrid and awful. Like, “You’re no longer my brother or part of this family. I cannot forgive you for airing my dirty, racist laundry in public. How dare you?! You must apologize to me for accurately hinting at my racism, though I’m not sure I can ever forgive you for what I did.”
Moi aussi! It was awful and burned the last scorched plank in the bridge, based on Meghan’s shock and Harry’s grief. It reminded me when Harry said to Oprah he would never share the conversation about the color of his children’s skin because it would be so damaging. I think this text falls into that category, and the common denominator is Bulliam.
I think he texted if you don’t go on record saying that I’m very much not the royal racist then we’re done. And Harry was like yeah I’m not gonna lie for you. And William was like how dare you share my private racist words.
@Jais Yes, that’s my assessment of the situation, exactly. I’d have to watch it again to remember precisely, but after Harry showed her the text, he and Meghan have a discussion about “What should we do next?” Which means that whatever William texted him was definitely a request/demand for an action of some sort. Harry had already communicated via Oprah/Gayle early that morning that the Queen and DoE weren’t the racists he was referring to, and I think William wanted Harry to say it wasn’t William, either. I already suspected it was William given the “Space” comment from the interview, but this confirmed it.
Harry could have so easily revealed that text message. And honestly, I think Harry has been remarkably respectful of private messages and conversations with his family. I even think the fact that Harry and Meghan were clearly very careful to not talk about Kate show they’re not going to punch down. It shows me that they have a lot of integrity and have put a great deal of thought into how they tell their story and fight for justice without selling out their family, something they never, ever had from their own families. William is so lucky his brother is a much better man and his sister-in-law has a seemingly endless reservoir of grace and class.
They said nothing about Kate because Kate is nothing.
OMG! William should be grateful to H&M, if it was me as director and my doc I TOTALLY would have superimposed that text on the screen with that ‘bloop’ noise the way other social media communications were utilized in the different episodes! The BRF is LUCKY the Sussexes have discretion and tact, Harry’s blood practically drained out of his face reading it before he showed the screen to Meghan.
Maybe the text will be in the book and that is why this statement was made, Peggy will have to find out with the rest of us.
I assumed that it was the news about philip passing since travel restrictions and quarantines were still in place and they started to arrange the trip right after.
William said something horrible, just based on their reactions. it wouldn’t just be “grandpa has passed.” and Philip died a while after that interview, so the timeline doesn’t work. probably more incandescent rage and racist bs.
Please Dicky Arbiter was saying over and over to anyone that would listen Harry wasn’t seriously dating Meghan and then that they weren’t engaged. That man has an agenda and has been holding on to his status as an insider by finger nails.
Will being “afraid” that Harry would leak any conversations for his book are bullsh*t because we see that he didn’t in the docuseries. He showed Meghan what I’m sure was a horrible text that clearly hurt him and not the cameras.
Will is fucking vile and I hope he gets his.
Dickie was one of the ratchets who got trolled by commenting on the Oprah interview before he saw it.
I’ve just realized that Harry is probably one of the only people who loves William without a hidden agenda. The middletons have had their own agendas since the beginning, his employees are yes men that are only interested in keeping their positions and Charles, well….
That’s so sad.
Absolutely. That family had two beautiful souls in the palms of their hands and threw all of it away. They deserve what’s coming.
Sad indeed. They threw away the ones that would have given them genuine love. Am so happy for Harry. He got someone that loves him. You can see it in their documentary. They genuinely love each other.
@Etha, very true and great point. Sad Wills lost his brother and true friend in all of this. I also think we need to point out that Harry has gotten therapy and Wills has not. Wills and Kate need it – both for the same reason and for different reasons. Harry is enlightened and Wills is not. That makes a huge difference on how this situation is approached,
And as for Wills not saying anything, we call that pleading the 5th in the US.
They’ll never allow Kate to go for therapy because all that matters to them is how that will look. Like Harry and Meghan have said, the institution is only interested in how it looks. I think the best they can do for her is letting her talk about it with her mother, which mother always encouraged her to go back to William over and over again when they were dating. Ma Middleton honestly pisses me off. I can’t imagine a mother that will sacrifice her daughter’s general wellbeing just for status. As for William, I think he’s a gone case. He’s not humble enough to accept help.
I think that’s why Harry’s still not willing to burn it to the ground. His father and brother are still inside. He still loves them in spite of everything and he doesn’t want to put them in danger.
Dickie Arbiter is not telling the truth as he was there when the Palace was briefing against Diana. Furthermore he wrote a book about his time at the Palace so he’s in no position to criticise Harry and Meghan for doing this docuseries. Kate Nicholl was on GB News this week admitting that stories were planted and that Palace briefings took place. As a seasoned Royal reporter she would recognize when Harry and Meghan were being smeared in the press.
Katie Nicholl was not the only one. Since the documentary came out, I’ve seen at least half a dozen journalists personally confirm the relentless briefing against Meghan and Harry from KP.
Anna Pasternak, who wrote Tatler’s Kate the Great article, said she believes Harry is telling the truth after watching the second volume yesterday. She was the one who the Keen’s bullied into censoring Kate’s story, so there’s a win for H&M.
Well whenever harry speaks to william it ends up on the frontpage of the tabloids so
Classic projection. William’s afraid of Harry doing what he’s been doing to Harry.
@Harper the same Anna Pasternak who wrote a nasty article about Meghan a few days ago in the Daily Express. These people are fickle
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1708152/meghan-markle-wallis-simpson-netflix-documentary-prince-harry/amp
“As Meghan wages her fruitless war against Britain’s most-loved institution, fuelled by her self-centred and fantastical sense of injustice, she should consider Wallis’s tact and sophistication. Not once in her 36-year marriage did Wallis try to turn public opinion or speak out against her unyielding in-laws. In fact, quite the opposite”
Pasternack is wrong. Edward was outraged about Wallis not getting h r h. He made it known. And in published letters they trashed his family.
Any evidence Wallis was driven to suicidal thoughts? Did the press attack her daily after they left? Did the Duke and Wallis do anything to help humanity instead of living completely selfish and self-absorbed lives, and living off the generosity of friends? I will never forget the story of a young and poor diplomat invited to dinner with the Duke and Wallis and got stuck with the bill for the entire lavish meal. I will say though that Wallis didn’t wail about being stuck with the odious creature she married.
I know why they do it, but it never fails to piss me off how they always frame it as Meghan is doing this. Right down to calling it Megxit, and Megflix which is so stupid. Harry is the one that says most of the really damaging stuff, but its all Meghan all the time.
That’s my strongest reaction, we all know that the issue is the absolute opposite. Willnot and the rest of the BRF/flunkies leak like sieves, Harry very explicitly pointed out the six week timeline for the leak about their location in Vancouver and again when they moved to TPs house.
I loved the comment that they still thought H&M were in Canada when they’d been at Tyler’s place for a while. and also about how the Sussexit info got leaked as soon as it was put into writing. Harry knows how this sh!t works.
So he’s afraid that he will say something so awful that he wouldn’t want anyone else to hear it? Got it; he can’t control the racism and and abuse he spews. We all know he’s a garbage person. There’s not much more he could say to drive the point further home.
You won’t speak because you’re afraid you’ll end up in a book? Too late. Way too late. You are already in the book. See you January 6.
Screaming and shouting is bullying and uncontrollable anger in a 40 year old but Basher has previous, doesn’t he? He supposedly shoved his mum and shouted in her face and Camilla was appalled when he shouted at Charles in front of her. Does he just go into meltdown with relatives or does he shout at staff and servants as well? His biographer said wifey shouts back but staff wouldn’t dream of, would they?
I think he shouts down everyone. That’s a narcissist’s MO, and the more they’re backed into a corner the more they come out swinging. My older (late) sister had NPD and believe me, growing up in my household was hell. Narcs are hyper-critical and judgmental, they ignore boundaries and invade your privacy, they are possessive and controlling, manipulative, deceitful, dismissive and tempermental. Sounds like someone we know doesn’t it…
Will-di Amin (that picture cracks me up!) is a bully, and like most bullies, he’s also a coward. He isn’t speaking to harry because he can’t look Harry in the face. He likely blames Harry for making him feel bad for being a bully. He also knows, deep down, that Harry’s a better man than he is, and he just can’t live with that.
His punishment is to live in his own skin and in his own head, like Henry the 8th, who spent his years miserable, forever looking around at all his synchophants and hangers on, looking for someone to blame for the misery he was feeling at that moment. I doubt there’s anything that makes Will-di Amin happy. Nothing’s ever his fault, nothing is fair, he doesn’t want this job, Harry is no longer his whipping boy, everyone expects too much from him, Americans like Harry better, no one pays attention to his fake charity work, Meghan made him feel stupid, Kate gets on his nerves, the kids get on his nerves with their loud play, his servants and staff get on his nerves because they refuse to read his mind and tell him what to do next, his dad gets on his nerves because he’s a shit dad, he has to deal with Andrew’s bullshit, he has to learn about boring political crap, he has to go to boring ceremonies.
Life is difficult for this spoiled, entitled billionaire. We should all shed tears for him and tell him that he’s the best bestest boy ever.
Then someone can give him a bottle, change his diaper, and put him down for a nap.
Chef’s kiss but now I can’t unsee Ma Midds trying to wind Will after his nap to ward off another tantrum!!
He looks like a third-world, tin-pot dictator in that photo, with all those fakakta braids and medals. The irony is he acts like one too.
Agreed, 100%. Except we do know one thing that makes Will happy.
Let me try to remember what that is, it’s pegged in my memory somewhere.
These royal gossipers and royal gossip rags are really trying to push the narrative William is in control of the relationship between himself and Harry. What they do not want to accept and acknowledge is Harry made his choices clear when he took himself and his family far away from the UK. I seriously doubt Harry is pursuing a relationship with William. Harry was clear to me in the document-series he has moved on and has left William behind. As Harry stated William is honoring his inheritance by being an institutionalist, preserving the monarchy which is his only focus. Therefore, there is no relationship between William and Harry to pursue because both men have made their choice.
Harry didn’t even tell his family that he and Meghan had left Canada!! That really says everything about his relationship to his birth family. He didn’t tell them were he was and they didn’t know where he was for 6 weeks until the press sniffed them out at Tyler Perry’s house in LA.
Harry won’t speak to William because his private life winds up in the papers.
Also, when Meghan says, “he’s your brother” in that voice. She let it be known what she thinks of this future king. And that ain’t much.
I first saw that quote written out so didn’t get how she said it, and then when I was watching it I thought, oooooh boy, that’s the voice I use when I’m talking about someone in my husband’s family that I don’t particularly like and really have no use for, lol. She can’t STAND William.
and “I’m not gonna say anything about [pause] your brother.” she wanted to use some swear words so bad. It’s okay Meg I cussed for you!
Well, if they’re only going listen to what their aides say is in the series and not watch it themselves, then that says a lot about the problem, doesn’t it? They certainly won’t tell Charles and William the bit about how Harry’s letter to Charles was leaked to the press.
First off, I read a couple of the “they didn’t offer proof articles” last night and started to believe it, but I now realize they did! They mentioned documents that were only shared with a small number of senior royals that ended up in the press. Second, I have a HARD time believe that Katie Nicholl was never the recipient of such briefing so, as Kaiser mentions, she was either lying in the past or she is lying now. Lastly, I hate that some US publications are in so deep with the royal machinery. The average American seeing things out of typically center left publications like VF aren’t going to know the specific reporter and their history/biases.
For the people who watched it, they show proof, the statement he didn’t sign etc. For people who don’t actually watch the series but read about it in the UK papers or hear about it on ITV morning shows, there was no proof and Harry and Meghan are liars. It’s a neat trick. And yeah, just reading VF does the same thing.
Katie Nicholl is a known, proven liar. She’s full of it, just like the rest. And this piece is again, complete BS. I cancelled my VF subscription years ago.
At this point in time, the UK is seriously lacking true leadership/Head of State/true royalty… One of my favorite former FL famous said, “the position dosen’t make the man, the man make the position”… Here the case where you have 2 people who are heir to the throne acting like frat boys from prestige broading school who more concerm about a younger son/brother who is out shining, out performing them thru his non-profit foundation… Which he built with his wife (who can stand on her own stage) w/o taking money from taxpayers or help from them..
Cover photo courtesy of Metaverse.
If William doesn’t want his words in a book he shouldn’t say anything so awful it’s worth putting in a book.
Will the self righteous hypocrite
How is it Vanity Fair is kissing boring old rageaholic William’s ass?
His jaw line is getting wider and wider — probably from grinding his teeth and building up those jaw muscles.
This statement incriminates William—it means that everything he has said to Harry ( or that has been attributed to William) is true.
Writers need to get over this “can they ever be family again” thing. The bridges are clearly ashes. Why would Harry and Megan even want to be close to Will and Kate anyway. Sick of this article type.
Charles’s comment about not being able to control the media just burns my butt. It’s not as if the media is a completely separate entity from the RF. They work hand in hand, both publicly (the Royal Rota) and privately (strategic leaks). Charles and the others were using the media to smear H&M. Repeatedly. They still are.
It’s as if Charles had sicced some vicious attack dogs on H&M, and when the dogs started attacking them, he said, “Well, that’s attack dogs for you, what can you do? Quit whining.” Yes, parts of the media would have harassed them and been cruel to them no matter what, but the RF played a big, big part in it. Does Charles think Harry is dumb and doesn’t know that?
Sorry for thread jacking but will you comment on the Slate article? Curious about everyone’s thoughts
https://slate.com/human-interest/2022/12/meghan-harry-netflix-series-review-release.html
I’m not a big fan of Slate. I find their content bewildering, as if they don’t know what they want to be and try to cover everything under the sun in a not very polished manner. It’s like they’re a CNN wannabe with a bit of Daily Beast, Vox and Jezebel thrown in for good measure. I don’t agree with the writer that the Sussexes are involved in a “culture war” with the Wails. They are involved in a very serious racist, misogynistic and public bashing because Meghan got the job done, making the the BRF look lazy, entitled and living a luxe life off tax-payer money. The Sussexes got dragged into this Machiavellian mess merely by defending themselves against a horrendous and downright dangerous level of harassment and threats from the gutter press, sanctioned by the BRF through their palaces, senior staff and courtiers. Despite working on a half in/half out role, it was summarily ignored by a fuming and tempermental William. They were quite literally chased and bullied out of the UK, security and funding pulled, so they had every right to give the public a look behind the royal curtain to reveal some really ugly stuff.
Silly nonsense. The “privacy” and “whining” angle has been addressed, so they try to slip in some “constructive critique” about them. It’s all the same garbage and nobody is checking for this London-based author who I’m sure “someone” made a call to – they are clearly thirsty as hell and even outline the many times they’ve written about the Sussexes in the past (mad nobody paid attention to those columns either I suppose, lol). This article literally compares people who like the Sussexes to Trump’s Proud Boys. Sad and pathetic.
What Jaded said. What nonense.
They never said they wanted privacy. I am tired of that talking point.
They legit went after them for the past 3 freaking years and they won’t stop. They are trying to bring back the bullying claims.
There’s too much Meghan isn’t really Black comments going on with some of these freaking writers that is making me uncomfortable. They act like since she didn’t grow up poor she can’t complain now and it’s just a mess. I won’t have colorism discussions here. But it’s starting to bug me. She’s Black. She never pretended to be white. Her being surprised at the racism she got surprises me, but that is because I don’t trust most White people (sadly) to not show their butts to me in some random way. And she had this cranked up to 11 after the tour. She was getting attacked for eating freaking avocado toast. She was getting attacked for shutting doors. She was getting attacked for not talking to her father. I really wish the docuseries went into that mess of a thing with her dad and the press more. Cause that really showed the insidious of that whole thing going on.
I would also argue this isn’t a case of rich people fighting. They had real threats to their lives going on when Charles pulled their freaking security. And they had nowhere to go at the time because the RR was pushing the Canadians to kick them out. They were legit dealing with their baby, dogs, and trying to find a home and make sure it was secure so that they could not get harmed. Charles will always be the worst to me for that alone.
We won’t get into William’s BS. He wanted them banished to Africa or anywhere where they could not be better than him and Wig. And then he refused the half in/half out hoping that meant that Harry was 100 percent banished with no one caring about him anymore.
Didn’t click on it. Slate is basically known for click-bait headlines and trust the commenters above who did. Doesn’t sound like it deserves my click going by the reviews from @Jaded, @chillingindc and @C.
I doubt William has anything to say worthy of recording in a book, apart from his outrageous temper tantrums.
Just some minor irritations that I want to put out: in the US, the Commander-in-Chief (of the military, i.e. the President) is a civilian, always. That’s important bc you don’t want the CINC being able to use the military for his personal gain. Also, military regalia means something. The President doesn’t drape himself in it for symbolic reasons.
As former active duty military, it irritates me to no end to see royal family members dripping in medals, ranks, etc. that they haven’t earned! They haven’t actually served, or only barely! Harry is the only one who has actually earned what he wears (and they won’t let him wear it). So gross!
If all these people mentioned in this piece benefited from the special contract, there is no way that they can provide an unbiased, objective response to the doc.
They only way one can see them in a credible light in terms of this specific Netflix is to have specific amnesia.