Who is the British crisis actor screaming outside of the Sussexes’ events?

So, this is the second time (that I’ve seen) something like this has happened when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entering a public event. It happened last December too, when they went to the Ripple of Hope gala in New York, and then it happened last night when they were going in the back entrance to the Vision of Women Awards in New York. What happened? A British-accented paparazzo has bellowed something nasty about how Meghan is “ruining” the royal family. Last night, the same guy screamed out, “Meghan, how do you feel about being part of two broken families?!” Scenes.
This dude is some kind of paparazzo crisis-actor and it’s hilarious to hear American paparazzi shush him. Some people in the Sussex Squad tried to ID the guy as Harry Rutter, a dude photographer/videographer from the Express. Rutter is on Twitter though and he denied that he’s the one doing it – he even shot footage (from his perspective) of the shouty guy in December.
So, I’d really like to know which British publication hired this guy to scream about Meghan destroying/ruining the royal family as she goes about her business in America. While I know he’s doing it to be a nasty troll, it’s also really f–king funny because it’s just so pathetic. Like, the British tabloids are in league with the Windsors, and they all thought it would be a splendid idea to hire a crisis actor to stand outside of all of Meghan and Harry’s biggest, glitziest New York nights and scream about how the Sussexes are ruining the royals.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I heard that last night in one of the videos he was really loud but the others around him told him to F off. The depths they will go to harass Meg and Harry.
Who the f shouts at anyone?!?
I’m assuming he’s trying to get Harry angry. Lord knows Meghan doesn’t care. Her conscious is sparkling clean. Everything those nasty people did – they did to themselves.
Paparazzi shout awful things at celebs all the time in an attempt to get a reaction out of them. It’s not unique to H&M.
@Slush: We only hear 1 person shouting some ridiculous garbage about the “Royal Family”. Stop trying to normalize CRAZY
@lovegossip – I’m certainly not trying to normalize anything-I think it’s horrendous behavior.
I was just answering Moxy’s question of “who does this?” Paparazzi do. Have done for decades. That is an absolute fact. I’m not sure why you’re shooting the messenger on that?
Slush is right, it’s despicable behavior but sadly, not new. I can still remember back in the 90s the way paparazzi would shout absolutely awful things at Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in attempt to get her to react so they could get their high-priced photo of her reacting to their abuse. She was alot like Meghan though, in that she always remained calm and never lost her temper, which only made some of the paparazzi try harder to rattle her.
The hate that the British Media and “Royal Family” have for Meghan is strong enough that they worry about her every single move an entire ocean away…..that’s off the chart hate. I’ve never seen the likes of this before.
We do with Diana. After she divorced it became very vitriolic to say the least. She died because she was hounded. Back in the days, she was treated like a woman of very little virtue and attacled by the paps and the press…until her death. That’s why it’s very infuriating to see that an actual tramp became queen and another princess of wales, both being praised by medias.
Can everyone please stop shouting at them, full stop?
British citizens throw eggs at their monarch and hold up not my King signs. British media hire someone on another continent to shout garbage at Meghan. Stick to your own little island, media. You have no influence in the US. Shoo!
Can’t believe Twitter detectives haven’t ID’d him yet. I trust the Sussex Squad is on it. Hope someone waits outside his door to scream ask him who’s paying him to be a loony nut job every time he leaves the house.
A pathetic twat.
However one person does not compare to the massive boos and anti chants that greet the BRF.
He can’t be a pap. He doesn’t even have a camera. Does he have press credentials?
That is not a professional camera, so I don’t think he’s a real pap. He may be a plant, but honestly, I wonder if he’s just a troll who is acting independently, and he happens to live in NYC. There are some very pathetic men out there, and he may just be acting out something of his own.
It was being said on Twitter that he strings for both the Fail and the Express. Also, that the Express is opening an office in NYC. If that’s true, then that gives the paps more of a presence here, and they can easily head off to Montecito, looking to stir up trouble.
@Babz: They (The Express & other Brit media) will learn that the laws here in the states are very different from their own country.
The whole point of yelling like that is to get attention creating a viral video moment and stir up “controversy” for his paper to write endless clickbait…Ignoring them is the best option and I’m glad people told him to shut it.
It was a great night for Harry Meghan and Doria. That’s all that matters.
They did the same thing to Diana, and the goal was to make her lash out or cry. It worked, too, because there were several photos if her in tears. It’s absolutely barbaric.
Someone whom Piers is living through vicariously, the swine.
We love us some Meg and Harry and mama Doria in NYC! I loved the lady screaming “ I love you Meghan”! We love her here!
Hate that Meghan has to hear that crap but love that others were telling him off. Idk, I swear all of this just makes her more iconic. Her existence is such a threat that they have to resort to paid heckling. Weak.
That gold dress, OMG. It’s up there with Di’s revenge dress. The RF is destroying itself with its inability to recognize when it has a super star in its midsts.
British Royal Family: “Superstar, superstar… that’s the one what wears the crown, right?”
Idk. Could be Dan Wootton. 😉
Ha ha. Did they spot the person wearing a Royal Victorian Order or other honor medal from the Bill or Chuck?
I wish I didn’t know this, but Dan Wootton is from New Zealand (and sounds it).
Okay, so he is obviously pathetic and obviously someone paid him to be there (would he need a press pass to be that close?) but it is hilarious to hear the other photogs groan and tell him to stop. Like, they don’t want anyone doing anything that would keep Meghan from attending public events – they want those pics of her. Look at all the flashbulbs!!!! You can hear the cameras clicking in a way that you don’t hear anymore for the royals, that’s for sure, lol.
i love the video of them exiting when you can hear someone yelling “Sussex Squad! meghan we love you!”
I remember Harry talking about all the flashes and shouting being incredibly triggering for him. He has the tools in place to handle it now, but he shouldn’t have to handle it at all.
This was the first thing I thought of too @Babz. Situations like the one last night must be so stressful for Harry. It must make him immediately think of his own experiences from childhood onwards and the knowledge that obnoxious shouting paps with flashing camera lights were his mother’s torment and the last thing she saw as dying. His fear for Meghan’s safety is probably at its height when it’s actually happening around them both and some lone nutter call out nasty things.
Okay, I actually just listened to it. That loud whiny British voice is embarrassing. I love a good British accent but that guy does not have it. He sounds like a whiny wanker and is doing his countrymen a disservice. The New Yorkers groaning and telling him to shut up is perfect. He is such an obvious plant. How embarrassing. Again, it’s just cementing her icon status. Her mere existence has them acting like fools.
Honestly – Pegs and Keen probably hired an American actor to fake an accept and scream at Meghan.
Apparently, he was also in the crowd heckling them in NYC back in December when the received their award from the Kennedy foundation. He’s obviously on the payroll of the Brit tabloids.
My favorite moment is when the US photog/pap yells “Oh F*ck Off!!” at shouting man! I love New York!
LOL, I know right?!? Gotta love New Yorkers, always giving off that “fuck with me and see what happens” energy!
I’m glad others told him to shut up. We have enough loons in this country and certainly don’t need to import more. Had to smile at the “Sussex Squad We love you Meghan” lady.
Also, what in the hostage h*ll? Meghan clearly needs lessons bc hostage Harry looks too happy and she also lets him travel overseas without her. A true royal would never! That’s against protocol…/s
I love how happy and unbothered they all look. Gorgeous and as stylish as ever.
Rutter knows exactly who the person is and is fine with being ID’d because he thinks that tweet is a ‘win’ against Sussex supporters.
How are these people so bad at this.
Sussex Squad, please ID him. What a loser. Leave this woman alone or go back across the pond with these hysterics. I’m 50/50 on whether he’s a British tabloid plant or a Brit living in New York who’s doing this on his own time and dime because he’s unhinged.
Also, the photos are stunning. An absolutely impeccable look. Meghan, Harry and Doria all looked fabulous and happy. I’m so pleased for them. The best revenge is happiness!
Twitter is still Id’ing this Butter as the heckler. Whoever it is, he’s pushing his luck, given the crazy climate in the US now. The next time he shouts at the Sussexes at an event he may get more than f off from the crowd.
Personally I think he is a paid plant, (with the brain of a weed) put there by the DM. He is hoping that he can provoke either Harry or one of their bodyguards to punch him so he can sue. Problem is its more likely to be a bona-fide reporter or member of the crowd who sticks one on him. Guess we are going to be crowd funding for the slapper lol. Ignore him Harry, he just proves there is no cure for stupid
She looks AMAZING!
She looks very content and very happy. But that dress looks terrible on her frame.
I don’t understand why people need to pick apart her figure. It’s beautiful but not Barbie doll perfection (skinny as a rail with ginormous boobs). The dress looks amazing, she is toned, fit and looks great in it.
Whoever paid him has overplayed their hand people can now see that he’s a plant. I “think” they hoped his heckling would escalate so they could have inches upon inches of H&M booed in NYC. It’s interesting that he didn’t stay to boo them when they exited, it’s almost as if he realised it was a lost cause.
I’m going to go against the majority and say I didn’t like the dress but, she made it look FAB-U-LOUS. She looked healthy, happy and confident and I love that for her. It was funny because on my Twitter feed I had Meghan looking absolutely gorgeous and then underneath there was a picture of Kate looking just ok. Kate may be the future queen but, when compared to Meghan she really doesn’t have the “IT” factor.
I’m sure he’s being paid by the DM or the Sun to shout that nonsense. But it was good that that the photographers told him to STFU.
Folks on Twitter are saying he’s from the Fail and the Express. What a sick way to make a living.
Are you guys seriously suggesting that the BM, who have hacked into people’s voicemail accounts) would pay people to stand outside the Sussexes’ events to act as jerks to them? I’m shocked.
For that idiot’s information. She is not part of 2 broken families. She got away from 2 broken families that was and is trying to break her.
HER family is unbroken
IKR? Is the royal family emblematic of Broken Britain now?
This, exactly.
Yeah, I’m not sure if he really thought that comment through🤭 Unless he meant to acknowledge that the royal family is “broken” or making the (apt) comparison to the terrible Markle side of her family?
One thing I really love is the security guard holding Doria’s hand and gently touching her back as he assists her into the car. I found that to be a very caring gesture.
All of the security had their hands on both ladies, as well as Harry holding tight to Meg’s hand. They weren’t about to let anyone get anywhere near them.
H&M look terrific.
Whoever this shouter is, reminds me of Ron Gallelo, the pap who constantly tracked Jackie O. she got a restraining order to keep him 100′ (or more) away from her. He made a fortune from his photos of her, did it for years.
Security for H&M is required. Too many kooks everywhere.
That’s why I side-eye anyone complaining about them earning their coins. They have eath other and their babies to protect. To be honest, the British media might get so desperate that they attempt a kidnapping on the children. I’ll bet a month’s salary that ratchets aren’t “joking” about that right now.
There’s no bottom to which the tabloid media will not sink. We know that.
She wears gold a lot better than Chuckie boy.
Truth. Meghan is luminous. Charles is bilious.
There have definitely been other events where a woman has hollered something similar. Once was while Meghan was pregnant and in New York. Maybe the baby shower. It is mind blowing that this is the low they have stooped to, to try to under mind them.
These people are so fucking pathetic. I love that Meghan has found her peace again and isn’t bothered by this noise (at least not enough for it to stop her from living her life). Now HARRY is the one they need to worry about- he will maim those fuckers with his bare hands while Meghan keeps smiling, minding her business, if they keep fucking around.
The pics of her bodyguards surrounding her, I’m soooo glad photographers caught that. Let the world know who they gotta go up against if they even THINK about trying Meg. Mess with our girl if you want. It’ll be the worst decision you’ve everrrr made!
How is legal to do things like that??? My gosh. It’s harassment.
The person shouting is clearly English and given that the photog in the post says he’s known to follow the Sussex’s around and shout at them I’d say he’s a stalker – plus he was using a camera phone, everyone else had proper cameras.