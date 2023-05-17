Who is the British crisis actor screaming outside of the Sussexes’ events?

So, this is the second time (that I’ve seen) something like this has happened when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entering a public event. It happened last December too, when they went to the Ripple of Hope gala in New York, and then it happened last night when they were going in the back entrance to the Vision of Women Awards in New York. What happened? A British-accented paparazzo has bellowed something nasty about how Meghan is “ruining” the royal family. Last night, the same guy screamed out, “Meghan, how do you feel about being part of two broken families?!” Scenes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend at the Women of Vision Awards @anadoluimages pic.twitter.com/uLITN4yrH6 — L. Vural Elibol (@vuralelibol) May 16, 2023

This dude is some kind of paparazzo crisis-actor and it’s hilarious to hear American paparazzi shush him. Some people in the Sussex Squad tried to ID the guy as Harry Rutter, a dude photographer/videographer from the Express. Rutter is on Twitter though and he denied that he’s the one doing it – he even shot footage (from his perspective) of the shouty guy in December.

Twitter doing it’s thing again… here’s a clip of the ACTUAL person shouting at Harry and Meghan… he did the same thing in December and shouts at them at other events… it’s not me 😴🥱 I’ve been in NYC for 3 weeks. Didn’t say a word to them both just filmed what was happening! https://t.co/J2BUUhCFYa — Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) May 17, 2023

There’s your shouting man… and there’s me… the POV matches too 😴 pic.twitter.com/UQ1H3ZcUx5 — Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) May 17, 2023

So, I’d really like to know which British publication hired this guy to scream about Meghan destroying/ruining the royal family as she goes about her business in America. While I know he’s doing it to be a nasty troll, it’s also really f–king funny because it’s just so pathetic. Like, the British tabloids are in league with the Windsors, and they all thought it would be a splendid idea to hire a crisis actor to stand outside of all of Meghan and Harry’s biggest, glitziest New York nights and scream about how the Sussexes are ruining the royals.

Doria led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York tonight! 📸 @Daily_Express @ExpressUSNews pic.twitter.com/jLQFLDOMTN — Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) May 17, 2023