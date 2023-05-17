Who got the best jewelry at the Venice Bulgari event: Zendaya, Anne or Priyanka?

Interestingly, Bulgari decided to throw a huge event in Venice last night, which coincided with the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. Was this some kind of power play by Bulgari? Usually, Bulgari provides all kinds of jewelry for the Cannes red carpet. It says something that the jewelry house staged this event on a Tuesday too. Anyway, Bulgari rented out the Doge’s Palace in Venice and they brought all of their biggest-name celebrities out to model jewelry. That includes Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach was there, and he stayed with Zendaya exclusively, making me wonder if Priyanka was maybe the person he referred to when he announced his retirement. Roach dressed Zendaya in a custom Richard Quinn dress for the event. Anne Hathaway wore Versace (perfect for Venice, honestly). Priyanka wore a two-piece ensemble in a gorgeous red-burgundy, and her lipstick matched her look.

I’m not going to ask who had the best look. What I’m asking is… who got the best Bulgari jewelry? Do you think there was a dispute about who got to wear which piece? I think there was, because Anne’s necklace probably should have gone to Priyanka?? Zendaya is wearing the best one though.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

4 Responses to “Who got the best jewelry at the Venice Bulgari event: Zendaya, Anne or Priyanka?”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Agreed, Priyanka and Anne should have switched necklaces with their outfits. I don’t blame Anne though. If there was ever a time to pull out the “Do you know who I am?!?!” it’s to wear those rubies! Amazing. This is what I was hoping for with the coronation instead of hats ahoy and tacky cheap looking robes 🙄🥱

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Priyanka looks lovely but I HATE the cutouts. It does her midsection no favors with some very unflattering angles.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:27 am

    I dunno – I think Anne’s and Zendaya should have swapped necklaces. Z got the better bit of bling but Anne’s would have really gone well with her dress.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    May 17, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Zendaya looked elegant and it all worked jewels hair gorgeous outfit. Don’t care for the other two outfits.

    Reply

