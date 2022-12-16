One thing is clear: The Sussexes were dying to show us their wedding photos

Watching Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, several things are perfectly clear about the Sussexes: they love documenting their lives, and they’ve been dying to show us a lot of their photos. That was especially clear during the fourth episode, which covered their 2018 wedding. At the time, we obviously got tons of official photos from the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, but we didn’t get many behind-the-scenes photos from the reception or the big blowout party. Meghan and Harry have wanted to show us those pics for years!! It’s worth noting (although the Sussexes didn’t say this) that Prince William and Kate did attend the reception right after the wedding, as did most of the royal family. But the evening party? William and Kate skipped it. I think only Charles was there, and he probably left early. The party was where they got to hang with their friends and dance. Meghan of course spoke glowingly about how perfect that day was. Some quotes:
Meghan on her serenity: “On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm. I look back at that: How was I so calm? And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant. And to play the song ‘Going to the Chapel.’ Oh, that’s what I did. And it was great.”
Meghan on Charles: Meghan added that King Charles also played a key role in preparing for the ceremony, even helping them choose an orchestra. “Him, as my father-in-law, was important to me,” Meghan said, as she recalled how Charles stepped in to walk her halfway down the aisle. Meghan also described her father as becoming “lost” in the weeks before the wedding when he staged paparazzi photos with a British tabloid.
Harry on the wedding: “As far as I’m concerned it was just the two of us,” he said. Regarding the wedding itself, Harry reflected, “There was an expectation, right? Diana’s boy It was an expectation to have a public wedding. It was like, ‘Mission complete with William. Now let’s see if this goes the distance with Harry and then we can actually go, “Job done”.’ “
I remember how chaotic everything was in the days leading up to the wedding, with all of the bullsh-t with Thomas Markle, who had faked a heart attack and then gave several interviews to TMZ. Meghan was reportedly in tears at the rehearsal. But on the day, she did seem very calm. In the Netflix series, Meghan and Harry basically treated William and Kate as nonentities during the wedding conversation – while William and Harry walked to the chapel together (and they showed footage of that), there was barely any mention of, like, William telling Harry not to move so fast with Meghan or Kate making Meghan cry at the dress fitting.
Their wedding looked like such a blast!
I loved seeing the pics, I said yesterday that I kind of felt like the wedding pics were almost a thank you to the supporters – like that was something that I think Sussex fans were so pumped and happy to see.
But also, the wedding pictures made me sad. I remember that day, I remember getting up early, I think I was on here commenting (surprise surprise), I had a mimosa, my then 6 year old watched with me, it was pouring rain here but was so gorgeous in Windsor, and everything about the wedding was so HAPPY. The music was happy, the guests looked happy, Charles looked happy, Harry saying “thank you pa” to him was sweet, Meghan was glowing, Kate wore white but some people still refuse to believe that (lol), and so on. Harry and Meghan going to the evening reception….they looked like a hot Bond couple.
and it all came crashing down. The happiness just seems so bittersweet now. Well I guess part of the point of the docuseries is that didn’t ALL come crashing down, right? Their marriage and family is strong and thriving and happy.
Agreed! I just remember being so excited and there was a sense of a good positive change just about to happen. I was thousands of miles from the wedding but i could almost feel the party atmosphere. It seemed so, so happy and that everyone was happy for them.
I was actually in Windsor that day, and it was so exciting to see the crowds lining up on the Long Walk. I’m a little claustrophobic in crowds, so I ended up watching the wedding at the Facebook party with a friend. It was the same hotel that Tina Brown and Gayle King were reporting from. Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote a scathing biography of Diana claiming that she had a borderline personality disorder, was there. She barely paid attention to the wedding, which I couldn’t understand. I remember feeling so happy and excited despite getting up at 3 in the morning to get to Windsor. It was such a beautiful, brilliantly sunny day. But watching the wedding, I could already see that there would be problems. The smirks on Zara and Mike Tindall’s and Camilla’s faces when Bishop Curry started to speak. William & Kate also were trying hard not to laugh as well.
@Elizabeth, I bet you Bishop Curry knew of some of the behind the scene chaos hence his sermon about the power of love.
I felt sad for awhile rewatching it but now that I know all the stuff that was going on behind the scenes, when I rewatch it, I am struck by how strong their love is and how much they adore each other. Plenty of the troubles before their wedding would have broken a lot of couples and Meghan didn’t care, she walked down the aisle by herself happy as a queen because she loves Harry (yes, Charles met her partway but that beginning part took guts). Even when the others were snickering at Reverend Curry’s sermon they didn’t take any notice and were clearly euphoric. We got to see something really precious and special that day, something that the surrounding circumstances couldn’t and can’t dim, and the fact that it’s only gotten stronger is a blessing.
I can’t see how anyone could watch their wedding and continue to claim
Meghan wasn’t “in touch” with her black half because she’s lighter skinned.
So many posters saying that her loving Harry and hoping for the best was naive. That Doria not giving her the talk was naive.
Meghan and Doria were two peas in a pod for so much of their lives. I’m sure they had a ton of discussions about race, just like they did about sexism and misogyny and inequality.
Mothers always feel guilty for their child’s pain and think that they could have done this or that to fix it or help. Doria feels guilty she didn’t talk to Meghan about the racism she might get from the British press?
Meghan knew. She knew. She says she is surprised because we all were at the extent of it and the way in which is has lasted and permeated every discussion.
No amount of anything could have prepared Meghan or Doria for the explosion of hatred meghan faced for being an incredible human being who managed to be more and better than her white aristo peers.
@BECKS1, same! It was a gorgeous wedding and I was filled with hope for H and M while watching. I loved that KingC walked M up the aisle, I loved the gospel choir, I loved all of it. It felt like the RF was opening its collective mind, and celebrating this beautiful WOC and all this gorgeous, loving couple could do for the monarchy.
Also, I am not mad at them for the wedding photos! 🥰
See and I remember some of the British aristos smirks during the sermon and choir. Too Black, too American and not British enough for them. I remember thinking, you can’t hold it together for the ceremony, sad inbreds?.
The smirks. That’s what I took away.
@TOM , I remember that too, and got the same takeaway. Some of the people attending were so poorly raised that they could not keep it together and enjoy H and M’s wedding. But that wasn’t about H and M, it was about people who had terrible manners, in my mind.
Those smirks reflect back on them soooooo poorly. No manners for all their so called nobility and wealth.
It brought back memories for me too. I went with my daughters to Windsor the day before the wedding and went to the Long Walk at about 4am to get a good spot. It was really chilly at that time, we got a spot as close to the end as possible so that we were the last group to see them enter the palace gates. We also had the bonus of seeing Meghan and her mother come down the Walk in a Rolls Royce en route to the Chapel. I also remember I did something to represent us all here.
It was a magical fairytale watching them come down the Long Walk, accompanied by white horses and entering the Castle.
That sounds wonderful! I remember you said you were going, didn’t realize you were able to get such a prime spot.
What a nice day to spend with your daughters. When I see the pics, I think it must’ve been so much fun.
Same. Gosh, I was practically giddy of over all the extra photos they showed us. Heck, I wish there were more. Their love is just so palpable, you can’t help but smile when you see them.
I won’t lie….the extras about Charles and his input made me so sad. He was so helpful with the music and walking her down the aisle. You could tell Harry and Meg really appreciated him in those instances.
What F**king happened, Chuck?
One thing, I wish they added insight from Doria. What was her impression of Chuck? The queen?
I agree with all your points, the behind the scenes pics absolutely feel like a thank you and at the time we really did feel so hopeful about their love story.
My friends had a party and we all got properly dressed up (including a number of plastic crowns), it was an absolute blast even if we had consumed a fairly shocking amount of champagne by the time the ceremony ended. It was such a lovely sunny day too.
It’s bittersweet, yeah?
I watched at the time – it was evening here so my (now late) mother and I sat and watched with bubbly and the Christmas pud we’d never got to at Christmas, complete with silver sparkles.
I remember the smirks during the Rev Curry’s sermon (that made me tear up – the sermon not the smirks) but I remember what a beautiful ceremony it is and how happy just about everyone seemed.
My standout memory? The pageboy’s ‘oh, wow!’ grin at the trumpets just before Meghan started down the aisle.
I think they were trolling the media a bit with all the pictures. I said to my mom as we watched, they probably, over the course of the series, showed us a 100 million dollars worth of pictures of their lives, if not more. That’s money that the rota ratchets weren’t making. That’s all the talk shows the ratchets weren’t appearing on to “give commentary.” That’s a life-changing amount of money for every single ratchet reporter and photographer, to have been able to get those pictures. Hello Magazine, Magesty magazine, editors of all the tabloids must have been crying into their beers to see the existence of all of those pictures. Those pictures were money, money, money. Money that could have contributed to health of the whole media industry.
Too bad, suckers!!!
Exactly! And that’s why Netflix is paying them the big bucks. That level of personal access of deeply private moments for any celebrity is rare, doubly so for a royal.
You just know every last royal rota “journalist” and photographer was SEETHING. Not only about them not getting the money, but knowing all of the money went directly to the Sussex’s instead. And that money is allowing them to support themselves in luxury and be independent.
I agree. Those photos were a thank you to their supporters but also a great big F.U. to the British media. Those were big money photos that could have made the Rota rats lots of cash. I also appreciated the photos and videos of Archie and Lili as well as their home. By sharing those photos, H&M have devalued any paparazzi photos.
And since H&M own the copyrights to all the photos and videos, they get paid.😂
@crazyhecallsme Makes me wonder when Kate started taking the photos for release to the Press…
The royal family still drips out posed and stuffy “portraits” and runs past photographers. (Remember when they had to finally let Kate LOOK AT PHOTOGRAHERS AND WAVE because Meghan was doing it and the papers demanded it?)
But we all have high quality cameras and instant access to anything we want in our pockets. The days of trying to sell clicks and papers with Kate standing in front of a tree with an empty smile are long gone.
I gave it a passing thought that haha the papers didn’t get these pics to share but that way you put it is excellent. It deserves deeper thought because it is much closer to the heart of the issue. The media thinks they own them and the vitriol delivered when H&M said no you don’t…
I loved all of the wedding stuff! I was hoping, in vain, for some talk about their private commitment ceremony with the Archbishop. They were very gentle to W&K — the Wailses should be relieved they got off so easy.
I didn’t know W&K didn’t go to the party reception.
Thank goodness, a couple of wet blankets they’d have been, but how awful of them to not even make an appearance.
Kate had just given birth weeks before, so she at least had some excuse. But yes, I’ll bet everyone at the party was relieved that they didn’t make an appearance. William seems to suck all of the fun out of every room he enters, and both of them looked especially sullen that day. Good riddance!
But are we certain that William and Kate did not attend the evening party. I am sure that I heard that Kate danced with Idris Elba, could be wishful thinking….
How terrible if they were not there.
Yesterday, @chloe commented that there was a nice pic of Kate from the wedding pics and I looked it up and sure enough there was one. It could’ve been Idris but all you could see was the back of man’s head. The pic was just talking though, not dancing. I can believe they went to the reception but didn’t stay late.
I’m sure the reception chairs would not have been able to accommodate the sticks up their bums, anyways.
In spite of all that has come after, I still think it was very sweet how Charles stepped in to walk her half way down the aisle. It felt like he extinguished the drama with her dad, and said that she was part of their family now. I know I know, it fell apart immediately, but I still think it was nice.
Charles did that for his own PR not Meghan.
It was definitely for his own PR but it worked as good PR, which is why everything that came after was always kind of a head scratcher for me. I know I know, hierarchy and popularity and outshining the higher ups and jealousy and all that.
But still….Charles could have used Meghan to boost his own popularity. It wasnt’ a zero sum game. The stories that he and Meghan got along helped his public image, they didn’t hurt it. Helping Meghan at the wedding, being considerate to Doria, even helping choose the choir and such -those things made Charles look better. And then he threw it all away.
@Becks: But getting William on his side was more important than maintaining relationship with his younger son and his wife.
Maybe at that time, it was simply a kind gesture by Charles? Not everything has to be seen as a PR stunt.
“Not everything has to be seen as a PR stunt.”
From….Prince Charles? Lol.
I know you’re right but it was still nice at the time for her to feel supported that day.
@cerys: Harry has even said that everything the Royal Family does is with PR in mind. Charles was desperate for positive images of himself from that wedding.
I don’t know if you can call it “stepped up” when they’ve been asked if they’d do it. Yes, he could have said ‘no’, but it was spun at the time as if he had offered, out of affection.
Two things can be true – Charles did the correct thing AND he made sure everyone knew it, too. Also, once Toxic Tom was a no go, what options were there? I don’t think the rf would have liked the image of Meghan walking alone, and they are certainly not progressive enough to have Doria walk her up the aisle.
So Charles got to “save the day” and, indeed, he can always brag that he’s not quite as bad when compared with the man who sold out his daughter to the tabs and then faked a heart attack before her wedding.
I clearly remember Emily Andrews implying as much on the HeirPod podcast. It was basically, “if the future king offers to walk you down the aisle, that’s not something you can decline.”
I think Charles doing it was both out of affection AND his desire for good press.
They did post a few pictures on their Instagram for their first anniversary and probably would have done more if they were still on social media. I’m predicting that William is going to barely going to be mentioned in Harry’s book and there will be outrage from the press on his behalf.
Sorry if this is crass, but the dancing photos just confirm what I’d always suspected: those two have INSANE chemistry in the bedroom. Lord!
You’re not wrong, LOL.
Yes! They move seamlessly together. They can certainly, um, get it on. They give me goose bumps. They remind me how the hubs and I have been stealing glances since 1992. Our anniversary is the cheesiest, New Years Eve lmao.
No way would I miss that party!
I LOVED seeing the photos and am so happy that they shared them. I’ve been dying to see them since they got married.
Someone on twitter came at me talkin bout “Why do they have staged photos in their kitchen???” WTF kind of question is that?!?! Honestly anytime anyone takes a photo with friends and family that’s documenting one’s life. It’s been going for decades and as we know that trash royal family did it years ago with some Real World British Royal bullshit.
It’s a legitimate question? The picture the show in the trailer, where they are in their kitchen after some party, it looks like, where she’s sitting on a counter in a gown, and he’s standing across with his bow untied. I, too, wondered who would take that photo and why, if it’s supposed to be an intimate photo of a couple unwinding after a high-brow stressful event.
They had a photographer documenting their last few events in the UK.
Harry said that when they made the decision to leave England that some friends advised them to document what was going down. This was even before the Netflix deal. And the same person who took Lilibet’s photo for her 1st birthday is a photographer and great friend of Harry and Meghan’s.
Very important that they have documented everything, principally for their children.
I wondered that about a lot of events, except maybe not the wedding ones because they for sure would have had a photographer for that. Like does Meghan record all her phone calls? Did she just happen to be recording the phone call she was on when Harry was setting up the proposal, and also videoing it on a selfie stick? I also wonder if they take any “good” videos of their kids, or if most the videos are just of scenery with the kids’ voiceover or the back of their heads in case they choose to share it someday.
I’m sure they have plenty of photos and videos of their children’s faces. The videos shown were probably edited to just show the points where they aren’t as visible.
Meghan’s walk down the aisle with that ethereal music and the sun beam shining down on her through the windows like a spotlight was magical. Made me feel like she was chosen as part of a larger plan. The reception right after the ceremony with Elton John doing the music? Truly felt like Diana should have been there at that moment.
Love the wedding pictures! It truly was so wonderful, I remember how they seemed truly happy and connected even during the televised part. Other brothers wedding I remember as having great visuals, like A TV shown
I hope a us journalist starts following the crumbs they put out, there’s a lot there. Maybe someday we’ll see something well laid out and researched that satisfies the celebitchy scholar curiosity.
I believe there were pictures of willy and k8 returning home the next morning from the reception, so they were there, as if they would miss that.
Is that Janina in one of the photos? They look blissfully happy in those photos. And so in love and in lust and it’s a joy to see. I wish them that level of happiness and in love-liness for the rest of their lives.
Thank you for all those screen shots! I enjoyed them so much [I may be the only person in the world? who doesn’t have netflix lol] They are so joyous!
Of course William and Kate didn’t go to the big party. They weren’t the focus of the party so they didn’t go. Narcissists, both of them.
They’re snobs too.
I wonder if the press have realized that the reason Harry and Meghan didn’t give them photos wasn’t because of privacy but that they didn’t want the press profiting off their pictures.
I have absolutely loved watching the Netflix special and how united in their intention they are. They seem to have a greater (and divine) purpose to continue the work Diana started and to reach far beyond the Royal family has ever intended. I’m sure when W&K look at the two of them, they in their heart of hearts know H&M did NOTHING WRONG and that they in fact should be ashamed of themselves. I pray for the four of them H, M, and the kids; I’m so happy they’re here in America where they can breathe freely and live in love and peace.
Speaking about H&M’s greater purpose…..I love how they are powerfully claiming and cementing their global position on the World stage with their new productions.
First Meghan with a global release of Archetypes on Spotify (earning People’s choice award), now both together with the H&M documentary on Netflix as a global event (Netflix’ biggest documentary debut of all time!) and next month the global release of Harry’s book Spare in multiple languages, which is already a bestseller.
It’s happening so fast and impactful that the palace and the British media can’t keep up with them. H&M succeeded in controlling their own narrative and decreasing the palace grip even further: the first black godparent of a Windsor royal is now a fact!. Not even the palace Diversity tzar could have imagined that.
Very impressed with the quality, pace and skill with which H&M and their team have managed to pull it off.👏👌
I remember being blown away by the ceremony because it was so different from the usual stilted, formal royal wedding. My sister, who had seen the Hallmark movie and knew more about them than I did at that point, hadn’t been able to watch it live. I raved to her that evening about how surprised she would be when she saw it. Now, we get to see the photos of the party too!
At the chapel, Harry was a bundle of nerves. And, yes, Meghan was the calm one. I think her preternatural calm sort of calmed him down because, otherwise, he was in danger of passing out. Sweat just pouring off him. It all made a big impression on me, that’s for sure.
Gonna be petty. Warm sunny Windsor wedding beats cold Westminster wedding. That wedding with the flowers and Meghan and the sun glow is just radiant.
William and Kate are irrelevant.
They came, they saw, they did not conquer. William can only watch as his empire shrinks and his brother’s grows. Everyone around William will tell him he’s doing a great job but deep down he’ll know forever that he is lesser than. The brothers will never reconcile.
Wasn’t Kate pregnant with Louis? Or had just given birth? Can’t fault her for not wanting to be at the evening ceremony (but I will 💯💯💯💯💯 fault her for absolutely everything else).
She had given birth about three weeks prior so I do give her a pass for missing the evening ceremony (if she did miss it.)
Yes, Louis was only a few weeks old. It’s quite understandable if she didn’t attend the evening reception or only attended for a short while.
It is a surprise that the Keens didn’t attend the evening party – I can understand kHate not going as she had given birth weeks before but we all know Peggy loves a party. I think that is showed the deep issues between both couples, that Peggy couldn’t even bring himself to be happy in any way for his younger brother or to even share in his happiness. That just shows what kind of horrible person Peggy is.
As for kHate – she had already made herself the centre of attention by wearing almost white to another persons wedding. She knew what she was doing when she picked that colour. The coatdress and hat might have had a small hint of yellow but the dress she wore underneath was white.
I always thought the dress was white as well, but in the family photo, the Queen, and Camilla were also wearing yellow. It made me think that they were coordinating? And in the family photo, Kate’s dress definitely looks yellow. So, I am not sure about this.
Peg probably went to go prune some rose bushes.
It’s white, Elsa. Give it up. Lol. The hat was slightly yellow, that’s it.
@ELSA I thought so to, but Dorias looked also almost yellow and it was definitiv green. It might be the colouring or lightening of the photo (or photoshop).
I think it looks like there was a memo about coordinating colours, only Kate stretch “pale yellow” a bit too far.
She probably couldn’t find another “primrose yellow” dress for the reception.
I feel like in the documentary Kate’s dress looked more yellow than in the actual photos. What caught my eye initially was that Doria’s dress looked more lime green and I was surprised bc I remembered it being more pastel, and for a second I thought the setting of my tv was off.
Is that greasy Jason the Knife in the background of the 4th photo?
I loved how her mother made a beeline to Elton!
I enjoyed seeing all the wedding photos as well! I adore the halter dress Meghan wore to the reception 🔥🔥 She looks so amazing in it!
I’m not an avid Royal Family watcher but I watched their documentary and it’s tragic how things turned so horribly for them! Leaving a toxic environment is sometimes the only solution when no compromises can be made. I will never understand all the hate that Meghan gets.
One question for my fellow celebitchies lol – what was the story surrounding Kate making Meghan cry at the dress fitting? I know some people mentioned it here and it was not mentioned in the documentary. I was just curious. My knowledge of all things Royal is fairly limited.
So, about 6 months after the wedding, what we refer to as the Great Smear Campaign against Meghan really kicked off (triggered either by her pregnancy or the very successful Australia tour, or both.) It was just an onslaught of negative stories about Meghan every damn day. One of the early stories was from Camilla Tominey and it was about how Meghan made Kate cry at a dress fitting for the flower girls before the wedding. There have been different versions of the issue -tights, length of the dress, style of the dress, fit of the dress, whatever – the story was that M made Kate cry. This fed into the bullying stories about Meghan and the idea that she didn’t know her place and of course painted Meghan as the Angry Black Woman with Kate as the poor white innocent helpless victim.
We found out in the Oprah interview that KATE made meghan cry. So not only was the initial story false, it was never denied by KP despite being false and very damaging to Meghan. Many of us here are of the opinion that the story was directly fed to Camilla Tominey either by Kate herself or by Carole Middleton. Even after M corrected it, there were still stories about how “well they both cried” etc.
To add to what becks1 said, there is also reference to a note of apology that kate sent to Meghan which Meghan states during the Oprah interview.
And we have had a few people comment stating that kate made Meghan cry because she had recently found out about the Rose affair at that time and she took it out on Meghan basically stating that Harry would end up cheating on her too. The apology note likely exists because Harry found out about what she said.
How great would that have been for the interviewer to ask “so what was the story behind the who made who cry” and if one of them had casually said “oh look, Kate was upset over Will and Rose and things got out of hand” and waved it off with a hand gesture. And then moved onto another topic.
Of course that would have overshadowed everything but it would have been hilarious. I know I’m a terrible person 😏
Thank you to commenters answering my question!
Does anyone know if Netflix will make the soundtrack of ‘Harry and Meghan’ available? The music was absolutely divine. Whoever chose the music is a person after my own heart.
Some squaddies already made a playlist of the songs used in the docu-series. Search for Harry and Meghan.
Search under Playlist on Spotify. The playlist name is Harry and Meghan.
I wonder who the black soul band who played are called.
Janina is the hype friend we all need !!!
I have loved seeing glimpses of their lives but most especially the wedding reception! Also, very cool to read of celebitchies who were at Windsor on the day 💗
I was struck at the moment William was looking at Harry as Meghan walked down the aisle. It’s clear he at least in that moment was happy for his brother. Not defending him at all. But it’s incredible to me that he either is a better actor than we think, or something in his bald bobble head just snapped.
It’s like they said, everything seemed solid and then Australia happened.
God, Harry is just SO IN LOVE. You can see it in all the photos. Like he’s more than thrilled to be completely demonstrative about his love and (from the docu) happy to have changed for the woman he loves.
Random observation: Meghan has a very pretty side profile. Jealous of that as someone with a potato for a jawline.
I said that on a previous post, in recent photos her jawline looks even better, and I’m insanely jealous bc as I get older mine too looks like a potato.
I swear I have a memory of William and Kate at the wedding pointing and laughing at Harry. I swear I saw this in the chapel (cathedral? I don’t know) before Meghan arrived. Staggeringly petty and immature.