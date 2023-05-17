Princess Kate is ‘still learning every day’ & working out how to make speeches

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s surprise visit to Bath on Tuesday. Kate visited Dame Kelly Holmes’s youth program and participated in some kind of round-table conversation. As I noted yesterday, it did not look like the youths were excited to see or spend time with Kate. The youths know a photo-op when they see one. Still, Kelly Holmes got some good exposure for her charitable work, and she happily briefed the media about what was said by Kate and others. Some highlights of what Kate said (via secondary sources, of course):
Holmes on the differences between Kate’s children: “I asked her, ‘You’ve got three children — do you see different traits in them?’ And she said, ‘Oh yes!’ She said that’s the thing — learning how to handle the different traits and different needs and abilities even with three young children.”
Holmes asked Kate about being a royal and whether it was something she’d wanted. “She said she ‘had to learn and she’s still learning every day,’ ” Holmes tells PEOPLE, adding that Princess Kate cited public speaking. “Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she’s still working that out, how to project. She humanized everything to show not everyone’s perfect. It doesn’t matter what you’ve got or perceived to have as an individual, you’re still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life.”
Kate’s still learning about her royal role “every day.” “She said she ‘had to learn and she’s still learning every day,’ ” Holmes tells PEOPLE. “It’s a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in.” Holmes praised Princess Kate as “lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions. That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well.”
Kate spent ten-plus years doing nothing but waity around for a ring, and then once she got the ring, she did f–k all with her role for six years. It wasn’t until 2017, when Kate got “competition” that Kate finally “learned” how to do things, like wear professional-looking modern separates, and give short speeches and try to copy someone else’s charisma. Don’t get me wrong, I do think Kate is “still learning,” i.e., she’s not a finished product yet. Which makes Kate’s unhinged PR so disgusting – Kate’s people run around trying to convince everyone that she’s the most perfect princess who ever copykeened the sister-in-law she bullied, meanwhile Kate accidentally has a moment of honesty and admits that she’s unfinished, that she still doesn’t know how to princess.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, gestures as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, listens as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, listens as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
When: 16 May 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
When: 16 May 2023
The Princess of Wales (right) walks with Dame Kelly Holmes during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
When: 16 May 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.
When: 16 May 2023
Did she really just repeat herself like that? Is “learning” her safe word? Does she just insert it in every sentence and hope no one notices that the words around it are nonsensical?
Give her some credit. She’s very accomplished at mean-girling, trolling, possessiveness over her man (and her brother-in-law for some twisted reason) and crying over tights.
Heart surgeons learn their profession faster than this women. How did she graduate university being this slow.
Not surprisingly, she copied from her peers. She had bigger fish to fry than knuckling down to study.
It’s not like it’s a hard job. She has to visit charities and cut ribbons. Big deal. Plus, if she really cared she could take lessons on how to give a speech. This is her default response for when she has no idea what she is doing.
@Geegee You’re comment really clicked for me because you’re absolutely right. Surgeons do learn their jobs faster than Kate can learn how to be professional. She could have a masters or Phd right now. We’re always learning in life but the curve for Kate is in hell.
Right?? I would be humiliated if people spoke about me, a 40+ year old woman, this way more than a decade into my job.
All the kids seem so bored. Not engaged at all. I understand that she may not be comfortable with public speaking- everybody has weaknesses- but she should have tried harder. And her team should have been prepping her all these years instead of hiding her away. They did her a huge disservice. That being said, she’s a grown woman and she is responsible for the position she’s in now.
Catty is a lazy grifter – she only lives for the status, wealth and infamy that comes with being married into that family. There is a BIG different in her when she’s doing the big state/family events (birthday parade, state banquets etc..) and doing engagement with the poors that fund her life of luxury. Its clear, esp now with the status upgrade, she doesn’t like mingling with the poors.
Kate had 12 yrs and counting to learn the royal ropes and master her job and still hasn’t. I think KP has read SM comments and realized the Waleses’ designated RRs aren’t going to be enough to put out a positive image of future king and queen consort.
I swear, this girls have all agreed to sabotage Kate’s photo ops before she arrived.
Those kids mean girled the mean girl and good for them.
I think so too lol. There was one pic of the girls in a circle standing around and they definitely blocked Kate out.
Every last one of them looked like they’d rather be somewhere else.
OK, that’s nice. I find it weird that the kids aren’t even looking at her in pictures, but this lovely woman running a wonderful charity enjoyed having Kate there. Isn’t that the best we can hope for with her “work”?
LOLOLOL I am dying of laughter at these kids’ faces in every photo!! Oh poor them, it’s like a catalogue of side eyes and annoyance haha
I can imagine Charlotte growing increasingly annoyed with Kate as she grows up. “STOP COPYING MY OUTFITS MOTHER!”
“I’M STILL LEARNING TO FAHSHION CHARLOTTE!”
As all the derangers like to mumble on about Meghan and “knowing what she was marrying into”, wouldn’t the same apply to Kate? So instead of just wasting those waiting years, why not be studying what the royals do and take appropriate classes to learn those skills? She had 10 years of waiting and now over 10 years on the “job”.
The girls’ faces say it all. This whole cockamamie spin that she’s human(!) and relatable, so lovely that someone of her stature allowed questions, is nauseating.
I don’t think Kate ever got public speaking lessons. She probably believes her own hype. Kate was not too shy to wear the see through outfit on the runway or pose grinning at the piano or pose for cameras at funeral and coronations.
In the years since she married in there has been ZERO improvement in her public performance – she hasn’t even tried.
Since QE2 passed her mask has slipped away – she’s not even bothering to hide her smugness at her new position or her disdain for doing public engagements. The one yesterday she couldn’t hide the fact that she was bored and didn’t want to be there.
A child who was in kindergarten when Kate got married is now close to graduating from high school. Just saying.
“She humanized everything to show not everyone’s perfect.”
But that’s really not what her PR says. As Kaiser points out, her entire image is how she’s this perfect princess who never puts a foot wrong. Kate isn’t even human to a lot of people anymore. She’s turned into a stick to beat Meghan and with that, is turning into a symbol of what an “anti-woke”, “traditional” royal or even woman is supposed to be. One who fades into the background, doesn’t speak, follows behind her husband, focuses on raising the kids more than her job and wears pretty dresses. You could swap Kate out with any other white woman and wording/language used about her wouldn’t change. But even Kate’s actions contradict the image they put out.
Catty is either dumb as a box of rocks or just doesn’t care. And the rest of us are astute enough to figure it out.
I get the message that it is OK if you find public speaking hard. Her husband & father-in-law dodged that bullet by reading their lines in the Chubblynation – and they have plenty of experience!
I don’t know what pressure she is putting herself, but she has access to the finest resources if she was genuinely serious about getting coaching.
She has had such a soft launch and she’s STILL not ready. Is it any wonder people are starting to yank their chain.
These pictures look like stills from a movie where the girls’ beloved old teacher got forced out and replaced by a corporate Stepford wife, and the students are going to scheme to drive Ms. Whitetrousers and her employers out and take back the school.
Call her what she is…a loser. She’s done nothing in 10 years and in 10 more years she’ll have done nothing. She just accumulates more ratty wiglets, Botoxes and laughs like the joker.
This makes my blood boil. So embarrassing and grating to watch a grown-a*s woman still trying to infantilize herself, keep the bar for her job “performance” low, so that people can pat her on her head and say “poor dear, you’re doing the best you can”. We all learn new skills through our work but if we haven’t mastered the basics after 10+ years?? We would no longer have that job. Meanwhile, she has no problem working to be a massive c-u-next Tuesday if she wants to put her biracial SIL in her “place”.
Btw, I thought they learned their lesson about sending her to an engagement with teenagers who do NOT hide their disinterest with someone who tries harder to pose for the cameras than interact with them in a meaningful way. I guess not! And the results are hilarious.
Holmes praised Princess Kate as “lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions”…did…did Kate ask any questions? Did she…say anything that didn’t highlight she was still “learning”?
Because it’s fine to still be learning, but the lack of tangible improvement through the years since she got that ring just prove it’s a cop out. Her lack of interest towards these charities and the people involved with them is actually embarrassing.
Of course she is unfinished and still learning, she is like a Barbie . Kate can be made into anything they want her to be in that moment. Unfortunately for her , she should know that she isn’t a doll and should therefore stop playing dress up and finally do something and achieve something. It’s been too many years of this pretend madness from her.
Completely the opposite, Barbie has lota of jobs and works very hard!
Well, she has certainly mastered the art of leisure.
The contrast between Buttons and MeghAn who gave a warm speech without notes after accepting an award for her work? If Charles had one brain cell, he would have never let Camilla, Peg and Wiglet bully the Sussexes out. We all know he’s a horrid dad but he loves optics and Meg + Harry would have helped him shine. Too bad most of the royal family is crap. Except for Anne and the York Sisters.
she’s been married for over 12 years, was dating william (or trying to date him) for the decade before that, and she’s still learning? EVEN if we’re generous (I rarely am with her as you all know, lol) and say she’s been a full time royal for about 6 years (2017 – which was also not part of the deal, she just refused to work as a FT royal for the first 6 years of her marriage)- she’s still learning? She’s still figuring out public speaking? I mean she didn’t say she found public speaking nerve wracking – she said she was still learning how to project. Girl get yourself an expert and spend a few hours this summer learning how to project.
12 years and she still can’t figure out this job? As others have said….people become surgeons in the same amount of time.
I used to be afraid of public speaking. I took a 16 week Dale Carnegie course in public speaking. It was great. I could stand up in front of any large group and give an extemporaneous speech without my knees knocking by halfway through the course. And yet Kate is “still learning.” She’s had plenty of time to take a course in public speaking. She could take one during her 2 month long vacations. Or she could have taken one in college or while they were engaged for 10 years. She knew what she was stepping into. Diana hit the ground running and she was a kindergarten helper. Why is Kate still learning. She’s a grown ass woman.
Kelly has better PR instincts than Kate’s team is what I’m getting, even if it does contradict the whole never put a foot wrong pr angle they’ve been working ever since Meghan came on the scene. Wish her organization well and hopefully this royal association will help it thrive. Teens are a tough crowd. To me, when I think of a princess, I think of someone gracious who treats others with kindness. If being a princess is a struggle, all the more reason for Kate to have supported another woman stepping into that difficult role. You know Meghan would have if the situations were reversed. And that’s why I can’t ever see Kate as a princess. She went out of her way to mean girl Meghan and make it harder for her, even when she knew Meghan was at her lowest. That’s no princess. That’s a mean girl.