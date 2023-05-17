Princess Kate is ‘still learning every day’ & working out how to make speeches

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s surprise visit to Bath on Tuesday. Kate visited Dame Kelly Holmes’s youth program and participated in some kind of round-table conversation. As I noted yesterday, it did not look like the youths were excited to see or spend time with Kate. The youths know a photo-op when they see one. Still, Kelly Holmes got some good exposure for her charitable work, and she happily briefed the media about what was said by Kate and others. Some highlights of what Kate said (via secondary sources, of course):

Holmes on the differences between Kate’s children: “I asked her, ‘You’ve got three children — do you see different traits in them?’ And she said, ‘Oh yes!’ She said that’s the thing — learning how to handle the different traits and different needs and abilities even with three young children.” Holmes asked Kate about being a royal and whether it was something she’d wanted. “She said she ‘had to learn and she’s still learning every day,’ ” Holmes tells PEOPLE, adding that Princess Kate cited public speaking. “Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she’s still working that out, how to project. She humanized everything to show not everyone’s perfect. It doesn’t matter what you’ve got or perceived to have as an individual, you’re still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life.” Kate’s still learning about her royal role “every day.” “She said she ‘had to learn and she’s still learning every day,’ ” Holmes tells PEOPLE. “It’s a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in.” Holmes praised Princess Kate as “lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions. That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well.”

Kate spent ten-plus years doing nothing but waity around for a ring, and then once she got the ring, she did f–k all with her role for six years. It wasn’t until 2017, when Kate got “competition” that Kate finally “learned” how to do things, like wear professional-looking modern separates, and give short speeches and try to copy someone else’s charisma. Don’t get me wrong, I do think Kate is “still learning,” i.e., she’s not a finished product yet. Which makes Kate’s unhinged PR so disgusting – Kate’s people run around trying to convince everyone that she’s the most perfect princess who ever copykeened the sister-in-law she bullied, meanwhile Kate accidentally has a moment of honesty and admits that she’s unfinished, that she still doesn’t know how to princess.